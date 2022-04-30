Become a Member

Road

Tour de Romandie stage 4: Sergio Higuita wins uphill sprint ahead of teammate Aleksandr Vlasov

Rohan Dennis rides resilient through Romandie 'queen stage' to finish just behind the front group and extend GC lead ahead of final stage TT.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sergio Higuita and Aleksandr Vlasov scored a Bora-Hansgrohe one-two at Tour de Romandie on Saturday.

The two team captains emerged from the front of a bunch of GC candidates in a dragging uphill sprint to score Bora-Hansgrohe’s eighth win of the season in what has been a hot season-start for the team.

Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) rode the wheels of teammates Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk through the huge final uphill drag before proving resilient in the final flurry of attacks.

The Aussie finished just seconds back on the front group and extended his lead on GC by one second after overnight rival Patrick Bevin (Israel Premier-Tech) was dropped.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) took third-place from the group of GC contenders in the final to move up to second overall, 15 seconds back on Dennis.

Vlasov’s finishing kick pushed him up to third in the classification.

Saturday’s monster mountain stage went on a slow simmer after the day’s early break went away, and only started splitting apart on the final three-stepped summit finish to Zinal.

The early escape of 12 was left at just three as James Knox (Quick Step), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) and Oscar Rodriguez (Movistar) dangled around one-minute ahead of the tightly packed bunch at around 20km to go.

Knox was dropped by the top of the first sub-climb and the peloton began piling on the pressure behind.

Kuss and Kruijswijk pulled hard at the front for Jumbo-Visma captain Dennis, and Izagirre and Rodriguez were reeled just ahead of the penultimate ramp at 9km to go.

Einer Rubio (Movistar) tried a skirmish off the front and soon took nearly 15 seconds over the bunch.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and GC contender Bevin both cracked under the pace as Jumbo-Visma’s tempo split the group to around two-dozen.

Dennis sat poised in Kuss and Kruijswijks’s wheels as Ayuso and Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) shadowing him.

UAE Emirates started pulling for Ayuso at 1500m to go as Rubio continued his resilient solo TT into the headwind. Dennis wasn’t to be shaken by the Emirati team’s pace and rode defiantly on their shoulder.

A flurry of accelerations in the final kilometer didn’t stick in the fierce wind but were enough to reel Rubio in just 300m from the line. Plapp surged first when the escape was neutralized, but couldn’t make a gap, setting up the grinding uphill sprint.

Higuita kicked first before Vlasov countered and nearly shouldered into his Colombian wingman. Vlasov looked to have nabbed the stage, but Higuita held on for his fourth win since joining Bora-Hansgrohe this winter.

The race wraps up with a tough 16km uphill time trial Sunday.

Expect bike changes and climbing chops to play a huge part in whether TT ace Dennis takes the Romandie crown.

There was no dropping Dennis on Saturday.

Tour de Romandie Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe4:58:52
2VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
6WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
7MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
8REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
9GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:00
10VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
11DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:03
12PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:03
13CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:06
14KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:06
15RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:06
16QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:14
17ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:16
18POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:16
19MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:24
20HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:35
21CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:38
22KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:40
23RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team1:20
24SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:20
25BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:20
26FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:20
27THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:20
28TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:20
29MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
30FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates1:20
31ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:12
32PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma3:29
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious3:29
34VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:29
35GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team3:29
36BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3:29
37PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious3:29
38LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:29
39BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team3:29
40GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:29
41TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:29
42DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers3:29
43TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:29
44IZAGIRRE IonCofidis4:41
45PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ6:21
46BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech6:21
47FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech6:21
48PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe6:21
49SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6:21
50GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma6:21
51FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland6:21
52HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost7:14
53BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ7:14
54JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team8:03
55HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:03
56DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team8:03
57MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma8:03
58TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo8:03
59GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:03
60SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers8:03
61AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers8:03
62FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis8:03
63ARMÉE SanderCofidis8:03
64SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo8:03
65HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers8:30
66PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team10:28
67KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:40
68LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma10:51
69ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM13:23
70KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13:23
71MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team13:23
72MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:59
73ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ14:55
74DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland14:55
75GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma15:05
76LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma15:05
77VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal18:24
78PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team18:24
79VOISARD YannisSwitzerland18:24
80SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team18:24
81NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team20:19
82VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal20:19
83HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:15
84CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team22:45
85TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo22:45
86HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma22:45
87BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:45
88NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech22:45
89SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:45
90HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:45
91CHAMPION ThomasCofidis22:45
92GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma22:45
93CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:45
94CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:45
95GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal22:45
96SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal22:45
97SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:45
98STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost22:45
99POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates22:45
100WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe22:45
101COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland22:45
102BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma22:45
103ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma22:45
104OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates22:45
105JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:45
106BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM25:45
107BRUN NilsSwitzerland25:45
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma 17:27:01
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:15
3VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:18
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:25
5PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:30
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:32
7REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:37
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:41
9GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:42
10CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:45
11WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:47
12RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:49
13VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:49
14MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:55
15QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:58
16HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:00
17ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:02
18CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:05
19KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:05
20KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:32
21SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:39
22HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:54
23THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:55
24BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:56
25FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:57
26PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:05
27FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates2:07
28TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:19
29MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:22
30GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:44
31TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3:48
32LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:54
33BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3:54
34VILLELLA DavideCofidis4:09
35GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team4:16
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious4:20
37PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma4:42
38PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious5:25
39TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:48
40BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech6:32
41PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ6:55
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers110
2DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma81
3VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe66
4HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux61
5BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech55
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates 17:27:16
2PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:15
3RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:34
4QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:43
5HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:45
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo49
2KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team34
3NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech20
4BRUN NilsSwitzerland17
5RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team16
Teams
RankNameTime
1Groupama - FDJ 52:23:09
2Jumbo-Visma0:23
3Movistar Team0:43
4UAE Team Emirates0:57
5Bahrain - Victorious3:25

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

