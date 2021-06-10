Tour de Suisse stage 5: Richard Carapaz betters Jakob Fuglsang in two-up sprint
Carapaz took over the lead of general classification from Mathieu van der Poel, while Julian Alaphilippe dropped to third.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) came around Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) in the final 50m of stage 5 of the 2021 Tour de Suisse.
With the bonus seconds for the stage win and the margin of victory, the Ecuadorian took control of the general classification.
How it happened
A break with race-leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), Sergio Samitier (Movistar), and Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) were off the front with 75 seconds margin at 40km to go, but the chase after them had this margin tumbling faster than the kilometers were ticking by.
The break with yellow jersey @mathieuvdpoel (@AlpecinFenix ), @ClaudioImhof (@swisscycling ), @SergioSamitier (@Movistar_Team ) & @perni100 (@BHRVictorious ) has 2:44 pic.twitter.com/JLRpH6E70l
— Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 10, 2021
Van der Poel, wearing the leader’s jersey, was on the front of the break doing the majority of the work, and his tempo popped Imhof from the back of this small group.
Luke Rowe and Rohan Dennis (both Ineos Grenadiers) were on the front of the chasing peloton, and this squad was trailed closely by Bora-Hansgrohe.
The pursuit was in single-file formation, and in just 3km, the gap was narrowed by 30 seconds.
Van der Poel tossed in the towel, and dropped from the break, leaving Pernsteiner and Samitier to continued on with a 30-second gap, however, this did not last for long.
At 27km to go, at the base of an 8km climb with an average grade of 8 percent, the race was back together.
Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo Visma) attacked the group on the climb, and Esteban Chaves chased after him, using this move to slingshot himself into a solo move for the stage win.
Fuglsang countered at 18.7km to go when Chaves had a one-minute gap, and this exploded the front of the race.
Fuglsang, Carapaz, Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) went after the climbing specialist Chaves, but it was only Fuglsang who got away from the pursuing group.
Chaves submitted solo and was onto the decent with a 30-second margin when he overcooked a turn and rode onto a residential driveway. While he did not go down, he lost most of his advantage to Fuglsang, now less than 9 seconds back.
Once Fuglsang made it up to Chaves the two worked together for some 3km until Chaves was dropped. While this was happening, Carapaz had attacked from the front and had built a lead on Alaphilippe’s group.
The world champion had dropped back to get a feed from a team car and was yelled at by a commissaire, with Carapaz and Fuglsang nearly 14 seconds up the road.
Carapaz, wearing bib number 1, worked with Fuglsang for the remaining kilometers, and onto the small but steep final climb.
Fuglsang forced Carapaz to the front at 1km to go, and the two kept the pace high, and the chasers well behind.
Carapaz led into the final 500m, but in a series of small bends in the road, and the grade ramped up, Fuglsang was forced into the lead where he remained until 50m to go.
Coming around the Astana rider, Carapaz punched in the final 30m to take the stage win, and bonus seconds to land him on the top of the stage and overall podium.
Tour de Suisse Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:01:52
|2
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|3
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:39
|4
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:39
|5
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|7
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:39
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:39
|9
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:49
|10
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:22
|11
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:17
|12
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:39
|13
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|3:39
|14
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:04
|15
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:04
|16
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:13
|17
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:31
|18
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|4:31
|19
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:31
|20
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:31
|21
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:36
|22
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:36
|23
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:36
|24
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:36
|25
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:49
|26
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:52
|27
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|4:54
|28
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:55
|29
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:55
|30
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:07
|31
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:52
|32
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:45
|33
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:45
|34
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:45
|35
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:45
|36
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:45
|37
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:45
|38
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8:45
|39
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:45
|40
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:45
|41
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:45
|42
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:37
|43
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|10:20
|44
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:20
|45
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|10:20
|46
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:20
|47
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10:20
|48
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:20
|49
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:20
|50
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:20
|51
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:25
|52
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:25
|53
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:38
|54
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:38
|55
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|14:38
|56
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:38
|57
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:38
|58
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:38
|59
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:38
|60
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|14:38
|61
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:38
|62
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:48
|63
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:57
|64
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:09
|65
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|19:09
|66
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:09
|67
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:09
|68
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|19:09
|69
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:09
|70
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|19:09
|71
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:09
|72
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|19:09
|73
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|19:09
|74
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:09
|75
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|19:09
|76
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|19:09
|77
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:09
|78
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|19:09
|79
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|19:09
|80
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:09
|81
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:09
|82
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:09
|83
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:09
|84
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:09
|85
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:09
|86
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:09
|87
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|20:07
|88
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|20:07
|89
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|20:07
|90
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:07
|91
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:07
|92
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:07
|93
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:07
|94
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:07
|95
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:07
|96
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|20:07
|97
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|20:07
|98
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:07
|99
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:07
|100
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:07
|101
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:07
|102
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:07
|103
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:07
|104
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:07
|105
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:07
|106
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:07
|107
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:07
|108
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:07
|109
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|20:07
|110
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:07
|111
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:07
|112
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:07
|113
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|20:07
|114
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:07
|115
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|20:07
|116
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|20:07
|117
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|20:07
|118
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:07
|119
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:07
|120
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:25
|121
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|20:29
|122
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|20:29
|123
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|23:26
|124
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|23:26
|125
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:26
|126
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:26
|127
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|23:26
|128
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|23:26
|129
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|24:52
|130
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:52
|131
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:52
|132
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|24:52
|133
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:52
|134
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:52
|135
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|24:52
|136
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:52
|137
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:52
|138
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:52
|139
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:52
|140
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:52
|141
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:52
|142
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:52
|143
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:52
|144
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:52
|145
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:52
|146
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:52
|147
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:52
|148
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:52
|149
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:52
|150
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|24:52
|151
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|29:13
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:42:50
|2
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|3
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:53
|5
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11
|6
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:31
|7
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:19
|9
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|2:22
|10
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:10
|11
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:28
|12
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|4:31
|13
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:39
|14
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:38
|15
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:43
|16
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:50
|17
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:57
|18
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:06
|19
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:19
|20
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:21
|21
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|6:28
|22
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:32
|23
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|6:34
|24
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:37
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:52
|26
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:03
|27
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:07
|28
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:39
|29
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:40
|30
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:17
|31
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:32
|32
|KRON Andreas
|10:50
|33
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:29
|34
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:36
|35
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:54
|36
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:10
|37
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|12:53
|38
|FRAILE Omar
|13:48
|39
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:55
|40
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:01
|41
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|14:03
|42
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:06
|43
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:33
|44
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:09
|45
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:23
|46
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|15:39
|47
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:07
|48
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|17:00
|49
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:00
|50
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:14
|51
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:19
|52
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|18:47
|53
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|19:18
|54
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:35
|55
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:58
|56
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:03
|57
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|20:10
|58
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:38
|59
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:38
|60
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:48
|61
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:07
|62
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|21:12
|63
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:23
|64
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:25
|65
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:58
|66
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:18
|67
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:39
|68
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|22:42
|69
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:55
|70
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:28
|71
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|24:02
|72
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:05
|73
|SCHÄR Michael
|24:12
|74
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:57
|75
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25:01
|76
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|25:13
|77
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:27
|78
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:50
|79
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|26:00
|80
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|26:05
|81
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:13
|82
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:23
|83
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|26:23
|84
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:38
|85
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|26:39
|86
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|26:47
|87
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|27:03
|88
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|27:06
|89
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:07
|90
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:14
|91
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:15
|92
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|27:17
|93
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|27:20
|94
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:24
|95
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|27:32
|96
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:32
|97
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:58
|98
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|28:26
|99
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:30
|100
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30:09
|101
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|30:11
|102
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|30:48
|103
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|31:38
|104
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|32:05
|105
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|32:21
|106
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|32:25
|107
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:52
|108
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:21
|109
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|33:59
|110
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|34:47
|111
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|35:46
|112
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:51
|113
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:10
|114
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|36:30
|115
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:25
|116
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|37:44
|117
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:52
|118
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:28
|119
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:42
|120
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:15
|121
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|39:24
|122
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:36
|123
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|41:39
|124
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|41:42
|125
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:00
|126
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:16
|127
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:43
|128
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:47
|129
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:56
|130
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|43:47
|131
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:54
|132
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|43:59
|133
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|45:01
|134
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|45:15
|135
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:46
|136
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:21
|137
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|46:24
|138
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:26
|139
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:34
|140
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|46:55
|141
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|47:21
|142
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:22
|143
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50:35
|144
|JACOBS Johan
|52:27
|145
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:45
|146
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|56:10
|147
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|56:24
|148
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|56:42
|149
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|59:22
|150
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:01:22
|151
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:04:18
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26
|2
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|21
|3
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|16
|4
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|6
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|7
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|8
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|10
|9
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|10
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|11
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|12
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|13
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|14
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|16
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|4
|18
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|19
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|20
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|21
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|22
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|23
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2
|24
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|26
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|27
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|28
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1
|29
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|30
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1
|31
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|16:44:21
|2
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:57
|3
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:26
|4
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|4:57
|5
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:36
|6
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:19
|7
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:58
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:05
|9
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:23
|10
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:39
|11
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:35
|12
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:02
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:52
|14
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|14:08
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:07
|16
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:07
|17
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:36
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:24
|19
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:57
|20
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:42
|21
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:52
|22
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:07
|23
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|25:08
|24
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|25:16
|25
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|25:35
|26
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:36
|27
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|25:46
|28
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|25:49
|29
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:01
|30
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:55
|31
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|30:34
|32
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|30:50
|33
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|33:16
|34
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|42:16
|35
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|42:28
|36
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|43:30
|37
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|44:53
|38
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:24
|39
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:51
|40
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|50:56
|41
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:14
|42
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:11
|43
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|57:51
|44
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|59:51
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|12
|2
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|10
|4
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|5
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|9
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|7
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|8
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|9
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|10
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|11
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|12
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|6
|13
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|6
|14
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|5
|15
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|16
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|17
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|18
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|19
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|20
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|3
|21
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|22
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2
|23
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|24
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|2
|25
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|26
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|27
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:40:29
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:33
|3
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:16
|4
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:35
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:03
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:21
|7
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:30
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:33
|9
|Team BikeExchange
|12:27
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:10
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:15
|12
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:24
|13
|Team DSM
|16:04
|14
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:40
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:55
|16
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:17
|17
|Movistar Team
|24:59
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|25:17
|19
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:52
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:08
|21
|Switzerland
|39:42
|22
|Rally Cycling
|47:45
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.