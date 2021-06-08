Tour de Suisse stage 3: Mathieu van der Poel makes it two-in-a-row
Mathieu van der Poel slips ahead of Julian Alaphilippe by one second into the overall race lead.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took his second win in as many days at the 2021 Tour de Suisse.
Launching an untouchable sprint, the world cyclocross champion came around the world road champion like a freight train with 400m to go.
“I had a good day again,” van der Poel said. “I’d like to keep the [leader’s] jersey as long as possible, but in the mountains, it’ll be tough.”
With the margin and time bonus, the Dutchman leapfrogged over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) into the overall race lead with a scant, one-second margin.
Wiiiiinner of the 3rd stage in Pfaffnau: @mathieuvdpoel (@AlpecinFenix )@Vaudoise_fr @Vaudoise_fr @searchch @VelonCC pic.twitter.com/85avVBLOq2
— Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 8, 2021
Alaphilippe had gone into the stage with a one-second deficit to Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ). The Swiss rider now is in third on the general classification, three seconds behind Alaphilippe.
How it happened
The break of the day featured four — Mathias Frank (AG2R Citroën), Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team), and Benjamin King (Rally Cycling) — into the final 50km of racing.
Nerves were high, and a touch of wheels just inside of 30km to go brought down a rider each from Jumbo Visma, Movistar, and Lotto-Soudal. All initially appeared to be OK, and resumed racing.
And then another small tumble just 2km later brought down a bigger group, including the white jersey worn by Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo). In the red-white-and-blue of the national champion, Alex Howes went back for his EF Education-Nippo teammate, to escort him back into the main group.
While this was happening, up at the front of the race in the break Rochas attacked, and only King of Rally Cycling responded.
Imhoff had been shed from the break and was absorbed by the peloton.
“Alapanache” attacks, again!
In what looked to be a replay of the previous stage, Alaphilippe attacked in what looked like a move to distance himself from the sprinting specialists before the finishline.
The world champion brought back the final man from the break, Rochas, and powered on at 25km to go.
He gained as much as eight seconds, and then sat up and slid back into the chase group, on the wheels of his teammates.
Ineos took over leadership on the front, towing Richard Carapaz into a favorable position.
Into the final 15km, attacks came fast and furious, but nothing stuck.
Iván García (Movistar Team) tried to catch the bunch on the front by surprise. His attempt at a solo raid kept him off the front from kilometers eight to four. He was brought back by the “Wolfpack” towing Alaphilippe, who was shadowed by van der Poel and Carapaz.
The Deceuninck-Quick-Step squad rode a perfect train to deliver Alaphilippe from 1.5km to go, until 400m. And then van der Poel rode out from behind the world champion, rocketing away, again, without anyone in the group able to respond to his winning sprint.
Van der Poel now leads the general classification by just one second.
When asked about holding onto his overall lead and also scoring a hat-trick of stage wins, the grandson of Tour de France legend Raymond Poulidor was optimistic.
“I could win tomorrow, everything is possible, and someone has to win, right?” Van der Poel said.
Tour de Suisse Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:24:26
|2
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|3
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:00
|8
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|9
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|10
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|11
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|12
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|14
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|15
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|16
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|17
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|18
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|19
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|20
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|22
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|23
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|24
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|25
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|0:00
|26
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|27
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|28
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|29
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|30
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|31
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|32
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|33
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|0:00
|34
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|35
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|36
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|37
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|38
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|39
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|40
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|41
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|42
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|43
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|44
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|45
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|46
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|47
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:27
|48
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|0:27
|49
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|50
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|51
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32
|52
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:32
|53
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32
|54
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:32
|55
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:32
|56
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:32
|57
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:32
|58
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32
|59
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|60
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32
|61
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:32
|62
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|1:32
|63
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32
|64
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|65
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|66
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:32
|67
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:32
|68
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:32
|69
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:32
|70
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:32
|71
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|72
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32
|73
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:32
|74
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32
|75
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|1:32
|76
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32
|77
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32
|78
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:32
|79
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32
|80
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:32
|81
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:32
|82
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|1:32
|83
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|1:32
|84
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32
|85
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32
|86
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:32
|87
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32
|88
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|1:32
|89
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:32
|90
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:32
|91
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32
|92
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|93
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|94
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:32
|95
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|96
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|97
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:32
|98
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1:32
|99
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:32
|100
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32
|101
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|1:32
|102
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:32
|103
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:32
|104
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:32
|105
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32
|106
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|1:32
|107
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:32
|108
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:32
|109
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:32
|110
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:32
|111
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32
|112
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32
|113
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32
|114
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32
|115
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47
|116
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:47
|117
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:47
|118
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:50
|119
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:50
|120
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:50
|121
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50
|122
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50
|123
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50
|124
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:50
|125
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50
|126
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:50
|127
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|1:50
|128
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|1:50
|129
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:39
|130
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:39
|131
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:47
|132
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|7:49
|133
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:25
|134
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:25
|135
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|9:25
|136
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:25
|137
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:25
|138
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:25
|139
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:25
|140
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:25
|141
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:25
|142
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:25
|143
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:25
|144
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:25
|145
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:51
|146
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|13:10
|147
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:39
|148
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:39
|149
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|14:39
|150
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:39
|151
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:39
|152
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|18:22
|153
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|18:22
|154
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|18:22
|155
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:22
|156
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|18:22
|157
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:22
|158
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|18:22
|159
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:22
|160
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:22
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:49:14
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:01
|3
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:06
|5
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|6
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:29
|9
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|11
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:39
|12
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|13
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:50
|14
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:52
|15
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:56
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:59
|18
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:59
|19
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:02
|20
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:04
|21
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:04
|22
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|23
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:07
|24
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|25
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|26
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:17
|27
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:19
|28
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|29
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:30
|30
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:36
|31
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:40
|32
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:41
|33
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:44
|34
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:47
|35
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:52
|36
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:53
|37
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:55
|38
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:57
|39
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:00
|40
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:06
|41
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:08
|42
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2:10
|43
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:15
|45
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:38
|46
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|2:42
|47
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:16
|48
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:20
|49
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:27
|50
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:47
|51
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:48
|52
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:48
|53
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|3:50
|54
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:52
|55
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:53
|56
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|4:00
|57
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|4:02
|58
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:15
|59
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:46
|60
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:47
|61
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:56
|62
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:04
|63
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:10
|64
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:12
|65
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:12
|66
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:13
|67
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:17
|68
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:26
|69
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:26
|70
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:26
|71
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5:26
|72
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27
|73
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:32
|74
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:35
|75
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:41
|76
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:42
|77
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:47
|78
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|5:49
|79
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:53
|80
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:05
|81
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:31
|82
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|6:34
|83
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:52
|84
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:53
|85
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:57
|86
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|6:58
|87
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|7:01
|88
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:08
|89
|LAMMERTINK Maurits
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:09
|90
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|7:10
|91
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:12
|92
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:14
|93
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|7:19
|94
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|7:20
|95
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|7:20
|96
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|7:21
|97
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:21
|98
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:21
|99
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|7:21
|100
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:25
|101
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:27
|102
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|7:29
|103
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:29
|104
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|7:31
|105
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:26
|106
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:27
|107
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|10:02
|108
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:20
|109
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:21
|110
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:00
|111
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|11:17
|112
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|11:46
|113
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:14
|114
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|12:16
|115
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|12:20
|116
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|12:21
|117
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:40
|118
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:41
|119
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:42
|120
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:09
|121
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:21
|122
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:23
|123
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:47
|124
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|14:47
|125
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:34
|126
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:42
|127
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:48
|128
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:55
|129
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:08
|130
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:12
|131
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:14
|132
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:15
|133
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:19
|134
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:33
|135
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:09
|136
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:10
|137
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|18:47
|138
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:15
|139
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|19:28
|140
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:50
|141
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:53
|142
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:04
|143
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:33
|144
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:56
|145
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|22:08
|146
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|22:32
|147
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:41
|148
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:31
|149
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:29
|150
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:33
|151
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:35
|152
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:55
|153
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:17
|154
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|26:49
|155
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange
|29:06
|156
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:10
|157
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|29:30
|158
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|29:50
|159
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:26
|160
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|34:06
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|2
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|3
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|12
|4
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|5
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|7
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|8
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|9
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|10
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|11
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|12
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|14
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|15
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|16
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|17
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|18
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|19
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|20
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:49:43
|2
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:23
|4
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:27
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:30
|6
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|7
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|9
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:12
|10
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:15
|11
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:24
|12
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28
|13
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:37
|14
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:47
|15
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51
|16
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:23
|17
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:24
|18
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:17
|19
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:43
|20
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:43
|21
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|4:57
|22
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:12
|23
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:36
|24
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:02
|25
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:39
|26
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|6:50
|27
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|6:51
|28
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|6:51
|29
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:52
|30
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|7:00
|31
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:57
|32
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11:47
|33
|GIDICH Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:18
|34
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|14:18
|35
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:13
|36
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:41
|37
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:46
|38
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|18:59
|39
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|21:39
|40
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|22:03
|41
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|23:12
|42
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:00
|43
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:04
|44
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|26:20
|45
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|28:41
|46
|BRUNEL Alexys
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:57
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|10
|2
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|3
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|4
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|6
|5
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|6
|6
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|5
|7
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|8
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|9
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|10
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|12
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|13
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:50:11
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|3
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:56
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:00
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10
|6
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:35
|7
|Team BikeExchange
|1:41
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48
|9
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:55
|10
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:05
|11
|Movistar Team
|2:25
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:38
|13
|Team DSM
|2:44
|14
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:58
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:31
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|4:08
|17
|Rally Cycling
|4:27
|18
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:36
|19
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:38
|20
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:42
|21
|Switzerland
|4:50
|22
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:27
|23
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:36
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.