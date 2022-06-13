Tour de Suisse: Andreas Leknessund holds off the peloton to win stage 2
Norwegian DSM rider attacked from the breakaway inside the final 20 kilometers and held off the chase from the bunch. Stephen Williams holds onto his race lead.
Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) claimed the biggest victory of his young career, riding solo to the victory in Aesch on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse.
The Norwegian attacked with just under 20 kilometers to go from a group of six riders that emerged from the early breakaway. He held off a stern chase from the peloton behind to take the victory by 38 seconds.
There was some confusion behind as Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) appeared to believe he had claimed the stage victory, celebrating what was actually a second-place finish after taking the bunch sprint behind Leknessund.
Leknessund’s performance was enough to see him soar up the overall standings but it wasn’t quite enough to take over the GC lead with Stephen Williams (Bahrain-Victorious) holding onto the yellow jersey for another day.
“There’s not much to say, it’s unbelievable. I was full gas, but the hardest part was maybe the climb. There, I felt like if I could just get the gap then I should be able to go to the line. The last kilometer I was suffering but also enjoying it.
We’ll see about the GC. I came here to go for stages and the team wants to win stages here and now I’ve got one. For the rest of the days, I just want to try to follow, and then we’ll see but to still try to be aggressive and go for the breakaway, that would be nice.”
How it happened
The second stage of the Tour de Suisse brought the riders 198km from Küsnacht to Aesch, taking in three classified climbs along the way. The last of the three climbs, the second category Challpass, would top out at less than 15 kilometers to the line.
With a sniff of a chance that the win could go to the breakaway, the fight to get into the day’s main move was hotly contested. A very fast pace made it difficult for a group to get away and nearly 40 kilometers were completed by the time an eight-rider break got up the road.
The lucky eight were Leknessund, Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal), Michael Schär (AG2R-Citroën), Matteo Badilatti (Groupama-FDJ), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Leonardo Basso (Astana-Qazaqstan), Joel Suter (UAE Team Emirates), and Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies). Claudio Imhof and Simon Vitzthum of the Swiss national squad missed the initial attack but chased their way into the group.
As the race began closing in on the first climb of the day, with around 85 kilometers to go, the once cooperative breakaway began splitting up with Suter and Rutsch making an attack. They took a small gap on the rest of the breakaway and their efforts saw Imhof distanced off the back, leaving just seven riders to do the chasing.
After Suter claimed the mountains points, he and Rutsch sat up and were brought back by the chasers, which would soon lose Basso — who would subsequently abandon the race — and Vitzthum from their number. While all of this was going on, the peloton allowed the escapees to extend their advantage to over six minutes.
That lead would not be allowed to hold, and the peloton started to close the gap as the distance to go ticked under 50 kilometers.
The rolling terrain would take its toll on the breakaway and with the numbers dwindling and the gap at just 1:30 inside the final 20 kilometers, Leknessund decided to go it alone. The Norwegian’s attack extended the lead over the peloton, adding 25 seconds to his advantage, and forced the bunch behind to step its efforts up.
Alpecin-Fenix took to the front to push the pace, which would see Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) distanced off the back. It was a tough challenge for the bunch with Leknessund crossing the top of the final climb with a 1:38 of an advantage over it.
With Leknessund starting the day at just over one minute behind the race leader Williams, this was not just a race for the stage win but for the overall lead. Pushing it on the descent, Leknessund lost only a few seconds to the peloton and his stage win began looking more like a certainty.
Team DSM did its best to frustrate the speed of the chase, putting a rider near to the front of the peloton. The effort worked and Leknessund took just over a minute into the final two kilometers.
By the time he was in sight of the finish line, the gap was less than 40 seconds, which meant that the race lead was no longer a possibility. However, Leknessund had plenty of time to celebrate the first WorldTour victory of his career. Meanwhile, Bettiol took the mistaken celebration in his stride.
Tour de Suisse Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|4:46:22
|2
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:38
|4
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:38
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:38
|6
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:38
|7
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|8
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|9
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|0:38
|10
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|11
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:38
|12
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|13
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|14
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:38
|15
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|16
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|17
|RÜEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|0:38
|18
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:38
|19
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|21
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|22
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|23
|MANNION Gavin
|Human Powered Health
|0:38
|24
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|25
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|26
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:38
|27
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:38
|28
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|29
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:38
|30
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:38
|31
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:38
|32
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38
|33
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|0:38
|34
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:38
|35
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:38
|36
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|37
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|38
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:38
|39
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:38
|40
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|41
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|42
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|43
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|44
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|45
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|46
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|47
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|48
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|49
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|0:38
|50
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|51
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|52
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|53
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:38
|54
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|0:38
|55
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|56
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|57
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|58
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|59
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:38
|60
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|61
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38
|62
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|63
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:38
|64
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38
|65
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|66
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:38
|67
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:38
|68
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:38
|69
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|70
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|71
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|72
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|73
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:38
|74
|BAX Sjoerd
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|75
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:48
|76
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|0:48
|77
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|78
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Human Powered Health
|1:28
|79
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|1:47
|80
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:12
|81
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:12
|82
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:14
|83
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:14
|84
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:14
|85
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2:14
|86
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|2:14
|87
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14
|88
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14
|89
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:14
|90
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:14
|91
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|2:14
|92
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:26
|93
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|2:47
|94
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:11
|95
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:18
|96
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:19
|97
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Human Powered Health
|4:19
|98
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:19
|99
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|4:19
|100
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|4:19
|101
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:19
|102
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:19
|103
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|5:17
|104
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:25
|105
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|106
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:25
|107
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:25
|108
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:25
|109
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:25
|110
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:25
|111
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:25
|112
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|5:25
|113
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|114
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:25
|115
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|116
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:15
|117
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:15
|118
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|6:15
|119
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:15
|120
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:15
|121
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:15
|122
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:15
|123
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:15
|124
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|6:15
|125
|AASVOLD Kristian
|Human Powered Health
|6:15
|126
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|6:15
|127
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:15
|128
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:15
|129
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:15
|130
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|6:15
|131
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|6:15
|132
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:15
|133
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|6:15
|134
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|6:15
|135
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:15
|136
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:05
|137
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:19
|138
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|10:19
|139
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|10:19
|140
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:19
|141
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:19
|142
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|10:19
|143
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:19
|144
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:56
|145
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:04
|146
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:04
|147
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|12:05
|148
|MURPHY Kyle
|Human Powered Health
|14:36
|149
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:36
|150
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|20:42
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:03:41
|2
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|3
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|4
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:07
|5
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|6
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|9
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|10
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|11
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|12
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:10
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|14
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|15
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10
|16
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|17
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:34
|18
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34
|19
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:34
|20
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:34
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:34
|22
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|23
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:58
|24
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01
|25
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|26
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:01
|27
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:01
|28
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|29
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:01
|30
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|31
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01
|32
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01
|33
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01
|34
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01
|35
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01
|36
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01
|37
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29
|38
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|39
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:29
|40
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:29
|41
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:29
|42
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:29
|43
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|44
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:29
|45
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:29
|46
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02
|47
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:02
|48
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|2:02
|49
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:02
|50
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|51
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:02
|52
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:02
|53
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|54
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:14
|55
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:20
|56
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20
|57
|OURSELIN Paul
|TotalEnergies
|3:29
|58
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:38
|59
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:17
|60
|RÜEGG Lukas
|Switzerland
|4:49
|61
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|4:49
|62
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:37
|63
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:43
|64
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:53
|65
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:53
|66
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|5:56
|67
|PELLAUD Simon
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:24
|68
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:24
|69
|BAX Sjoerd
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:24
|70
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:25
|71
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|6:25
|72
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:32
|73
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|6:58
|74
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:03
|75
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|7:47
|76
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:47
|77
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:48
|78
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:06
|79
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:08
|80
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:20
|81
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|8:42
|82
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:42
|83
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:04
|84
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:23
|85
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:43
|86
|MANNION Gavin
|Human Powered Health
|9:52
|87
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:52
|88
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:19
|89
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:19
|90
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|Human Powered Health
|11:28
|91
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:28
|92
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:22
|93
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:32
|94
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|13:22
|95
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|13:33
|96
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:05
|97
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:19
|98
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|14:19
|99
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|14:29
|100
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|14:29
|101
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:39
|102
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:39
|103
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:39
|104
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:55
|105
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|15:04
|106
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:04
|107
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:39
|108
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:46
|109
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:46
|110
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:54
|111
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:15
|112
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Human Powered Health
|16:24
|113
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|17:10
|114
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:10
|115
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|17:42
|116
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|18:04
|117
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18:20
|118
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|18:20
|119
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:35
|120
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:52
|121
|HOELGAARD Markus
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:52
|122
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|19:24
|123
|FRAILE Omar
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:26
|124
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:26
|125
|AASVOLD Kristian
|Human Powered Health
|19:42
|126
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:42
|127
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:58
|128
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|20:04
|129
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:14
|130
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Switzerland
|20:16
|131
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:16
|132
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|20:16
|133
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:16
|134
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|21:11
|135
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|21:32
|136
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:46
|137
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:57
|138
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|25:01
|139
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25:08
|140
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|25:15
|141
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|25:15
|142
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|25:33
|143
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:05
|144
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:05
|145
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:12
|146
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|29:32
|147
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|TotalEnergies
|31:15
|148
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|33:01
|149
|MURPHY Kyle
|Human Powered Health
|33:29
|150
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|39:35
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|20
|2
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|3
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|4
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|5
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|6
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|7
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|9
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|10
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|3
|11
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|12
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2
|13
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|2
|14
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|15
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|2
|16
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|17
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|18
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:03:47
|2
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:01
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|4
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|7
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|8
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|0:52
|9
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:55
|10
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|11
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|12
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55
|13
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23
|14
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:23
|15
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:56
|16
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:14
|17
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:11
|18
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:31
|19
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:18
|20
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|7:41
|21
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:41
|22
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:14
|23
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:37
|24
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:46
|25
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:22
|26
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:13
|27
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|14:58
|28
|FROIDEVAUX Robin
|Switzerland
|18:14
|29
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|19:18
|30
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:52
|31
|ASKEY Lewis
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:08
|32
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:59
|33
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:06
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|2
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|10
|3
|VITZTHUM Simon
|Switzerland
|10
|4
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|5
|SUTER Joel
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|7
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|5
|8
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|9
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|10
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|11
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|12
|HAGA Chad
|Human Powered Health
|2
|13
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2
|14
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|15
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:11:33
|2
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:24
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|4
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:42
|6
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:42
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:34
|9
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:38
|10
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:07
|11
|Team DSM
|3:57
|12
|Movistar Team
|4:02
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:08
|14
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:17
|15
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:41
|16
|TotalEnergies
|8:49
|17
|Cofidis
|8:58
|18
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:13
|19
|Switzerland
|13:57
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:23
|21
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:06
|22
|Human Powered Health
|31:32
