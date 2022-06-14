Tour de Suisse stage 3: Peter Sagan blasts back with bunch sprint stunner
Triple world champ wins for first time since last September and opens account for new team TotalEnergies.
Peter Sagan returned to the frame with sprint victory at the Tour de Suisse.
The triple world champ surfed the wheels to perfection through a tricky, crash-blighted final into Grenchen before coming off the wheels of the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert lead out to land his first win for Team TotalEnergies.
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) went two-three behind the Slovak supremo.
The result comes perfectly timed for Sagan.
The 32-year-old hadn’t won in nine months, with his last WorldTour win coming further back in last year’s Giro d’Italia. TotalEneries splashed big cash on the VIP of pro cycling this winter and so far, Sagan was yet to deliver after suffering with COVID and other illnesses in the spring.
Sagan’s next big race? The Tour de France.
Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) finished safe in the bunch to retain his overall lead.
US stars make the break
Matthias Reutimann (Swiss national team) started the attacking soon after the flag drop, and KoM jersey-wearing Coloradan Quinn Simmons (Trek Segafredo) was quick to come across with Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) and home star Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost).
Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and U.S champion Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health) were next and the six-rider move was established.
Simmons looked sharp all day, jumping on Bisseger’s wheel when the Swissman attacked heading into the final hour and going over the top of his rival on the Vauffelin climb to score even more points in his quest for the KoM jersey.
Bissegger attacked again at 33km to go and this one stuck. The time trial ace went away and took 40 seconds of a lead but it never looked likely to stick in one of the few sprint opportunities of the week.
Bissegger and the ecapees were never given much room all day.
TotalEnergies and then BikeExchange and Intermarché-Wanty Gobert piled on at the front throughout the stage after the break took the stage Monday, and the hard TT-ing Bissegger was reeled in at 11km to go, and a sprint was on the cards.
Thomas, surprises with sprint points, Schachmann undone by crash
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) surprised the GC pack when they darted off the front at the final intermediate sprint at 9km to go.
The move gave Thomas an extra three seconds that vaulted him up the closely-knit classification ahead of the decisive mountain stages to come.
Schachmann also scored bonus points only to see a crash in the bunch at 4km to go leave him with a ripped up jersey and losing the valuable seconds he won just kilometers before.
Up next: Another long hilly one
Racing resumes out of Grenchen for stage 4 on Wednesday. A bunch of lumps and bumps fill the first 170km of the 192km stage before a short steep Cat.2 climb comes to cause complications for the sprinters.
Tour de Suisse Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|4:28:38
|2
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:00
|3
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|4
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|5
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|7
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|8
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|9
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|10
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|11
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|12
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|13
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|14
|RÜEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|0:00
|15
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|16
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|17
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|18
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|21
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|22
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|23
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|24
|AASVOLD Kristian
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|25
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|26
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|27
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|28
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|29
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|30
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|31
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|32
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|33
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|34
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|35
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|36
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|37
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|38
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|39
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|40
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|41
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|42
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|43
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|44
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|45
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|46
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|47
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|48
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|49
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|50
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|51
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|52
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|53
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|54
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|0:00
|55
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|56
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|57
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|58
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|59
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|60
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31
|61
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:31
|62
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:31
|63
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31
|64
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Human Powered Health
|0:31
|65
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35
|66
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|67
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|0:39
|68
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:39
|69
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|0:39
|70
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:51
|71
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:53
|72
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:53
|73
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53
|74
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07
|75
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|76
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:12
|77
|MANNION Gavin
|Human Powered Health
|1:12
|78
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12
|79
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|80
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18
|81
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:18
|82
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:37
|83
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:37
|84
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46
|85
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46
|86
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:54
|87
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:54
|88
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|2:19
|89
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:25
|90
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:25
|91
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|2:25
|92
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2:25
|93
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|94
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:47
|95
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47
|96
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:52
|97
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|2:52
|98
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:55
|99
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:57
|100
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:02
|101
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:23
|102
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:23
|103
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:23
|104
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:23
|105
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:23
|106
|BAX Sjoerd
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:36
|107
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:36
|108
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|3:36
|109
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:36
|110
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:36
|111
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:36
|112
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:36
|113
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:36
|114
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|3:36
|115
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|3:36
|116
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:17
|117
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:17
|118
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:17
|119
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:17
|120
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:33
|121
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:33
|122
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:43
|123
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:51
|124
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:51
|125
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|4:51
|126
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:02
|127
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|6:32
|128
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|6:32
|129
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|6:32
|130
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|6:32
|131
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|6:32
|132
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6:32
|133
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:32
|134
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Human Powered Health
|6:32
|135
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|6:32
|136
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:32
|137
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:32
|138
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:32
|139
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:32
|140
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:32
|141
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:32
|142
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:32
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:32:19
|2
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:07
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|5
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|7
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|10
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|11
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|13
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:34
|15
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:34
|16
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|17
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:58
|18
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:01
|19
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|20
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|21
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:01
|22
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|23
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01
|24
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01
|25
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01
|26
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29
|27
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|28
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:29
|29
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:29
|30
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:29
|31
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|32
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:32
|33
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02
|34
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:02
|35
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|36
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:02
|37
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:02
|38
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:14
|39
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20
|40
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|2:33
|41
|RÜEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|4:49
|42
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:53
|43
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:53
|44
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|6:19
|45
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:25
|46
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|6:58
|47
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:47
|48
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|7:47
|49
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:48
|50
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:08
|51
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:42
|52
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:19
|53
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:39
|54
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|15:35
|55
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:42
|56
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:54
|57
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:52
|58
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|19:24
|59
|AASVOLD Kristian
|Human Powered Health
|19:42
|60
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|20:06
|61
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:14
|62
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25:39
|63
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|33:01
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|20
|2
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|3
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|12
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|6
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|7
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|8
|8
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|9
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|10
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|12
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|4
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|14
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|15
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|16
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|3
|17
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|18
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|2
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|20
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|21
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2
|22
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|2
|23
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|2
|24
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|25
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|26
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|1
|27
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|2
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|10
|4
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|10
|5
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|6
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|8
|7
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|8
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|9
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|10
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Human Powered Health
|6
|11
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|5
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|14
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|15
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|16
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2
|17
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|18
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|19
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2
|20
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|2
|21
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|22
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|23
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.