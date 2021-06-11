Become a Member

Tour de Suisse stage 6: Andreas Kron takes stage win as Rui Costa relegated

Richard Carapaz defends the overall lead, well-protected by his Ineos Grenadiers teammates throughout the stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Andreas Kron (Lotto-Soudal) was elevated to the stage 6 win at the 2021 Tour de Suisse ahead of Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates).

The UAE-Team Emirates rider from Portugal was relegated after moving across the road in the final 100m seemingly to prevent Kron from moving forward. This drew the attention of race officials, who docked Costa his finish placement. Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Victorious) opened the sprint but was distanced as the other two decided the top two placings.

Earlier in the week, Costa — the overall winner of the Tour de Suisse in 2012, 2013, and 2014 — suffered an ill-timed mechanical and was frustrated with his bike.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rode an uneventful day in the shelter of his teammates.

While Costa was the first across the line in what was a photo-finish, race commissaries later determined that he had deviated from his line, and prevented Kron’s advancement.

“I’d need to see the sprint myself, but we can say the jury [has] taken the decision and I trust the jury, and I’m the winner and I’m happy for it,” Kron said.

Before the start of the stage, previous race leader and winner of two stages Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) withdrew from the race, citing illness. Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange) also did not start, suffering from gastroenteritis.

Alapanache

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the world champion’s jersey made an early split of several dozen riders in the opening of the stage.

The “Wolfpack” team captain who had been penalized by 20 seconds for taking a prohibited late feed on the previous stage was looking to regain lost time.

But the split had been reduced to half, and then half again, from which Costa’s threesome emerged to bring back David de la Cruz (UAE-Team Emirates) who remained on the front.

Closing down the break

Racing in the final 15km, only Costa’s teammate de la Cruz was up the road. He had 55 seconds on a large chase group that included American Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), with the yellow jersey bunch at 3:21.

Attacks were thrown from the chase which shaved 30 seconds on de la Cruz in just 2km, bringing his advantage to just 30 seconds.

Onto the second cat 1 climb of the stage, de la Cruz’s advantage was quickly stripped by the chasing bunch.

The catch was made at 6.2km, with Costa bridging up and bringing Pernsteiner and Kron with him. De la Cruz abandoned his move when his teammate went by him and dropped back, his work for the day done.

The chasing group, reacting to the trio’s move had exploded and was in threes and fours.

Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) attacked the group and forced a split at 3km to go, taking Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) but this came to nothing. The chasers would continue attacking each other, and the accelerations keep the three up the road in their sights.

On the front, Pernsteiner tried an attack and was immediately covered. He was now on the front with fewer than 2km to go.

Costa, the most experienced of the bunch, let Pernsteiner and Kron lead into the final half-kilometer.

In the final 500m, the three gamed for position for the sprint, with Pernsteiner leading out while Costa tightened his shoes.

Pernsteiner went, and Costa reacted from 200m to go, moving from the right side of the road to the left, with Kron on his left.

While the Portuguese rider gave room, race officials, after consulting the photo-finish and the video of the final 200m relegated Costa for deviating from his line.

“I think that we’ll always be discussing about it when something like that happens,” said Kron. “In my opinion, we started the sprint in the right and ended up on the left. That’s all I can say.”

Tour de Suisse Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KRON AndreasLotto Soudal3:14:52
2COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:00
3PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:01
4SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:03
5LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:03
6HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech0:03
7POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:03
8TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:03
9FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:50
10LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:00
11WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:15
12MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:15
13VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:15
14SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:15
15HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:15
16FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:19
17PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37
18MURPHY KyleRally Cycling1:41
19DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM2:16
20SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie2:49
21THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ2:49
22MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:49
23SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:49
24PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:49
25ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:49
26DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers2:49
27DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2:49
28EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:49
29VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:49
30CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:49
31OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
32FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech2:49
33HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers2:49
34LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
35POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:49
36BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM2:49
37VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie2:49
38DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:49
39DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech2:49
40WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation2:49
41SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:49
42TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
43CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange2:49
44GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:49
45DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
46GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates2:49
47DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie2:49
48MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates2:49
49URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo2:49
50JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:49
51VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix2:49
52POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:49
53CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:49
54ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:49
55HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation3:08
56FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:45
57DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates7:40
58SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers7:40
59BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe8:26
60PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe8:26
61BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation9:34
62MANNION GavinRally Cycling9:34
63HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo9:34
64KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo9:34
65COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9:34
66NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo9:34
67GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal9:34
68ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team9:34
69SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM12:53
70KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12:53
71LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ12:53
72PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma12:53
73DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie12:53
74THALMANN RolandSwitzerland12:53
75GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech12:53
76VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma12:53
77KING BenRally Cycling12:53
78ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling12:53
79COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM12:53
80SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team12:53
81MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious12:53
82JACOBS JohanMovistar Team12:53
83DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix12:53
84CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:53
85FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:53
86VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix15:13
87DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step15:13
88BRITTON RobRally Cycling15:13
89NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious15:13
90LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:13
91DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:13
92KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM15:13
93CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal20:41
94THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo21:23
95VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation21:23
96ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling21:23
97TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates21:23
98BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo21:23
99BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech21:23
100RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo21:23
101FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team21:23
102GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech21:23
103RUEGG LukasSwitzerland21:23
104SOLER MarcMovistar Team21:23
105CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team21:23
106BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS21:23
107STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ21:23
108SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange21:23
109STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS21:23
110DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS21:23
111CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious21:23
112TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21:23
113ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:23
114VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal21:23
115CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo21:23
116GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers21:23
117VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal21:23
118KUHN KevinSwitzerland21:23
119SUTER JoelSwitzerland21:23
120STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step21:23
121GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation21:23
122ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation21:23
123DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal21:23
124KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo21:23
125TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix21:23
126ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers21:23
127WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious21:23
128SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo21:23
129SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:23
130DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:23
131WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:23
132BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ21:23
133MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe21:23
134WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe21:23
135BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe21:23
136TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team21:23
137LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ25:07
138IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland25:07
139BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:07
140THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland25:07
141JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:07
142DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling28:19
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 20:00:31
2FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:26
3SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:38
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:53
5URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:11
6WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32
7OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma2:19
8CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange2:22
9POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:10
10COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:37
11SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team3:48
12LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie4:06
13BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM4:31
14LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM4:39
15CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:39
16DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers4:48
17TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
18POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:38
19VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie5:43
20JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team5:50
21EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo6:06
22MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix6:19
23DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie6:21
24POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo6:21
25KRON AndreasLotto Soudal7:49
26FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe8:33
27PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious10:01
28FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:36
29MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates11:29
30DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech11:54
31FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech12:18
32HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates13:49
33PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team14:01
34LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma14:06
35GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates15:09
36DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix16:07
37HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech16:49
38TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma18:19
39DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step19:01
40GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team19:18
41PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe19:32
42MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange19:35
43KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ20:21
44WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious21:21
45DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers21:25
46MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious21:40
47VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step21:54
48DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma22:39
49PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation23:45
50BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe23:51
51VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix24:05
52THALMANN RolandSwitzerland24:07
53SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team24:12
54WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious24:31
55GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech24:37
56SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie25:01
57SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team25:29
58SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers25:29
59DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM26:44
60ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM26:47
61BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation26:48
62FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:04
63HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers27:24
64BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ28:13
65SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM28:51
66DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates30:38
67CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo30:44
68PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma31:27
69VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal32:21
70MANNION GavinRally Cycling32:50
71CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal33:31
72LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:42
73KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM35:06
74DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie35:17
75CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team35:34
76ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling36:02
77VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma38:02
78SOLER MarcMovistar Team38:44
79BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo39:12
80KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo39:22
81THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ39:24
82DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step39:37
83KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo39:37
84TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix39:41
85CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS40:15
86TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie40:32
87KING BenRally Cycling40:52
88GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal41:32
89COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM41:42
90HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation42:19
91SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange42:36
92COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team42:36
93NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo42:55
94THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo44:01
95TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team44:47
96ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:12
97VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal45:13
98SUTER JoelSwitzerland45:40
99STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ45:41
100DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:49
101ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling45:54
102STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step46:06
103BRITTON RobRally Cycling46:23
104STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS47:00
105DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS48:04
106BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech48:43
107RUEGG LukasSwitzerland50:39
108LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ50:40
109DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal50:59
110SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team51:43
111WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:55
112HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo53:19
113VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix54:06
114MURPHY KyleRally Cycling55:02
115NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious55:07
116FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team56:26
117GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers57:02
118BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe57:16
119ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers57:49
120THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland58:04
121JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS59:43
122IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland1:00:02
123DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:00:39
124VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:00:50
125TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates1:01:21
126CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:01:30
127KUHN KevinSwitzerland1:02:21
128JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:02:31
129GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech1:02:33
130RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:03:35
131SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo1:04:55
132VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:04:58
133ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:05:00
134GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:05:55
135BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:12
136WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe1:06:56
137LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ1:08:04
138ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:08:07
139DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling1:10:45
140MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:14:19
141SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:15:16
142BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:17:56
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo21
2IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland16
3KRON AndreasLotto Soudal14
4CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step14
5CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers12
6KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
7ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling12
8THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ11
9MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange10
10SUTER JoelSwitzerland10
11SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech8
13ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step8
14LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
15WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation7
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious6
17PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious6
18COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5
19DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4
20SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team4
21GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
22SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo4
23URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo2
24LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie2
25DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2
26HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2
27SOLER MarcMovistar Team2
28THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
29FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team2
30BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
31TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
32SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1
33DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1
34ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
35STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1
36ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM 20:05:10
2DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:09
3POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:42
4KRON AndreasLotto Soudal3:10
5MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates6:50
6DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech7:15
7HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates9:10
8LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma9:27
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious16:42
10MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious17:01
11VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step17:15
12WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious19:52
13GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech19:58
14SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers20:50
15DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM22:05
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM22:08
17CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo26:05
18VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal27:42
19CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal28:52
20BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo34:33
21TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix35:02
22GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal36:53
23TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team40:08
24ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits40:33
25VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal40:34
26SUTER JoelSwitzerland41:01
27STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ41:02
28ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling41:15
29STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step41:27
30STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS42:21
31RUEGG LukasSwitzerland46:00
32KUHN KevinSwitzerland57:42
33JACOBS JohanMovistar Team57:52
34GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech57:54
35RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo58:56
36VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal1:00:19
37WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe1:02:17
38ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:03:28
39MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:09:40
40SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10:37
41BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:13:17
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo20
2DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates15
3SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team15
4CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange12
5MANNION GavinRally Cycling12
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
7ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling10
8BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
9POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo10
10WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation9
11SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech8
13LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie7
14THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ6
15SOLER MarcMovistar Team6
16IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland6
17DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling6
18KING BenRally Cycling5
19ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
20URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo4
21CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4
22PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4
23BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo4
24ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling3
25CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
27SUTER JoelSwitzerland2
28DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1
29TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
30VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Deceuninck - Quick Step 47:31:58
2Team Jumbo-Visma2:21
3Astana - Premier Tech5:53
4Team Total Direct Energie6:04
5Bahrain - Victorious8:45
6INEOS Grenadiers10:55
7UAE-Team Emirates12:21
8BORA - hansgrohe14:15
9Team DSM15:16
10EF Education - Nippo16:03
11Israel Start-Up Nation16:05
12Movistar Team22:13
13Alpecin-Fenix24:51
14Trek - Segafredo30:19
15AG2R Citroën Team30:26
16Lotto Soudal30:47
17Team BikeExchange31:01
18Team Qhubeka ASSOS42:22
19Groupama - FDJ44:37
20Rally Cycling1:05:00
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:12:36
22Switzerland1:28:28

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

