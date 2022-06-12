Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Road

Tour de Suisse stage 1: Stephen Williams kicks for reduced sprint victory

Young Welshman beats Schchmann and Kron on hilly opening stage

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) kicked to sprint victory at the Tour de Suisse.

The young Welshman emerged at the front of the reduced bunch on the Küsnacht hilltop, edging victory from Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal).

This report is being updated. Check back soon!

 

Tour de Suisse started lumpy and gets lumpier.

Stay On Topic

promo logo