Tour de Romandie stage 3: Rohan Dennis crashes out of yellow, Marc Soler solos to win and lead

Rohan Dennis crashes on slippy roads during a wet stage 3 as Marc Soler attacks to win stage and move into the race lead.

Marc Soler (Movistar) stole the march on the rest of the GC contenders, soloing to victory on a very wet stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.

The Spanish rider, who is due to lead Movistar’s Giro d’Italia challenge next week, attacked on the final climb in torrid condition, holding off the chase from the peloton behind to win by 22 seconds and score a 10-second bonus. Magnus Court (EF Education-Nippo) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) held on to sprint for second and third.

Race leader Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed heavily on slippy roads and was forced to reliquish the yellow jersey to Soler, who now leads the GC by 14 seconds over Geraint Thomas.

 

GC drama unfolds

The third stage of the Tour de Romandie wasn’t meant to cause any changes to the overall classification with only a series of third category climbs to contend with. However, torrential rain and potential disruption to Saturday’s queen stage ensured a dramatic conclusion to the day.

A flurry of attacks came from the GC contenders on the last of the stage’s seven classified climbs, including efforts from Michaele Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).

Soler launched his move towards the top of the ascent with just under 10 kilometers to the line. Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) set off in chase but could not catch his compatriot, who was now in a race against the clock having started the day just 27 seconds off the race lead.

Ineos Grenadiers were initially absent from the chase, with Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Victorious working to bring back Soler for a sprint finish. It soon became clear why Ineos was missing as cameras banned to a battered and scraped Dennis, with a rip in the right side of his shorts.

It looked for a moment like the Australian might be able to salvage his place at the top of the standings but Ineos had to cut its loses before giving away too much. Dennis was left to ride himself home as Thomas and Richie Porte battled home in the chase group behind Soler.

A day in the big mountains ahead

It’s not over for the general classification riders yet with the queen stage still to come Saturday. The penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie takes in three Cat. 1 climbs, including a summit finish at Thyon 2000.

However, there is a chance that the peloton will not be able to complete the entire stage with more bad weather predicted for the weekend. The race organizer has already shifted the start of the stage two hours earlier than planned in the hope of finding more favourable conditions.

With so much uncertainty, it could be another very interesting day of racing in Switzerland.

Tour de Romandie Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SOLER MarcMovistar Team3:58:35
2CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:22
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:22
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:22
5IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:22
6ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:22
7VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:22
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:22
9IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:22
10COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:22
11SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:22
12CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:22
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:22
14CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
15WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:22
16MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
17HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:22
18THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:22
19GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:22
20HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:22
21CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:22
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:22
23O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:22
24PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:22
25STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1:21
26SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling1:21
27SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange1:21
28HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1:21
29TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:21
30LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
31FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling1:21
32ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:21
33CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:21
34HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21
35VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:21
36HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:21
37KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21
38CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech1:21
39JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:21
40POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:21
41MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21
42MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:21
43ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:21
44CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo1:21
45DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:21
46KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:21
47AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:21
48KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:37
49PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:30
50HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:32
51GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:38
52PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma2:38
53BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM2:48
54BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:48
55LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team2:50
56GALL FelixTeam DSM3:29
57HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange3:29
58MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates3:29
59HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:29
60PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling4:01
61EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo4:01
62PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4:01
63COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates4:01
64PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:01
65BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:01
66LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4:01
67BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo4:01
68MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma4:01
69VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma4:01
70WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation4:04
71REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:04
72BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ4:04
73HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team5:56
74CRAS SteffLotto Soudal5:56
75GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange5:56
76VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:56
77BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe7:24
78DENZ NicoTeam DSM7:24
79CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal7:25
80DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7:25
81CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:25
82MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe7:25
83WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious7:25
84DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers7:25
85DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers7:25
86BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange7:25
87FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team7:25
88ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step7:25
89GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers7:25
90ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech7:25
91GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step7:25
92TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates7:25
93BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech7:25
94EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange7:25
95CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo7:25
96CATALDO DarioMovistar Team7:25
97VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo7:25
98TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:25
99HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:25
100POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo9:45
101SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:08
102QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo14:42
103THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling19:01
104SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:01
105EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo19:01
106MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech19:01
107IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling19:01
108BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:01
109SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe19:01
110VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:01
111BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation19:01
112FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation19:01
113THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal19:01
114BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:01
115SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling19:01
116MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo19:01
117RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates19:01
118HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious19:01
119JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:01
120TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious19:01
121HAGA ChadTeam DSM19:01
122KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step19:01
123REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling19:01
124LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ19:01
125NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team19:01
126NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team19:01
127GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team19:01
128BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious19:01
129ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:01
130TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma19:01
131TORRES AlbertMovistar Team19:13
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1SOLER MarcMovistar Team 12:38:40
2THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:14
3PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:14
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:14
5HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:16
6CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
7KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:21
8VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:21
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:21
10COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:24
11IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:26
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:26
13ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:27
14MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
15IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:30
16WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:30
17O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:30
18SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:32
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:32
20CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:33
21HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:35
22CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:59
23DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:04
24HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18
25GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:24
26KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:28
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:33
28MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:41
29TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:11
30ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:12
31KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:23
32LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma2:23
33MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2:24
34CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo2:28
35SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange2:29
36LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team2:52
37HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:25
38HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange3:41
39PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious4:12
40BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ4:14
41REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:18
42PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:21
43HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:29
44MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates4:41
45HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:51
46BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:57
47CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech5:47
48CRAS SteffLotto Soudal6:49
49VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team7:01
50VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team7:02
51GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange7:09
52HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team7:11
53CATALDO DarioMovistar Team7:39
54VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo7:40
55SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe7:45
56GALL FelixTeam DSM7:54
57BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange8:28
58CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step8:47
59FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team8:57
60PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:51
61PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma9:53
62GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal10:20
63BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:55
64EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo11:10
65COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates11:34
66KRON AndreasLotto Soudal11:38
67GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers11:44
68VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma11:47
69BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM12:02
70DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers12:05
71HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:18
72FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling12:56
73HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12:59
74TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:19
75DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation15:06
76PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling15:47
77POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16:05
78POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo17:04
79BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo17:16
80BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech18:11
81LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ18:15
82WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious18:17
83CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo18:24
84BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe18:36
85STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ18:47
86HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious19:03
87EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo19:57
88AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers20:31
89MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma22:12
90WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation22:25
91CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:39
92SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:52
93ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:45
94SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling23:49
95FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation23:53
96DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers23:59
97ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step25:34
98ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech25:37
99TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious25:58
100HAGA ChadTeam DSM26:37
101CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal26:42
102TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma26:54
103REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling27:38
104EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange28:26
105JACOBS JohanMovistar Team29:21
106BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits30:10
107MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo30:27
108BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation30:27
109NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team30:30
110QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo33:03
111DENZ NicoTeam DSM33:22
112GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step33:35
113KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step34:34
114MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe36:36
115TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates36:48
116JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS38:30
117LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ40:08
118RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates40:12
119GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team40:51
120BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:10
121MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech41:18
122VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:36
123SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling42:26
124THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling45:01
125NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team47:07
126SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe47:21
127SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits47:37
128BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious48:23
129THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal48:30
130TORRES AlbertMovistar Team48:46
131IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling53:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious98
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe70
3SOLER MarcMovistar Team57
4CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo46
5HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates36
6DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers30
7BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech30
8ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates30
9VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM29
10BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo27
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers25
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step24
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe24
14CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team23
15PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers22
16JACOBS JohanMovistar Team21
17COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates21
18CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step19
19PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
20KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma17
21IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech16
22GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal16
23COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates16
24POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16
25CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal16
26TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
27TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma15
28QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo15
29TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15
30HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
31SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange12
32VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team12
33MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step10
34SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo10
35VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team10
36ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10
37IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech8
38GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8
39MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo7
40PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious6
41CATALDO DarioMovistar Team6
42SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling6
43BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
44KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3
45BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
46WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation2
47PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates 12:38:56
2VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:05
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:10
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:16
5CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:17
6TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:55
7LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07
8HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6:55
9GALL FelixTeam DSM7:38
10COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates11:18
11KRON AndreasLotto Soudal11:22
12BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:46
13BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo17:00
14CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo18:08
15STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ18:31
16CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:23
17SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling23:33
18ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech25:21
19CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal26:26
20JACOBS JohanMovistar Team29:05
21QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo32:47
22GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step33:19
23MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe36:20
24SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling42:10
25NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team46:51
26THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal48:14
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling38
2VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team34
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26
4GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal25
5TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma20
6BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech19
7POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14
8DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers12
9KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
10ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11
11JACOBS JohanMovistar Team11
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers10
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team9
14PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers9
15PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious8
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8
17CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal7
18REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling5
19CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo4
20GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4
21IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech3
22QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo3
23GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
24WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation2
25HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2
26VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1
27ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE-Team Emirates 37:57:11
2INEOS Grenadiers0:21
3Movistar Team1:57
4Team Jumbo-Visma2:45
5Trek - Segafredo3:05
6Team DSM3:11
7Bahrain - Victorious3:40
8Astana - Premier Tech5:21
9Team BikeExchange5:28
10Israel Start-Up Nation5:37
11EF Education - Nippo6:08
12AG2R Citroën Team6:48
13Groupama - FDJ6:53
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:10
15Deceuninck - Quick Step8:19
16BORA - hansgrohe8:50
17Lotto Soudal11:41
18Team Qhubeka ASSOS19:33
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits21:46
20Swiss Cycling26:49

