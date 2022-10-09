Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

VeloNews News Road
Road

Tour de Romandie victory confirms ‘correct decision’ on retirement for Ashleigh Moolman Pasio

South African already looking to big goals in 2023 with new team AG Insurance-NXTG.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

Intro Offer
$2.49 / month*

Get the one subscription to fuel all your adventures.


  • Map your next adventure with our premium GPS apps: Gaia GPS Premium and Trailforks Pro.
  • Read unlimited digital content from 15+ brands, including Outside Magazine, Triathlete, Ski, Trail Runner, and VeloNews.
  • Watch 600+ hours of endurance challenges, cycling and skiing action, and travel documentaries.
  • Learn from the pros with expert-led online courses.
Join Outside+

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Winning the inaugural Tour de Romandie Féminin confirmed that it was the “correct decision” to not retire at the close of 2022, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) explained on Sunday after sealing her overall victory in Geneva.

After initially announcing her intention to retire at the close of 2022, Moolman Pasio went back on her plans in the summer, confirming in August that she would continue racing.

“It’s a great way to finish the season,” she said of the win. “I was going to retire, at the beginning of the year I announced my retirement, but I already decided in May to continue. And so this is really good confirmation that my decision was the correct decision.”

Also read:

Winning a stage and the overall of the inaugural Tour de Romandie Féminin could have seen the 36-year-old bow out on a high, her first WorldTour win in her final race. But instead, she explained, the result will spur her on over the winter.

“To finish on a high like this, to have such a great victory yesterday on a mountaintop finish, it gives me a lot of confidence in the off-season to work really hard and to have an even better year next year.”

The win was perhaps made even sweeter by virtue of beating newly-crowned world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), who has dominated the stage races and mountaintop finishes this season.

Tour de France ambitions

Just minutes after taking her first-ever WorldTour stage race victory, the South African was already looking ahead to 2023, where she will race with AG Insurance-NXTG.

Despite being in the latter stages of her 13-year career, Moolman Pasio’s ambitions certainly aren’t waning, planning to take aim at some of the biggest races on the calendar next season.

“The Tour de France Femmes is really a big goal for me next year, but of course a good spring classics campaign too. I haven’t set all my goals yet, but for sure the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be a big goal,” she said.

“And I will come back to Romandie I’m sure to defend my title, so I look forward to next year.”

Moolman Pasio may already be looking at the new season with her new teammates, but she was also full of praise for her SD Worx teammates in her final race with the Dutch outfit.

“My SD Worx teammates were really strong today, so they really made me feel calm and relaxed, because I could really trust that they had everything under control,” she said. “They were always around me, they were making the pace at the right time, so I actually had a really good day today. Not an easy day but a good day. I felt confident with my teammates around me.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo