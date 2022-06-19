Tour de Suisse: Geraint Thomas secures GC win, Remco Evenepoel bounces back with TT victory

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) added to his collection of stage race victories with a GC win at the Tour de Suisse.

Thomas went faster than overnight race leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) to score a 1:12 overall victory and finish second on the stage.

Thomas’ Swiss yellow jersey comes as a timely reminder to Ineos Grenadiers of the Welshman’s talent as the team ponders over Tour de France tactics this month.

“It’s super nice to win here, it’s something I always wanted to do,” he said. “It’s nice to win such a big and hard race. The weather, it’s been the hottest race I’ve done consistently.”

Thomas stepped up when teammate Adam Yates left the race with COVID.

“As a team, for sure we can compete with Roglič and Pogačar at the Tour,” Thomas said. “Man versus man is a different story. They’re super talents, as we know, they’ve been MVPs the last couple of years.

“But we’ve got a strong team, just got to stay healthy now. We’re all motivated and we’re just going to go there and give our best.”

Evenepoel blitzed the flat 25.6km course. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) bounced back from an off-key week in the mountains with victory in Sunday’s final stage to make it nine wins for the season.

“It was a very difficult week for me with many ups and downs,” Evenepoel said at the finish. “We focused it all on today’s TT and I’m really happy I could win it. It was very close.”

Evenepoel is set to race the Belgian TT nationals next weekend before hunkering down to prep for the Vuelta a España.

“I’m super proud I can finally win a WorldTour time trial. I twice came second, really close, so to come first in front of two big champions is a big honor for me. It’s another step in my career and I think we can keep building on today.”

Home star Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) took the bottom step of the podium in Vaduz.

Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) started the day third and was almost unseated by American talent Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost).

Powless went faster than Fuglsang through the first 90 percent of the course only to be derailed by a mechanical and bike change in the final kilometers. The 25-year-old rallied but was left with eighth on the stage and fourth overall in a result that nonetheless continues his meteoric rise.

Higuita suffered through the final TT and leaked more than one minute against Thomas, but did enough to hang on for second overall, with Fuglsang third.

 

Chad Haga (Human Powered Health) was the first strong time trialist to come to the finish on a sizzling hot day in Vaduz, setting the time to beat of 29:51.

Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) went faster shortly afterward and remained in the hot seat some time before his teammate Daniel Martínez made a standout ride to go top.

Favorite for the stage Evenepoel didn’t disappoint after suffering in the mountains. The 22-year-old blitzed the front-half of the course and carried that through to the finish to set his race-winning time of 28:26 – 54kph over the 25.6km course.

Küng steamed through shortly after his young rival. The race’s home star was a shade faster at the intermediate but lost time to Evenepoel in the back half to finish third on the stage.

Thomas was by far the favorite of the GC group and started in pole position to secure the overall after starting just two seconds down on Higuita. The Welshman rode strong while Higuita crumbled and the Colombian’s advantage evaporated.

Thomas rode the TT of his life Sunday, bettering Swiss specialist Küng and handing him a huge boost ahead of the Tour de France.

Ilan van Wilder (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) took a wrong turn midway through his race and did not finish.

The young Belgian talent went the  wrong way around a roundabout a plowed into a chainlink fence at high speed. Van Wilder was conscious and speaking but didn’t get back on the bike.

Tour de Suisse Stage 8 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:26
2THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:03
3KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:11
4MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:28
5JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:33
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:39
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:55
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:59
9FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:02
10VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:05
11HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:17
12HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health1:25
13IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:25
14MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:28
15LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM1:32
16DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:32
17BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:38
18LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:39
19MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:40
20RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:43
21ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:44
22HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:45
23GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:45
24SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:45
25REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:06
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:10
27MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team2:11
28OURSELIN PaulTotalEnergies2:12
29PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:14
30MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2:15
31VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland2:18
32AASVOLD KristianHuman Powered Health2:23
33COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2:25
34FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland2:27
35SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:29
36OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:30
37KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:32
38DECLERCQ TimQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:34
39RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:35
40KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:38
41VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:39
42CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team2:40
43BOHLI TomCofidis2:41
44MANNION GavinHuman Powered Health2:41
45JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2:41
46THALMANN RolandSwitzerland2:42
47HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo2:42
48DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:43
49VOISARD YannisSwitzerland2:49
50MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies2:51
51BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:52
52PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:54
53REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland2:54
54PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56
55BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team3:00
56PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:05
57SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo3:10
58NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech3:12
59PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo3:13
60GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal3:23
61OSS DanielTotalEnergies3:30
62BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech3:32
63TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies3:35
64KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:35
65KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo3:36
66PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:51
67NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team3:54
68ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ3:55
69BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ4:24
70HERRADA JoséCofidis4:26
71PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:30
72ROCHAS RémyCofidis4:43
73COQUARD BryanCofidis4:45
74SWIRBUL KeeganHuman Powered Health5:38
75HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal5:54
76TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5:59
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers 33:07:09
2HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:12
3FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:16
4POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2:10
5KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:25
6JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:59
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:37
8MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:39
9POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:42
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3:45
11EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:04
12REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:10
13LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM4:26
14PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ6:49
15HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech6:57
16KRON AndreasLotto Soudal7:07
17BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies8:37
18PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team9:57
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team12:03
20MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:20
21MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:36
22BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20:52
23HERRADA JoséCofidis21:33
24THALMANN RolandSwitzerland27:08
25OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team29:24
26CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team31:15
27ROCHAS RémyCofidis31:56
28RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team35:02
29ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM38:49
30MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal40:35
31PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:48
32MANNION GavinHuman Powered Health42:42
33SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team42:55
34IZAGIRRE IonCofidis43:20
35VOISARD YannisSwitzerland45:57
36PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team49:31
37NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech51:05
38SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco52:39
39RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost55:03
40HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal58:53
41BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ59:35
42GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:00:11
43DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:00:37
44SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:02:00
45PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo1:02:09
46OURSELIN PaulTotalEnergies1:03:01
47DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:07:08
48VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:07:57
49SWIRBUL KeeganHuman Powered Health1:08:47
50GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:11:49
51BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:15:26
52BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:17:29
53COQUARD BryanCofidis1:18:38
54AASVOLD KristianHuman Powered Health1:19:11
55VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:21:46
56DECLERCQ TimQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:23:06
57VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland1:23:36
58HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo1:23:41
59MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:24:17
60NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:25:16
61TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:30:28
62COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:30:41
63KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo1:34:32
64REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland1:35:25
65JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:36:26
66PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:37:39
67TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies1:40:29
68HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health1:43:15
69OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:45:41
70FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland1:47:23
71KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:51:06
72ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ1:53:47
73KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:57:13
74BOHLI TomCofidis1:57:34
75PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:00:09
76MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies2:12:19
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30
2LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM20
3SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo18
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers18
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12
7DENZ NicoTeam DSM12
8HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost8
12LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team8
13RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team8
14COQUARD BryanCofidis8
15KRON AndreasLotto Soudal7
16FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech6
17KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ6
18PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
19KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
20REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland4
21HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe4
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers4
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3
24MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
25THALMANN RolandSwitzerland3
26HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo3
27JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2
28MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal2
29VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2
30KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo2
31JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2
32HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
33ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ2
34VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland1
35HERRADA JoséCofidis-4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe 33:08:21
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:52
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:14
4KRON AndreasLotto Soudal5:55
5BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies7:25
6BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team19:40
7CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team30:03
8MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal39:23
9VOISARD YannisSwitzerland44:45
10PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team48:19
11RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost53:51
12SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:00:48
13VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:06:45
14JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:35:14
15FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland1:46:11
16ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ1:52:35
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 99:28:46
2Groupama - FDJ1:07
3AG2R Citroën Team17:22
4INEOS Grenadiers31:30
5Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:35
6Israel - Premier Tech39:22
7Movistar Team42:09
8Cofidis1:03:34
9Lotto Soudal1:18:05
10Team DSM1:27:56
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:43:56
12Team BikeExchange - Jayco2:06:54
13Switzerland2:07:16
14Astana Qazaqstan Team2:17:09
15Trek - Segafredo2:20:36
16TotalEnergies2:35:20
17Human Powered Health2:39:11
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo60
2MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team31
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ28
4DENZ NicoTeam DSM20
5RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team16
6CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team15
7BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team14
8GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal12
9LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM10
10KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo10
11VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland10
12LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team10
13THALMANN RolandSwitzerland10
14HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
15MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8
16RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost8
17REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland8
18THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
19REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
20FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech6
21JACOBS JohanMovistar Team6
22HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe6
23OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5
24TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies5
25PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
26SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team3
27POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2
28SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2
29EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
30BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2
31BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2
32HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo2
33HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
34IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1
35VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
36MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies1
37HERRADA JoséCofidis-6

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

