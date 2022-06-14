Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Road

Tour de Suisse stage 3: Peter Sagan blasts back with bunch sprint stunner

Triple world champ wins for first time since last September and opens account for new team TotalEnergies.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Peter Sagan returned to the frame with sprint victory at the Tour de Suisse.

The triple world champ surfed the wheels to perfection through a tricky, crash-blighted final into Grenchen before coming off the wheels of the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert lead out to land his first win for Team TotalEnergies.

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) went two-three behind the Slovak supremo.

The result comes perfectly timed for Sagan.

The 32-year-old hadn’t won in nine months, with his last WorldTour win coming further back in last year’s Giro d’Italia. TotalEneries splashed big cash on the VIP of pro cycling this winter and so far, Sagan was yet to deliver after suffering with COVID and other illnesses in the spring.

Sagan’s next big race? The Tour de France.

Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) finished safe in the bunch to retain his overall lead.

US stars make the break

KoM jersey wearer Simmons and US national jersey wearer Rosskopf made the break. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Matthias Reutimann (Swiss national team) started the attacking soon after the flag drop, and KoM jersey-wearing Coloradan Quinn Simmons (Trek Segafredo) was quick to come across with Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) and home star Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost).

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and U.S champion Joey Rosskopf (Human Powered Health) were next and the six-rider move was established.

Simmons looked sharp all day, jumping on Bisseger’s wheel when the Swissman attacked heading into the final hour and going over the top of his rival on the Vauffelin climb to score even more points in his quest for the KoM jersey.

Bissegger attacked again at 33km to go and this one stuck. The time trial ace went away and took 40 seconds of a lead but it never looked likely to stick in one of the few sprint opportunities of the week.

Bissegger and the ecapees were never given much room all day.

TotalEnergies and then BikeExchange and Intermarché-Wanty Gobert piled on at the front throughout the stage after the break took the stage Monday, and the hard TT-ing Bissegger was reeled in at 11km to go, and a sprint was on the cards.

Thomas, surprises with sprint points, Schachmann undone by crash

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) surprised the GC pack when they darted off the front at the final intermediate sprint at 9km to go.

The move gave Thomas an extra three seconds that vaulted him up the closely-knit classification ahead of the decisive mountain stages to come.

Schachmann also scored bonus points only to see a crash in the bunch at 4km to go leave him with a ripped up jersey and losing the valuable seconds he won just kilometers before.

Up next: Another long hilly one

Racing resumes out of Grenchen for stage 4 on Wednesday. A bunch of lumps and bumps fill the first 170km of the 192km stage before a short steep Cat.2 climb comes to cause complications for the sprinters.

Tour de Suisse Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies4:28:38
2COQUARD BryanCofidis0:00
3KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
4PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:00
5ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team0:00
6TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates0:00
7BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
8MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
9TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
10BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
11HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
12GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix0:00
13ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ0:00
14RÜEGG LukasSwitzerland0:00
15PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
16THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
17BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
18IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
19POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
21KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
22RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:00
23BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
24AASVOLD KristianHuman Powered Health0:00
25FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
26HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo0:00
27WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
28KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
29HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
30ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:00
31VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
32GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
33YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
34WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:00
35JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
36PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
37KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:00
38JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:00
39DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:00
40URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
41MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
42LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
43PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
44RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
45CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
46MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
47EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
48SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:00
49HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
50HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
51ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
52REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
53EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:00
54VOISARD YannisSwitzerland0:00
55ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
56TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies0:00
57BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:00
58GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
59SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
60OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:31
61HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech0:31
62HERRADA JoséCofidis0:31
63VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:31
64ROSSKOPF JoeyHuman Powered Health0:31
65COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:35
66PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:39
67FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland0:39
68MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:39
69THALMANN RolandSwitzerland0:39
70KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:51
71SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:53
72POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:53
73MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:53
74BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07
75PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe1:07
76OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:12
77MANNION GavinHuman Powered Health1:12
78DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:12
79PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:12
80VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo1:18
81VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:18
82GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:37
83NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:37
84CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:46
85COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:46
86OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:54
87ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:54
88IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:19
89GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:25
90VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:25
91BOHLI TomCofidis2:25
92BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2:25
93ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
94BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech2:47
95PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo2:47
96KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo2:52
97DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:52
98PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:55
99PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:57
100DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma3:02
101FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers3:23
102ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:23
103HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe3:23
104BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost3:23
105SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo3:23
106BAX SjoerdAlpecin-Fenix3:36
107PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:36
108ARMÉE SanderCofidis3:36
109MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:36
110ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates3:36
111COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates3:36
112BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ3:36
113SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates3:36
114VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland3:36
115PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM3:36
116VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:17
117DECLERCQ TimQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:17
118WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe4:17
119ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:17
120FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:33
121LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:33
122JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix4:43
123MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:51
124MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious4:51
125HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health4:51
126MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team5:02
127TORRES AlbertMovistar Team6:32
128SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team6:32
129MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies6:32
130OURSELIN PaulTotalEnergies6:32
131MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal6:32
132DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6:32
133PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:32
134SWIRBUL KeeganHuman Powered Health6:32
135HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal6:32
136KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:32
137SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates6:32
138SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost6:32
139ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma6:32
140NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team6:32
141ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious6:32
142PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious6:32
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious 13:32:19
2KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:06
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:07
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:07
5KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:10
6KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:10
7HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:10
8VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:10
9FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
10YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:10
11EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
12HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:10
13BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:34
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:34
15GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:34
16REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:34
17BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:58
18ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:01
19OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:01
20EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1:01
21ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:01
22JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:01
23MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:01
24MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:01
25URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:01
26HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:29
27WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:29
28PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:29
29HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:29
30GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix1:29
31PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:29
32OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:32
33PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02
34ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:02
35RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:02
36CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:02
37ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:02
38BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost2:14
39BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:20
40HERRADA JoséCofidis2:33
41RÜEGG LukasSwitzerland4:49
42DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix5:53
43SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team5:53
44COQUARD BryanCofidis6:19
45PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ6:25
46TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies6:58
47RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost7:47
48VOISARD YannisSwitzerland7:47
49MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:48
50SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:08
51IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech8:42
52TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma11:19
53TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates14:39
54VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal15:35
55KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:42
56GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team15:54
57HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo18:52
58JACOBS JohanMovistar Team19:24
59AASVOLD KristianHuman Powered Health19:42
60SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies20:06
61ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ20:14
62HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech25:39
63BOL CeesTeam DSM33:01
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM20
2SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo14
3WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious12
4SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies12
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
6BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost8
7COQUARD BryanCofidis8
8KRON AndreasLotto Soudal6
9MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
10KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4
12REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland4
13HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates4
14PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers4
15PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
16BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3
17HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3
18ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team2
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2
20TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates2
21PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2
22HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
23JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2
24ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ2
25BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1
26VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland1
27ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo34
2GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal12
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM10
4VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland10
5RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost8
6REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland8
7BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
8SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates6
9HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal6
10ROSSKOPF JoeyHuman Powered Health6
11JACOBS JohanMovistar Team5
12FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech3
13CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost3
14SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team3
15EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
16BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2
17BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2
18BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost2
19MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2
20HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
21YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1
22COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1
23MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo