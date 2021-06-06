Tour de Suisse: Stefan Küng claims opening stage time trial
Swiss riders go one-two on podium with Küng and Stefan Bissegger. Tom Dumoulin finished 16th in return to racing.
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) took victory on local roads at the Tour de Suisse.
Küng won the 10.9-kilometer time trial around Frauenfeld to secure his second TT victory of the year and claim the first leader’s jersey of the race.
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) made it a Swiss one-two with his ride into second-place, four seconds slower than Küng. Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) placed third.
“I’m really happy to win today,” Küng said. “I live one kilometer from here, it’s the roads I train on every day. I was confident before the start, I knew what I had to do and I executed it perfectly.”
Home roads and local support made the victory taste sweeter for Küng, who is also the European TT champion and Swiss road champ.
“It’s where I live, I know all the guys from the organization committee, my family are here on the side of the road, so it’s special,” he said.
“Also to win and take the leader’s jersey, I did it once three years ago here, but that was a team time trial so I’m really happy to wear the yellow jersey again tomorrow.”
Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) finished 16th in what was his first race since returning from a six-month hiatus from the sport. He last raced at the end of October last year, where he abandoned after stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.
— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 6, 2021
Bissegger had been first into the hotseat on the flat, damp course. He went faster than fellow early-starting specialists Dumoulin, Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM).
Bissegger didn’t enjoy too long at the lead of the race, however, with Küng setting his winning time less than an hour later, covering the course at an average of 54.5kph.
The final wave of riders didn’t include any specialists, leaving Küng to settle into the hotseat as he watched the remaining riders come to the line. It was only Cattaneo that came close to the winning time with a standout race from a rider not known for his TT skills.
— Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) June 6, 2021
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rode an impressive TT to finish fifth, while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished 25th after several months on the mountain bike.
GC contender Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished 15th, 31 seconds down on Küng.
Stage 2 to reshuffle deck
A tough second stage comes Monday, where two cat 2. climbs in the back-half of the race could see GC action.
Will Küng hang onto his race lead for one more day? It’s unlikely.
Tour de Suisse Stage 1 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:00
|2
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:04
|3
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:12
|4
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:15
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|6
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:22
|7
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|8
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22
|9
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:22
|10
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:25
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|13
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:30
|14
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:30
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|16
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|17
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|18
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|19
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|20
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:34
|21
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|22
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:36
|23
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:36
|24
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|25
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|26
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|0:39
|27
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:40
|28
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:41
|29
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|30
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:41
|31
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|32
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:42
|33
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:42
|34
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43
|35
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|36
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|37
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:44
|38
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|39
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|40
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|41
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:46
|42
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|43
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:46
|44
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:47
|45
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|46
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:48
|47
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:49
|48
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:49
|49
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:50
|50
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|0:50
|51
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:50
|52
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:50
|53
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:50
|54
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|0:52
|55
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|56
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:52
|57
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:53
|58
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:53
|59
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|60
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:54
|61
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:54
|62
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:55
|63
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|64
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:55
|65
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|66
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:55
|67
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:55
|68
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|69
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|70
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:57
|71
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58
|72
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:58
|73
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58
|74
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:59
|75
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:59
|76
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:59
|77
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:59
|78
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:59
|79
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:59
|80
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00
|81
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00
|82
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00
|83
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|1:00
|84
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:00
|85
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01
|86
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|87
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01
|88
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1:02
|89
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|90
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03
|91
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|92
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04
|93
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:05
|94
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|95
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05
|96
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|97
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|98
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06
|99
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06
|100
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|101
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07
|102
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|1:08
|103
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:08
|104
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|105
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|1:09
|106
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|1:11
|107
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:12
|108
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:12
|109
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12
|110
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:12
|111
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|112
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12
|113
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|114
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|115
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|1:12
|116
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12
|117
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|1:12
|118
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12
|119
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13
|120
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|1:13
|121
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14
|122
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14
|123
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:15
|124
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:15
|125
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16
|126
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18
|127
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:18
|128
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19
|129
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:19
|130
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:19
|131
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19
|132
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|133
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21
|134
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21
|135
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|1:22
|136
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:22
|137
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24
|138
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|139
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:27
|140
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:27
|141
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27
|142
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:28
|143
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:28
|144
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28
|145
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:28
|146
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|1:29
|147
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|1:30
|148
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:30
|149
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32
|150
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:36
|151
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:37
|152
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:39
|153
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|1:39
|154
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|155
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:42
|156
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:42
|157
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|1:43
|158
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46
|159
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49
|160
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:51
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:00
|2
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:04
|3
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:12
|4
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:15
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|6
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:22
|7
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|8
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22
|9
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:22
|10
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:25
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|13
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:30
|14
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:30
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:31
|16
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|17
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|18
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|19
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|20
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:34
|21
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|22
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:36
|23
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:36
|24
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|25
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|26
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|0:39
|27
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:40
|28
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:41
|29
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|30
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:41
|31
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|32
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:42
|33
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:42
|34
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43
|35
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|36
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|37
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:44
|38
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|39
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|40
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|41
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:46
|42
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|43
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:46
|44
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:47
|45
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|46
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:48
|47
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:49
|48
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:49
|49
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:50
|50
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|0:50
|51
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:50
|52
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:50
|53
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:50
|54
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|0:52
|55
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|56
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:52
|57
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:53
|58
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:53
|59
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|60
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|0:54
|61
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:54
|62
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:55
|63
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|64
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:55
|65
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|66
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:55
|67
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:55
|68
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|69
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|70
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:57
|71
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58
|72
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:58
|73
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58
|74
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:59
|75
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:59
|76
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:59
|77
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:59
|78
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:59
|79
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:59
|80
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00
|81
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00
|82
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00
|83
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|1:00
|84
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:00
|85
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01
|86
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|87
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01
|88
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1:02
|89
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|90
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03
|91
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|92
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04
|93
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:05
|94
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|95
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05
|96
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|97
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|98
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06
|99
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06
|100
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|101
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07
|102
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|1:08
|103
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:08
|104
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|105
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|1:09
|106
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|1:11
|107
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:12
|108
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:12
|109
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12
|110
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:12
|111
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|112
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12
|113
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|114
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|115
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|1:12
|116
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12
|117
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|1:12
|118
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12
|119
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13
|120
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|1:13
|121
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14
|122
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14
|123
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:15
|124
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:15
|125
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16
|126
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18
|127
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:18
|128
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19
|129
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:19
|130
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:19
|131
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19
|132
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|133
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21
|134
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21
|135
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|1:22
|136
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:22
|137
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24
|138
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|139
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:27
|140
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:27
|141
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:27
|142
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:28
|143
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:28
|144
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28
|145
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:28
|146
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|1:29
|147
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|1:30
|148
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:30
|149
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32
|150
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:36
|151
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:37
|152
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:39
|153
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|1:39
|154
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|155
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:42
|156
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:42
|157
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|1:43
|158
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46
|159
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49
|160
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:51
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:04
|2
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:18
|3
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|4
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:18
|5
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:21
|6
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:30
|7
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:37
|8
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|9
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|10
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:40
|11
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:40
|12
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:42
|13
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42
|14
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|15
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:46
|16
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|0:48
|17
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:49
|18
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|19
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:51
|20
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|21
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:51
|22
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:51
|23
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|24
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:54
|25
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:55
|26
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:55
|27
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:57
|28
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:59
|29
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00
|30
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:01
|31
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|32
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:02
|33
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02
|34
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|35
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|1:07
|36
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:08
|37
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08
|38
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08
|39
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08
|40
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:15
|41
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:18
|42
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:23
|43
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24
|44
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24
|45
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|1:25
|46
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:41
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:12
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:57
|5
|Movistar Team
|1:05
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:08
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:12
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:22
|11
|Team DSM
|1:24
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:38
|13
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:40
|14
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:44
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46
|16
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50
|17
|Team BikeExchange
|1:53
|18
|Switzerland
|1:58
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:00
|20
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:17
|21
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:35
|22
|Rally Cycling
|2:40
|23
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:44
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|2
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|3
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|4
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.