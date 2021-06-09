Tour de Suisse stage 4: Stefan Bissegger scores win from three-up dash
American Joey Rosskopf opened the sprint first, from the front, but rolled over the line third.
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) won stage 4 of the 2021 Tour de Suisse from the remains of a four-man break.
American Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) opened the sprint right at 200m to go, but the Swiss rider on the American squad came around the Rally rider, towing Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) across in second place.
“Finally I got a stage win at the Tour de Suisse,” said Bissegger. “I’m really happy with that.”
This was Bissegger’s second WorldTour win; he won the stage 3 individual time trial at the 2021 Paris-Nice.
“I would say this one is nicer,” he said. “This was a normal road stage, and the other one was a time trial, so more for specialists. Both are nice but here, in Switzerland, it’s maybe even a bit nicer.”
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) came safely across the line on the wet roads and retained the overall lead by one second over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).
How it happened
The four-man break of Joel Suter (Swiss National Team), Thomas, Bissegger, and Rosskopf, had established a gap of 6:30, and by 45km to go, they were all but assured to sort out the podium from this group.
Movistar and Cofidis were on the front and looked to be doing some work to bring the break back. This effort shaved one minute in 10km.
But the peloton appeared to realize this pace was not enough to bring the four back, and relaxed the chase at 25km to go.
Coming over the final climb inside of 9.6km to go, Suter yo-yoed off the back of the foursome, while the other three traded attacks for KOM points.
The three continued to trade attacks over the successive 4km, while Suter tried to keep the lead three in his sights, even on the wet and technical descent into the finish.
New break with @Ben__Thomas_ (FRA/GFC), @joeyrosskopf (USA/RLY) Joel Suter SUI/SUI & @aka_muni (CH /EF) pic.twitter.com/uopZIy5lvM
— Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 9, 2021
Bissegger led the twisty, wet descent, chasing after his GC ranking, while Rosskopf looked to the saving his legs and let the other two lead the rush to the line from 5km to 3km to go.
The cat-and-mouse games continued around some very tight and twisty roads into the final kilometer, with Rosskopf on the front.
Looking over his shoulder, Rosskopf was forced into opening the sprint just inside of 200m to go, but a massive burst from Bissegger, with Thomas right on his wheel, dropped the American into third.
Thomas came out of Bissegger’s slipstream, but could not come around the Swiss rider racing on Swiss roads. Rosskopf was several bike lengths behind.
“I wasn’t very comfortable in the rain. The sprint wasn’t a big deal, Stefan was a little bit fresher than me”, Thomas said.
Aaaand @aka_muni (@EFprocycling ) wins Stage 04 in Gstaad from a 3 man group: pic.twitter.com/Axid4clzW5
— Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 9, 2021
Tour de Suisse Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:46:21
|2
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|3
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|0:00
|4
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|0:23
|5
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:16
|6
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:16
|7
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:16
|8
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|9
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:16
|10
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|5:16
|11
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:16
|12
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|5:16
|13
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:16
|14
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16
|15
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:16
|16
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|5:16
|17
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:16
|18
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:16
|19
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|5:16
|20
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|5:16
|21
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:16
|22
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:16
|23
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|5:16
|24
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:16
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:16
|26
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|5:16
|27
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|5:16
|28
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|5:16
|29
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:16
|30
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|5:16
|31
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:16
|32
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:16
|33
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|34
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:16
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:16
|36
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|5:16
|37
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:16
|38
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|39
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:16
|40
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:16
|41
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|42
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:16
|43
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:16
|44
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:16
|45
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:16
|46
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:16
|47
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:16
|48
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|5:16
|49
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16
|50
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:16
|51
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|5:16
|52
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|53
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:16
|54
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:16
|55
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:16
|56
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|57
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:16
|58
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:16
|59
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:16
|60
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5:16
|61
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:16
|62
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:16
|63
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:16
|64
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|5:16
|65
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:16
|66
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:16
|67
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:16
|68
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|5:16
|69
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|5:16
|70
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|5:16
|71
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5:16
|72
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:16
|73
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:16
|74
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:16
|75
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:16
|76
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:16
|77
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|5:16
|78
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:16
|79
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:16
|80
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|81
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:16
|82
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|83
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:16
|84
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|5:16
|85
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|5:32
|86
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|87
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|5:32
|88
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:32
|89
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|5:32
|90
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:32
|91
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:32
|92
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|5:49
|93
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:49
|94
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:02
|95
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:02
|96
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:02
|97
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|6:02
|98
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:02
|99
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:17
|100
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:17
|101
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:17
|102
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:17
|103
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:17
|104
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:17
|105
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:17
|106
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:17
|107
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:17
|108
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|6:17
|109
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|6:17
|110
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:25
|111
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:25
|112
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:25
|113
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:25
|114
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:42
|115
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|7:49
|116
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:13
|117
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:17
|118
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|8:17
|119
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:25
|120
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|9:35
|121
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:43
|122
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|10:43
|123
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:43
|124
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:43
|125
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:43
|126
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:43
|127
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:43
|128
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:43
|129
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:43
|130
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:43
|131
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|10:43
|132
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:43
|133
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|10:43
|134
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:43
|135
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:43
|136
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|10:43
|137
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:43
|138
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:44
|139
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|11:44
|140
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|11:44
|141
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|11:44
|142
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:44
|143
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:44
|144
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:44
|145
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:44
|146
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:44
|147
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|11:44
|148
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:44
|149
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:44
|150
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:44
|151
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:44
|152
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:44
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:40:51
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:01
|3
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:06
|5
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|6
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:29
|9
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37
|10
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:38
|11
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:39
|13
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|14
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:50
|15
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:52
|16
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|17
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:59
|19
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:59
|20
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:02
|21
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:04
|22
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:04
|23
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|24
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:07
|25
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|26
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|27
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:19
|28
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|29
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:30
|30
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:36
|31
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:40
|32
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:41
|33
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:52
|34
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:53
|35
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:55
|36
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:57
|37
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:00
|38
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:06
|39
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:08
|40
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2:10
|41
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|2:21
|42
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:35
|43
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:38
|44
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|2:42
|45
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:56
|46
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:10
|47
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:16
|48
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:16
|49
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:20
|50
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:43
|51
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:47
|52
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:48
|53
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:48
|54
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|3:50
|55
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:53
|56
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|4:02
|57
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:15
|58
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|4:16
|59
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:56
|60
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:03
|61
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:04
|62
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:10
|63
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:13
|64
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:17
|65
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5:26
|66
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27
|67
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:28
|68
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:32
|69
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:41
|70
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:42
|71
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:53
|72
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:55
|73
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:59
|74
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|6:05
|75
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:13
|76
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:44
|77
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:48
|78
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:52
|79
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|6:58
|80
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:08
|81
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|7:10
|82
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:14
|83
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|7:20
|84
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|7:20
|85
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:21
|86
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|7:21
|87
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:29
|88
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:32
|89
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:58
|90
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|8:02
|91
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:13
|92
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|8:15
|93
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8:22
|94
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:22
|95
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:26
|96
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:09
|97
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:21
|98
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:28
|99
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:00
|100
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:06
|101
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:09
|102
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|11:46
|103
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|12:16
|104
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|12:25
|105
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|12:36
|106
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:40
|107
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:52
|108
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|13:02
|109
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:21
|110
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:43
|111
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|13:59
|112
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:30
|113
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:39
|114
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|14:47
|115
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:55
|116
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|16:30
|117
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|16:44
|118
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:42
|119
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:50
|120
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:09
|121
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:14
|122
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:24
|123
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:37
|124
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:16
|125
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:33
|126
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:36
|127
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:01
|128
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:39
|129
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:41
|130
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:42
|131
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:00
|132
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|22:08
|133
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:10
|134
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:16
|135
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:36
|136
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:47
|137
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|23:05
|138
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:37
|139
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|23:47
|140
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|25:15
|141
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:21
|142
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:32
|143
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|29:08
|144
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:00
|145
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|31:39
|146
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:57
|147
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|32:03
|148
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|32:16
|149
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|32:45
|150
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|32:51
|151
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|34:37
|152
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|39:33
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|2
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|21
|3
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|4
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|12
|5
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|6
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|7
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|10
|8
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|10
|9
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|11
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|12
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|13
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|14
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|15
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|16
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|17
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|18
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|19
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|20
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|21
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|22
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|23
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|24
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:41:20
|2
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|3
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:09
|4
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:23
|5
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:27
|6
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:30
|7
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|8
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|10
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:12
|11
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:24
|12
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28
|13
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:37
|14
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|1:52
|15
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:41
|16
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:47
|17
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:24
|19
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|4:57
|20
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:59
|21
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:12
|22
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:26
|23
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:44
|24
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:39
|25
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|6:51
|26
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|6:51
|27
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:52
|28
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:03
|29
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|7:46
|30
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:57
|31
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11:47
|32
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|14:18
|33
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:45
|34
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:47
|35
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|21:39
|36
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:41
|37
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|22:36
|38
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:08
|39
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|23:18
|40
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|28:39
|41
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:31
|42
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:28
|43
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|31:47
|44
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|34:08
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|10
|2
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|3
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|4
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|5
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|6
|6
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|6
|7
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|5
|8
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|10
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|11
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|12
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|3
|13
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|15
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|2
|16
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|17
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|18
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:21:21
|2
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56
|3
|Rally Cycling
|2:52
|4
|Switzerland
|3:38
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:41
|6
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:26
|7
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:37
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:41
|9
|Team BikeExchange
|5:22
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:29
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:36
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:37
|13
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:46
|14
|Movistar Team
|6:06
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:19
|16
|Team DSM
|6:25
|17
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:39
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|7:49
|19
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:17
|20
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:19
|21
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:23
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:08
