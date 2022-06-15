Become a Member

Road

Tour de Suisse: Daryl Impey rolls back the years to win stage 4

Stephen Williams retains the race lead despite being dropped on the final climb.

Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech) was the surprise winner on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse after holding off a late charge from Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) in a reduced bunch sprint.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) finished third on the line ahead of Alberto Bettiol, who was unable to finish off the work done by his EF Education-EasyPost team after they had set the pace for much of the final 15km.

“I’m ecstactic really. It was a tough day and the the competition is so good these days, with the young guys. After the accident that I had last year I didn’t know if I was going to be back here, so to finally pull off a victory after all the hardwork coming back, and the great team support and the support from my family, it’s great to be back,” Impey said.

Overnight leader Stevie William (Bahrain Victorious) was dropped on the final climb but fought back to finish with the leaders and retain his yellow jersey.

Impey, 37, missed a huge chunk of last year’s season due to a crash, and hadn’t won since taking a stage at the Tour de France in 2019. The veteran used all his experience in the final, allowing a small gap to appear in front of him after Bettiol had opened up his sprint from quite far out.

The South African then launched off Tom Pidcock’s (Ineos Grenadiers) wheel inside the final 150m to take the win.

Impey didn’t even appear to celebrate as he crossed the line, with Matthews coming the long way around to take second on the line. The Australian was the first to congratulate his former teammate after the finish, but Impey appeared almost stunned to have taken the victory.

“I felt good going over the last climb and I was in a good position there behind EF,” Impey said. “I thought that I’d lost it with around 800m to go, I thought that I was in the mix but the gap opened on the left and I just went for it. I was about to put my hands up but then I saw this blue flash on my left [ed. Matthews] so I had to do my bike throw. I wasn’t sure that I won.”

Also read: Peter Sagan back just in time for Tour de France green jersey battle royale

How it unfolded

The early hours of the stage were marked by a three-man break after Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), Markus Hoelgaard (Trek-Segafredo), and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix). The trio established a small but steady lead over the course of the stage but with so many teams hunting a stage win their advantage never peaked above a few minutes.

With 25.6km to go the gap stood at 1:18 but the final climb of the day, the second-category Sattel at 175.8km was always going to be a decisive moment. One-by-one the breakaway riders were reeled in on the lower slopes, with Holmes the last man standing at 16km from the finish.

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) set the pace and only 30 riders were left towards the top of the climb before Hugh Carthy took over. Marc Hirschi put in a short attack but with EF determined to set up a sprint for Bettiol the UAE rider was never allowed more than a handful of seconds.

Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama FDJ) attacked over the top of the climb but he too was given little room by the team in pink. With 7km to go, and Reichenbach caught, EF continued to set the pace on the front.

Ineos came through with Geraint Thomas and Pidcock after the final tight right turn but it was the sprinters just behind the EF and Ineos train who benefited most, with Impey taking a huge comeback win.

Tour de Suisse Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech4:14:09
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
3KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:00
4BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
5PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:00
6ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team0:00
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
8BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
9BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:00
10KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
12BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
13KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:00
14ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
15HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
16COQUARD BryanCofidis0:00
17HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
18FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
19VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
20ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
21MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
22TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates0:00
23ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
24WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
25KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
26OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
27ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:00
28HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
29WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:00
30CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
31ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:00
32VOISARD YannisSwitzerland0:00
33EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:00
34URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
35MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
36PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
37LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
38YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
39LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
40HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
42POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
43RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
44BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
45EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
46POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
47JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
48BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
49SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
50OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:00
51PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe0:00
52REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
53CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
54PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
55MANNION GavinHuman Powered Health0:00
56MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
57VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
58PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
59SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
60COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:27
61COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:27
62PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:39
63VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:53
64THALMANN RolandSwitzerland1:06
65BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:06
66DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:11
67SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:55
68HERRADA JoséCofidis2:11
69IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:11
70PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:51
71AASVOLD KristianHuman Powered Health2:51
72ARMÉE SanderCofidis2:51
73SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:51
74RÜEGG LukasSwitzerland2:51
75MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:51
76OURSELIN PaulTotalEnergies2:51
77NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech2:51
78BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost2:54
79VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:29
80GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal4:29
81MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal4:29
82DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:29
83TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma4:29
84PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:27
85GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma5:27
86BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech5:27
87PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team7:24
88RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost7:24
89BAX SjoerdAlpecin-Fenix7:24
90DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix7:24
91SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team7:24
92BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team7:24
93HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo7:24
94REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland7:24
95GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix7:24
96GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team7:24
97HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal7:24
98MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team7:24
99JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix7:24
100NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team7:24
101MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious8:24
102DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ8:24
103HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech8:24
104HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health8:24
105ROSSKOPF JoeyHuman Powered Health8:24
106DECLERCQ TimQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:24
107ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious8:24
108COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team8:24
109SWIRBUL KeeganHuman Powered Health8:24
110PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:24
111VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers8:24
112VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland8:24
113FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland8:24
114TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies8:24
115KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:09
116PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo10:09
117ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma10:09
118BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies10:09
119TORRES AlbertMovistar Team10:09
120ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers10:09
121IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland10:09
122FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers10:09
123KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:09
124PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM10:09
125KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo10:09
126SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo10:09
127SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates10:09
128MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:09
129DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma10:09
130VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo10:09
131JACOBS JohanMovistar Team10:09
132FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:09
133PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:09
134SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies10:09
135OSS DanielTotalEnergies10:09
136MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies10:09
137HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe10:09
138BOHLI TomCofidis13:20
139SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost13:20
140ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ13:20
141MURPHY KyleHuman Powered Health13:20
142BOL CeesTeam DSM13:20
143PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious13:20
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious 17:46:28
2KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:06
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:07
4LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:07
5KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:10
6HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:10
7KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:10
8FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
9VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:10
10YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:10
11HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:10
12EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
13BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:34
14GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:34
15POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:34
16REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:34
17SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:55
18BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:58
19ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:01
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:01
21EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1:01
22ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:01
23MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:01
24MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:01
25JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:01
26URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:01
27POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:03
28HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:29
29PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:29
30WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:29
31HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:29
32PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:29
33OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:32
34PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:40
35ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:02
36RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:02
37CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:02
38BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost2:14
39BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:20
40MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:22
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3:14
42ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:54
43ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious4:14
44VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:27
45ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates4:37
46PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ4:37
47LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:43
48HERRADA JoséCofidis4:44
49COQUARD BryanCofidis6:19
50PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ6:25
51THALMANN RolandSwitzerland6:34
52COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates6:39
53KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM6:43
54PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe6:50
55PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:29
56RÜEGG LukasSwitzerland7:40
57MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:42
58VOISARD YannisSwitzerland7:47
59PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:56
60SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:08
61CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:10
62IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech8:32
63SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team8:44
64GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix8:53
65GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal8:56
66MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix10:33
67MANNION GavinHuman Powered Health11:04
68MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal12:02
69OURSELIN PaulTotalEnergies12:52
70PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team12:53
71MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team13:00
72DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix13:17
73GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma13:36
74BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ13:46
75VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:37
76TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates14:39
77RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost15:11
78TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies15:22
79TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma15:48
80BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost16:08
81COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates16:35
82BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:46
83NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech16:50
84BAX SjoerdAlpecin-Fenix17:24
85HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal17:28
86DENZ NicoTeam DSM17:36
87DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ17:42
88BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech18:25
89PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo19:20
90VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal20:04
91ROSSKOPF JoeyHuman Powered Health20:23
92OSS DanielTotalEnergies20:45
93SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates21:46
94AASVOLD KristianHuman Powered Health22:33
95BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech22:53
96SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo23:13
97GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team23:18
98ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious24:19
99KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:51
100HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo26:13
101VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland26:29
102BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies26:53
103PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM27:07
104FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland27:23
105MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious27:34
106HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health27:44
107ARMÉE SanderCofidis27:59
108COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team28:45
109JACOBS JohanMovistar Team29:33
110PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:00
111IZAGIRRE IonCofidis30:03
112SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies30:15
113HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe30:42
114MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30:46
115SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team31:06
116DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma31:15
117SWIRBUL KeeganHuman Powered Health31:20
118ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma31:20
119JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix31:30
120VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo31:43
121PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:56
122NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team32:16
123BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team32:24
124KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo32:43
125FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers32:58
126BOHLI TomCofidis33:27
127VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers33:28
128ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ33:34
129ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers33:47
130HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech34:03
131FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team34:40
132DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal36:02
133REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland37:42
134TORRES AlbertMovistar Team37:52
135DECLERCQ TimQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:46
136SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates42:46
137SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost45:07
138KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team46:13
139BOL CeesTeam DSM46:21
140MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies47:56
141PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious49:04
142MURPHY KyleHuman Powered Health1:02:02
143IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland1:15:58
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM20
2SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo14
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14
4WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious12
5IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech12
6SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies12
7BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost12
8HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11
9SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe10
10COQUARD BryanCofidis8
11KRON AndreasLotto Soudal6
12PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers6
13KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM6
14KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
15THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4
16REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland4
17HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates4
18PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
19BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3
20HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo3
21JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix3
22ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team2
23LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2
24TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates2
25PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2
26HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
27JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2
28ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ2
29BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1
30VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland1
31ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1KRON AndreasLotto Soudal 17:46:34
2LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:01
3HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:04
4HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:04
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:04
6BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:28
7BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:52
8EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:55
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:55
10PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:23
11OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:26
12ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:48
13ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious4:08
14VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:21
15COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates6:33
16VOISARD YannisSwitzerland7:41
17CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:04
18MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal11:56
19PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team12:47
20RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost15:05
21BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost16:02
22BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech18:19
23VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal19:58
24SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo23:07
25FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland27:17
26MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious27:28
27JACOBS JohanMovistar Team29:27
28ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ33:28
29FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team34:34
30SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates42:40
31PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious48:58
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo34
2GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal12
3LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM10
4VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland10
5HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
6RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost8
7BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
8REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland8
9REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
10SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates6
11ROSSKOPF JoeyHuman Powered Health6
12BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost5
13JACOBS JohanMovistar Team5
14CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4
15FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech3
16THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3
17SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team3
18EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
19POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2
20BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2
21BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2
22HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo2
23HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
24YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1
25BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost1
26COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1
27JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1
28MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 53:19:54
2INEOS Grenadiers0:51
3Groupama - FDJ1:15
4Jumbo-Visma1:42
5Bahrain - Victorious2:21
6AG2R Citroën Team2:34
7EF Education-EasyPost3:07
8Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:42
9Team DSM3:57
10Movistar Team4:02
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:22
12UAE Team Emirates6:43
13Israel - Premier Tech7:41
14Cofidis11:40
15Lotto Soudal13:36
16Team BikeExchange - Jayco15:23
17Alpecin-Fenix17:03
18Switzerland18:33
19TotalEnergies20:04
20Trek - Segafredo36:57
21Astana Qazaqstan Team37:07
22Human Powered Health44:30

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

