Tour de Suisse stage 3: Mathieu van der Poel makes it two-in-a-row

Mathieu van der Poel slips ahead of Julian Alaphilippe by one second into the overall race lead.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took his second win in as many days at the 2021 Tour de Suisse.

Launching an untouchable sprint, the world cyclocross champion came around the world road champion like a freight train with 400m to go.

“I had a good day again,” van der Poel said. “I’d like to keep the [leader’s] jersey as long as possible, but in the mountains, it’ll be tough.”

With the margin and time bonus, the Dutchman leapfrogged over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) into the overall race lead with a scant, one-second margin.

Alaphilippe had gone into the stage with a one-second deficit to Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ). The Swiss rider now is in third on the general classification, three seconds behind Alaphilippe.

How it happened

The break of the day featured four — Mathias Frank (AG2R Citroën), Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team), and Benjamin King (Rally Cycling) — into the final 50km of racing.

Nerves were high, and a touch of wheels just inside of 30km to go brought down a rider each from Jumbo Visma, Movistar, and Lotto-Soudal. All initially appeared to be OK, and resumed racing.

And then another small tumble just 2km later brought down a bigger group, including the white jersey worn by Nielson Powless (EF Education-Nippo). In the red-white-and-blue of the national champion, Alex Howes went back for his EF Education-Nippo teammate, to escort him back into the main group.

While this was happening, up at the front of the race in the break Rochas attacked, and only King of Rally Cycling responded.

Imhoff had been shed from the break and was absorbed by the peloton.

“Alapanache” attacks, again!

In what looked to be a replay of the previous stage, Alaphilippe attacked in what looked like a move to distance himself from the sprinting specialists before the finishline.

The world champion brought back the final man from the break, Rochas, and powered on at 25km to go.

He gained as much as eight seconds, and then sat up and slid back into the chase group, on the wheels of his teammates.

Ineos took over leadership on the front, towing Richard Carapaz into a favorable position.

Into the final 15km, attacks came fast and furious, but nothing stuck.

Iván García (Movistar Team) tried to catch the bunch on the front by surprise. His attempt at a solo raid kept him off the front from kilometers eight to four. He was brought back by the “Wolfpack” towing Alaphilippe, who was shadowed by van der Poel and Carapaz.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step squad rode a perfect train to deliver Alaphilippe from 1.5km to go, until 400m. And then van der Poel rode out from behind the world champion, rocketing away, again, without anyone in the group able to respond to his winning sprint.

Van der Poel now leads the general classification by just one second.

When asked about holding onto his overall lead and also scoring a hat-trick of stage wins, the grandson of Tour de France legend Raymond Poulidor was optimistic.

“I could win tomorrow, everything is possible, and someone has to win, right?” Van der Poel said.

Tour de Suisse Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4:24:26
2LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:00
7BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:00
8FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech0:00
9TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
10WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
11ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
12CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
13CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:00
14POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
15KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:00
16TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:00
17URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:00
18HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:00
19DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
20FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:00
21OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
22FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
23POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:00
24JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
25MANNION GavinRally Cycling0:00
26DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech0:00
27WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:00
28VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
29HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:00
30TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
31POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
32KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
33THALMANN RolandSwitzerland0:00
34EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:00
35SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
36CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
37FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
38DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
39LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
40GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
41CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo0:00
42LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
43ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
44DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
45SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
46VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
47MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:27
48KING BenRally Cycling0:27
49DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
50DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:35
51THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:32
52JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:32
53STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1:32
54STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:32
55DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:32
56PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe1:32
57MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:32
58BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32
59CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:32
60SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:32
61WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:32
62BRITTON RobRally Cycling1:32
63SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team1:32
64DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
65STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
66PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:32
67COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:32
68ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:32
69HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:32
70FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:32
71HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
72TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:32
73MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates1:32
74PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:32
75RUEGG LukasSwitzerland1:32
76PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32
77ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32
78PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:32
79PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32
80TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:32
81ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:32
82ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling1:32
83SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM1:32
84LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ1:32
85LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32
86VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix1:32
87ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32
88SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange1:32
89KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:32
90COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:32
91TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:32
92DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal1:32
93VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:32
94CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:32
95SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:32
96SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team1:32
97CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:32
98JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1:32
99GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech1:32
100DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32
101THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland1:32
102GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates1:32
103VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:32
104LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma1:32
105GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:32
106PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland1:32
107BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1:32
108DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:32
109DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie1:32
110SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:32
111BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:32
112HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers1:32
113VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32
114WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32
115KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:47
116DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:47
117BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:47
118CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:50
119DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:50
120HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:50
121BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:50
122MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:50
123DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:50
124TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates1:50
125ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:50
126FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1:50
127IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland1:50
128SUTER JoelSwitzerland1:50
129BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech2:39
130GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech2:39
131NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious4:47
132DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling7:49
133LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9:25
134MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe9:25
135KUHN KevinSwitzerland9:25
136SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:25
137GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation9:25
138THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ9:25
139PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation9:25
140BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:25
141COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9:25
142VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:25
143VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix9:25
144WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe9:25
145SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo12:51
146GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal13:10
147RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo14:39
148HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo14:39
149BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange14:39
150DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix14:39
151BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ14:39
152VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal18:22
153MURPHY KyleRally Cycling18:22
154VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal18:22
155HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:22
156ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team18:22
157LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo18:22
158JACOBS JohanMovistar Team18:22
159NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo18:22
160BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:22
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix8:49:14
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:01
3KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:04
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:06
5CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:13
6GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:16
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:17
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:29
9KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:37
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:39
11FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:39
12KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:48
13MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:50
14HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:52
15DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:56
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:56
17HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:59
18BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:59
19FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:02
20WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:04
21LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:04
22OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04
23TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix1:07
24SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:10
25WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious1:12
26ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:17
27VUILLERMOZ AlexisTeam Total Direct Energie1:19
28JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:21
29FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:30
30SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:36
31CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:40
32LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:41
33VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44
34TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:47
35DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:52
36ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:53
37MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:55
38CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:57
39EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:00
40MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:06
41DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:08
42SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2:10
43LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:15
45POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:38
46KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM2:42
47DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech3:16
48VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:20
49BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe3:27
50FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:47
51TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:48
52PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team3:48
53THALMANN RolandSwitzerland3:50
54ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:52
55WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:53
56SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM4:00
57SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange4:02
58PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4:15
59GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech4:46
60VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix4:47
61GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates4:56
62HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech5:04
63SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team5:10
64LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma5:12
65TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team5:12
66DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie5:13
67PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe5:17
68SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie5:26
69BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:26
70PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:26
71CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5:26
72THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo5:27
73BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation5:32
74DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers5:35
75MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates5:41
76CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:42
77DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates5:47
78MANNION GavinRally Cycling5:49
79TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:53
80BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo6:05
81STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step6:31
82IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland6:34
83PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma6:52
84WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:53
85VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma6:57
86DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal6:58
87SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team7:01
88STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ7:08
89LAMMERTINK MauritsIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:09
90JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange7:10
91BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech7:12
92DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step7:14
93SUTER JoelSwitzerland7:19
94ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling7:20
95RUEGG LukasSwitzerland7:20
96CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team7:21
97TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo7:21
98HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers7:21
99DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange7:21
100KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo7:25
101DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:27
102DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM7:29
103DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix7:29
104BRITTON RobRally Cycling7:31
105STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:26
106DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:27
107PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland10:02
108COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team10:20
109DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma10:21
110FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:00
111THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland11:17
112KING BenRally Cycling11:46
113BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe12:14
114ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM12:16
115COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM12:20
116ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling12:21
117JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:40
118BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:41
119GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers12:42
120CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious13:09
121ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers13:21
122FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team13:23
123GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech13:47
124GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal14:47
125LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ15:34
126HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step15:42
127VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation15:48
128MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates15:55
129PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:08
130SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team16:12
131ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation16:14
132NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious16:15
133TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates16:19
134HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation16:33
135GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation17:09
136WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe18:10
137DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling18:47
138RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo19:15
139KUHN KevinSwitzerland19:28
140LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ19:50
141SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo19:53
142THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ20:04
143PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation20:33
144VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix20:56
145VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal22:08
146VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal22:32
147COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates23:41
148NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo24:31
149SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:29
150MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe25:33
151HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo25:35
152VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:55
153DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix26:17
154ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team26:49
155BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange29:06
156BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS29:10
157HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux29:30
158MURPHY KyleRally Cycling29:50
159BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ30:26
160LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo34:06
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix24
2KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
3IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland12
4CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step10
5SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step8
7LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
8BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8
9MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange6
10POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious6
11GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
12SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo4
13HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2
14DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers2
15BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
16FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team2
17WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1
18ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
19JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange1
20ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo8:49:43
2KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:08
3HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:23
4DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:27
5HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:30
6TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:38
7WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:43
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:07
9LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:12
10VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:15
11ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:24
12CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:28
13MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:37
14DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech2:47
15VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2:51
16ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:23
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:24
18GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech4:17
19LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma4:43
20TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team4:43
21CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal4:57
22MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates5:12
23BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo5:36
24STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step6:02
25STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ6:39
26SUTER JoelSwitzerland6:50
27ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling6:51
28RUEGG LukasSwitzerland6:51
29TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo6:52
30DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM7:00
31STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS7:57
32ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11:47
33GIDICH YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech13:18
34GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal14:18
35HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step15:13
36WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe17:41
37RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo18:46
38KUHN KevinSwitzerland18:59
39VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal21:39
40VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal22:03
41JACOBS JohanMovistar Team23:12
42SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:00
43MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe25:04
44ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team26:20
45BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS28:41
46BRUNEL AlexysGroupama - FDJ29:57
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling10
2BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
3SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6
4IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland6
5DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling6
6KING BenRally Cycling5
7ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
8ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4
9WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation3
10VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix2
11CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
12DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1
13VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Deceuninck - Quick Step 13:50:11
2INEOS Grenadiers0:45
3Astana - Premier Tech0:56
4Team Jumbo-Visma1:00
5Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10
6EF Education - Nippo1:35
7Team BikeExchange1:41
8Trek - Segafredo1:48
9Alpecin-Fenix1:55
10Team Total Direct Energie2:05
11Movistar Team2:25
12BORA - hansgrohe2:38
13Team DSM2:44
14Bahrain - Victorious2:58
15Groupama - FDJ3:31
16Lotto Soudal4:08
17Rally Cycling4:27
18Team Qhubeka ASSOS4:36
19AG2R Citroën Team4:38
20UAE-Team Emirates4:42
21Switzerland4:50
22Israel Start-Up Nation5:27
23Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic