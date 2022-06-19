Tour de Suisse: Geraint Thomas secures GC win, Remco Evenepoel bounces back with TT victory
Neilson Powless denied opportunity to battle for spot on GC podium when mechanical forces bike change in final kilometer.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) added to his collection of stage race victories with a GC win at the Tour de Suisse.
Thomas went faster than overnight race leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) to score a 1:12 overall victory and finish second on the stage.
Thomas’ Swiss yellow jersey comes as a timely reminder to Ineos Grenadiers of the Welshman’s talent as the team ponders over Tour de France tactics this month.
“It’s super nice to win here, it’s something I always wanted to do,” he said. “It’s nice to win such a big and hard race. The weather, it’s been the hottest race I’ve done consistently.”
Thomas stepped up when teammate Adam Yates left the race with COVID.
“As a team, for sure we can compete with Roglič and Pogačar at the Tour,” Thomas said. “Man versus man is a different story. They’re super talents, as we know, they’ve been MVPs the last couple of years.
“But we’ve got a strong team, just got to stay healthy now. We’re all motivated and we’re just going to go there and give our best.”
Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) bounced back from an off-key week in the mountains with victory in Sunday’s final stage to make it nine wins for the season.
“It was a very difficult week for me with many ups and downs,” Evenepoel said at the finish. “We focused it all on today’s TT and I’m really happy I could win it. It was very close.”
Evenepoel is set to race the Belgian TT nationals next weekend before hunkering down to prep for the Vuelta a España.
“I’m super proud I can finally win a WorldTour time trial. I twice came second, really close, so to come first in front of two big champions is a big honor for me. It’s another step in my career and I think we can keep building on today.”
Home star Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) took the bottom step of the podium in Vaduz.
Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) started the day third and was almost unseated by American talent Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost).
Powless went faster than Fuglsang through the first 90 percent of the course only to be derailed by a mechanical and bike change in the final kilometers. The 25-year-old rallied but was left with eighth on the stage and fourth overall in a result that nonetheless continues his meteoric rise.
Higuita suffered through the final TT and leaked more than one minute against Thomas, but did enough to hang on for second overall, with Fuglsang third.
Chad Haga (Human Powered Health) was the first strong time trialist to come to the finish on a sizzling hot day in Vaduz, setting the time to beat of 29:51.
Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) went faster shortly afterward and remained in the hot seat some time before his teammate Daniel Martínez made a standout ride to go top.
Favorite for the stage Evenepoel didn’t disappoint after suffering in the mountains. The 22-year-old blitzed the front-half of the course and carried that through to the finish to set his race-winning time of 28:26 – 54kph over the 25.6km course.
Küng steamed through shortly after his young rival. The race’s home star was a shade faster at the intermediate but lost time to Evenepoel in the back half to finish third on the stage.
Thomas was by far the favorite of the GC group and started in pole position to secure the overall after starting just two seconds down on Higuita. The Welshman rode strong while Higuita crumbled and the Colombian’s advantage evaporated.
Thomas rode the TT of his life Sunday, bettering Swiss specialist Küng and handing him a huge boost ahead of the Tour de France.
Ilan van Wilder (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took a wrong turn midway through his race and did not finish.
The young Belgian talent went the wrong way around a roundabout a plowed into a chainlink fence at high speed. Van Wilder was conscious and speaking but didn’t get back on the bike.
Tour de Suisse Stage 8 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:26
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:03
|3
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:11
|4
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|5
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:59
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|10
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:05
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|12
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|1:25
|13
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:25
|14
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:28
|15
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|1:32
|16
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:32
|17
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:38
|18
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:39
|19
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:40
|20
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:43
|21
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:44
|22
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:45
|23
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:45
|24
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45
|25
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:06
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:10
|27
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:11
|28
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|2:12
|29
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14
|30
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15
|31
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|2:18
|32
|AASVOLD Kristian
|Human Powered Health
|2:23
|33
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:25
|34
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|2:27
|35
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:29
|36
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|37
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:32
|38
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:34
|39
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:35
|40
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38
|41
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:39
|42
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:40
|43
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|2:41
|44
|MANNION Gavin
|Human Powered Health
|2:41
|45
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|2:41
|46
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|2:42
|47
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:42
|48
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:43
|49
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|2:49
|50
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|2:51
|51
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:52
|52
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:54
|53
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|2:54
|54
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56
|55
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:00
|56
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:05
|57
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:10
|58
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:12
|59
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:13
|60
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|3:23
|61
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|3:30
|62
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:32
|63
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|3:35
|64
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:35
|65
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:36
|66
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:51
|67
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:54
|68
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:55
|69
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:24
|70
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|4:26
|71
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:30
|72
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|4:43
|73
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|4:45
|74
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Human Powered Health
|5:38
|75
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|5:54
|76
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5:59
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:07:09
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12
|3
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:16
|4
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:10
|5
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:25
|6
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:59
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:37
|8
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:39
|9
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:42
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:45
|11
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:04
|12
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:10
|13
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|4:26
|14
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:49
|15
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:57
|16
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|7:07
|17
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|8:37
|18
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|9:57
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:03
|20
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:20
|21
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:36
|22
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:52
|23
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|21:33
|24
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|27:08
|25
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|29:24
|26
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:15
|27
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|31:56
|28
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|35:02
|29
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|38:49
|30
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|40:35
|31
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:48
|32
|MANNION Gavin
|Human Powered Health
|42:42
|33
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|42:55
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|43:20
|35
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|45:57
|36
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|49:31
|37
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|51:05
|38
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|52:39
|39
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|55:03
|40
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|58:53
|41
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:35
|42
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:11
|43
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00:37
|44
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02:00
|45
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02:09
|46
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|1:03:01
|47
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:07:08
|48
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:57
|49
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Human Powered Health
|1:08:47
|50
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:11:49
|51
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:15:26
|52
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:17:29
|53
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|1:18:38
|54
|AASVOLD Kristian
|Human Powered Health
|1:19:11
|55
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21:46
|56
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:23:06
|57
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|1:23:36
|58
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:41
|59
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:24:17
|60
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:25:16
|61
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:30:28
|62
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:30:41
|63
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34:32
|64
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|1:35:25
|65
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:36:26
|66
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:37:39
|67
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|1:40:29
|68
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|1:43:15
|69
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:45:41
|70
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|1:47:23
|71
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:51:06
|72
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:53:47
|73
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:57:13
|74
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|1:57:34
|75
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:00:09
|76
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|2:12:19
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30
|2
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|20
|3
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12
|7
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|12
|8
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|12
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|13
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|8
|14
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|8
|15
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|16
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|17
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|18
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|19
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|20
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|4
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|23
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|3
|24
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|25
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|3
|26
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|27
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|28
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|29
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|30
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|31
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|2
|32
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|2
|33
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|34
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|1
|35
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|-4
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:08:21
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:52
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:14
|4
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:55
|5
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|7:25
|6
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:40
|7
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:03
|8
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|39:23
|9
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|44:45
|10
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|48:19
|11
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|53:51
|12
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:48
|13
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:06:45
|14
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:35:14
|15
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|1:46:11
|16
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52:35
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|99:28:46
|2
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:22
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:30
|5
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:35
|6
|Israel - Premier Tech
|39:22
|7
|Movistar Team
|42:09
|8
|Cofidis
|1:03:34
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18:05
|10
|Team DSM
|1:27:56
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:43:56
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:06:54
|13
|Switzerland
|2:07:16
|14
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:17:09
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20:36
|16
|TotalEnergies
|2:35:20
|17
|Human Powered Health
|2:39:11
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|60
|2
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|31
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|28
|4
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|20
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|16
|6
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|7
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|8
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|10
|10
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|11
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|10
|12
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10
|13
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|10
|14
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|15
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|16
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|17
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|8
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|19
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|20
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|21
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|6
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|23
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|5
|24
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|5
|25
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|26
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|27
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|28
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|29
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|30
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2
|31
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|32
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|33
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|2
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1
|35
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|36
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|1
|37
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|-6
