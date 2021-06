Tour de Suisse stage 2: Mathieu van der Poel opens early sprint to win from reduced bunch

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) rode away from Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final, 200m of a wet stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.

Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) rounded out the podium.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) held onto the lead by a slim, one-second margin over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) who jumped into second overall from seventh.

This is van der Poel’s first time racing and winning a stage at the Tour de Suisse.

Full report and results to follow.