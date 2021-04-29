Tour de Romandie stage 2: Sonny Colbrelli snags first win of 2021
Despite hilly profile and strong breakaway, no major shakeups at the Tour de Romandie.
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) dashed to his first victory of 2021 on Thursday to win out of a reduced bunch of GC favorites and surviving sprinters in stage 2 at the Tour de Romandie.
A first-category climb with just under 20km to go separated the wheat from the chafe in the 165km second stage that delivered a thrilling reduced bunch sprint in the second stage at the Tour de Romandie. Colbrelli, second in Wednesday’s first stage, fended off the bunch to win.
“My team did a great job, and they did their best to get me there,” Colbrelli said. “Yesterday, I started too soon, and today I got it right. I really suffered on the climb but there was a lot of headwind, so that helped me to get over it with the favorites.”
Despite a hilly profile and a strong breakaway, there were no major shakeups in the overall at the six-day Tour de Romandie.
Ineos Grenadiers kept its stranglehold on the GC fully intact, with all three of its GC riders still at the top of the GC standings.
Overnight leader Rohan Dennis survived the stage to retain the leader’s jersey, with Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte defending their top GC spots.
Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation) moved up from fifth into second on time bonuses, with Thomas now in third and Porte fourth.
Rohan Dennis pulls on the front
Overnight leader Dennis resumed his role as “super-domestique” on the day’s main obstacle at the Cat. 1 La Vue des Alpes with about 20km to go.
Just like he did in last year’s Giro d’Italia, Dennis moved to the front to set a blistering pace for GC leaders Porte and Thomas. Even though he started in the leader’s jersey, he was doing the work on the front.
The undulating stage saw an elite group pull clear, with such riders as yesterday’s winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) losing the wheel against the GC favorites.
An early break was reeled in, but Ineos Grenadiers massed to the front to ensure that nothing got too far out of hand. Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), who was part of the day’s early move, later abandoned the stage.
Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) marking his wheel, tried in vain to split the main bunch on the upper parts of the day’s final climb, but a gusting headwind complicated matters.
Ineos Grenadiers massed at the front, and it was all downhill to the line.
Passage à la ville de La Chaux-de-Fonds. Un peloton qui retrouve la foule, ça fait chaud au coeur ! #TDR2021#TDRnonstop pic.twitter.com/1NzoqcPWyF
— Tour de Romandie (@TourDeRomandie) April 29, 2021
What’s next — a day for the attackers
The 74th Tour de Romandie continues Friday with the 168.7km third stage on a circuit in Estavayer.
The stage ends with a finishing circuit littered with third-category climbs that won’t present a major obstacle for the GC riders, but could provoke some breakaway efforts.
Stage 1 winner Sagan said he didn’t expect to see another group sprint, and with two sharp climbs in the closing kilometers, the final lap will see some sparks before going into Saturday’s “queen stage” with a mountaintop finale.
Tour de Romandie Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:21:42
|2
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|5
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|7
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|8
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|9
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|10
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|11
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|13
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|15
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|17
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|18
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|19
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|20
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|23
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|24
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|26
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|27
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|28
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|29
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|30
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|31
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|33
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|34
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|35
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|36
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|37
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|0:43
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|39
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|0:43
|40
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:43
|41
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:43
|42
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43
|43
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|44
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|45
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|46
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43
|47
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|0:43
|48
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|49
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43
|50
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|51
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:43
|52
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|53
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:43
|54
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:43
|55
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:43
|56
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:43
|57
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:43
|58
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|0:43
|59
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:43
|60
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:43
|61
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|0:43
|62
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|63
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|64
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15
|65
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:17
|66
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:17
|67
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:17
|68
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:21
|69
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:21
|70
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|5:25
|71
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|72
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:37
|73
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:01
|74
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:01
|75
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:01
|76
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:02
|77
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:05
|78
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:07
|79
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:07
|80
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:07
|81
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:07
|82
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:09
|83
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:13
|84
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:32
|85
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:32
|86
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:32
|87
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|7:32
|88
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:32
|89
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:32
|90
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|7:32
|91
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:32
|92
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|7:32
|93
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:32
|94
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:32
|95
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:32
|96
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:32
|97
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:32
|98
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:32
|99
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:32
|100
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:32
|101
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:32
|102
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:32
|103
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:32
|104
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:32
|105
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:47
|106
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|9:47
|107
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:57
|108
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:11
|109
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|15:21
|110
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|15:21
|111
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|15:21
|112
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:21
|113
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:21
|114
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:08
|115
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:08
|116
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|17:08
|117
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|17:08
|118
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:08
|119
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|17:08
|120
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:08
|121
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:08
|122
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|18:27
|123
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:27
|124
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|18:27
|125
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:27
|126
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|18:27
|127
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:27
|128
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:27
|129
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:27
|130
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:27
|131
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:27
|132
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|18:27
|133
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|18:27
|134
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|18:27
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:39:48
|2
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:08
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|4
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|5
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:09
|6
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:11
|7
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|8
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|10
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:16
|11
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|12
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:19
|13
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:19
|14
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:19
|15
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:21
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:21
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|18
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:23
|19
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24
|20
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:25
|21
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:25
|22
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25
|23
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:27
|24
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:27
|25
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27
|26
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:27
|27
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|28
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|29
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|0:29
|30
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|31
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:30
|32
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:31
|33
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:31
|34
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:32
|35
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:37
|36
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:37
|37
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:00
|38
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|39
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08
|40
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10
|41
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10
|42
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13
|43
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13
|44
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:17
|45
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19
|46
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19
|47
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:19
|48
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20
|49
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|1:20
|50
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|51
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:24
|52
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|1:25
|53
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29
|54
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|1:30
|55
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32
|56
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:49
|57
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:47
|58
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:36
|59
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|4:42
|60
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:43
|61
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:57
|62
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:01
|63
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:09
|64
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:10
|65
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|5:58
|66
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:11
|67
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:14
|68
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:26
|69
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:32
|70
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:36
|71
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:38
|72
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:43
|73
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:44
|74
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:50
|75
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|7:53
|76
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:58
|77
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|7:59
|78
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:03
|79
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:10
|80
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:24
|81
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|8:54
|82
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|9:31
|83
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:18
|84
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:03
|85
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:09
|86
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:16
|87
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:26
|88
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:29
|89
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:32
|90
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:43
|91
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:43
|92
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:46
|93
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|11:52
|94
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11:55
|95
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12:01
|96
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|12:03
|97
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:32
|98
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:31
|99
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|15:01
|100
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:31
|101
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:50
|102
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:51
|103
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:43
|104
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:26
|105
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:28
|106
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:29
|107
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:38
|108
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18:38
|109
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:27
|110
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|19:34
|111
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:46
|112
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|21:18
|113
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:24
|114
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:28
|115
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:07
|116
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:26
|117
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:34
|118
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|22:45
|119
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:52
|120
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|23:42
|121
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|26:15
|122
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|26:17
|123
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:27
|124
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|28:17
|125
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|28:23
|126
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:37
|127
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:53
|128
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:28
|129
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:39
|130
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:40
|131
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|29:46
|132
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|29:50
|133
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|35:10
|134
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35:49
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0
|3
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0
|4
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0
|5
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0
|6
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0
|7
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0
|8
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0
|9
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0
|11
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0
|12
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0
|14
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0
|16
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0
|17
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0
|18
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0
|19
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0
|20
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0
|21
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0
|22
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0
|23
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0
|24
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0
|25
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0
|26
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0
|27
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0
|28
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0
|29
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0
|30
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0
|31
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0
|32
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0
|33
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0
|34
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0
|35
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0
|36
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0
|37
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|0
|38
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0
|39
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0
|40
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0
|41
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0
|42
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:39:59
|2
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:05
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:10
|4
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|5
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:17
|6
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|7
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:08
|8
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|9
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|4:31
|10
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:39
|11
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|9:20
|12
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:07
|13
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:05
|14
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:21
|15
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:20
|16
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:32
|17
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18:18
|18
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:27
|19
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|19:23
|20
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|22:34
|21
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|23:31
|22
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:16
|23
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|28:06
|24
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|28:12
|25
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:17
|26
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|29:35
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|38
|2
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|34
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26
|4
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|5
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19
|6
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14
|7
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|8
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11
|9
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|10
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|11
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|12
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|4
|14
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|15
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|16
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|17
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:59:42
|2
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:38
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|5
|Team DSM
|1:23
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25
|7
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:34
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45
|9
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:52
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|2:00
|12
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02
|13
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:08
|14
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:00
|15
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:58
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:29
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|10:05
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:12
|19
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:39
|20
|Swiss Cycling
|21:50
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.