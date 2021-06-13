Tour de Suisse: Richard Carapaz secures overall as Gino Mäder sprints to final stage win
Mäder outsprints Michael Woods after the pair went clear over final climb of the day, Carapaz heads toward Tour de France tilt with timely victory.
Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) outsprinted escape companion Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) to win the final stage of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was able to withstand pressure from a number of his GC rivals to finish fifth on the stage and secure his overall lead.
Swiss rider Mäder took victory at his home race after he had gone clear with Woods over the summit of the final climb of the day.
The duo descended into the final kilometers in Andermatt together before Woods lead out the final sprint in Andermatt. Mäder timed his move to surge past the Canadian in the final 50 meters, scoring his second victory of the season. He also won stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia last month.
Mattia Cattaneo was rewarded for an attacking ride with third-place.
“I came to this, my home race, with ambitions on GC but I messed that up already on stage 3, so I’m incredibly happy,” Mäder said after taking victory.
“This is a big win. The way I won today is different to how I won out of the breakaway [at the Giro] … I think I can say now ‘I’ve arrived.'”
Carapaz’s overall victory comes well-timed. He now heads toward a co-leadership role with Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France in less than two weeks.
“I’m really happy. This is a team victory because we worked together really well – and we got our reward,” he said. “This gives a lot of confidence for what’s to come.”
Hero 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/sHFcIw4Aqe
— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 13, 2021
Carapaz crossed the line with nearest GC rival Rigoberto Urán (EF-Education Nippo) after the Colombian had repeatedly attacked him through the HC Gotthardpass. The Ecuadorian ace batted away questions about whether he or Thomas would lead the line in France.
“This is a showing of team strength,” Carapaz said. “I’ll share leadership with ‘G.’ We just want to win the Tour and we’ll see how it goes – the race will sort out who is in what role.”
Urán finished second overall at 17-seconds, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) moved up to third place despite a late challenge from Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who finished fourth.
The race all kicked off on the lower slopes of the HC Gotthhardpass.
The speeding peloton scooped up all but Tiesj Benoot (DSM) and Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Victorious) from the day’s 15-rider breakaway.
Ineos Grenadiers did the pulling through the bottom of the 13-kilometer Gotthardpass as Urán, Carapaz and their GC rivals sat in the wheels. Pavel Sivakov, Rohan Dennis and Eddie Dunbar all took big pulls for Carapaz as no other team even attempted to take control.
Pernsteiner repeatedly pressured Benoot until he dropped the Belgian in the cobblestone-covered final 5km of the Gotthardpass, and he led the race until a flurry of attacks went out of the GC bunch at the top of the ascent.
Neilson Powless was first to move in an attempt to break the Ineos stranglehold. Powless held a small gap before his captain, Urán, accelerated, with Carapaz and Woods clinging to his wheel.
Woods was next to hit out, putting in a surge that saw him fly solo over the summit of the HC pass with a slender lead over Mäder, who had hit out in a lone pursuit.
Back in the GC group Urán, Carapaz and Fuglsang traded attacks and counters through the tight hairpins at the top of the Gotthardpass. Schachmann had started the day in third but saw his classification hopes crumbling as he lost the wheels during the repeat accelerations.
Mäder descended like a stone to bridge across to Woods on the long sweeping downhill, and the pair hit the flat final kilometers around 5 seconds ahead of the seven-strong GC group. The two leaders worked together through the run toward the line to hold off the chasing GC group and set up the final sprint.
After being dropped over the climb, Schachmann launched a desperate chase back to the GC group but was never able to regain contact in time, leaving Fuglsang to take the bottom step of the GC podium.
Tour de Suisse Stage 8 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:06:25
|2
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|3
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:09
|4
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|6
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:09
|7
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:09
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:09
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:09
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:21
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:44
|12
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|13
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:13
|14
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|15
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:36
|16
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36
|17
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|18
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:38
|19
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|1:38
|20
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:20
|21
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:20
|22
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:20
|23
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:20
|24
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:20
|25
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|3:20
|26
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:20
|27
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|4:57
|28
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:57
|29
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:57
|30
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:57
|31
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:03
|32
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|5:52
|33
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|5:52
|34
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:25
|35
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:25
|36
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:25
|37
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|6:28
|38
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:30
|39
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:37
|40
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|7:37
|41
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:41
|42
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:41
|43
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:41
|44
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7:41
|45
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|7:41
|46
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|7:41
|47
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:41
|48
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:41
|49
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:24
|50
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:24
|51
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|10:24
|52
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:55
|53
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:20
|54
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:20
|55
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11:59
|56
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:59
|57
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|11:59
|58
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|11:59
|59
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:59
|60
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:59
|61
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|11:59
|62
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:59
|63
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:59
|64
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:04
|65
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:32
|66
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:02
|67
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|15:36
|68
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:36
|69
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:36
|70
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:36
|71
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|15:36
|72
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:36
|73
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:15
|74
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:15
|75
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:15
|76
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:15
|77
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:15
|78
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:15
|79
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:15
|80
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|17:15
|81
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:15
|82
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:15
|83
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|17:15
|84
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|17:45
|85
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:20
|86
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:20
|87
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:20
|88
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:20
|89
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:20
|90
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:20
|91
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:20
|92
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|19:20
|93
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:20
|94
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|19:20
|95
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:32
|96
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:32
|97
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:04
|98
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:33
|99
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:33
|100
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:33
|101
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:33
|102
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|23:33
|103
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:33
|104
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:33
|105
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|23:33
|106
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|23:33
|107
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:33
|108
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|23:33
|109
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:33
|110
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:33
|111
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:33
|112
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:33
|113
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:33
|114
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:33
|115
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:33
|116
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:33
|117
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:33
|118
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|23:33
|119
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:33
|120
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:33
|121
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:33
|122
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|23:33
|123
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|25:18
|124
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|25:18
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:44:01
|2
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:17
|3
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:15
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|5
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:55
|6
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:16
|7
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:43
|8
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:16
|9
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:39
|10
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|5:33
|11
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:11
|12
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:15
|13
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|7:04
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:54
|15
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|9:22
|16
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:41
|17
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:11
|18
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:22
|19
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:36
|20
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:41
|21
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:15
|22
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:09
|23
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|17:27
|24
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:18
|25
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:25
|26
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:37
|27
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:21
|28
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:35
|29
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:09
|30
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:16
|31
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:07
|32
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|25:43
|33
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|27:43
|34
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27:49
|35
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:55
|36
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:02
|37
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30:01
|38
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:01
|39
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:04
|40
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:19
|41
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:52
|42
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|33:59
|43
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:07
|44
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:45
|45
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:46
|46
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:59
|47
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:07
|48
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|36:19
|49
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:37
|50
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|37:12
|51
|HENAO Sebastián
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:33
|52
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|37:51
|53
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:07
|54
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:13
|55
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|39:47
|56
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|40:19
|57
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40:21
|58
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:04
|59
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|41:32
|60
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|44:05
|61
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|44:39
|62
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|45:20
|63
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|45:21
|64
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|46:32
|65
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team DSM
|47:24
|66
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:32
|67
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|52:06
|68
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|52:18
|69
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|54:27
|70
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|54:32
|71
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|54:44
|72
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|55:01
|73
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|57:04
|74
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|57:12
|75
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:17
|76
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:22
|77
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|58:23
|78
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|58:49
|79
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|59:03
|80
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:43
|81
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:39
|82
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02:44
|83
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|1:03:18
|84
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:03:32
|85
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:54
|86
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:02
|87
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:05:33
|88
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:39
|89
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:05:40
|90
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:06:11
|91
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08:35
|92
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:09:46
|93
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:10:59
|94
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:11:19
|95
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11:55
|96
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:12:45
|97
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13:41
|98
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:14:15
|99
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:14:23
|100
|DRUCKER Jempy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:50
|101
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18:30
|102
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|1:19:21
|103
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:25
|104
|SARREAU Marc
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:20:05
|105
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20:14
|106
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20:19
|107
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20:42
|108
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:21:22
|109
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:22:21
|110
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:24:02
|111
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Switzerland
|1:27:11
|112
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|1:29:25
|113
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29:38
|114
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|1:29:47
|115
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:31:13
|116
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32:06
|117
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33:40
|118
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:34:13
|119
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35:34
|120
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:37:39
|121
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:39:33
|122
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|1:41:09
|123
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:41:44
|124
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:44:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|21
|2
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|4
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|5
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|6
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|16
|7
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15
|8
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|14
|9
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|10
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|12
|11
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|12
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|10
|13
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|14
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|15
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|16
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|17
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|18
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|19
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|20
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|21
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|4
|22
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|4
|23
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|24
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|25
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|26
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|27
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|28
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2
|29
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|30
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|31
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|32
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|1
|33
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|34
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1
|35
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|36
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|37
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|38
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:50:16
|2
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:39
|3
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:26
|4
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|11:12
|5
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:03
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:06
|7
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:20
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:47
|9
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:46
|10
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:52
|11
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:31
|12
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:44
|13
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|30:04
|14
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|30:57
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|33:32
|16
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|34:06
|17
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:17
|18
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:17
|19
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|48:29
|20
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:49
|21
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|56:24
|22
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:39
|23
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|59:24
|24
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:25
|25
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|59:56
|26
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:06:30
|27
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07:26
|28
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|1:08:00
|29
|STOKBRO Andreas
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:08:08
|30
|RUEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|1:13:06
|31
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:15:07
|32
|KUHN Kevin
|Switzerland
|1:23:10
|33
|WALLS Matthew
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:19
|34
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:31:24
|35
|SAJNOK Szymon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33:18
|36
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35:29
|37
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:38:33
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|2
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|3
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|29
|4
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|28
|5
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19
|7
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|16
|8
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|9
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally Cycling
|14
|10
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14
|11
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|12
|12
|ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
|Rally Cycling
|10
|13
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|15
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|16
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8
|17
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|8
|18
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team Total Direct Energie
|7
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|20
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|6
|21
|DAL-CIN Matteo
|Rally Cycling
|6
|22
|KING Ben
|Rally Cycling
|5
|23
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|24
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|25
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|26
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Rally Cycling
|3
|27
|SUTER Joel
|Switzerland
|2
|28
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|29
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|62:00:10
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07
|3
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:51
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:16
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:31
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:45
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:05
|8
|Team DSM
|18:03
|9
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18:05
|10
|Movistar Team
|18:47
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:15
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:00
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:44
|14
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39:45
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|43:20
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|43:44
|17
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|57:05
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:21
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13:00
|20
|Rally Cycling
|1:20:49
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:55:06
|22
|Switzerland
|1:56:46
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.