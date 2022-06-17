Tour de Suisse leader Aleksandr Vlasov also out with COVID as UAE Emirates pulls entire team

Become a Member

Race leader Aleksandr Vlasov and UAE Emirates racer Diego Ulissi are the latest riders to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Vlasov is out of the Tour de Suisse a day after winning a stage and grabbing the race leader’s jersey, while the UAE team decided to pull its entire team after Marc Hirschi also left the race with the virus.

“For team safety reasons and the wider cycling community the team has decided to withdraw from the race,” read a note from the team Friday morning.

Bora-Hansgrohe officials confirmed Vlasov’s exit Friday morning ahead of the start of the climb-heavy stage into the heart of the Swiss Alps. Anton Palzer will also not start.

COVID-19 is running unabated across the peloton at the Tour de Suisse, and scores of riders are being impacted.

Bahrain Victorious pulled its entire team out of the race Friday, and EF Education-EasyPost is down to just two riders.

Ineos Grenadiers also confirmed Tom Pidcock has withdrawn after “experiencing mild symptoms” and returning a positive lateral flow test. Pidcock’s teammate Adam Yates also exited with COVID on Thursday.

