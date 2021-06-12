Tour de Suisse stage 7: Rigoberto Urán blazes back with TT victory
Urán rockets back into GC contention in mountain time trial to sit just 17 seconds behind race leader Richard Carapaz ahead of final stage.
Rigoberto Urán (EF-Education Nippo) blazed back to winning ways at the Tour de Suisse on Saturday.
Urán won the up-down mountain time trial into Andermatt in what was his first stage win in three years. The Colombian was fastest up the 9.5-kilometer, 6.5 percent Oberalppass and railed the long descent to take a standout stage victory, winning by 40 seconds.
Uran’s comeback ride comes perfectly timed ahead of him leading EF-Education Nippo at the Tour de France later this month.
“I know this area and this was special,” he said. “I’ve not raced so much because I had a small problem, but now I’m preparing for the Tour de France.”
“I had good legs in the Tour de Suisse but yesterday in the climbs I had less. But today I tried. But for me today it’s a surprise because my legs were incredible.”
As well as marking a return to form after a long dry spell, the victory in Suisse marks a throwback to his first individual stage victory, when he won the race’s seventh stage into Schwarzsee 14 years ago.
“This Tour is hard, and it’s important because my first win in 2007 was at the Tour de Suisse,” he said. “So today was special for me, and for the team.”
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rode to second on the stage. The Frenchman raced the entire 23km course on his road bike whereas the majority opted for their TT rigs. Alaphilippe will now leave the race Saturday night to attend the birth of his first child.
Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) finished third on the stage.
Overnight race-leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was off the pace on the climb but clawed back time on the descent to finish fourth on the stage and hang on to his GC lead.
Urán was the big winner of the day with his dominant victory. After starting the stage 5th overall, the Colombian veteran now sits second on GC, just 17 seconds behind Carapaz with one stage remaining.
Alaphilippe’s attacking TT saw him move up to third on GC – were he to continue the race Sunday. Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will become third in the classification in Alaphilippe’s absence.
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) started the day second on GC but struggled on the TT, finishing 16th on the stage to slip out of GC contention.
The race played out up and over the spectacular Oberalppass, which peaked out a lung-busting 2,046 meters.
Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) was first into the hotseat with his benchmark time of 37.06. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) temporarily unseated him in a promising ride after his six-month hiatus.
Dumoulin had only just gotten comfy in the stage-leader’s chair when Mäder set the new fastest time, stopping the clock at 36.56.
Mäder’s race-lead looked in doubt as soon as Urán reached the summit of the climb. The 34-year-old was around 12 seconds fastest to the peak and then plummeted like a stone to take more time on all his rivals in the long sweeping descent.
The GC will be decided in the final stage Sunday, a tough multi-mountain test through high altitude Alpine peaks. With Urán and the Ecuadorian rider Carapaz separated by just 17 seconds, expect a high-mountain South American showdown to close the race.
Tour de Suisse Stage 7 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:02
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:40
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:54
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|5
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:56
|6
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:58
|7
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:00
|8
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:00
|9
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:04
|10
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05
|11
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14
|12
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:16
|13
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|14
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:32
|15
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:35
|16
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:43
|17
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:46
|18
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:52
|19
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:52
|20
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:58
|21
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:04
|23
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:14
|24
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:14
|25
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:18
|26
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:21
|27
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:24
|28
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:30
|29
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:32
|30
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|2:35
|31
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:35
|32
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2:43
|33
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:48
|34
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:52
|35
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:57
|36
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|3:01
|37
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|3:05
|38
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:06
|39
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:09
|40
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:11
|41
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:12
|42
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:15
|43
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:19
|44
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:21
|45
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:31
|46
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:32
|47
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:32
|48
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:35
|49
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:35
|50
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|3:36
|51
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|3:36
|52
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:37
|53
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:44
|54
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:48
|55
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:50
|56
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:52
|57
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:52
|58
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:57
|59
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:58
|60
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:58
|61
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:59
|62
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|4:00
|63
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:02
|64
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|4:02
|65
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:04
|66
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:07
|67
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:10
|68
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:12
|69
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:14
|70
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|4:15
|71
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:18
|72
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:21
|73
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:22
|74
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:24
|75
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|4:26
|76
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|4:27
|77
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:29
|78
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|4:30
|79
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:31
|80
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|4:34
|81
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:36
|82
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:36
|83
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|4:37
|84
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:39
|85
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:41
|86
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:48
|87
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:50
|88
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:53
|89
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:55
|90
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:55
|91
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:55
|92
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:55
|93
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:58
|94
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:00
|95
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:06
|96
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:06
|97
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:07
|98
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|5:08
|99
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|5:08
|100
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:08
|101
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:11
|102
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:15
|103
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:18
|104
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:21
|105
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:21
|106
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:24
|107
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|108
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:27
|109
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:30
|110
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|5:30
|111
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:31
|112
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:47
|113
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:48
|114
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:49
|115
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|5:51
|116
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:52
|117
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:52
|118
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|5:56
|119
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:00
|120
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:01
|121
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:08
|122
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|6:09
|123
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:10
|124
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|6:12
|125
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|6:20
|126
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:22
|127
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:31
|128
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|6:35
|129
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|6:37
|130
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:43
|131
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:45
|132
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:48
|133
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:49
|134
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:57
|135
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:58
|136
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|7:02
|137
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:15
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:37:27
|2
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:17
|3
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:39
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|5
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:15
|6
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:10
|7
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:16
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39
|9
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:43
|10
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|4:29
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:43
|12
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:44
|13
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|5:37
|14
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|5:37
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:58
|16
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|6:12
|17
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:15
|18
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:43
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:19
|20
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:30
|21
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:48
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:00
|23
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:14
|24
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:30
|25
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:48
|26
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:53
|27
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:24
|28
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:34
|29
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:49
|30
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:12
|31
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:28
|32
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:47
|33
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:21
|34
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:47
|35
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:05
|36
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:21
|37
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:32
|38
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|20:55
|39
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:18
|40
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:39
|41
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:40
|42
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|22:00
|43
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:29
|44
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:41
|45
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:42
|46
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:15
|47
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:37
|48
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:48
|49
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:10
|50
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:35
|51
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|27:40
|52
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:52
|53
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|27:57
|54
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|28:14
|55
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:14
|56
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:27
|57
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:29
|58
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|28:47
|59
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|29:12
|60
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:42
|61
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30:01
|62
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:18
|63
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|31:57
|64
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:34
|65
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:40
|66
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:05
|67
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|35:16
|68
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|35:45
|69
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:54
|70
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|36:22
|71
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|37:55
|72
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|39:52
|73
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|40:05
|74
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|40:16
|75
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:20
|76
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|42:47
|77
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:55
|78
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:33
|79
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:51
|80
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|44:50
|81
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:11
|82
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|45:22
|83
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|45:33
|84
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|46:12
|85
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|46:26
|86
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|46:33
|87
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:56
|88
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|47:35
|89
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|48:03
|90
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:16
|91
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:27
|92
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:27
|93
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:31
|94
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|48:34
|95
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:34
|96
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|49:01
|97
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:17
|98
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|50:51
|99
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|50:59
|100
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:26
|101
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|53:48
|102
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|54:07
|103
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|55:04
|104
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|55:57
|105
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|56:01
|106
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|56:41
|107
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|56:50
|108
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|57:56
|109
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|59:16
|110
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|59:19
|111
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:29
|112
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:08
|113
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:31
|114
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01:33
|115
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|1:03:47
|116
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:04:16
|117
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|1:04:38
|118
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04:51
|119
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:05:11
|120
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:05:13
|121
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05:15
|122
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:05:23
|123
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|1:06:01
|124
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:14
|125
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07:49
|126
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:08:28
|127
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:08:42
|128
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10:16
|129
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:24
|130
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:10:49
|131
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12:10
|132
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14:08
|133
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:14:15
|134
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|1:16:00
|135
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18:20
|136
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20:22
|137
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:21:24
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|21
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|3
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|16
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|5
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|6
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|7
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|8
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|9
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|12
|10
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|11
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|12
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|10
|13
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|15
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|17
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|19
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|20
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|21
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|4
|22
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|23
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|24
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|25
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|26
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|27
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|28
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2
|29
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|30
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|31
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|32
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|33
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1
|34
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|35
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|36
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|37
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|20:43:04
|2
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:42
|4
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:53
|5
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:47
|6
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:57
|7
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:10
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:10
|9
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:03
|10
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:38
|11
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:00
|12
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:58
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|22:20
|14
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:37
|15
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:50
|16
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|23:10
|17
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:03
|18
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|30:08
|19
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:10
|20
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|39:56
|21
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|42:26
|22
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:39
|23
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:50
|24
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|42:57
|25
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|43:24
|26
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:40
|27
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|45:14
|28
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|45:22
|29
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|50:20
|30
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|58:39
|31
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|59:36
|32
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|1:00:24
|33
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:02:51
|34
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:47
|35
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06:33
|36
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:08:38
|37
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12:43
|38
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:45
|39
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:15:47
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|3
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|16
|4
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|5
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|15
|6
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|12
|7
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|12
|8
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|10
|9
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|10
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|11
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|12
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|13
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|14
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8
|15
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7
|16
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|17
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|18
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|19
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|6
|20
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|6
|21
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|5
|22
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|23
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|25
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|26
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|3
|27
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|28
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|2
|29
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|30
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:24:53
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:54
|3
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:35
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:50
|5
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:21
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:19
|7
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:41
|8
|Team DSM
|15:27
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:37
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:02
|11
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:31
|12
|Movistar Team
|25:45
|13
|Alpecin-Fenix
|32:51
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:20
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|35:57
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:28
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|37:35
|18
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|46:27
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:10
|20
|Rally Cycling
|1:12:50
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:21:50
|22
|Switzerland
|1:36:55
