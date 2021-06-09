Tour de Suisse stage 4: Stefan Bissegger scores win from three-up dash

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) won stage 4 of the 2021 Tour de Suisse from the remains of a four-man break.

American Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) opened the sprint right at 200m to go, but the Swiss rider on the American squad came around the Rally rider, towing Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) across in second place.

“Finally I got a stage win at the Tour de Suisse,” said Bissegger. “I’m really happy with that.”

This was Bissegger’s second WorldTour win; he won the stage 3 individual time trial at the 2021 Paris-Nice.

“I would say this one is nicer,” he said. “This was a normal road stage, and the other one was a time trial, so more for specialists. Both are nice but here, in Switzerland, it’s maybe even a bit nicer.”

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) came safely across the line on the wet roads and retained the overall lead by one second over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

How it happened

The four-man break of Joel Suter (Swiss National Team), Thomas, Bissegger, and Rosskopf, had established a gap of 6:30, and by 45km to go, they were all but assured to sort out the podium from this group.

Movistar and Cofidis were on the front and looked to be doing some work to bring the break back. This effort shaved one minute in 10km.

But the peloton appeared to realize this pace was not enough to bring the four back, and relaxed the chase at 25km to go.

Coming over the final climb inside of 9.6km to go, Suter yo-yoed off the back of the foursome, while the other three traded attacks for KOM points.

The three continued to trade attacks over the successive 4km, while Suter tried to keep the lead three in his sights, even on the wet and technical descent into the finish.

Bissegger led the twisty, wet descent, chasing after his GC ranking, while Rosskopf looked to the saving his legs and let the other two lead the rush to the line from 5km to 3km to go.

The cat-and-mouse games continued around some very tight and twisty roads into the final kilometer, with Rosskopf on the front.

Looking over his shoulder, Rosskopf was forced into opening the sprint just inside of 200m to go, but a massive burst from Bissegger, with Thomas right on his wheel, dropped the American into third.

Thomas came out of Bissegger’s slipstream, but could not come around the Swiss rider racing on Swiss roads. Rosskopf was several bike lengths behind.

“I wasn’t very comfortable in the rain. The sprint wasn’t a big deal, Stefan was a little bit fresher than me”, Thomas said.

Aaaand @aka_muni (@EFprocycling ) wins Stage 04 in Gstaad from a 3 man group: pic.twitter.com/Axid4clzW5 — Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 9, 2021