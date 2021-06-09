Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Tour de Suisse stage 4: Stefan Bissegger scores win from three-up dash

American Joey Rosskopf opened the sprint first, from the front, but rolled over the line third.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) won stage 4 of the 2021 Tour de Suisse from the remains of a four-man break.

American Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) opened the sprint right at 200m to go, but the Swiss rider on the American squad came around the Rally rider, towing Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) across in second place.

“Finally I got a stage win at the Tour de Suisse,” said Bissegger. “I’m really happy with that.”

This was Bissegger’s second WorldTour win; he won the stage 3 individual time trial at the 2021 Paris-Nice.

“I would say this one is nicer,” he said. “This was a normal road stage, and the other one was a time trial, so more for specialists. Both are nice but here, in Switzerland, it’s maybe even a bit nicer.”

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) came safely across the line on the wet roads and retained the overall lead by one second over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

How it happened

The four-man break of Joel Suter (Swiss National Team), Thomas, Bissegger, and Rosskopf, had established a gap of 6:30, and by 45km to go, they were all but assured to sort out the podium from this group.

Movistar and Cofidis were on the front and looked to be doing some work to bring the break back. This effort shaved one minute in 10km.

But the peloton appeared to realize this pace was not enough to bring the four back, and relaxed the chase at 25km to go.

Coming over the final climb inside of 9.6km to go, Suter yo-yoed off the back of the foursome, while the other three traded attacks for KOM points.

The three continued to trade attacks over the successive 4km, while Suter tried to keep the lead three in his sights, even on the wet and technical descent into the finish.

Bissegger led the twisty, wet descent, chasing after his GC ranking, while Rosskopf looked to the saving his legs and let the other two lead the rush to the line from 5km to 3km to go.

The cat-and-mouse games continued around some very tight and twisty roads into the final kilometer, with Rosskopf on the front.

Looking over his shoulder, Rosskopf was forced into opening the sprint just inside of 200m to go, but a massive burst from Bissegger, with Thomas right on his wheel, dropped the American into third.

Thomas came out of Bissegger’s slipstream, but could not come around the Swiss rider racing on Swiss roads. Rosskopf was several bike lengths behind.

“I wasn’t very comfortable in the rain. The sprint wasn’t a big deal, Stefan was a little bit fresher than me”, Thomas said.

Tour de Suisse Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo3:46:21
2THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ0:00
3ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling0:00
4SUTER JoelSwitzerland0:23
5THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:16
6MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5:16
7FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech5:16
8TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious5:16
10MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange5:16
11STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:16
12SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team5:16
13TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo5:16
14STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ5:16
15TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix5:16
16VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal5:16
17DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers5:16
18KRON AndreasLotto Soudal5:16
19RUEGG LukasSwitzerland5:16
20THALMANN RolandSwitzerland5:16
21SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe5:16
22WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation5:16
23GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team5:16
24CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo5:16
25LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie5:16
26SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange5:16
27BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM5:16
28HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange5:16
29GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates5:16
30KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM5:16
31ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step5:16
32POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:16
33OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
34CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:16
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie5:16
36VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal5:16
37EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5:16
38DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
39COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5:16
40ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:16
41PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team5:16
42KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo5:16
43POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo5:16
44HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates5:16
45PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious5:16
46WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious5:16
47BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation5:16
48CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange5:16
49KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ5:16
50MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix5:16
51LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM5:16
52PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
53MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious5:16
54FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:16
55MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates5:16
56JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team5:16
57PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe5:16
58DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie5:16
59DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix5:16
60CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5:16
61FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech5:16
62DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech5:16
63FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:16
64DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange5:16
65HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech5:16
66DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie5:16
67URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:16
68SOLER MarcMovistar Team5:16
69GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal5:16
70ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling5:16
71ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5:16
72CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step5:16
73JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:16
74VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix5:16
75POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:16
76FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5:16
77JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange5:16
78DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:16
79DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step5:16
80TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
81PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation5:16
82SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team5:16
83SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5:16
84KING BenRally Cycling5:16
85SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM5:32
86LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
87COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM5:32
88VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix5:32
89MANNION GavinRally Cycling5:32
90BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe5:32
91BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:32
92VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal5:49
93SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie5:49
94LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ6:02
95DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:02
96COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team6:02
97DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM6:02
98VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix6:02
99LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:17
100DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:17
101RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo6:17
102STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step6:17
103TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team6:17
104GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers6:17
105VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma6:17
106DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates6:17
107HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers6:17
108SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team6:17
109CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team6:17
110ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers6:25
111TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie6:25
112GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech6:25
113DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers6:25
114VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step6:42
115BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange7:49
116BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech8:13
117NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo8:17
118MURPHY KyleRally Cycling8:17
119NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious8:25
120KUHN KevinSwitzerland9:35
121KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo10:43
122DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal10:43
123LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ10:43
124BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:43
125FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team10:43
126CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:43
127HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation10:43
128SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team10:43
129ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation10:43
130GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation10:43
131ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team10:43
132MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe10:43
133JACOBS JohanMovistar Team10:43
134WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe10:43
135GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech10:43
136THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland10:43
137LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo10:43
138TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates11:44
139PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland11:44
140DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling11:44
141BRITTON RobRally Cycling11:44
142HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo11:44
143SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo11:44
144HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step11:44
145CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious11:44
146WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:44
147IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland11:44
148BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:44
149VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation11:44
150DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix11:44
151BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe11:44
152SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:44
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix 12:40:51
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:01
3KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:04
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:06
5CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:13
6GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:16
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:17
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:29
9KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:37
10BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:38
11URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:39
12FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:39
13KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:48
14MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:50
15HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:52
16DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:56
17POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:56
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:59
19BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:59
20FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:02
21WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:04
22LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:04
23OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04
24TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix1:07
25SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:10
26WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious1:12
27VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie1:19
28JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:21
29FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:30
30SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:36
31CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:40
32LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:41
33DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:52
34ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:53
35MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:55
36CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:57
37EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:00
38MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:06
39DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:08
40SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2:10
41SUTER JoelSwitzerland2:21
42COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:35
43POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:38
44KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM2:42
45TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:56
46VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step3:10
47DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3:16
48LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:16
49VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:20
50BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe3:43
51FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:47
52TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:48
53PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team3:48
54THALMANN RolandSwitzerland3:50
55WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:53
56SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange4:02
57PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4:15
58SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM4:16
59GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates4:56
60VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix5:03
61HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech5:04
62SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team5:10
63DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie5:13
64PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe5:17
65CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5:26
66THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:27
67LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma5:28
68BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation5:32
69MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates5:41
70BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:42
71TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:53
72GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech5:55
73SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie5:59
74MANNION GavinRally Cycling6:05
75TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team6:13
76DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers6:44
77DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates6:48
78PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma6:52
79ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling6:58
80STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ7:08
81JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange7:10
82DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step7:14
83ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling7:20
84RUEGG LukasSwitzerland7:20
85TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo7:21
86DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange7:21
87DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix7:29
88STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step7:32
89VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma7:58
90SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team8:02
91DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:13
92DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM8:15
93CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8:22
94HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers8:22
95STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:26
96BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech10:09
97DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma10:21
98DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:28
99FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:00
100COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team11:06
101CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:09
102KING BenRally Cycling11:46
103ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM12:16
104DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal12:25
105COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM12:36
106JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:40
107KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo12:52
108IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland13:02
109WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:21
110GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers13:43
111BRITTON RobRally Cycling13:59
112ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers14:30
113THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ14:39
114GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal14:47
115MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates15:55
116PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland16:30
117THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland16:44
118BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe18:42
119FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team18:50
120BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:09
121GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech19:14
122NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious19:24
123CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious19:37
124RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo20:16
125PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation20:33
126LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ20:36
127LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ21:01
128SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team21:39
129ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation21:41
130VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix21:42
131HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation22:00
132VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal22:08
133HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step22:10
134VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation22:16
135GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation22:36
136TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates22:47
137VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal23:05
138WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe23:37
139KUHN KevinSwitzerland23:47
140DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling25:15
141SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo26:21
142NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo27:32
143JACOBS JohanMovistar Team29:08
144MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe31:00
145BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange31:39
146SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:57
147HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo32:03
148ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team32:16
149DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix32:45
150MURPHY KyleRally Cycling32:51
151BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS34:37
152LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo39:33
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix24
2BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo21
3KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
4IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland12
5THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ11
6CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step10
7SUTER JoelSwitzerland10
8ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling10
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step8
11LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
12MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange6
13POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious6
14GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
15SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo4
16HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2
17DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2
18THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
19FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team2
20BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
21WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1
22ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
23JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1
24ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo 12:41:20
2KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:08
3BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:09
4HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:23
5DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:27
6HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:30
7TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:38
8WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:43
9SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:07
10LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:12
11ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:24
12CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:28
13MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:37
14SUTER JoelSwitzerland1:52
15VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step2:41
16DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech2:47
17VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2:51
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:24
19CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal4:57
20LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma4:59
21MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates5:12
22GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech5:26
23TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team5:44
24STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ6:39
25ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling6:51
26RUEGG LukasSwitzerland6:51
27TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo6:52
28STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step7:03
29DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM7:46
30STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS7:57
31ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11:47
32GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal14:18
33GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech18:45
34RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo19:47
35VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal21:39
36HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step21:41
37VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal22:36
38WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe23:08
39KUHN KevinSwitzerland23:18
40JACOBS JohanMovistar Team28:39
41MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe30:31
42SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:28
43ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team31:47
44BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS34:08
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling10
2BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
3SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
4THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ6
5IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland6
6DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling6
7KING BenRally Cycling5
8ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4
10BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo4
11WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation3
12ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling3
13VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix2
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
15SUTER JoelSwitzerland2
16DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1
17LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1
18VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1EF Education - Nippo 25:21:21
2Groupama - FDJ1:56
3Rally Cycling2:52
4Switzerland3:38
5Deceuninck - Quick Step3:41
6INEOS Grenadiers4:26
7Astana - Premier Tech4:37
8Team Jumbo-Visma4:41
9Team BikeExchange5:22
10Trek - Segafredo5:29
11Alpecin-Fenix5:36
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5:37
13Team Total Direct Energie5:46
14Movistar Team6:06
15BORA - hansgrohe6:19
16Team DSM6:25
17Bahrain - Victorious6:39
18Lotto Soudal7:49
19Team Qhubeka ASSOS8:17
20AG2R Citroën Team8:19
21UAE-Team Emirates8:23
22Israel Start-Up Nation9:08

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic