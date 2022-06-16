Tour de Suisse: Vlasov wins stage 5 ahead of Powless

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a thrilling stage at the Tour de Suisse after a five-man sprint to the line. The Russian rider beat Neilson Powless to the line with Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) taking third and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) fourth.

The win put Vlasov into the leader’s yellow jersey after overnight leader Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) was dropped earlier in the stage. Fuglsang now sits second overall at six seconds, with Thomas in third a further second back.

The stage came down to a final battle between the GC riders after a number of late attacks inside the final 15km that saw the likes of Remco Evenepoel distanced before the final climb.

Israel-Premier Tech set a furious pace with 15km to go with stage 4 winner Daryl Impey reducing the front of the race to just 15 riders and catching back the last man from the break, Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix).

Evenepoel, a clear favorite for the race before the stage, was dropped twice before the finish, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) also losing contact with 6km to go.

Fuglsang put in a huge acceleration on the penultimate climb with 8.6km to go with only a handful of riders able to follow the Dane. Over the top of the climb and the group swelled again but Fuglsang rode away with 4.5km to go after a moment of hesitation from remnants of the race. Ineos and Bora both had numbers but were unable to organize a consistent chase at that point.

Vlasov went after Fuglsang and dragged Thomas and Powless with him and the group became four inside the final 2km.

Importantly for Vlasov, his teammate Maximilian Schachmann came back to the leaders and it was the German who stretched out the group inside the final 500m in order to set up Vlasov. The Russian kicked clear inside the final 150m and Powless was caught out at the back of the group when Thomas appeared to struggle with the initial accelerations.

The American finished with pace but was unable to overhaul the Bora rider before the line. Vlasov, who won the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland is once again in top form with the Tour de France just a few weeks away.

“Yes, I like Switzerland. I’m very happy to have the wins. The very important days are coming for the GC now,” Vlasov said.

“This means more work for the team but I will of course try and keep the jersey. The shape here is good. We’ll try and do our best.

How it unfolded

The 190km fifth stage from Amber to Novazzano in Switzerland’s Ticino region opened a shocking reminder that COVID-19 remains very much an issue inside the peloton. Jumbo-Visma pulled its entire team after one of its riders tested positive, and other riders such as Adam Yates and Joey Rosskopf were also out.

Also read: Jumbo-Visma pulls team out of Swiss tour

The climb-riddled, Ardennes-style stage was going to shake things up, and the stage lived up to its promise.

A five-rider group pulled away early, and built a six-minute gap over the day’s first of five climbs.

Breakaway tries its hand

With four rated climbs and an uphill finale on a tricky finishing circuit, this stage had breakaway written all over it.

Five riders tried their lucky early, with Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), and Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team) forming a strong group.

The quintet built a lead north of six minutes at Monte Ceneri at the day’s first major climb before hitting a finishing circuit. The race was on.

Ineos Grenadiers and EF Education-EasyPost did most of the pulling heading toward the last half of the stage, trimming the lead to under five minutes.

With the peloton closing in, Kamp and Dillier tried their luck at 70km to go. Turgis bridged up, but behind in the peloton, overnight leader Stephen Williams was gapped. The leader’s jersey was up for grabs.

Wave of COVID takes out Jumbo-Visma, Adam Yates, and others

Jumbo-Visma pulled its entire team out of the Tour de Suisse as a precautionary move. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Whoever thought COVID was no longer a concern was in for a shock Thursday.

Jumbo-Visma pulled its entire team, including Sepp Kuss, out as a precautionary move after one rider came back with a positive antigen test.

Adam Yates, a Tour de France favorite on Ineos Grenadiers, also did not start.

Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health) and three riders from Team DSM, with Søren Kragh Andersen, Cees Bol, and Casper Pedersen were also out.

Several other riders abandoned due to other non-COVID related issues, including Gino Mader and Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Yvgeniy Fedorov (Astana), Otto Vergaerde (Trek-Segafredo), and Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Fenix).

What’s next: Two giant climbs across the Swiss Alps

The 88th Tour de Suisse continues Friday with the 177.5km sixth stage from Locarno to Moosalp. The towering HC-rated Nufenenpass is featured midway through the stage before the uphill finale to the line. The final climb is 17.7km at 7.6 percent for an hors-categorie rating, making it a key moment in the overall fight for the GC.

Tour de Suisse Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe4:30:28
2POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
3FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
5ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:05
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:06
7KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:06
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:06
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:06
10REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:09
11KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:09
12POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
13URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:10
14IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:21
15HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:29
16PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:37
17JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:37
18LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:37
19CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:37
20MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:53
21HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:53
22BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:44
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies1:46
24MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:49
25ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:49
26PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:49
27PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:49
28EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:12
29ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM4:44
30PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ4:44
31ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team4:44
32BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4:44
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:06
34BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ6:23
35HERRADA JoséCofidis6:23
36MANNION GavinHuman Powered Health6:23
37DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6:39
38MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:42
39NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech6:42
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe 22:16:56
2FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:06
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:07
4KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:14
5KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:16
6HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:16
7POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:28
8GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:40
9REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:43
10LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:44
11SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:01
12HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:03
13URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:11
14POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
15JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:38
16MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:54
17HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:58
18PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers2:06
19EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:22
20CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:39
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM20
2SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo14
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14
4IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech12
5WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious12
6SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies12
7HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12
8BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost12
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
10DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix8
11COQUARD BryanCofidis8
12KRON AndreasLotto Soudal7
13PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers6
14KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
15THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4
16REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland4
17PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
18HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates4
19BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3
20JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix3
21HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo3
22ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ2
23VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2
24HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
25KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo2
26JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2
27LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2
28ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team2
29TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates2
30ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
31BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1
32VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1KRON AndreasLotto Soudal 22:17:10
2HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:02
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:30
4HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:49
5PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:52
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:08
7BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:30
8BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:04
9ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious5:49
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo34
2GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal12
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM10
4KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo10
5VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland10
6DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix9
7HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
8RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost8
9BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
10REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland8
11REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
12SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates6
13FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech6
14JACOBS JohanMovistar Team6
15ROSSKOPF JoeyHuman Powered Health6
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost5
17TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies5
18CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4
19THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3
20SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team3
21IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland2
22HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo2
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2
24HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
25POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2
26BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2
27SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2
28EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
29BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost1
30MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies1
31COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1
32JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1
33VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
34PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

