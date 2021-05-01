Tour de Romandie stage 4: Michael Woods wins dramatic stage, snatches GC lead
Geraint Thomas slips and crashes in final 50 meters while sprinting against Woods, finishes third on the stage.
Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) won a dramatic, rainsoaked stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday.
Woods went into the final 50 meters of the grinding Thyon summit finish locked together with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). Just as the Welshman was making what looked to be his winning move, his hand slipped from the brake hood of his bicycle and he came crashing to the ground.
Thomas remounted his bike a few seconds later to finish disappointed and dumbfounded in third-place after Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) rode past him while he was on the floor, grabbing second on the stage.
“I had no feeling in my hands and I tried to change gear but instead I just lost the bars,” Thomas said after the stage. “It’s so frustrating because even if I had just stayed in that gear and come second … but to deck it there, I feel like a whopper. I’m fine, it’s just frustration after such a hard day to lose it like that at the end … it’s really frustrating.”
The result sees Woods move into the yellow jersey after overnight race-leader Marc Soler (Movistar) was distanced in the final flurry of attacks. Thomas now sits second overall, 11-seconds back, with just a 16km time trial remaining Sunday.
Woods had hit out with little over four kilometers remaining on the 20km Thyon mountaintop finish, drawing out O’Connor and then Thomas from the diminished GC group.
Thomas bridged across to Woods as the Canadian looked to be fading while O’Connor dangled close behind. Thomas pulled the lead pair much of the way through the final 2km and looked poised to take the stage win, only for a slippy brake hood to foil his chances as Woods took his second win of the season.
“I was close several times and really felt like a big win was coming, and this certainly was it,” Woods said. “I’m really proud of how I raced today,”
“I didn’t want to take the jersey the way I did, and for ‘G’ to go down, but it’s really cool to be wearing the [leader’s] jersey tomorrow,” he continued. “It’s not enough time for me [i.e., 11 seconds on GC]. Those guys can roll a time trial so well, so I’m just going to enjoy being in the jersey now and hopefully I can have a good TT tomorrow.”
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was distanced in the final and finished 13th on the stage.
Foul weather dictates the day
Like Friday, rain poured on the peloton through the day. Organizers had already made the call to bring the stage forward by two hours in a bid to beat the worst of the weather, though conditions forced officials to make a mid-stage decision to neutralize the final descent of the day.
With a break of six still up the road, riders were led down the top three kilometers of the descent by cars, which attempted to maintain the escape’s time gap before restarting racing. Despite commisaires’ best-efforts to hold the four-minute breakaway margin, the escape gained almost two minutes during the neutralization in an error that could have impacted the overall.
Ineos Grenadiers pick up the pulling, deny Cort the GC
Final breakaway rider Magnus Cort (EF Education Nippo) rode into the final 10km with still around 4 minutes of a gap on the peloton after being gifted some two minutes by the botched neutralization.
However, with Ineos Grenadiers sitting two-three on the podium with Thomas and Porte at the start of the day, Rohan Dennis started pulling hard on the front, eating into Cort’s advantage. The Dane was eventually reeled in after a long day off the front that could have miraculously landed him the leader’s jersey.
Froome dropped on penultimate climb
Chris Froome was dropped on the penultimate climb, losing ground on the peloton before many of the sprinters were detached. The Israel Start-Up Nation captain had started the day around 24-minutes down on GC.
Tour de Romandie Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:58:35
|2
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:17
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|4
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:34
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:37
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:42
|8
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|10
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:57
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57
|12
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:20
|13
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:45
|14
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:00
|15
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:25
|16
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:28
|17
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:17
|18
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:40
|19
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:00
|20
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|5:34
|21
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:53
|22
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:53
|23
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|6:18
|24
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|6:18
|25
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:46
|26
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:22
|27
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:22
|28
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:36
|29
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:09
|30
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:15
|31
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|8:15
|32
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:29
|33
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:29
|34
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:40
|35
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:09
|36
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|9:38
|37
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|10:55
|38
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:06
|39
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:03
|40
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:09
|41
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:34
|42
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:27
|43
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:34
|44
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|15:09
|45
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:55
|46
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|16:29
|47
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:15
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|17:44
|49
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:03
|50
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|18:03
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|18:03
|52
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:03
|53
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:03
|54
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|18:03
|55
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:56
|56
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|18:56
|57
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:56
|58
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:56
|59
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:56
|60
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:56
|61
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:56
|62
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:56
|63
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|18:56
|64
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|18:56
|65
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:56
|66
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|18:56
|67
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:56
|68
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:56
|69
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:56
|70
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:56
|71
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:56
|72
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:56
|73
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:56
|74
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20:03
|75
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|21:02
|76
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:02
|77
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:28
|78
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:29
|79
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:10
|80
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:10
|81
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:26
|82
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|24:26
|83
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:36
|84
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:36
|85
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:04
|86
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|26:15
|87
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:40
|88
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:23
|89
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:23
|90
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:35
|91
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:39
|92
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|30:42
|93
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:54
|94
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|32:34
|95
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|32:34
|96
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|32:38
|97
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|32:38
|98
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:39
|99
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:39
|100
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|33:39
|101
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:39
|102
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|33:39
|103
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|33:39
|104
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|33:39
|105
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:39
|106
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:39
|107
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:39
|108
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:39
|109
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|33:39
|110
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:43
|111
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:43
|112
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:49
|113
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:10
|114
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|34:10
|115
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|34:10
|116
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:15
|117
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:39
|118
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:50
|119
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|34:59
|120
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:24
|121
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:27
|122
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|35:27
|123
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|35:58
|124
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:53
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:37:35
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|3
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21
|4
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:33
|5
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|6
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:45
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:48
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:49
|9
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58
|11
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:03
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:46
|13
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:04
|14
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:28
|15
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:37
|16
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:01
|17
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|6:19
|18
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:21
|19
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:37
|20
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:01
|21
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:25
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:32
|23
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:15
|24
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:54
|25
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:13
|26
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|9:19
|27
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:42
|28
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:32
|29
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:52
|30
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:14
|31
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:14
|32
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:47
|33
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|13:52
|34
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:00
|35
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|16:07
|36
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:22
|37
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|17:41
|38
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:57
|39
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:04
|40
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:21
|41
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:07
|42
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:16
|43
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:59
|44
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|21:01
|45
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:04
|46
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|21:05
|47
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:24
|48
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|21:24
|49
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:08
|50
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:56
|51
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:05
|52
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:27
|53
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|23:31
|54
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:23
|55
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|24:26
|56
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|24:52
|57
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|25:22
|58
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:16
|59
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:44
|60
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:23
|61
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:36
|62
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|27:47
|63
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:27
|64
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|28:48
|65
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|29:10
|66
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:10
|67
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|30:38
|68
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:03
|69
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:17
|70
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|33:45
|71
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|34:26
|72
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:26
|73
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:51
|74
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:53
|75
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:00
|76
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:50
|77
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:07
|78
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:39
|79
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40:45
|80
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:04
|81
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|42:21
|82
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|44:13
|83
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44:34
|84
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:03
|85
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:07
|86
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|45:13
|87
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|45:15
|88
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|45:17
|89
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|47:26
|90
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:15
|91
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|49:30
|92
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|49:43
|93
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|49:44
|94
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:50
|95
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|53:15
|96
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|54:13
|97
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|56:13
|98
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|56:42
|99
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57:16
|100
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:50
|101
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|59:52
|102
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|1:02:16
|103
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:02:40
|104
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03:29
|105
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:46
|106
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03:59
|107
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05:34
|108
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06:26
|109
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:54
|110
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10:31
|111
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13:27
|112
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:14:37
|113
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14:42
|114
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:14:55
|115
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|1:15:45
|116
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:15:49
|117
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:16:03
|118
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|1:18:20
|119
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:20:26
|120
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:48
|121
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:21:27
|122
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21:40
|123
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:24:24
|124
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|1:29:01
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|17:39:38
|2
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34
|3
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|4:16
|4
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:49
|5
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:44
|6
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|11:49
|7
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:57
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:21
|9
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|25:44
|10
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:07
|11
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|28:35
|12
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:23
|13
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|34:57
|14
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|42:10
|15
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:04
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|47:27
|17
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|47:41
|18
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|52:10
|19
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:00:37
|20
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:23
|21
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04:51
|22
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08:28
|23
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|1:13:42
|24
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:18:23
|25
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18:45
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|98
|2
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|76
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|4
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|66
|5
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|47
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37
|7
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36
|8
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|9
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|10
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30
|12
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|13
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|29
|14
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27
|15
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|27
|17
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25
|18
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24
|20
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23
|21
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|21
|22
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21
|23
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|24
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|19
|25
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|26
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|27
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16
|28
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|29
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16
|30
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|31
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|32
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|33
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|34
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|35
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|36
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|37
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|12
|38
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|12
|39
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|40
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|41
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|42
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10
|43
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|44
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7
|45
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|46
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|47
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|6
|48
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|6
|49
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|50
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|51
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|52
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|-24
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|53:00:13
|2
|Team DSM
|10:27
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:35
|4
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:02
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:11
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:51
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:03
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:04
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:49
|10
|Movistar Team
|28:26
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:53
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:25
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34:39
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|34:51
|15
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:39
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|38:46
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:26
|18
|Swiss Cycling
|1:02:16
|19
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:03:11
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03:47
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|48
|2
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|43
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|4
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|34
|5
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26
|6
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|25
|7
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|8
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19
|9
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|10
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14
|11
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|12
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|13
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|14
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|15
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11
|17
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|11
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|19
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|20
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|9
|21
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|22
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|23
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|6
|24
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|5
|25
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|26
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|27
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|28
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|29
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|30
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1
|31
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|32
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1
|33
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|34
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|-19
