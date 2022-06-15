Tour de Suisse: Daryl Impey rolls back the years to win stage 4
Stephen Williams retains the race lead despite being dropped on the final climb.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech) was the surprise winner on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse after holding off a late charge from Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) in a reduced bunch sprint.
Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) finished third on the line ahead of Alberto Bettiol, who was unable to finish off the work done by his EF Education-EasyPost team after they had set the pace for much of the final 15km.
“I’m ecstactic really. It was a tough day and the the competition is so good these days, with the young guys. After the accident that I had last year I didn’t know if I was going to be back here, so to finally pull off a victory after all the hardwork coming back, and the great team support and the support from my family, it’s great to be back,” Impey said.
Overnight leader Stevie William (Bahrain Victorious) was dropped on the final climb but fought back to finish with the leaders and retain his yellow jersey.
Impey, 37, missed a huge chunk of last year’s season due to a crash, and hadn’t won since taking a stage at the Tour de France in 2019. The veteran used all his experience in the final, allowing a small gap to appear in front of him after Bettiol had opened up his sprint from quite far out.
The South African then launched off Tom Pidcock’s (Ineos Grenadiers) wheel inside the final 150m to take the win.
Impey didn’t even appear to celebrate as he crossed the line, with Matthews coming the long way around to take second on the line. The Australian was the first to congratulate his former teammate after the finish, but Impey appeared almost stunned to have taken the victory.
“I felt good going over the last climb and I was in a good position there behind EF,” Impey said. “I thought that I’d lost it with around 800m to go, I thought that I was in the mix but the gap opened on the left and I just went for it. I was about to put my hands up but then I saw this blue flash on my left [ed. Matthews] so I had to do my bike throw. I wasn’t sure that I won.”
Also read: Peter Sagan back just in time for Tour de France green jersey battle royale
How it unfolded
The early hours of the stage were marked by a three-man break after Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), Markus Hoelgaard (Trek-Segafredo), and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix). The trio established a small but steady lead over the course of the stage but with so many teams hunting a stage win their advantage never peaked above a few minutes.
With 25.6km to go the gap stood at 1:18 but the final climb of the day, the second-category Sattel at 175.8km was always going to be a decisive moment. One-by-one the breakaway riders were reeled in on the lower slopes, with Holmes the last man standing at 16km from the finish.
Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) set the pace and only 30 riders were left towards the top of the climb before Hugh Carthy took over. Marc Hirschi put in a short attack but with EF determined to set up a sprint for Bettiol the UAE rider was never allowed more than a handful of seconds.
Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama FDJ) attacked over the top of the climb but he too was given little room by the team in pink. With 7km to go, and Reichenbach caught, EF continued to set the pace on the front.
Ineos came through with Geraint Thomas and Pidcock after the final tight right turn but it was the sprinters just behind the EF and Ineos train who benefited most, with Impey taking a huge comeback win.
Tour de Suisse Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:14:09
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|3
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:00
|4
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|5
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|6
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|8
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|9
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|10
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|12
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|13
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|14
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|15
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|16
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:00
|17
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|18
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|19
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|20
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|21
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|22
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|23
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|24
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|25
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|26
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|27
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|28
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|29
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|30
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|31
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|32
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|0:00
|33
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|34
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|35
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|37
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|38
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|39
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|40
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|41
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|42
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|43
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|44
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|45
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|46
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|47
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|48
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|49
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|50
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|51
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|52
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|53
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|54
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|55
|MANNION Gavin
|Human Powered Health
|0:00
|56
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|57
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|58
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|59
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|60
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:27
|61
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:27
|62
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|63
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:53
|64
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|1:06
|65
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|66
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:11
|67
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:55
|68
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|2:11
|69
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|2:11
|70
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:51
|71
|AASVOLD Kristian
|Human Powered Health
|2:51
|72
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|2:51
|73
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:51
|74
|RÜEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|2:51
|75
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:51
|76
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|2:51
|77
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:51
|78
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:54
|79
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|4:29
|80
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:29
|81
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|4:29
|82
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:29
|83
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:29
|84
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:27
|85
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:27
|86
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:27
|87
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:24
|88
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:24
|89
|BAX Sjoerd
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:24
|90
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:24
|91
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|7:24
|92
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:24
|93
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:24
|94
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|7:24
|95
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:24
|96
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:24
|97
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|7:24
|98
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:24
|99
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:24
|100
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:24
|101
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:24
|102
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:24
|103
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:24
|104
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|8:24
|105
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Human Powered Health
|8:24
|106
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:24
|107
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:24
|108
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:24
|109
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Human Powered Health
|8:24
|110
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:24
|111
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:24
|112
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|8:24
|113
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|8:24
|114
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|8:24
|115
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:09
|116
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:09
|117
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:09
|118
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|10:09
|119
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|10:09
|120
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:09
|121
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|10:09
|122
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:09
|123
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:09
|124
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|10:09
|125
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:09
|126
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:09
|127
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:09
|128
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:09
|129
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:09
|130
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:09
|131
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|10:09
|132
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:09
|133
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:09
|134
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|10:09
|135
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|10:09
|136
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|10:09
|137
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:09
|138
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|13:20
|139
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:20
|140
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:20
|141
|MURPHY Kyle
|Human Powered Health
|13:20
|142
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|13:20
|143
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:20
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:46:28
|2
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|4
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:07
|5
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|6
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|8
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|10
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|12
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|13
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34
|14
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:34
|15
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:34
|16
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|17
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|18
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:58
|19
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:01
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|21
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|22
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:01
|23
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01
|25
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|26
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01
|27
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:03
|28
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29
|29
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:29
|30
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|31
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:29
|32
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|33
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:32
|34
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:40
|35
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:02
|36
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|37
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:02
|38
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:14
|39
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20
|40
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:22
|41
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3:14
|42
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:54
|43
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:14
|44
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:27
|45
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:37
|46
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:37
|47
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:43
|48
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|4:44
|49
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|6:19
|50
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:25
|51
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|6:34
|52
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:39
|53
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|6:43
|54
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:50
|55
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:29
|56
|RÜEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|7:40
|57
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:42
|58
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|7:47
|59
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:56
|60
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:08
|61
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:10
|62
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:32
|63
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:44
|64
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:53
|65
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|8:56
|66
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:33
|67
|MANNION Gavin
|Human Powered Health
|11:04
|68
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|12:02
|69
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|12:52
|70
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:53
|71
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:00
|72
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:17
|73
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:36
|74
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:46
|75
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:37
|76
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:39
|77
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:11
|78
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|15:22
|79
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:48
|80
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:08
|81
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:35
|82
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:46
|83
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|16:50
|84
|BAX Sjoerd
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:24
|85
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|17:28
|86
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|17:36
|87
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:42
|88
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:25
|89
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:20
|90
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|20:04
|91
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Human Powered Health
|20:23
|92
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|20:45
|93
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:46
|94
|AASVOLD Kristian
|Human Powered Health
|22:33
|95
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22:53
|96
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:13
|97
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:18
|98
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:19
|99
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:51
|100
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:13
|101
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|26:29
|102
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|26:53
|103
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|27:07
|104
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|27:23
|105
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:34
|106
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|27:44
|107
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|27:59
|108
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:45
|109
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|29:33
|110
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:00
|111
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|30:03
|112
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|30:15
|113
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:42
|114
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30:46
|115
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|31:06
|116
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:15
|117
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Human Powered Health
|31:20
|118
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:20
|119
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:30
|120
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:43
|121
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:56
|122
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|32:16
|123
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|32:24
|124
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:43
|125
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32:58
|126
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|33:27
|127
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:28
|128
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:34
|129
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:47
|130
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:03
|131
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|34:40
|132
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|36:02
|133
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|37:42
|134
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|37:52
|135
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:46
|136
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|42:46
|137
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|45:07
|138
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|46:13
|139
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|46:21
|140
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|47:56
|141
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|49:04
|142
|MURPHY Kyle
|Human Powered Health
|1:02:02
|143
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|1:15:58
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|20
|2
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14
|4
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|5
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12
|6
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|12
|7
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12
|8
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|9
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|10
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|8
|11
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|13
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|6
|14
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|15
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|16
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|4
|17
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|18
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|19
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|3
|20
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|21
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|22
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|2
|23
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|24
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|25
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2
|26
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|2
|27
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|2
|28
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|29
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|30
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|1
|31
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|17:46:34
|2
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:01
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|6
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|7
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:52
|8
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|9
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|10
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23
|11
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:26
|12
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:48
|13
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:08
|14
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:21
|15
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:33
|16
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|7:41
|17
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:04
|18
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|11:56
|19
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:47
|20
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:05
|21
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|16:02
|22
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:19
|23
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|19:58
|24
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:07
|25
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|27:17
|26
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:28
|27
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|29:27
|28
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:28
|29
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|34:34
|30
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|42:40
|31
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48:58
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|2
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|10
|4
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|10
|5
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|6
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|7
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|8
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|8
|9
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|10
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Human Powered Health
|6
|12
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5
|13
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|5
|14
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|15
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|16
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|17
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|18
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|20
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2
|21
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|22
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|23
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|2
|24
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|25
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|26
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|27
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|28
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:19:54
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|4
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:42
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:21
|6
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:34
|7
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:07
|8
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:42
|9
|Team DSM
|3:57
|10
|Movistar Team
|4:02
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:22
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:43
|13
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:41
|14
|Cofidis
|11:40
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|13:36
|16
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:23
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:03
|18
|Switzerland
|18:33
|19
|TotalEnergies
|20:04
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:57
|21
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|37:07
|22
|Human Powered Health
|44:30
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.