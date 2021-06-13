Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Tour de Suisse: Richard Carapaz secures overall as Gino Mäder sprints to final stage win

Mäder outsprints Michael Woods after the pair went clear over final climb of the day, Carapaz heads toward Tour de France tilt with timely victory.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) outsprinted escape companion Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) to win the final stage of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was able to withstand pressure from a number of his GC rivals to finish fifth on the stage and secure his overall lead.

Swiss rider Mäder took victory at his home race after he had gone clear with Woods over the summit of the final climb of the day.

The duo descended into the final kilometers in Andermatt together before Woods lead out the final sprint in Andermatt. Mäder timed his move to surge past the Canadian in the final 50 meters, scoring his second victory of the season. He also won stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia last month.

Mattia Cattaneo was rewarded for an attacking ride with third-place.

Mäder outsprinted Woods to win the final stage. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

“I came to this, my home race, with ambitions on GC but I messed that up already on stage 3, so I’m incredibly happy,” Mäder said after taking victory.

“This is a big win. The way I won today is different to how I won out of the breakaway [at the Giro] … I think I can say now ‘I’ve arrived.'”

Carapaz’s overall victory comes well-timed. He now heads toward a co-leadership role with Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France in less than two weeks.

“I’m really happy. This is a team victory because we worked together really well – and we got our reward,” he said. “This gives a lot of confidence for what’s to come.”

Carapaz crossed the line with nearest GC rival Rigoberto Urán (EF-Education Nippo) after the Colombian had repeatedly attacked him through the HC Gotthardpass. The Ecuadorian ace batted away questions about whether he or Thomas would lead the line in France.

“This is a showing of team strength,” Carapaz said. “I’ll share leadership with ‘G.’ We just want to win the Tour and we’ll see how it goes – the race will sort out who is in what role.”

Urán finished second overall at 17-seconds, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) moved up to third place despite a late challenge from Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished fourth.

 

The race all kicked off on the lower slopes of the HC Gotthhardpass.

The speeding peloton scooped up all but Tiesj Benoot (DSM) and Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Victorious) from the day’s 15-rider breakaway.

Ineos Grenadiers did the pulling through the bottom of the 13-kilometer Gotthardpass as Urán, Carapaz and their GC rivals sat in the wheels. Pavel Sivakov, Rohan Dennis and Eddie Dunbar all took big pulls for Carapaz as no other team even attempted to take control.

Pernsteiner repeatedly pressured Benoot until he dropped the Belgian in the cobblestone-covered final 5km of the Gotthardpass, and he led the race until a flurry of attacks went out of the GC bunch at the top of the ascent.

Neilson Powless was first to move in an attempt to break the Ineos stranglehold. Powless held a small gap before his captain, Urán, accelerated, with Carapaz and Woods clinging to his wheel.

Woods was next to hit out, putting in a surge that saw him fly solo over the summit of the HC pass with a slender lead over Mäder, who had hit out in a lone pursuit.

Back in the GC group Urán, Carapaz and Fuglsang traded attacks and counters through the tight hairpins at the top of the Gotthardpass. Schachmann had started the day in third but saw his classification hopes crumbling as he lost the wheels during the repeat accelerations.

Mäder descended like a stone to bridge across to Woods on the long sweeping downhill, and the pair hit the flat final kilometers around 5 seconds ahead of the seven-strong GC group. The two leaders worked together through the run toward the line to hold off the chasing GC group and set up the final sprint.

After being dropped over the climb, Schachmann launched a desperate chase back to the GC group but was never able to regain contact in time, leaving Fuglsang to take the bottom step of the GC podium.

Tour de Suisse Stage 8 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4:06:25
2WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
3CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:09
4DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:09
5CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:09
6COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:09
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:09
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:09
9FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:09
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:21
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:44
12OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:46
13CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:13
14SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team1:36
15LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie1:36
16VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:36
17CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:36
18PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:38
19MANNION GavinRally Cycling1:38
20KRON AndreasLotto Soudal3:20
21MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix3:20
22PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team3:20
23HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech3:20
24EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3:20
25BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM3:20
26BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ3:20
27MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange4:57
28GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates4:57
29JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4:57
30LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma4:57
31DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech5:03
32SUTER JoelSwitzerland5:52
33GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team5:52
34SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team6:25
35ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:25
36TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma6:25
37THALMANN RolandSwitzerland6:28
38FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6:30
39DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix7:37
40COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM7:37
41GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech7:41
42DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers7:41
43SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers7:41
44DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie7:41
45JACOBS JohanMovistar Team7:41
46DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM7:41
47WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious7:41
48HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers7:41
49BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe10:24
50HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates10:24
51BRITTON RobRally Cycling10:24
52BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation10:55
53TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma11:20
54DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma11:20
55ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11:59
56VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix11:59
57ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling11:59
58KING BenRally Cycling11:59
59HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo11:59
60CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:59
61LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM11:59
62KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ11:59
63FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team11:59
64PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe14:04
65FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:32
66DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:02
67SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team15:36
68MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates15:36
69DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step15:36
70STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step15:36
71SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM15:36
72DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates15:36
73TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie17:15
74DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie17:15
75SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie17:15
76CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious17:15
77NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo17:15
78RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo17:15
79WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious17:15
80GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal17:15
81TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team17:15
82COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team17:15
83SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange17:15
84VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal17:45
85DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix19:20
86SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:20
87GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers19:20
88ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers19:20
89POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious19:20
90KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo19:20
91NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious19:20
92SOLER MarcMovistar Team19:20
93PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation19:20
94KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM19:20
95VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma21:32
96PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma21:32
97VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step22:04
98ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation23:33
99THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo23:33
100BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:33
101BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:33
102THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland23:33
103MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe23:33
104GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation23:33
105KUHN KevinSwitzerland23:33
106RUEGG LukasSwitzerland23:33
107BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo23:33
108ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team23:33
109KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo23:33
110SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo23:33
111STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:33
112STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ23:33
113HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation23:33
114CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo23:33
115TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates23:33
116WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:33
117SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team23:33
118ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling23:33
119DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:33
120FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:33
121WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe23:33
122DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal23:33
123IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland25:18
124DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling25:18
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers 24:44:01
2URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:17
3FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:15
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:19
5WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation2:55
6POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:16
7COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:43
8OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma4:16
9CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:39
10CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange5:33
11LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie6:11
12DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers6:15
13SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team7:04
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo7:54
15BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM9:22
16EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo10:41
17MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix11:11
18PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious12:22
19JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team12:36
20KRON AndreasLotto Soudal13:41
21DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie14:15
22FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe17:09
23LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM17:27
24DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech18:18
25TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma19:25
26PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team19:37
27MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious21:21
28LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma21:35
29GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates22:09
30HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech23:16
31POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious25:07
32MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange25:43
33GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team27:43
34DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix27:49
35TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma27:55
36HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates29:02
37DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers30:01
38MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates30:01
39SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team32:04
40KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ32:19
41DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma33:52
42THALMANN RolandSwitzerland33:59
43WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious35:07
44BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ35:45
45GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech35:46
46SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers35:59
47DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step36:07
48DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM36:19
49PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe36:37
50VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal37:12
51HENAO SebastiánINEOS Grenadiers37:33
52MANNION GavinRally Cycling37:51
53BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe38:07
54FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:13
55ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM39:47
56VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix40:19
57WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious40:21
58BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation41:04
59CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team41:32
60FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS44:05
61SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team44:39
62SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie45:20
63PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation45:21
64VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step46:32
65SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam DSM47:24
66DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates49:32
67ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling52:06
68COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM52:18
69KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM54:27
70ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits54:32
71SUTER JoelSwitzerland54:44
72DOUBEY FabienTeam Total Direct Energie55:01
73CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo57:04
74CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS57:12
75PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma57:17
76DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step58:22
77KING BenRally Cycling58:23
78BRITTON RobRally Cycling58:49
79SOLER MarcMovistar Team59:03
80VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01:43
81GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:02:39
82KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:02:44
83SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange1:03:18
84TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:03:32
85STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:54
86NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:04:02
87COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:05:33
88VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:05:39
89TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:05:40
90BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:06:11
91KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:08:35
92HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo1:09:46
93HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:10:59
94FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1:11:19
95THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:11:55
96JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:12:45
97STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1:13:41
98ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:14:15
99STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:14:23
100DRUCKER JempyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:50
101NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:18:30
102RUEGG LukasSwitzerland1:19:21
103DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal1:19:25
104SARREAU MarcAG2R Citroën Team1:20:05
105WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20:14
106GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:20:19
107ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:20:42
108RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:21:22
109CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:22:21
110DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:24:02
111THIÈRY CyrilleSwitzerland1:27:11
112KUHN KevinSwitzerland1:29:25
113TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates1:29:38
114IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland1:29:47
115SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo1:31:13
116ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:32:06
117BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33:40
118GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:34:13
119WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe1:35:34
120ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:37:39
121SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:39:33
122DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling1:41:09
123MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:41:44
124BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:44:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo21
2CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step20
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers18
4MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious18
5KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ16
6IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland16
7WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation15
8URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo14
9KRON AndreasLotto Soudal14
10ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling12
11MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange10
12SUTER JoelSwitzerland10
13SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
14FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech8
15POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious8
16DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers6
17PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious6
18DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step5
19COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5
20DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates4
21SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team4
22GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team4
23SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo4
24LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie2
25PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
26HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2
27DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2
28SOLER MarcMovistar Team2
29FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team2
30THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
31BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
32BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM1
33TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
34SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1
35ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
36DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1
37STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1
38ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers 24:50:16
2POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:39
3KRON AndreasLotto Soudal7:26
4LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM11:12
5DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech12:03
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious15:06
7LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma15:20
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates22:47
9MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates23:46
10WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious28:52
11GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech29:31
12SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers29:44
13DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM30:04
14VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal30:57
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM33:32
16WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious34:06
17VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step40:17
18ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:17
19SUTER JoelSwitzerland48:29
20CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo50:49
21GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal56:24
22STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step57:39
23VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal59:24
24TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team59:25
25BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo59:56
26JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:06:30
27STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1:07:26
28ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling1:08:00
29STOKBRO AndreasTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:08:08
30RUEGG LukasSwitzerland1:13:06
31RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:15:07
32KUHN KevinSwitzerland1:23:10
33WALLS MatthewBORA - hansgrohe1:29:19
34ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:31:24
35SAJNOK SzymonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33:18
36MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:35:29
37BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:38:33
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation29
2DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates29
3SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team29
4NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo28
5POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious24
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious19
7URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo16
8CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step16
9MANNION GavinRally Cycling14
10FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech14
11CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange12
12ZUKOWSKY NickolasRally Cycling10
13BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo10
15SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8
16POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8
17SOLER MarcMovistar Team8
18LATOUR PierreTeam Total Direct Energie7
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers6
20IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland6
21DAL-CIN MatteoRally Cycling6
22KING BenRally Cycling5
23ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
24PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4
25BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo4
26ROSSKOPF JoeyRally Cycling3
27SUTER JoelSwitzerland2
28DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1
29TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 62:00:10
2Bahrain - Victorious1:07
3Astana - Premier Tech1:51
4INEOS Grenadiers3:16
5EF Education - Nippo11:31
6Deceuninck - Quick Step14:45
7UAE-Team Emirates15:05
8Team DSM18:03
9Team Total Direct Energie18:05
10Movistar Team18:47
11BORA - hansgrohe19:15
12AG2R Citroën Team33:00
13Israel Start-Up Nation35:44
14Alpecin-Fenix39:45
15Team BikeExchange43:20
16Lotto Soudal43:44
17Team Qhubeka ASSOS57:05
18Trek - Segafredo1:00:21
19Groupama - FDJ1:13:00
20Rally Cycling1:20:49
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:55:06
22Switzerland1:56:46

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic