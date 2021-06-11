Tour de Suisse stage 6: Andreas Kron takes stage win as Rui Costa relegated
Richard Carapaz defends the overall lead, well-protected by his Ineos Grenadiers teammates throughout the stage.
Andreas Kron (Lotto-Soudal) was elevated to the stage 6 win at the 2021 Tour de Suisse ahead of Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates).
The UAE-Team Emirates rider from Portugal was relegated after moving across the road in the final 100m seemingly to prevent Kron from moving forward. This drew the attention of race officials, who docked Costa his finish placement. Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Victorious) opened the sprint but was distanced as the other two decided the top two placings.
Earlier in the week, Costa — the overall winner of the Tour de Suisse in 2012, 2013, and 2014 — suffered an ill-timed mechanical and was frustrated with his bike.
.@RuiCostaCyclist atirando sua Colnago após queda. #Tds #tds2021 #ciclismonaespn pic.twitter.com/CI7TqCA3oS
— País do Ciclismo (@DoCiclismo) June 7, 2021
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rode an uneventful day in the shelter of his teammates.
While Costa was the first across the line in what was a photo-finish, race commissaries later determined that he had deviated from his line, and prevented Kron’s advancement.
“I’d need to see the sprint myself, but we can say the jury [has] taken the decision and I trust the jury, and I’m the winner and I’m happy for it,” Kron said.
Before the start of the stage, previous race leader and winner of two stages Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) withdrew from the race, citing illness. Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange) also did not start, suffering from gastroenteritis.
Alapanache
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the world champion’s jersey made an early split of several dozen riders in the opening of the stage.
The “Wolfpack” team captain who had been penalized by 20 seconds for taking a prohibited late feed on the previous stage was looking to regain lost time.
But the split had been reduced to half, and then half again, from which Costa’s threesome emerged to bring back David de la Cruz (UAE-Team Emirates) who remained on the front.
Closing down the break
Racing in the final 15km, only Costa’s teammate de la Cruz was up the road. He had 55 seconds on a large chase group that included American Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), with the yellow jersey bunch at 3:21.
Attacks were thrown from the chase which shaved 30 seconds on de la Cruz in just 2km, bringing his advantage to just 30 seconds.
Onto the second cat 1 climb of the stage, de la Cruz’s advantage was quickly stripped by the chasing bunch.
The catch was made at 6.2km, with Costa bridging up and bringing Pernsteiner and Kron with him. De la Cruz abandoned his move when his teammate went by him and dropped back, his work for the day done.
The chasing group, reacting to the trio’s move had exploded and was in threes and fours.
Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) attacked the group and forced a split at 3km to go, taking Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) but this came to nothing. The chasers would continue attacking each other, and the accelerations keep the three up the road in their sights.
On the front, Pernsteiner tried an attack and was immediately covered. He was now on the front with fewer than 2km to go.
Costa, the most experienced of the bunch, let Pernsteiner and Kron lead into the final half-kilometer.
In the final 500m, the three gamed for position for the sprint, with Pernsteiner leading out while Costa tightened his shoes.
Pernsteiner went, and Costa reacted from 200m to go, moving from the right side of the road to the left, with Kron on his left.
While the Portuguese rider gave room, race officials, after consulting the photo-finish and the video of the final 200m relegated Costa for deviating from his line.
“I think that we’ll always be discussing about it when something like that happens,” said Kron. “In my opinion, we started the sprint in the right and ended up on the left. That’s all I can say.”
Tour de Suisse Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:14:52
|2
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:01
|4
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|0:03
|5
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:03
|6
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:03
|7
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:03
|8
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03
|9
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:50
|10
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:00
|11
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:15
|12
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:15
|13
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:15
|14
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:15
|15
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:15
|16
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:19
|17
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37
|18
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|1:41
|19
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|2:16
|20
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:49
|21
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:49
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:49
|23
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49
|24
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:49
|26
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:49
|27
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:49
|28
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:49
|29
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49
|30
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:49
|31
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|32
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:49
|33
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:49
|34
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|35
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:49
|36
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|2:49
|37
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:49
|38
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:49
|39
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:49
|40
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:49
|41
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:49
|42
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|43
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|2:49
|44
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:49
|45
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|46
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:49
|47
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:49
|48
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:49
|49
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:49
|50
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49
|51
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:49
|52
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:49
|53
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:49
|54
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:49
|55
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:08
|56
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:45
|57
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:40
|58
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:40
|59
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:26
|60
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:26
|61
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:34
|62
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|9:34
|63
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:34
|64
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:34
|65
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:34
|66
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:34
|67
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|9:34
|68
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|9:34
|69
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|12:53
|70
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:53
|71
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:53
|72
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:53
|73
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:53
|74
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|12:53
|75
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:53
|76
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:53
|77
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|12:53
|78
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|12:53
|79
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|12:53
|80
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:53
|81
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:53
|82
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|12:53
|83
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:53
|84
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:53
|85
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:53
|86
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:13
|87
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:13
|88
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|15:13
|89
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:13
|90
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:13
|91
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:13
|92
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|15:13
|93
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|20:41
|94
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:23
|95
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:23
|96
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|21:23
|97
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:23
|98
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:23
|99
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:23
|100
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:23
|101
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:23
|102
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:23
|103
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|21:23
|104
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|21:23
|105
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|21:23
|106
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|21:23
|107
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:23
|108
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|21:23
|109
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|21:23
|110
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|21:23
|111
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:23
|112
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:23
|113
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:23
|114
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|21:23
|115
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:23
|116
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:23
|117
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|21:23
|118
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|21:23
|119
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|21:23
|120
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:23
|121
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:23
|122
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:23
|123
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|21:23
|124
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:23
|125
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:23
|126
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:23
|127
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:23
|128
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:23
|129
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:23
|130
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:23
|131
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:23
|132
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:23
|133
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|134
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|135
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:23
|136
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:23
|137
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:07
|138
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|25:07
|139
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:07
|140
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|25:07
|141
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:07
|142
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|28:19
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:00:31
|2
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|3
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:53
|5
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11
|6
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32
|7
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:19
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|2:22
|9
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:10
|10
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:37
|11
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|3:48
|12
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:06
|13
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|4:31
|14
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|4:39
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:39
|16
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:48
|17
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:38
|19
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:43
|20
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:50
|21
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:06
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:19
|23
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:21
|24
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:21
|25
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:49
|26
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:33
|27
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:01
|28
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:36
|29
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:29
|30
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:54
|31
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:18
|32
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:49
|33
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:01
|34
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:06
|35
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:09
|36
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:07
|37
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:49
|38
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:19
|39
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:01
|40
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|19:18
|41
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:32
|42
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|19:35
|43
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:21
|44
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:21
|45
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:25
|46
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:40
|47
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:54
|48
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:39
|49
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:45
|50
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:51
|51
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:05
|52
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|24:07
|53
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:12
|54
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:31
|55
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:37
|56
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25:01
|57
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|25:29
|58
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:29
|59
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|26:44
|60
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|26:47
|61
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:48
|62
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:04
|63
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:24
|64
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:13
|65
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|28:51
|66
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:38
|67
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:44
|68
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:27
|69
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|32:21
|70
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|32:50
|71
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|33:31
|72
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:42
|73
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|35:06
|74
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|35:17
|75
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|35:34
|76
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|36:02
|77
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:02
|78
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|38:44
|79
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|39:12
|80
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:22
|81
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:24
|82
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:37
|83
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:37
|84
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39:41
|85
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|40:15
|86
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|40:32
|87
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|40:52
|88
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|41:32
|89
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|41:42
|90
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:19
|91
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|42:36
|92
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|42:36
|93
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:55
|94
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:01
|95
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:47
|96
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:12
|97
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|45:13
|98
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|45:40
|99
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:41
|100
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:49
|101
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|45:54
|102
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|46:06
|103
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|46:23
|104
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|47:00
|105
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|48:04
|106
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|48:43
|107
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|50:39
|108
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:40
|109
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|50:59
|110
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|51:43
|111
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:55
|112
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|53:19
|113
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|54:06
|114
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|55:02
|115
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|55:07
|116
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|56:26
|117
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57:02
|118
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:16
|119
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57:49
|120
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|58:04
|121
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|59:43
|122
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|1:00:02
|123
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:00:39
|124
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00:50
|125
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01:21
|126
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01:30
|127
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|1:02:21
|128
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:02:31
|129
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:02:33
|130
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03:35
|131
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:04:55
|132
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:58
|133
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:05:00
|134
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:05:55
|135
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:12
|136
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06:56
|137
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08:04
|138
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:08:07
|139
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|1:10:45
|140
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:14:19
|141
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:15:16
|142
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:17:56
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|21
|2
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|16
|3
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|4
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|6
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|7
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|12
|8
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|9
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|10
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|10
|11
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|13
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|14
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|15
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|17
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|18
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|19
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|20
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|4
|21
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|22
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|23
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|24
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|25
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|26
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|27
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2
|28
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|29
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|30
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|31
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|32
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1
|33
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|34
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|35
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|36
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|20:05:10
|2
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:42
|4
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:10
|5
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:50
|6
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:15
|7
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:10
|8
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:27
|9
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:42
|10
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:01
|11
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:15
|12
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:52
|13
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:58
|14
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:50
|15
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|22:05
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|22:08
|17
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:05
|18
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|27:42
|19
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|28:52
|20
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|34:33
|21
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:02
|22
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|36:53
|23
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:08
|24
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40:33
|25
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|40:34
|26
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|41:01
|27
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:02
|28
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|41:15
|29
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41:27
|30
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|42:21
|31
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|46:00
|32
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|57:42
|33
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|57:52
|34
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|57:54
|35
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|58:56
|36
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:19
|37
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:02:17
|38
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:03:28
|39
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09:40
|40
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10:37
|41
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:13:17
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|2
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|3
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|15
|4
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|12
|5
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|12
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|7
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|10
|8
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|10
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|11
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|13
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7
|14
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|15
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6
|16
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|6
|17
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|6
|18
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|5
|19
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|20
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|21
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|22
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|23
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|24
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|3
|25
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|27
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|2
|28
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|29
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|30
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:31:58
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:21
|3
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:53
|4
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:04
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:45
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:55
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:21
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:15
|9
|Team DSM
|15:16
|10
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:03
|11
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:05
|12
|Movistar Team
|22:13
|13
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:51
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:19
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:26
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|30:47
|17
|Team BikeExchange
|31:01
|18
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|42:22
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:37
|20
|Rally Cycling
|1:05:00
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:12:36
|22
|Switzerland
|1:28:28
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.