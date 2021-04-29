Road

Tour de Romandie stage 2: Sonny Colbrelli snags first win of 2021

Despite hilly profile and strong breakaway, no major shakeups at the Tour de Romandie.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) dashed to his first victory of 2021 on Thursday to win out of a reduced bunch of GC favorites and surviving sprinters in stage 2 at the Tour de Romandie.

A first-category climb with just under 20km to go separated the wheat from the chafe in the 165km second stage that delivered a thrilling reduced bunch sprint in the second stage at the Tour de Romandie. Colbrelli, second in Wednesday’s first stage, fended off the bunch to win.

“My team did a great job, and they did their best to get me there,” Colbrelli said. “Yesterday, I started too soon, and today I got it right. I really suffered on the climb but there was a lot of headwind, so that helped me to get over it with the favorites.”

Despite a hilly profile and a strong breakaway, there were no major shakeups in the overall at the six-day Tour de Romandie.

Ineos Grenadiers kept its stranglehold on the GC fully intact, with all three of its GC riders still at the top of the GC standings.

Overnight leader Rohan Dennis survived the stage to retain the leader’s jersey, with Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte defending their top GC spots.

Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation) moved up from fifth into second on time bonuses, with Thomas now in third and Porte fourth.

Rohan Dennis pulls on the front

Overnight leader Dennis resumed his role as “super-domestique” on the day’s main obstacle at the Cat. 1 La Vue des Alpes with about 20km to go.

Just like he did in last year’s Giro d’Italia, Dennis moved to the front to set a blistering pace for GC leaders Porte and Thomas. Even though he started in the leader’s jersey, he was doing the work on the front.

The undulating stage saw an elite group pull clear, with such riders as yesterday’s winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) losing the wheel against the GC favorites.

An early break was reeled in, but Ineos Grenadiers massed to the front to ensure that nothing got too far out of hand. Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), who was part of the day’s early move, later abandoned the stage.

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) marking his wheel, tried in vain to split the main bunch on the upper parts of the day’s final climb, but a gusting headwind complicated matters.

Ineos Grenadiers massed at the front, and it was all downhill to the line.

What’s next — a day for the attackers

The 74th Tour de Romandie continues Friday with the 168.7km third stage on a circuit in Estavayer.

The stage ends with a finishing circuit littered with third-category climbs that won’t present a major obstacle for the GC riders, but could provoke some breakaway efforts.

Stage 1 winner Sagan said he didn’t expect to see another group sprint, and with two sharp climbs in the closing kilometers, the final lap will see some sparks before going into Saturday’s “queen stage” with a mountaintop finale.

Tour de Romandie Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4:21:42
2BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
3HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:00
4CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
5ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
7VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:00
8MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
9COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:00
10SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
11CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
13SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
15PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
16IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:00
17HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:00
18HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
19THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
20ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:00
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
23HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
24CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
25HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:00
26MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
27KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
28ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
29VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:00
30REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
31PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
33WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
34BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
35PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
36DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
37PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling0:43
38BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
39REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling0:43
40ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:43
41ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:43
42CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:43
43TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:43
44LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma0:43
45MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:43
46HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:43
47FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling0:43
48HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:43
49GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:43
50VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:43
51MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates0:43
52EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:43
53FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:43
54CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:43
55CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:43
56GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:43
57SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:43
58BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange0:43
59CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech0:43
60HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:43
61GALL FelixTeam DSM0:43
62HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
63KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:02
64FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1:15
65EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo3:17
66HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation3:17
67LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ3:17
68DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers4:21
69GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:21
70BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM5:25
71VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team5:25
72TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:37
73BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe7:01
74PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma7:01
75TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious7:01
76POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo7:02
77PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:05
78BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech7:07
79BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:07
80POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS7:07
81CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo7:07
82WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious7:09
83COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates7:13
84NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team7:32
85CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:32
86BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation7:32
87GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal7:32
88QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo7:32
89KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step7:32
90HAGA ChadTeam DSM7:32
91BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS7:32
92HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal7:32
93DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7:32
94MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo7:32
95TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma7:32
96MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma7:32
97SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS7:32
98ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step7:32
99VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma7:32
100CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step7:32
101SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe7:32
102SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ7:32
103ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech7:32
104WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation7:32
105BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo9:47
106KRON AndreasLotto Soudal9:47
107DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers12:57
108GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team14:11
109JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS15:21
110SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling15:21
111CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal15:21
112GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step15:21
113AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers15:21
114SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:08
115SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe17:08
116EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange17:08
117JACOBS JohanMovistar Team17:08
118RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates17:08
119NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team17:08
120STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ17:08
121LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ17:08
122THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling18:27
123VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:27
124THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal18:27
125MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech18:27
126DENZ NicoTeam DSM18:27
127MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:27
128TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates18:27
129BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:27
130BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious18:27
131MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe18:27
132IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling18:27
133SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling18:27
134TORRES AlbertMovistar Team18:27
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers8:39:48
2BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:08
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:09
4PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:09
5COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:09
6HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:11
7HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
8CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
9KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:16
10VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:16
11KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
12COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:19
13LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:19
14HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:19
15IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:21
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:21
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:22
18MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:23
19KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:24
20IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:25
21WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:25
22O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:25
23SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:27
24BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:27
25SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:27
26CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:27
27CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:28
28PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:28
29HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:29
30ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:29
31HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:30
32REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:31
33CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:31
34VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:32
35MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:37
36PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:37
37CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:00
38TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:07
39ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:08
40HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10
41CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:10
42BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
43EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:13
44HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:17
45GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:19
46KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:19
47LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma1:19
48MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:20
49BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange1:20
50VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:22
51CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo1:24
52SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange1:25
53MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates1:29
54GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange1:30
55HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:32
56FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1:49
57HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation3:47
58GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:36
59GALL FelixTeam DSM4:42
60CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech4:43
61DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers4:57
62ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:01
63FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation5:09
64HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:10
65VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team5:58
66TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:11
67TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious7:14
68EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo7:26
69PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma7:32
70POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo7:36
71PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:38
72CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step7:43
73SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe7:44
74COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates7:50
75HAGA ChadTeam DSM7:53
76DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7:58
77GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal7:59
78VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma8:03
79TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma8:10
80BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:24
81REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling8:54
82BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM9:31
83KRON AndreasLotto Soudal10:18
84BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech11:03
85WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious11:09
86CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo11:16
87BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:26
88BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe11:29
89SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ11:32
90MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo11:43
91BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation11:43
92NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team11:46
93FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling11:52
94HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11:55
95SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12:01
96PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling12:03
97BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo13:32
98LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ14:31
99POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS15:01
100CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:31
101KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step15:50
102DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers16:51
103STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ17:43
104ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step18:26
105MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma18:28
106ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech18:29
107QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo18:38
108WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation18:38
109AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers19:27
110CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal19:34
111JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:46
112EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange21:18
113LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ21:24
114RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates21:28
115GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team22:07
116BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:26
117MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech22:34
118SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling22:45
119VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:52
120SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling23:42
121DENZ NicoTeam DSM26:15
122THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling26:17
123GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step26:27
124JACOBS JohanMovistar Team28:17
125NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team28:23
126SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe28:37
127SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:53
128MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe29:28
129BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious29:39
130TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates29:40
131THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal29:46
132TORRES AlbertMovistar Team29:50
133IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling35:10
134MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35:49
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0
3BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0
4HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0
5DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0
6BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech0
7THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0
8PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0
9CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0
10KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0
11CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0
12CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0
13PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0
14VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0
16ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0
17CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0
18COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0
19POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0
20CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0
21TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0
22TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0
23TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0
24COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0
25HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0
26SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0
27VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0
28MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0
29VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0
30ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0
31GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0
32KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0
33SOLER MarcMovistar Team0
34MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0
35PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0
36CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0
37SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling0
38SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0
39BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0
40KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0
41BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0
42PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates8:39:59
2VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:05
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:10
4SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:16
5CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:17
6TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:56
7LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma1:08
8HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:21
9GALL FelixTeam DSM4:31
10COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates7:39
11BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM9:20
12KRON AndreasLotto Soudal10:07
13CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo11:05
14BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo13:21
15CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:20
16STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ17:32
17ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech18:18
18QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo18:27
19CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal19:23
20SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling22:34
21SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling23:31
22GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step26:16
23JACOBS JohanMovistar Team28:06
24NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team28:12
25MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe29:17
26THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal29:35
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling38
2VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team34
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26
4TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma20
5BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech19
6POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14
7DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers12
8ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11
9THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers10
10PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious8
11PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
12CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal7
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team4
14CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo4
15GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4
16GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
17WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation2
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 25:59:42
2UAE-Team Emirates0:38
3Bahrain - Victorious0:39
4Movistar Team0:59
5Team DSM1:23
6Team Jumbo-Visma1:25
7Israel Start-Up Nation1:34
8Trek - Segafredo1:45
9AG2R Citroën Team1:52
10Groupama - FDJ1:54
11Team BikeExchange2:00
12Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02
13EF Education - Nippo2:08
14Astana - Premier Tech5:00
15Deceuninck - Quick Step7:58
16BORA - hansgrohe8:29
17Lotto Soudal10:05
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits12:12
19Team Qhubeka ASSOS13:39
20Swiss Cycling21:50

