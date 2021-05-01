Road

Tour de Romandie stage 4: Michael Woods wins dramatic stage, snatches GC lead

Geraint Thomas slips and crashes in final 50 meters while sprinting against Woods, finishes third on the stage.

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) won a dramatic, rainsoaked stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday.

Woods went into the final 50 meters of the grinding Thyon summit finish locked together with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). Just as the Welshman was making what looked to be his winning move, his hand slipped from the brake hood of his bicycle and he came crashing to the ground.

Thomas remounted his bike a few seconds later to finish disappointed and dumbfounded in third-place after Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) rode past him while he was on the floor, grabbing second on the stage.

“I had no feeling in my hands and I tried to change gear but instead I just lost the bars,” Thomas said after the stage. “It’s so frustrating because even if I had just stayed in that gear and come second … but to deck it there, I feel like a whopper. I’m fine, it’s just frustration after such a hard day to lose it like that at the end … it’s really frustrating.”

The result sees Woods move into the yellow jersey after overnight race-leader Marc Soler (Movistar) was distanced in the final flurry of attacks. Thomas now sits second overall, 11-seconds back, with just a 16km time trial remaining Sunday.

Woods had hit out with little over four kilometers remaining on the 20km Thyon mountaintop finish, drawing out O’Connor and then Thomas from the diminished GC group.

Thomas bridged across to Woods as the Canadian looked to be fading while O’Connor dangled close behind. Thomas pulled the lead pair much of the way through the final 2km and looked poised to take the stage win, only for a slippy brake hood to foil his chances as Woods took his second win of the season.

“I was close several times and really felt like a big win was coming, and this certainly was it,” Woods said. “I’m really proud of how I raced today,”

“I didn’t want to take the jersey the way I did, and for ‘G’ to go down, but it’s really cool to be wearing the [leader’s] jersey tomorrow,” he continued. “It’s not enough time for me [i.e., 11 seconds on GC]. Those guys can roll a time trial so well, so I’m just going to enjoy being in the jersey now and hopefully I can have a good TT tomorrow.”

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was distanced in the final and finished 13th on the stage.

Foul weather dictates the day

Like Friday, rain poured on the peloton through the day. Organizers had already made the call to bring the stage forward by two hours in a bid to beat the worst of the weather, though conditions forced officials to make a mid-stage decision to neutralize the final descent of the day.

With a break of six still up the road, riders were led down the top three kilometers of the descent by cars, which attempted to maintain the escape’s time gap before restarting racing. Despite commisaires’ best-efforts to hold the four-minute breakaway margin, the escape gained almost two minutes during the neutralization in an error that could have impacted the overall.

Ineos Grenadiers pick up the pulling, deny Cort the GC

Final breakaway rider Magnus Cort (EF Education Nippo) rode into the final 10km with still around 4 minutes of a gap on the peloton after being gifted some two minutes by the botched neutralization.

However, with Ineos Grenadiers sitting two-three on the podium with Thomas and Porte at the start of the day, Rohan Dennis started pulling hard on the front, eating into Cort’s advantage. The Dane was eventually reeled in after a long day off the front that could have miraculously landed him the leader’s jersey.

Froome dropped on penultimate climb

Chris Froome was dropped on the penultimate climb, losing ground on the peloton before many of the sprinters were detached. The Israel Start-Up Nation captain had started the day around 24-minutes down on GC.

Tour de Romandie Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation4:58:35
2O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:17
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:21
4HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:34
5MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:37
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:42
7IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:42
8CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:52
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:53
10ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:57
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:57
12PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:20
13KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:45
14COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:00
15SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo3:25
16CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:28
17REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:17
18MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:40
19BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:00
20PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling5:34
21DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers5:53
22KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:53
23GALL FelixTeam DSM6:18
24VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM6:18
25CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo6:46
26IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech7:22
27PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious7:22
28DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers7:36
29TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:09
30HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:15
31GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal8:15
32LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma8:29
33ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo8:29
34ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe8:40
35HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:09
36CRAS SteffLotto Soudal9:38
37FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling10:55
38EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo12:06
39POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:03
40TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo13:09
41CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team13:34
42BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:27
43HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious14:34
44LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team15:09
45MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates15:55
46KRON AndreasLotto Soudal16:29
47ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates17:15
48VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team17:44
49MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo18:03
50CATALDO DarioMovistar Team18:03
51GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange18:03
52PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma18:03
53COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious18:03
54HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange18:03
55ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:56
56SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange18:56
57ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech18:56
58HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation18:56
59CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo18:56
60COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates18:56
61CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo18:56
62PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:56
63HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS18:56
64HAGA ChadTeam DSM18:56
65AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers18:56
66BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM18:56
67LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ18:56
68CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech18:56
69WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious18:56
70VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo18:56
71KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ18:56
72TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious18:56
73CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step18:56
74VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team20:03
75BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange21:02
76EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo21:02
77HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates21:28
78BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe22:29
79BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:10
80WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation23:10
81FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team24:26
82GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal24:26
83KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step24:36
84ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step24:36
85DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers26:04
86SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling26:15
87STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ26:40
88MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma27:23
89VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma27:23
90HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team28:35
91TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma29:39
92POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo30:42
93CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:54
94BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo32:34
95REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling32:34
96HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal32:38
97THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal32:38
98SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe33:39
99LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ33:39
100JACOBS JohanMovistar Team33:39
101BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:39
102SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling33:39
103MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech33:39
104THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling33:39
105GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step33:39
106VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:39
107GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers33:39
108BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation33:39
109NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team33:39
110FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation33:43
111QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo33:43
112NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team33:49
113SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:10
114EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange34:10
115SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS34:10
116MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe34:15
117SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe34:39
118RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates34:50
119BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits34:59
120BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech35:24
121MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo35:27
122IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling35:27
123TORRES AlbertMovistar Team35:58
124JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:53
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation 17:37:35
2THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:11
3O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:21
4SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:33
5PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:36
6MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:45
7IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:48
8HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:49
9CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:04
10KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:58
11ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:03
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:46
13COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:04
14CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:28
15SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo3:37
16MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:01
17VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM6:19
18PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:21
19DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers6:37
20KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma7:01
21CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo7:25
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech7:32
23REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ8:15
24BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ8:54
25HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:13
26GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal9:19
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo9:42
28ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe10:32
29LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma10:52
30PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious11:14
31HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:14
32CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team13:47
33GALL FelixTeam DSM13:52
34TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo15:00
35CRAS SteffLotto Soudal16:07
36ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates17:22
37LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team17:41
38COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious17:57
39BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:04
40DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers19:21
41MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo20:07
42MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates20:16
43KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ20:59
44PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling21:01
45CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo21:04
46SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange21:05
47HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates21:24
48HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange21:24
49TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:08
50EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo22:56
51HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:05
52HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation23:27
53FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling23:31
54CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech24:23
55VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team24:26
56GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange24:52
57CATALDO DarioMovistar Team25:22
58VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo26:16
59VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team26:44
60CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step27:23
61PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma27:36
62KRON AndreasLotto Soudal27:47
63PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:27
64POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS28:48
65BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange29:10
66COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates30:10
67BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM30:38
68FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team33:03
69HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious33:17
70BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS33:45
71GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal34:26
72HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team35:26
73LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ36:51
74WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious36:53
75CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo37:00
76VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma38:50
77AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers39:07
78EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo40:39
79BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe40:45
80SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe41:04
81ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS42:21
82ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech44:13
83TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious44:34
84GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers45:03
85STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ45:07
86HAGA ChadTeam DSM45:13
87WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation45:15
88HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal45:17
89POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo47:26
90MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma49:15
91BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo49:30
92DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers49:43
93SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling49:44
94ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step49:50
95BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech53:15
96CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits54:13
97TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma56:13
98SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS56:42
99FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation57:16
100KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step58:50
101REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling59:52
102EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange1:02:16
103JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:02:40
104BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03:29
105BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:46
106NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:03:59
107MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:05:34
108QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo1:06:26
109GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06:54
110MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:10:31
111LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ1:13:27
112MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech1:14:37
113RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:14:42
114VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:14:55
115SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling1:15:45
116BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:15:49
117JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:16:03
118THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling1:18:20
119NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:20:26
120THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:20:48
121SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:21:27
122SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe1:21:40
123TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:24:24
124IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling1:29:01
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM 17:39:38
2SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:34
3VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM4:16
4LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma8:49
5CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team11:44
6GALL FelixTeam DSM11:49
7TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo12:57
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates19:21
9KRON AndreasLotto Soudal25:44
10COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates28:07
11BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM28:35
12HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team33:23
13CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo34:57
14ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech42:10
15STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ43:04
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo47:27
17SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling47:41
18CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits52:10
19JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:00:37
20QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo1:04:23
21GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:04:51
22MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:08:28
23SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling1:13:42
24NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:18:23
25THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:18:45
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious98
2CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo76
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe70
4SOLER MarcMovistar Team66
5THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers47
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers37
7HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates36
8WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation32
9DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers30
10BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech30
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe30
12ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates30
13VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM29
14MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step27
15PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo27
17O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team25
18COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates24
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step24
20CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team23
21JACOBS JohanMovistar Team21
22IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech21
23KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma21
24HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange19
25CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step19
26PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
27IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech16
28GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal16
29POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16
30COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates16
31TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
32TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma15
33QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo15
34TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15
35HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
36SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo12
37SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange12
38VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team12
39HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12
40CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious11
41VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team10
42ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10
43GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8
44ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7
45MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo7
46PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious6
47CATALDO DarioMovistar Team6
48SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling6
49BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
50KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3
51BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
52LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma-24
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 53:00:13
2Team DSM10:27
3Team Jumbo-Visma12:35
4Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:02
5Bahrain - Victorious19:11
6Trek - Segafredo20:51
7Deceuninck - Quick Step24:03
8Astana - Premier Tech25:04
9Groupama - FDJ27:49
10Movistar Team28:26
11UAE-Team Emirates28:53
12AG2R Citroën Team33:25
13BORA - hansgrohe34:39
14Team BikeExchange34:51
15EF Education - Nippo36:39
16Lotto Soudal38:46
17Israel Start-Up Nation40:26
18Swiss Cycling1:02:16
19Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:03:11
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03:47
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal48
2SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling43
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers34
4VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team34
5TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26
6PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling25
7TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma20
8BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech19
9WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation18
10POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14
11PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers13
12DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers12
13O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team12
14PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
15KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11
17JACOBS JohanMovistar Team11
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange10
19HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal10
20SOLER MarcMovistar Team9
21PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious8
22BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8
23CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo6
24REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling5
25CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo4
26GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4
27IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech3
28POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3
29QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo3
30VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1
31FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1
32ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1
33WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation1
34LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma-19

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

