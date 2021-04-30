Tour de Romandie stage 3: Rohan Dennis crashes out of yellow, Marc Soler solos to win and lead
Rohan Dennis crashes on slippy roads during a wet stage 3 as Marc Soler attacks to win stage and move into the race lead.
Marc Soler (Movistar) stole the march on the rest of the GC contenders, soloing to victory on a very wet stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.
The Spanish rider, who is due to lead Movistar’s Giro d’Italia challenge next week, attacked on the final climb in torrid condition, holding off the chase from the peloton behind to win by 22 seconds and score a 10-second bonus. Magnus Court (EF Education-Nippo) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) held on to sprint for second and third.
Race leader Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed heavily on slippy roads and was forced to reliquish the yellow jersey to Soler, who now leads the GC by 14 seconds over Geraint Thomas.
GC drama unfolds
The third stage of the Tour de Romandie wasn’t meant to cause any changes to the overall classification with only a series of third category climbs to contend with. However, torrential rain and potential disruption to Saturday’s queen stage ensured a dramatic conclusion to the day.
A flurry of attacks came from the GC contenders on the last of the stage’s seven classified climbs, including efforts from Michaele Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).
Soler launched his move towards the top of the ascent with just under 10 kilometers to the line. Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) set off in chase but could not catch his compatriot, who was now in a race against the clock having started the day just 27 seconds off the race lead.
Ineos Grenadiers were initially absent from the chase, with Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Victorious working to bring back Soler for a sprint finish. It soon became clear why Ineos was missing as cameras banned to a battered and scraped Dennis, with a rip in the right side of his shorts.
It looked for a moment like the Australian might be able to salvage his place at the top of the standings but Ineos had to cut its loses before giving away too much. Dennis was left to ride himself home as Thomas and Richie Porte battled home in the chase group behind Soler.
A day in the big mountains ahead
It’s not over for the general classification riders yet with the queen stage still to come Saturday. The penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie takes in three Cat. 1 climbs, including a summit finish at Thyon 2000.
However, there is a chance that the peloton will not be able to complete the entire stage with more bad weather predicted for the weekend. The race organizer has already shifted the start of the stage two hours earlier than planned in the hope of finding more favourable conditions.
With so much uncertainty, it could be another very interesting day of racing in Switzerland.
Tour de Romandie Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3:58:35
|2
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:22
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|5
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|6
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|7
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:22
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22
|9
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|10
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|11
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:22
|12
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|14
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|15
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:22
|16
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|17
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|19
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22
|20
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:22
|21
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:22
|23
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22
|24
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:22
|25
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21
|26
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|1:21
|27
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|1:21
|28
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1:21
|29
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|30
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|31
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|1:21
|32
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|33
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:21
|34
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21
|35
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|36
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:21
|37
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21
|38
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21
|39
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|40
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:21
|41
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21
|42
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|43
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|44
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:21
|45
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21
|46
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21
|47
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21
|48
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37
|49
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:30
|50
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:32
|51
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38
|52
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:38
|53
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|2:48
|54
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:48
|55
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|2:50
|56
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|3:29
|57
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|3:29
|58
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:29
|59
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:29
|60
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|4:01
|61
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:01
|62
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:01
|63
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:01
|64
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:01
|65
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:01
|66
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:01
|67
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:01
|68
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:01
|69
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:01
|70
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:04
|71
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:04
|72
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:04
|73
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:56
|74
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|5:56
|75
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|5:56
|76
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:56
|77
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:24
|78
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|7:24
|79
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|7:25
|80
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:25
|81
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:25
|82
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:25
|83
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:25
|84
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:25
|85
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:25
|86
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|7:25
|87
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:25
|88
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:25
|89
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:25
|90
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:25
|91
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:25
|92
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:25
|93
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:25
|94
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|7:25
|95
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:25
|96
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|7:25
|97
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:25
|98
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:25
|99
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:25
|100
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:45
|101
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:08
|102
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:42
|103
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|19:01
|104
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:01
|105
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:01
|106
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:01
|107
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|19:01
|108
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:01
|109
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:01
|110
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:01
|111
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:01
|112
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:01
|113
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|19:01
|114
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:01
|115
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|19:01
|116
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:01
|117
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:01
|118
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:01
|119
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:01
|120
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:01
|121
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|19:01
|122
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:01
|123
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|19:01
|124
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:01
|125
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|19:01
|126
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:01
|127
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:01
|128
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:01
|129
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:01
|130
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:01
|131
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|19:13
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|12:38:40
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|3
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:14
|5
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:16
|6
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:21
|8
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:21
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21
|10
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:24
|11
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:26
|13
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:27
|14
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|15
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:30
|16
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30
|17
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:30
|18
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32
|19
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|20
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|21
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:35
|22
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:59
|23
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|24
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18
|25
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24
|26
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28
|27
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:33
|28
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:41
|29
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:11
|30
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12
|31
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:23
|32
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:23
|33
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|34
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:28
|35
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|2:29
|36
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|2:52
|37
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:25
|38
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|3:41
|39
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:12
|40
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:14
|41
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:18
|42
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:21
|43
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:29
|44
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:41
|45
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:51
|46
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:57
|47
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:47
|48
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|6:49
|49
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:01
|50
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|7:02
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|7:09
|52
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:11
|53
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|7:39
|54
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:40
|55
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:45
|56
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|7:54
|57
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|8:28
|58
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:47
|59
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:57
|60
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:51
|61
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:53
|62
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|10:20
|63
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:55
|64
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:10
|65
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:34
|66
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|11:38
|67
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:44
|68
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:47
|69
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|12:02
|70
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:05
|71
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:18
|72
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|12:56
|73
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|12:59
|74
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:19
|75
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:06
|76
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|15:47
|77
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16:05
|78
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:04
|79
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:16
|80
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:11
|81
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:15
|82
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:17
|83
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:24
|84
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:36
|85
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:47
|86
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:03
|87
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:57
|88
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:31
|89
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:12
|90
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:25
|91
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:39
|92
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:52
|93
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:45
|94
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|23:49
|95
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:53
|96
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:59
|97
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:34
|98
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:37
|99
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:58
|100
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|26:37
|101
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|26:42
|102
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:54
|103
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|27:38
|104
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|28:26
|105
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|29:21
|106
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|30:10
|107
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:27
|108
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:27
|109
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:30
|110
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:03
|111
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|33:22
|112
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:35
|113
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:34
|114
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:36
|115
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:48
|116
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|38:30
|117
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:08
|118
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40:12
|119
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:51
|120
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:10
|121
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:18
|122
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:36
|123
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|42:26
|124
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|45:01
|125
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|47:07
|126
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:21
|127
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47:37
|128
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|48:23
|129
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|48:30
|130
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|48:46
|131
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|53:54
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|98
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|3
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|57
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|46
|5
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36
|6
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|7
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|8
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|9
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|29
|10
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|27
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|14
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23
|15
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|16
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|21
|17
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21
|18
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|19
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|21
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16
|22
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|23
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|24
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16
|25
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|26
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|27
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|28
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|29
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|30
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|31
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|12
|32
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|12
|33
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|34
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|35
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|36
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10
|37
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8
|38
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|39
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|40
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|41
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|6
|42
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|6
|43
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|44
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|45
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|46
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|47
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:38:56
|2
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:05
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:10
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|5
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:17
|6
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55
|7
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07
|8
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:55
|9
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|7:38
|10
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:18
|11
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|11:22
|12
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:46
|13
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:00
|14
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:08
|15
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:31
|16
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:23
|17
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|23:33
|18
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:21
|19
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|26:26
|20
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|29:05
|21
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:47
|22
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:19
|23
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:20
|24
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|42:10
|25
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|46:51
|26
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|48:14
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|38
|2
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|34
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26
|4
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|25
|5
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|6
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19
|7
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14
|8
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|9
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|10
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11
|11
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|11
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|9
|14
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|15
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|17
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|18
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|5
|19
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|20
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|21
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|22
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|23
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|24
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|26
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1
|27
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:57:11
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|3
|Movistar Team
|1:57
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:45
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:05
|6
|Team DSM
|3:11
|7
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:40
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:21
|9
|Team BikeExchange
|5:28
|10
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:37
|11
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:08
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:48
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:53
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:10
|15
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:19
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:50
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|11:41
|18
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:33
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:46
|20
|Swiss Cycling
|26:49
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.