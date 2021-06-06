Become a Member

Tour de Suisse: Stefan Küng claims opening stage time trial

Swiss riders go one-two on podium with Küng and Stefan Bissegger. Tom Dumoulin finished 16th in return to racing.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) took victory on local roads at the Tour de Suisse.

Küng won the 10.9-kilometer time trial around Frauenfeld to secure his second TT victory of the year and claim the first leader’s jersey of the race.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) made it a Swiss one-two with his ride into second-place, four seconds slower than Küng. Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) placed third.

“I’m really happy to win today,” Küng said. “I live one kilometer from here, it’s the roads I train on every day. I was confident before the start, I knew what I had to do and I executed it perfectly.”

Home roads and local support made the victory taste sweeter for Küng, who is also the European TT champion and Swiss road champ.

“It’s where I live, I know all the guys from the organization committee, my family are here on the side of the road, so it’s special,” he said.

“Also to win and take the leader’s jersey, I did it once three years ago here, but that was a team time trial so I’m really happy to wear the yellow jersey again tomorrow.”

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) finished 16th in what was his first race since returning from a six-month hiatus from the sport. He last raced at the end of October last year, where he abandoned after stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.

Bissegger had been first into the hotseat on the flat, damp course. He went faster than fellow early-starting specialists Dumoulin, Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers), and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM).

Bissegger didn’t enjoy too long at the lead of the race, however, with Küng setting his winning time less than an hour later, covering the course at an average of 54.5kph.

The final wave of riders didn’t include any specialists, leaving Küng to settle into the hotseat as he watched the remaining riders come to the line. It was only Cattaneo that came close to the winning time with a standout race from a rider not known for his TT skills.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rode an impressive TT to finish fifth, while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished 25th after several months on the mountain bike.

GC contender Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished 15th, 31 seconds down on Küng.

Stage 2 to reshuffle deck

A tough second stage comes Monday, where two cat 2. climbs in the back-half of the race could see GC action.

Will Küng hang onto his race lead for one more day? It’s unlikely.

Tour de Suisse Stage 1 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12:00
2BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:04
3CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:12
4SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo0:15
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
6RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo0:22
7STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
8VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:22
9KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:22
10DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:23
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:25
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:29
13DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:30
14GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:30
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:31
16DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:32
17BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech0:33
18JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:33
19SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:34
20DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:34
21BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:35
22LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:36
23BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:36
24TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:38
25VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:38
26IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland0:39
27MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:40
28LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo0:41
29MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:41
30POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:41
31JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:42
32FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:42
33GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates0:42
34LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:43
35WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:43
36PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:43
37WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:44
38BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ0:44
39KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:44
40SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:44
41URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:46
42VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:46
43KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:46
44LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:47
45VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:48
46MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:48
47GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:49
48DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:49
49THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ0:50
50SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM0:50
51MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:50
52HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech0:50
53STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:50
54SUTER JoelSwitzerland0:52
55SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:52
56SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:52
57LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:53
58FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:53
59DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:54
60DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange0:54
61FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:54
62HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:55
63WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe0:55
64ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:55
65PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:55
66HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:55
67BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:55
68THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:56
69SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:56
70GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:57
71LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma0:58
72TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:58
73FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
74COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:59
75DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie0:59
76STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:59
77TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:59
78BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:59
79COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:59
80LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:00
81DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:00
82OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:00
83ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling1:00
84LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:00
85SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01
86KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:01
87VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01
88JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1:02
89COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:02
90TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix1:03
91PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe1:03
92VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:04
93DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:05
94MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:05
95DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05
96FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:05
97SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:06
98ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06
99HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:06
100BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:07
101HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo1:07
102THALMANN RolandSwitzerland1:08
103WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious1:08
104DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:09
105DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling1:09
106RUEGG LukasSwitzerland1:11
107SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:12
108CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:12
109BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:12
110ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:12
111TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:12
112HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers1:12
113EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:12
114CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:12
115MANNION GavinRally Cycling1:12
116PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12
117BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange1:12
118CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:12
119ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
120THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland1:13
121POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:14
122TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates1:14
123DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:15
124VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie1:15
125TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16
126DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18
127BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:18
128WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19
129GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech1:19
130JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:19
131PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19
132HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
133GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:21
134PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21
135BRITTON RobRally Cycling1:22
136GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech1:22
137PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:24
138SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team1:25
139ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:27
140VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:27
141MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates1:27
142HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:28
143CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:28
144VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:28
145ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:28
146KUHN KevinSwitzerland1:29
147KING BenRally Cycling1:30
148CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:30
149NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:32
150CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:36
151VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix1:37
152NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:39
153MURPHY KyleRally Cycling1:39
154ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:40
155VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1:42
156ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:42
157PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland1:43
158FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1:46
159DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:49
160DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:51
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12:00
2BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:04
3CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:12
4SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo0:15
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
6RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo0:22
7STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
8VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:22
9KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:22
10DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:23
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:25
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:29
13DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:30
14GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:30
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:31
16DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:32
17BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech0:33
18JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:33
19SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:34
20DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:34
21BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:35
22LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:36
23BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:36
24TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:38
25VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:38
26IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland0:39
27MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:40
28LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo0:41
29MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:41
30POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:41
31JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:42
32FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:42
33GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates0:42
34LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:43
35WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:43
36PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:43
37WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:44
38BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ0:44
39KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:44
40SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:44
41URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:46
42VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:46
43KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:46
44LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:47
45VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:48
46MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:48
47GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:49
48DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:49
49THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ0:50
50SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM0:50
51MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:50
52HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech0:50
53STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:50
54SUTER JoelSwitzerland0:52
55SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:52
56SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:52
57LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:53
58FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:53
59DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:54
60DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange0:54
61FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:54
62HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:55
63WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe0:55
64ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:55
65PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:55
66HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:55
67BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:55
68THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:56
69SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:56
70GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:57
71LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma0:58
72TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:58
73FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
74COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:59
75DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie0:59
76STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:59
77TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:59
78BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:59
79COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:59
80LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:00
81DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:00
82OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:00
83ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling1:00
84LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:00
85SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01
86KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:01
87VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01
88JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1:02
89COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:02
90TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix1:03
91PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe1:03
92VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:04
93DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:05
94MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:05
95DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05
96FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:05
97SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:06
98ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06
99HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:06
100BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:07
101HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo1:07
102THALMANN RolandSwitzerland1:08
103WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious1:08
104DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:09
105DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling1:09
106RUEGG LukasSwitzerland1:11
107SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:12
108CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:12
109BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:12
110ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:12
111TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:12
112HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers1:12
113EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:12
114CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:12
115MANNION GavinRally Cycling1:12
116PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12
117BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange1:12
118CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:12
119ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
120THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland1:13
121POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:14
122TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates1:14
123DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:15
124VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie1:15
125TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16
126DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18
127BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:18
128WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19
129GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech1:19
130JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:19
131PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:19
132HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
133GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:21
134PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21
135BRITTON RobRally Cycling1:22
136GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech1:22
137PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:24
138SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team1:25
139ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:27
140VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:27
141MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates1:27
142HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:28
143CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:28
144VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:28
145ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:28
146KUHN KevinSwitzerland1:29
147KING BenRally Cycling1:30
148CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:30
149NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:32
150CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:36
151VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix1:37
152NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:39
153MURPHY KyleRally Cycling1:39
154ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:40
155VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1:42
156ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:42
157PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland1:43
158FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1:46
159DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:49
160DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:51
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo12:04
2RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo0:18
3STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
4VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:18
5POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:21
6DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:30
7MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:37
8JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:38
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:39
10BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ0:40
11SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:40
12VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:42
13KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:42
14GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:45
15STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:46
16SUTER JoelSwitzerland0:48
17LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:49
18DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:50
19HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:51
20WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe0:51
21ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:51
22HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:51
23LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
24TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:54
25STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:55
26BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:55
27SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:57
28TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:59
29VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:00
30DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:01
31MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:01
32ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:02
33HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:02
34WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious1:04
35RUEGG LukasSwitzerland1:07
36ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:08
37TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:08
38CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:08
39CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:08
40GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech1:15
41GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech1:18
42MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates1:23
43VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:24
44ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24
45KUHN KevinSwitzerland1:25
46ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:36
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Education - Nippo36:41
2Deceuninck - Quick Step0:12
3Groupama - FDJ0:39
4INEOS Grenadiers0:57
5Movistar Team1:05
6Astana - Premier Tech1:08
7Team Jumbo-Visma1:12
8Lotto Soudal1:16
9BORA - hansgrohe1:18
10Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:22
11Team DSM1:24
12Bahrain - Victorious1:38
13Alpecin-Fenix1:40
14Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:44
15AG2R Citroën Team1:46
16UAE-Team Emirates1:50
17Team BikeExchange1:53
18Switzerland1:58
19Trek - Segafredo2:00
20Team Total Direct Energie2:17
21Israel Start-Up Nation2:35
22Rally Cycling2:40
23Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:44
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
2BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8
3CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step6
4SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo4
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

