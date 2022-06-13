Tour de Suisse: Andreas Leknessund holds off the peloton to win stage 2

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) claimed the biggest victory of his young career, riding solo to the victory in Aesch on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.

The Norwegian attacked with just under 20 kilometers to go from a group of six riders that emerged from the early breakaway. He held off a stern chase from the peloton behind to take the victory by 38 seconds.

There was some confusion behind as Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) appeared to believe he had claimed the stage victory, celebrating what was actually a second-place finish after taking the bunch sprint behind Leknessund.

Leknessund’s performance was enough to see him soar up the overall standings but it wasn’t quite enough to take over the GC lead with Stephen Williams (Bahrain-Victorious) holding onto the yellow jersey for another day.

“There’s not much to say, it’s unbelievable. I was full gas, but the hardest part was maybe the climb. There, I felt like if I could just get the gap then I should be able to go to the line. The last kilometer I was suffering but also enjoying it.

We’ll see about the GC. I came here to go for stages and the team wants to win stages here and now I’ve got one. For the rest of the days, I just want to try to follow, and then we’ll see but to still try to be aggressive and go for the breakaway, that would be nice.”

How it happened

The second stage of the Tour de Suisse brought the riders 198km from Küsnacht to Aesch, taking in three classified climbs along the way. The last of the three climbs, the second category Challpass, would top out at less than 15 kilometers to the line.

With a sniff of a chance that the win could go to the breakaway, the fight to get into the day’s main move was hotly contested. A very fast pace made it difficult for a group to get away and nearly 40 kilometers were completed by the time an eight-rider break got up the road.

The lucky eight were Leknessund, Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Michael Schär (AG2R-Citroën), Matteo Badilatti (Groupama-FDJ), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Leonardo Basso (Astana-Qazaqstan), Joel Suter (UAE Team Emirates), and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies). Claudio Imhof and Simon Vitzthum of the Swiss national squad missed the initial attack but chased their way into the group.

As the race began closing in on the first climb of the day, with around 85 kilometers to go, the once cooperative breakaway began splitting up with Suter and Rutsch making an attack. They took a small gap on the rest of the breakaway and their efforts saw Imhof distanced off the back, leaving just seven riders to do the chasing.

After Suter claimed the mountains points, he and Rutsch sat up and were brought back by the chasers, which would soon lose Basso — who would subsequently abandon the race — and Vitzthum from their number. While all of this was going on, the peloton allowed the escapees to extend their advantage to over six minutes.

That lead would not be allowed to hold, and the peloton started to close the gap as the distance to go ticked under 50 kilometers.

The rolling terrain would take its toll on the breakaway and with the numbers dwindling and the gap at just 1:30 inside the final 20 kilometers, Leknessund decided to go it alone. The Norwegian’s attack extended the lead over the peloton, adding 25 seconds to his advantage, and forced the bunch behind to step its efforts up.

Alpecin-Fenix took to the front to push the pace, which would see Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) distanced off the back. It was a tough challenge for the bunch with Leknessund crossing the top of the final climb with a 1:38 of an advantage over it.

With Leknessund starting the day at just over one minute behind the race leader Williams, this was not just a race for the stage win but for the overall lead. Pushing it on the descent, Leknessund lost only a few seconds to the peloton and his stage win began looking more like a certainty.

Team DSM did its best to frustrate the speed of the chase, putting a rider near to the front of the peloton. The effort worked and Leknessund took just over a minute into the final two kilometers.

By the time he was in sight of the finish line, the gap was less than 40 seconds, which meant that the race lead was no longer a possibility. However, Leknessund had plenty of time to celebrate the first WorldTour victory of his career. Meanwhile, Bettiol took the mistaken celebration in his stride.

Tour de Suisse Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM4:46:22
2BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:38
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:38
4PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:38
5TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates0:38
6ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:38
7KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:38
8ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:38
9OSS DanielTotalEnergies0:38
10OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:38
11SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:38
12EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:38
13ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team0:38
14ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:38
15ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
16NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
17RÜEGG LukasSwitzerland0:38
18LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:38
19WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:38
20KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:38
21PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:38
22HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
23MANNION GavinHuman Powered Health0:38
24OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:38
25WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:38
26BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:38
27PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo0:38
28BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:38
29BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:38
30MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:38
31HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:38
32GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:38
33HERRADA JoséCofidis0:38
34MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:38
35HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:38
36VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:38
37IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
38POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:38
39ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:38
40MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:38
41FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
42RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:38
43POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:38
44JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:38
45BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost0:38
46GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:38
47VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
48MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:38
49THALMANN RolandSwitzerland0:38
50PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:38
51EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
52YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:38
53ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:38
54VOISARD YannisSwitzerland0:38
55THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:38
56REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:38
57CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:38
58HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:38
59SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:38
60PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:38
61KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:38
62PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:38
63MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
64MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:38
65URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:38
66RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:38
67PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:38
68OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:38
69CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:38
70PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:38
71GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix0:38
72GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:38
73ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:38
74BAX SjoerdAlpecin-Fenix0:38
75COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:48
76KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM0:48
77MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:09
78SWIRBUL KeeganHuman Powered Health1:28
79OURSELIN PaulTotalEnergies1:47
80DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:12
81BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:12
82DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:14
83SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:14
84ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious2:14
85SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2:14
86ARMÉE SanderCofidis2:14
87PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ2:14
88HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe2:14
89SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:14
90SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates2:14
91COQUARD BryanCofidis2:14
92BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech2:26
93TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies2:47
94VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:11
95HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:18
96PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe4:19
97ROSSKOPF JoeyHuman Powered Health4:19
98KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:19
99FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland4:19
100DENZ NicoTeam DSM4:19
101NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team4:19
102WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe4:19
103HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health5:17
104ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma5:25
105JACOBS JohanMovistar Team5:25
106TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma5:25
107PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:25
108HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo5:25
109BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech5:25
110JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5:25
111PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:25
112VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal5:25
113FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers5:25
114VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:25
115BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:25
116MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious6:15
117COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team6:15
118REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland6:15
119ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ6:15
120HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech6:15
121BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team6:15
122VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo6:15
123COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates6:15
124BOHLI TomCofidis6:15
125AASVOLD KristianHuman Powered Health6:15
126SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies6:15
127DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma6:15
128GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:15
129MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:15
130TORRES AlbertMovistar Team6:15
131IZAGIRRE IonCofidis6:15
132ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers6:15
133BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies6:15
134PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM6:15
135KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo6:15
136DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10:05
137FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:19
138MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal10:19
139MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies10:19
140SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost10:19
141VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers10:19
142VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland10:19
143PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious10:19
144VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix10:56
145SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates12:04
146DECLERCQ TimQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:04
147BOL CeesTeam DSM12:05
148MURPHY KyleHuman Powered Health14:36
149KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:36
150IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland20:42
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious9:03:41
2SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:04
3KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:06
4LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:07
5KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:10
6LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:10
7KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:10
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:10
9POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
10VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:10
11VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
12FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:10
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:10
14HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:10
15EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:10
16THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:10
17ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:34
18BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:34
19MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:34
20POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:34
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:34
22REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:34
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:58
24OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:01
25EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1:01
26ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:01
27ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates1:01
28OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:01
29ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:01
30JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:01
31MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:01
32MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:01
33MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:01
34PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:01
35URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:01
36PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:01
37HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech1:29
38WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:29
39HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:29
40PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:29
41PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29
42MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:29
43PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:29
44GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix1:29
45ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29
46PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02
47ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:02
48HERRADA JoséCofidis2:02
49GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:02
50RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:02
51ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:02
52CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:02
53OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:02
54BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost2:14
55ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious2:20
56BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:20
57OURSELIN PaulTotalEnergies3:29
58HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:38
59PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team4:17
60RÜEGG LukasSwitzerland4:49
61THALMANN RolandSwitzerland4:49
62COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates5:37
63PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe5:43
64DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix5:53
65SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team5:53
66KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM5:56
67PELLAUD SimonTrek - Segafredo6:24
68CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team6:24
69BAX SjoerdAlpecin-Fenix6:24
70PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ6:25
71COQUARD BryanCofidis6:25
72GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma6:32
73TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies6:58
74MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix7:03
75VOISARD YannisSwitzerland7:47
76RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost7:47
77MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:48
78DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ8:06
79SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:08
80BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech8:20
81OSS DanielTotalEnergies8:42
82IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech8:42
83BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ9:04
84ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious9:23
85SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo9:43
86MANNION GavinHuman Powered Health9:52
87BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost9:52
88TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma11:19
89VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:19
90ROSSKOPF JoeyHuman Powered Health11:28
91WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe11:28
92NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech12:22
93COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates12:32
94PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM13:22
95DENZ NicoTeam DSM13:33
96MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:05
97MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious14:19
98BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies14:19
99HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health14:29
100VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland14:29
101TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates14:39
102ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma14:39
103BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech14:39
104BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team14:55
105VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal15:04
106PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:04
107BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:39
108KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:46
109MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:46
110GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team15:54
111SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates16:15
112SWIRBUL KeeganHuman Powered Health16:24
113SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team17:10
114HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe17:10
115BOHLI TomCofidis17:42
116DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma18:04
117NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team18:20
118FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland18:20
119COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team18:35
120PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:52
121HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo18:52
122JACOBS JohanMovistar Team19:24
123FRAILE OmarINEOS Grenadiers19:26
124JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix19:26
125AASVOLD KristianHuman Powered Health19:42
126KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo19:42
127FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team19:58
128VILLELLA DavideCofidis20:04
129ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ20:14
130REUTIMANN MathiasSwitzerland20:16
131VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo20:16
132SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies20:16
133ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers20:16
134TORRES AlbertMovistar Team21:11
135ARMÉE SanderCofidis21:32
136VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers23:46
137VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix24:57
138DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal25:01
139HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech25:08
140MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal25:15
141SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost25:15
142IZAGIRRE IonCofidis25:33
143SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates26:05
144DECLERCQ TimQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:05
145PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious29:12
146KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team29:32
147MANZIN LorrenzoTotalEnergies31:15
148BOL CeesTeam DSM33:01
149MURPHY KyleHuman Powered Health33:29
150IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland39:35
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM20
2WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious12
3SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo12
4SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe8
5BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost8
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
7KRON AndreasLotto Soudal6
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates4
9PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
10BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies3
11HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3
12PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2
13HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
14ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ2
15JACOBS JohanMovistar Team2
16LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2
17TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates2
18VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1KRON AndreasLotto Soudal9:03:47
2LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:01
3HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:04
4VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:04
5HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:04
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:04
7BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:28
8BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:52
9OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:55
10EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:55
11MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:55
12MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:55
13PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:23
14ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:23
15ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:56
16ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious2:14
17PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team4:11
18COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates5:31
19CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team6:18
20VOISARD YannisSwitzerland7:41
21RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost7:41
22BERWICK SebastianIsrael - Premier Tech8:14
23SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo9:37
24BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost9:46
25WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe11:22
26MACIEJUK FilipBahrain - Victorious14:13
27VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal14:58
28FROIDEVAUX RobinSwitzerland18:14
29JACOBS JohanMovistar Team19:18
30FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team19:52
31ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ20:08
32SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates25:59
33PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious29:06
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo13
2LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM10
3VITZTHUM SimonSwitzerland10
4RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost8
5SUTER JoelUAE Team Emirates6
6HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal6
7JACOBS JohanMovistar Team5
8FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech3
9SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team3
10BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2
11EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
12HAGA ChadHuman Powered Health2
13BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2
14YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1
15COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 27:11:33
2Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:24
3INEOS Grenadiers0:51
4Groupama - FDJ1:15
5Jumbo-Visma1:42
6Bahrain - Victorious1:42
7Lotto Soudal1:42
8AG2R Citroën Team2:34
9Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:38
10EF Education-EasyPost3:07
11Team DSM3:57
12Movistar Team4:02
13UAE Team Emirates6:08
14Alpecin-Fenix6:17
15Israel - Premier Tech7:41
16TotalEnergies8:49
17Cofidis8:58
18Astana Qazaqstan Team13:13
19Switzerland13:57
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco15:23
21Trek - Segafredo18:06
22Human Powered Health31:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

