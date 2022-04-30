Tour de Romandie stage 4: Sergio Higuita wins uphill sprint ahead of teammate Aleksandr Vlasov
Rohan Dennis rides resilient through Romandie 'queen stage' to finish just behind the front group and extend GC lead ahead of final stage TT.
Sergio Higuita and Aleksandr Vlasov scored a Bora-Hansgrohe one-two at Tour de Romandie on Saturday.
The two team captains emerged from the front of a bunch of GC candidates in a dragging uphill sprint to score Bora-Hansgrohe’s eighth win of the season in what has been a hot season-start for the team.
Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) rode the wheels of teammates Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk through the huge final uphill drag before proving resilient in the final flurry of attacks.
The Aussie finished just seconds back on the front group and extended his lead on GC by one second after overnight rival Patrick Bevin (Israel Premier-Tech) was dropped.
Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) took third-place from the group of GC contenders in the final to move up to second overall, 15 seconds back on Dennis.
Vlasov’s finishing kick pushed him up to third in the classification.
Saturday’s monster mountain stage went on a slow simmer after the day’s early break went away, and only started splitting apart on the final three-stepped summit finish to Zinal.
The early escape of 12 was left at just three as James Knox (Quick Step), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) and Oscar Rodriguez (Movistar) dangled around one-minute ahead of the tightly packed bunch at around 20km to go.
Knox was dropped by the top of the first sub-climb and the peloton began piling on the pressure behind.
Kuss and Kruijswijk pulled hard at the front for Jumbo-Visma captain Dennis, and Izagirre and Rodriguez were reeled just ahead of the penultimate ramp at 9km to go.
Einer Rubio (Movistar) tried a skirmish off the front and soon took nearly 15 seconds over the bunch.
Defending champion Geraint Thomas and GC contender Bevin both cracked under the pace as Jumbo-Visma’s tempo split the group to around two-dozen.
Dennis sat poised in Kuss and Kruijswijks’s wheels as Ayuso and Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) shadowing him.
UAE Emirates started pulling for Ayuso at 1500m to go as Rubio continued his resilient solo TT into the headwind. Dennis wasn’t to be shaken by the Emirati team’s pace and rode defiantly on their shoulder.
A flurry of accelerations in the final kilometer didn’t stick in the fierce wind but were enough to reel Rubio in just 300m from the line. Plapp surged first when the escape was neutralized, but couldn’t make a gap, setting up the grinding uphill sprint.
Higuita kicked first before Vlasov countered and nearly shouldered into his Colombian wingman. Vlasov looked to have nabbed the stage, but Higuita held on for his fourth win since joining Bora-Hansgrohe this winter.
The race wraps up with a tough 16km uphill time trial Sunday.
Expect bike changes and climbing chops to play a huge part in whether TT ace Dennis takes the Romandie crown.
Tour de Romandie Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:58:52
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|6
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|7
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|8
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|9
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:00
|10
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|11
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:03
|12
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:03
|13
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|14
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:06
|15
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|16
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:14
|17
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|18
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:16
|19
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:24
|20
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35
|21
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|22
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|23
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|24
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:20
|25
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20
|26
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:20
|27
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20
|28
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:20
|29
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|30
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:20
|31
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:12
|32
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:29
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:29
|34
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:29
|35
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|3:29
|36
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:29
|37
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:29
|38
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:29
|39
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:29
|40
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:29
|41
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:29
|42
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:29
|43
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:29
|44
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|4:41
|45
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:21
|46
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:21
|47
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:21
|48
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:21
|49
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:21
|50
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:21
|51
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|6:21
|52
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:14
|53
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:14
|54
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:03
|55
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:03
|56
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:03
|57
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:03
|58
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:03
|59
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:03
|60
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:03
|61
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:03
|62
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|8:03
|63
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|8:03
|64
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:03
|65
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:30
|66
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:28
|67
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:40
|68
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:51
|69
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|13:23
|70
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:23
|71
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|13:23
|72
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:59
|73
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:55
|74
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|14:55
|75
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:05
|76
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:05
|77
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|18:24
|78
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:24
|79
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|18:24
|80
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:24
|81
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|20:19
|82
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|20:19
|83
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:15
|84
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:45
|85
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:45
|86
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:45
|87
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:45
|88
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22:45
|89
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:45
|90
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:45
|91
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|22:45
|92
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|22:45
|93
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:45
|94
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:45
|95
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|22:45
|96
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|22:45
|97
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:45
|98
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|22:45
|99
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:45
|100
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:45
|101
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|22:45
|102
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|22:45
|103
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:45
|104
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|22:45
|105
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:45
|106
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|25:45
|107
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|25:45
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:27:01
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:18
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25
|5
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:30
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|7
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:37
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:41
|9
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:42
|10
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|11
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:47
|12
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|13
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|14
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:55
|15
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:58
|16
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00
|17
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|18
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05
|19
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:05
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:32
|21
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:39
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:54
|23
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:55
|24
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56
|25
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:57
|26
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:05
|27
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:07
|28
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:19
|29
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:22
|30
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:44
|31
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:48
|32
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:54
|33
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:54
|34
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|4:09
|35
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|4:16
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:20
|37
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:42
|38
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:25
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:48
|40
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:32
|41
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:55
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|110
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|81
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|66
|4
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|61
|5
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|55
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:27:16
|2
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|3
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|4
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:43
|5
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:45
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|49
|2
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34
|3
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20
|4
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|17
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|16
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:23:09
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:23
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:57
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:25
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.