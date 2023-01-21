Tour Down Under S4: Echelons can’t crack Jay Vine

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

WILLUNGA, Australia (VN) — High winds and even stronger pressure from Jayco-AlUla and Ineos Grenadiers couldn’t crack Jay Vine in the echelon-packed fourth stage at the Santos Tour Down Under.

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) won by a country mile after jumping to victory as Vine kept his cool in a nervous day of racing that saw the pack fracture into pieces.

Pre-stage favorites Caleb Ewan and Michael Matthews were both caught flat-footed by the Frenchman’s surprise sprint, good for his first WorldTour win.

Crosswinds buffeted the 133km circuit course Saturday along the spectacular coast road south of Adelaide, and rivals tried in vain to catch out Vine and the Down Under leader’s jersey.

Vine was protected by four UAE Team Emirates teammates as Jayco-AlUla’s Luke Durbridge poured on the pressure. Others piled on as the course looped around hilly farm roads before coming in for a reduced bunch sprint.

The Santos Tour Down Under concludes Sunday with the fifth stage ending atop Mount Lofty. The pack will climb the short but steep summit five times on a circuit course above Adelaide.