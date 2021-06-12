Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Tour de Suisse stage 7: Rigoberto Urán blazes back with TT victory

Urán rockets back into GC contention in mountain time trial to sit just 17 seconds behind race leader Richard Carapaz ahead of final stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Rigoberto Urán (EF-Education Nippo) blazed back to winning ways at the Tour de Suisse on Saturday.

Urán won the up-down mountain time trial into Andermatt in what was his first stage win in three years. The Colombian was fastest up the 9.5-kilometer, 6.5 percent Oberalppass and railed the long descent to take a standout stage victory, winning by 40 seconds.

Uran’s comeback ride comes perfectly timed ahead of him leading EF-Education Nippo at the Tour de France later this month.

“I know this area and this was special,” he said. “I’ve not raced so much because I had a small problem, but now I’m preparing for the Tour de France.”

“I had good legs in the Tour de Suisse but yesterday in the climbs I had less. But today I tried. But for me today it’s a surprise because my legs were incredible.”

As well as marking a return to form after a long dry spell, the victory in Suisse marks a throwback to his first individual stage victory, when he won the race’s seventh stage into Schwarzsee 14 years ago.

“This Tour is hard, and it’s important because my first win in 2007 was at the Tour de Suisse,” he said. “So today was special for me, and for the team.”

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rode to second on the stage. The Frenchman raced the entire 23km course on his road bike whereas the majority opted for their TT rigs. Alaphilippe will now leave the race Saturday night to attend the birth of his first child.

Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) finished third on the stage.

Overnight race-leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was off the pace on the climb but clawed back time on the descent to finish fourth on the stage and hang on to his GC lead.

Urán was the big winner of the day with his dominant victory. After starting the stage 5th overall, the Colombian veteran now sits second on GC, just 17 seconds behind Carapaz with one stage remaining.

Alaphilippe’s attacking TT saw him move up to third on GC – were he to continue the race Sunday. Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will become third in the classification in Alaphilippe’s absence.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) started the day second on GC but struggled on the TT, finishing 16th on the stage to slip out of GC contention.

 

The race played out up and over the spectacular Oberalppass, which peaked out a lung-busting 2,046 meters.

Søren Kragh Andersen (DSM) was first into the hotseat with his benchmark time of 37.06. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) temporarily unseated him in a promising ride after his six-month hiatus.

Dumoulin had only just gotten comfy in the stage-leader’s chair when Mäder set the new fastest time, stopping the clock at 36.56.

Mäder’s race-lead looked in doubt as soon as Urán reached the summit of the climb. The 34-year-old was around 12 seconds fastest to the peak and then plummeted like a stone to take more time on all his rivals in the long sweeping descent.

The GC will be decided in the final stage Sunday, a tough multi-mountain test through high altitude Alpine peaks. With Urán and the Ecuadorian rider Carapaz separated by just 17 seconds, expect a high-mountain South American showdown to close the race.

Tour de Suisse Stage 7 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo36:02
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:40
3MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:54
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:54
5DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:56
6CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:58
7POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:00
8COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:00
9KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:04
10KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:05
11POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:14
12DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:16
13SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:23
14LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:32
15RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:35
16FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:43
17PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:46
18POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:52
19LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:52
20DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:58
21SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:02
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:04
23MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:14
24OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma2:14
25EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:18
26DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2:21
27DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech2:24
28SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:30
29WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation2:32
30BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM2:35
31MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:35
32SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2:43
33WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:48
34JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:52
35DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:57
36CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange3:01
37BRITTON RobRally Cycling3:05
38GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates3:06
39FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:09
40DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step3:11
41VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:12
42STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step3:15
43PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation3:19
44PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team3:21
45HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers3:31
46DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie3:32
47FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:32
48KRON AndreasLotto Soudal3:35
49LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma3:35
50GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team3:36
51JACOBS JohanMovistar Team3:36
52VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step3:37
53VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:44
54SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo3:48
55CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:50
56SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:52
57TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma3:52
58FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team3:57
59ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:58
60WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious3:58
61MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates3:59
62SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM4:00
63LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4:02
64COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM4:02
65PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe4:04
66SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie4:07
67HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech4:10
68DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:12
69TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma4:14
70SUTER JoelSwitzerland4:15
71VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal4:18
72DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4:21
73BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:22
74BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation4:24
75MANNION GavinRally Cycling4:26
76THALMANN RolandSwitzerland4:27
77BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo4:29
78SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange4:30
79GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech4:31
80KUHN KevinSwitzerland4:34
81ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation4:36
82ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers4:36
83SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team4:37
84CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious4:39
85TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team4:41
86FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech4:48
87KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo4:50
88STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:53
89BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe4:55
90MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe4:55
91NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo4:55
92GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal4:55
93BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:58
94GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers5:00
95NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious5:06
96DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix5:06
97FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:07
98ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling5:08
99MURPHY KyleRally Cycling5:08
100DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix5:08
101BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe5:11
102BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:15
103VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix5:18
104PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma5:21
105THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ5:21
106THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:24
107CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team5:25
108VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation5:27
109STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ5:30
110IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland5:30
111HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo5:31
112TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates5:47
113GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation5:48
114WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:49
115ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling5:51
116SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team5:52
117HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates5:52
118DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal5:56
119SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:00
120CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:01
121WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe6:08
122DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling6:09
123HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation6:10
124RUEGG LukasSwitzerland6:12
125VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal6:20
126JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:22
127DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:31
128KING BenRally Cycling6:35
129THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland6:37
130KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo6:43
131COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team6:45
132TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie6:48
133GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech6:49
134DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:57
135LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ6:58
136ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team7:02
137BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech7:15
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 20:37:27
2URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:17
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:39
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:07
5FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:15
6WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation3:10
7POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:16
8OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma3:39
9COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:43
10CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange4:29
11CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:43
12LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie4:44
13SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team5:37
14LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM5:37
15POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:58
16BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM6:12
17DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers6:15
18DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie6:43
19POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo7:19
20EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo7:30
21JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team7:48
22MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix8:00
23TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma8:14
24KRON AndreasLotto Soudal10:30
25FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe10:48
26PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious10:53
27DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech13:24
28MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates14:34
29FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:49
30FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech16:12
31PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team16:28
32LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma16:47
33GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates17:21
34HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates18:47
35HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech20:05
36DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix20:21
37KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ20:32
38MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange20:55
39DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step21:18
40TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma21:39
41MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious21:40
42GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team22:00
43DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers22:29
44DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma22:41
45PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe22:42
46WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious23:15
47VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step24:37
48SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team25:48
49PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation26:10
50WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious27:35
51THALMANN RolandSwitzerland27:40
52BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe27:52
53ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM27:57
54SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie28:14
55GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech28:14
56SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers28:27
57VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix28:29
58DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM28:47
59SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team29:12
60FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS29:42
61HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers30:01
62BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation30:18
63SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM31:57
64BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ32:34
65CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo33:40
66DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates34:05
67KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM35:16
68VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal35:45
69PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma35:54
70MANNION GavinRally Cycling36:22
71DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie37:55
72SOLER MarcMovistar Team39:52
73CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team40:05
74ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling40:16
75VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma40:20
76BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo42:47
77DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step42:55
78KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo43:33
79THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ43:51
80COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM44:50
81KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo45:11
82CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS45:22
83GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal45:33
84SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange46:12
85TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie46:26
86KING BenRally Cycling46:33
87NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo46:56
88HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation47:35
89VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal48:03
90ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:16
91COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team48:27
92STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step48:27
93THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo48:31
94BRITTON RobRally Cycling48:34
95TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team48:34
96SUTER JoelSwitzerland49:01
97STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ50:17
98ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling50:51
99STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS50:59
100DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:26
101LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ53:48
102DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS54:07
103BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech55:04
104RUEGG LukasSwitzerland55:57
105DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal56:01
106SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team56:41
107WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits56:50
108HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo57:56
109MURPHY KyleRally Cycling59:16
110NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious59:19
111FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team59:29
112GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:01:08
113ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:01:31
114BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:01:33
115THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland1:03:47
116RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:04:16
117IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland1:04:38
118DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:04:51
119JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:05:11
120JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:05:13
121CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:05:15
122VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:05:23
123KUHN KevinSwitzerland1:06:01
124TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates1:06:14
125SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo1:07:49
126GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech1:08:28
127ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:08:42
128BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10:16
129VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:10:24
130GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:10:49
131WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe1:12:10
132LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ1:14:08
133ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:14:15
134DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling1:16:00
135MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:18:20
136SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20:22
137BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:21:24
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo21
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers16
3IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland16
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step16
5URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo14
6KRON AndreasLotto Soudal14
7CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step14
8KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
9ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling12
10THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ11
11MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange10
12SUTER JoelSwitzerland10
13SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech8
15WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation7
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious6
17PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious6
18MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6
19COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5
20DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4
21SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team4
22GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
23SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo4
24LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie2
25DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2
26HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2
27DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2
28SOLER MarcMovistar Team2
29THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
30FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team2
31BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
32TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
33SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1
34DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1
35ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
36STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1
37ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM 20:43:04
2DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:38
3POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:42
4KRON AndreasLotto Soudal4:53
5DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech7:47
6MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates8:57
7LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma11:10
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates13:10
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious16:03
10WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious17:38
11VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step19:00
12WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious21:58
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM22:20
14GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech22:37
15SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers22:50
16DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM23:10
17CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo28:03
18VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal30:08
19BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo37:10
20GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal39:56
21VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal42:26
22ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:39
23STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step42:50
24TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team42:57
25SUTER JoelSwitzerland43:24
26STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ44:40
27ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling45:14
28STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS45:22
29RUEGG LukasSwitzerland50:20
30RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo58:39
31JACOBS JohanMovistar Team59:36
32KUHN KevinSwitzerland1:00:24
33GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech1:02:51
34VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:04:47
35WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe1:06:33
36ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:08:38
37MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:12:43
38SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:45
39BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:15:47
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo20
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
3URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo16
4DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates15
5SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team15
6CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange12
7MANNION GavinRally Cycling12
8ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling10
9BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
10POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo10
11WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation9
12SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8
13FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech8
14POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8
15LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie7
16THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ6
17CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step6
18SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
19IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland6
20DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling6
21KING BenRally Cycling5
22ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
23PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4
24MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4
25BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo4
26ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling3
27CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
28SUTER JoelSwitzerland2
29DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1
30TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Deceuninck - Quick Step 49:24:53
2Team Jumbo-Visma3:54
3Team Total Direct Energie7:35
4Bahrain - Victorious7:50
5Astana - Premier Tech9:21
6INEOS Grenadiers11:19
7EF Education - Nippo14:41
8Team DSM15:27
9UAE-Team Emirates15:37
10BORA - hansgrohe18:02
11Israel Start-Up Nation21:31
12Movistar Team25:45
13Alpecin-Fenix32:51
14AG2R Citroën Team34:20
15Team BikeExchange35:57
16Trek - Segafredo36:28
17Lotto Soudal37:35
18Team Qhubeka ASSOS46:27
19Groupama - FDJ50:10
20Rally Cycling1:12:50
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:21:50
22Switzerland1:36:55

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic