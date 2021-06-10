Become a Member

Tour de Suisse stage 5: Richard Carapaz betters Jakob Fuglsang in two-up sprint

Carapaz took over the lead of general classification from Mathieu van der Poel, while Julian Alaphilippe dropped to third.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) came around Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) in the final 50m of stage 5 of the 2021 Tour de Suisse.

With the bonus seconds for the stage win and the margin of victory, the Ecuadorian took control of the general classification.

How it happened

A break with race-leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Sergio Samitier (Movistar), and Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) were off the front with 75 seconds margin at 40km to go, but the chase after them had this margin tumbling faster than the kilometers were ticking by.

Van der Poel, wearing the leader’s jersey, was on the front of the break doing the majority of the work, and his tempo popped Imhof from the back of this small group.

Luke Rowe and Rohan Dennis (both Ineos Grenadiers) were on the front of the chasing peloton, and this squad was trailed closely by Bora-Hansgrohe.

The pursuit was in single-file formation, and in just 3km, the gap was narrowed by 30 seconds.

Van der Poel tossed in the towel, and dropped from the break, leaving Pernsteiner and Samitier to continued on with a 30-second gap, however, this did not last for long.

At 27km to go, at the base of an 8km climb with an average grade of 8 percent, the race was back together.

Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo Visma) attacked the group on the climb, and Esteban Chaves chased after him, using this move to slingshot himself into a solo move for the stage win.

Fuglsang countered at 18.7km to go when Chaves had a one-minute gap, and this exploded the front of the race.

Fuglsang, Carapaz, Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) went after the climbing specialist Chaves, but it was only Fuglsang who got away from the pursuing group.

Chaves submitted solo and was onto the decent with a 30-second margin when he overcooked a turn and rode onto a residential driveway. While he did not go down, he lost most of his advantage to Fuglsang, now less than 9 seconds back.

Once Fuglsang made it up to Chaves the two worked together for some 3km until Chaves was dropped. While this was happening, Carapaz had attacked from the front and had built a lead on Alaphilippe’s group.

The world champion had dropped back to get a feed from a team car and was yelled at by a commissaire, with Carapaz and Fuglsang nearly 14 seconds up the road.

Carapaz, wearing bib number 1, worked with Fuglsang for the remaining kilometers, and onto the small but steep final climb.

Fuglsang forced Carapaz to the front at 1km to go, and the two kept the pace high, and the chasers well behind.

Carapaz led into the final 500m, but in a series of small bends in the road, and the grade ramped up, Fuglsang was forced into the lead where he remained until 50m to go.

Coming around the Astana rider, Carapaz punched in the final 30m to take the stage win, and bonus seconds to land him on the top of the stage and overall podium.

Tour de Suisse Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:01:52
2FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:00
3WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:39
4HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:39
5URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:39
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:39
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:39
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:39
9CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:49
10OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:22
11TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:17
12DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers3:39
13BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM3:39
14BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ4:04
15COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4:04
16EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:13
17VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie4:31
18SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team4:31
19PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation4:31
20MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4:31
21DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:36
22JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4:36
23CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:36
24DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie4:36
25POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious4:49
26WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious4:52
27LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM4:54
28MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates5:55
29LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie5:55
30FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:07
31FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6:52
32PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe8:45
33DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix8:45
34GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech8:45
35DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech8:45
36LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma8:45
37PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious8:45
38CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8:45
39NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo8:45
40POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo8:45
41FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:45
42MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious9:37
43CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal10:20
44PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team10:20
45THALMANN RolandSwitzerland10:20
46KRON AndreasLotto Soudal10:20
47VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10:20
48GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates10:20
49CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo10:20
50KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ10:20
51DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma12:25
52FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech12:25
53TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma14:38
54PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma14:38
55SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM14:38
56BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation14:38
57HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech14:38
58BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe14:38
59HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo14:38
60ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM14:38
61HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates14:38
62DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers14:48
63DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix17:57
64TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie19:09
65THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland19:09
66LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:09
67SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie19:09
68COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM19:09
69DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates19:09
70GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team19:09
71DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:09
72KING BenRally Cycling19:09
73DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM19:09
74TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo19:09
75SOLER MarcMovistar Team19:09
76ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling19:09
77CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:09
78DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange19:09
79SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team19:09
80HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers19:09
81SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team19:09
82DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:09
83WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious19:09
84SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers19:09
85FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team19:09
86VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix19:09
87DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling20:07
88MANNION GavinRally Cycling20:07
89DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal20:07
90STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step20:07
91STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ20:07
92BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo20:07
93DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step20:07
94VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix20:07
95LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ20:07
96PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland20:07
97KUHN KevinSwitzerland20:07
98DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie20:07
99SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team20:07
100STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:07
101VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma20:07
102VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix20:07
103TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix20:07
104TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates20:07
105HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation20:07
106KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo20:07
107WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:07
108KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo20:07
109ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling20:07
110THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20:07
111BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech20:07
112SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo20:07
113KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM20:07
114VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation20:07
115SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange20:07
116GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal20:07
117BRITTON RobRally Cycling20:07
118BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe20:07
119TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team20:07
120VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step20:25
121JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange20:29
122MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange20:29
123VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal23:26
124VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal23:26
125CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious23:26
126NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious23:26
127JACOBS JohanMovistar Team23:26
128MURPHY KyleRally Cycling23:26
129BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange24:52
130WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe24:52
131ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers24:52
132IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland24:52
133LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ24:52
134GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers24:52
135RUEGG LukasSwitzerland24:52
136GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech24:52
137BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:52
138RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo24:52
139GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation24:52
140JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:52
141ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation24:52
142LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo24:52
143BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:52
144ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:52
145COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team24:52
146HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step24:52
147MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe24:52
148SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:52
149THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ24:52
150SUTER JoelSwitzerland24:52
151ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team29:13
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 16:42:50
2FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:26
3SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:38
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:53
5URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:11
6HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:31
7WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32
8OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma2:19
9CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange2:22
10POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:10
11DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers4:28
12BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM4:31
13CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:39
14POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:38
15VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie5:43
16JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team5:50
17WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious5:57
18EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo6:06
19MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix6:19
20DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie6:21
21LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM6:28
22COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates6:32
23SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team6:34
24DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step6:37
25LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie6:52
26TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma8:03
27POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo9:07
28BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ9:39
29FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:40
30KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ10:17
31FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe10:32
32KRON Andreas10:50
33MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates11:29
34MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious11:36
35DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech11:54
36CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo12:10
37PERNSTEINER Hermann12:53
38FRAILE Omar13:48
39PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe13:55
40PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team14:01
41THALMANN RolandSwitzerland14:03
42LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma14:06
43GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech14:33
44GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates15:09
45HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates15:23
46CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal15:39
47DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix16:07
48CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team17:00
49FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:00
50BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe18:14
51TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma18:19
52SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM18:47
53GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team19:18
54HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech19:35
55VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix19:58
56BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation20:03
57SOLER MarcMovistar Team20:10
58BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo20:38
59SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers20:38
60KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo20:48
61TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix21:07
62MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange21:12
63PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma21:23
64DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers21:25
65TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie21:58
66LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:18
67DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma22:39
68KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM22:42
69WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious22:55
70VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step23:28
71SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange24:02
72VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix24:05
73SCHÄR Michael24:12
74PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation24:57
75SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie25:01
76DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie25:13
77THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo25:27
78DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates25:50
79ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling26:00
80MANNION GavinRally Cycling26:05
81TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team26:13
82TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo26:23
83DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange26:23
84ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:38
85VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal26:39
86ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM26:47
87SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team27:03
88SUTER JoelSwitzerland27:06
89STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ27:07
90DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step27:14
91DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:15
92DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM27:17
93ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling27:20
94HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers27:24
95JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange27:32
96STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step27:32
97VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma27:58
98STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS28:26
99DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS29:30
100BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech30:09
101CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS30:11
102KING BenRally Cycling30:48
103COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM31:38
104RUEGG LukasSwitzerland32:05
105VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal32:21
106DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal32:25
107KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo32:52
108WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:21
109BRITTON RobRally Cycling33:59
110GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal34:47
111THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland35:46
112COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team35:51
113NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo36:10
114PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland36:30
115JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:25
116IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland37:44
117FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team37:52
118GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers38:28
119BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe38:42
120ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers39:15
121THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ39:24
122LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ40:36
123SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team41:39
124VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix41:42
125HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation42:00
126VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation42:16
127NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious42:43
128TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates42:47
129CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious42:56
130KUHN KevinSwitzerland43:47
131BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:54
132GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech43:59
133RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo45:01
134DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling45:15
135LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ45:46
136SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo46:21
137VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal46:24
138ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation46:26
139HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo46:34
140HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step46:55
141GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation47:21
142WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe48:22
143DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix50:35
144JACOBS Johan52:27
145MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe55:45
146MURPHY KyleRally Cycling56:10
147BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange56:24
148SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits56:42
149BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS59:22
150ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:01:22
151LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo1:04:18
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix26
2BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo21
3IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland16
4CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step14
5CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers12
6KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
7THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ11
8ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling10
9SUTER JoelSwitzerland10
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
11FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech8
12ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step8
13LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
14WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation7
15POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious6
16MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange6
17HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange4
18GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
19SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo4
20URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo2
21DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2
22HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2
23SOLER MarcMovistar Team2
24THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
25FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team2
26BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
27ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
28SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1
29STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1
30ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1
31JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange 16:44:21
2DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2:57
3WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious4:26
4LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM4:57
5POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo7:36
6KRON AndreasLotto Soudal9:19
7MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates9:58
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious10:05
9DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech10:23
10CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo10:39
11LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma12:35
12GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech13:02
13HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates13:52
14CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal14:08
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo19:07
16SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers19:07
17TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix19:36
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious21:24
19VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step21:57
20TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team24:42
21TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo24:52
22ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:07
23VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal25:08
24ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM25:16
25SUTER JoelSwitzerland25:35
26STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ25:36
27DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM25:46
28ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling25:49
29STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step26:01
30STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:55
31RUEGG LukasSwitzerland30:34
32VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal30:50
33GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal33:16
34KUHN KevinSwitzerland42:16
35GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech42:28
36RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo43:30
37VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal44:53
38HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step45:24
39WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe46:51
40JACOBS JohanMovistar Team50:56
41MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe54:14
42SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:11
43BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS57:51
44ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team59:51
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange12
2MANNION GavinRally Cycling12
3ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling10
4BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
5SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team9
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8
7FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech8
8NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo8
9VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix7
10THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ6
11BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation6
12IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland6
13DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling6
14KING BenRally Cycling5
15ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
16ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4
17URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo4
18BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo4
19WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation3
20ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling3
21CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
22POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2
23PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious2
24SUTER JoelSwitzerland2
25DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1
26LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1
27VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Deceuninck - Quick Step 37:40:29
2Team Jumbo-Visma3:33
3Team Total Direct Energie7:16
4Astana - Premier Tech8:35
5BORA - hansgrohe9:03
6INEOS Grenadiers9:21
7EF Education - Nippo10:30
8Bahrain - Victorious11:33
9Team BikeExchange12:27
10UAE-Team Emirates15:10
11Trek - Segafredo15:15
12Israel Start-Up Nation15:24
13Team DSM16:04
14Team Qhubeka ASSOS20:40
15Groupama - FDJ22:55
16Alpecin-Fenix23:17
17Movistar Team24:59
18Lotto Soudal25:17
19AG2R Citroën Team28:52
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits39:08
21Switzerland39:42
22Rally Cycling47:45

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

