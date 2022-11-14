Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour organizer signs four-year deal with Welsh government

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Welsh government has partnered up with the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour organizer, SweetSpot, to host key stages of the two races.

Both races have regularly visited Wales since their inceptions in 2004 and 2014, respectively. The new deal lasts four years and will see the 2023 Tour of Britain finish in the country, while the 2025 race will ride out of Wales for the first time in seven years.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Women’s Tour will set off from Wales for the first time in the race’s history. The deal will conclude in 2026 with the Women’s Tour finishing in the Celtic nation.

This year saw the six-stage race spend two days in Wales and featured the event’s toughest finish yet on Black Mountain in the Brecon Beacons with Elisa Longo Borghini taking the win. The 2021 Tour of Britain visited Wales and featured a dramatic battle between Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe up Great Orme in Llandudno.

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with the Welsh government and to be bringing the final stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain to Wales,” race director Mick Bennett said.

“The long-term support of the Welsh government is invaluable in allowing us to plan for future stages of the races in Wales. Together we are working to reach as many parts of Wales as possible with both races over the next few years in order to give as many fans as possible the chance to see the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour.”

The Tour of Britain men’s race is a 2.Pro event and is the highest-ranked men’s race in the UK. It was cut short this season after police officers working on the event were reallocated following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Women’s Tour is one of two Women’s WorldTour events, including the Ride London Classique. For the first time this year, the Women’s Tour was broadcast live on television.