Tour de Romandie stage 1: Dylan Teuns brings back Rohan Dennis at the line
Ethan Hayter crashes in his first full day in the race leader's jersey with 14km remaining.
Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 1 of the 2022 Tour de Romandie ahead of Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma).
Dennis attacked the race at 800m to go and looked to hold the group, but Teuns’ perseverance won him the stage by half a bike length at the finish line.
“It was a very, very hard sprint. I only started to believe in victory only in the last 25 meters,” said the stage winner.
Teuns is hot off a win just several days prior at the 2022 La Flèche Wallonne.
A crash inside of 14km remaining took down race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), who was able to resume racing and limped across the line last on the stage, 14:31 behind the stage winner.
How it happened
After 100km of racing, five men were still off the front of the race, including Valère Thiébaud and Antoine Debons (Swiss National Team), Julius Johansen (Intermarché Wanty Group Matériaux), Tim Naberman (Team DSM), and Thomas Champion (Cofidis).
The two Swiss and the Cofidis rider battled for KOM classification points throughout the stage, until Chapman scored enough points to secure the lead in this competition.
With 42km remaining, the maximum advantage of three minutes had been reduced to 45 seconds, and the breakaway had eased the pace.
Chapman and Debons pressed on, as Thiébaud, Johansen, and Naberman dropped back to the main bunch.
With no more KOM points available on the stage, Chapman and Debons did not fight the inevitable catch at 29km to go.
Ineos Grenadiers continued to lead the race, with overnight leader Hayter in tow, marked by Dennis, Teuns, and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech).
Andre Amador and American Magnus Sheffield (both Ineos Grenadiers) kept the pace high and were joined on the front by Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in service of teammate American Brandon McNulty.
A massive crash at 14km to go on the wheels of Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) brought many down, including race leader Hayter.
This split about 50 riders off the front, including the best-placed Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Dennis, who were nearly equal on time after the prologue time trial.
The red-and-black clad British squad lead the race through the successive 6km, until Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) attacked just inside of 8km remaining, exploding the organized chase.
The French time trial champion built a nine-second gap in one kilometer but was not able to hold the main bunch, which reeled him back over the next 4km.
Inside of 2km to go, Jumbo-Visma, UAE Team Emirates, Israel-Premier Tech, and Bahrain Victorious battled for dominance on the front.
The Tokyo Olympic time trial bronze medalist Dennis attacked the race inside of 800m go and looked to have escaped, but for Teuns and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) who appeared to be the only riders interested in chasing.
The final uphill 500m slowed Dennis’ pace, and with the finish line just within his grasp, he faded to the late-charging Teuns, who took the stage win by two-wheel-lengths under the finish line gantry.
Stage 2 Thursday is a 168.2km lumpy route around Échallens, with a category 3 climb midway, which helps to bring the elevation gain to 2,327m.
Tour de Romandie Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:23:58
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:02
|5
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:02
|6
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|9
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04
|10
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|11
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|12
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|13
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04
|15
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:04
|16
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|17
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:04
|18
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|19
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|20
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|22
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:04
|23
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|24
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:04
|25
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:04
|26
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|27
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|28
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:04
|29
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|30
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|31
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:04
|32
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:04
|33
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|34
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|35
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|36
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|0:04
|37
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:18
|38
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:18
|39
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:18
|40
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|41
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:22
|42
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:22
|43
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|0:25
|44
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:25
|45
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:25
|46
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:25
|47
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:41
|48
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|49
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:00
|50
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00
|51
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:23
|52
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:28
|53
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:28
|54
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:28
|55
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28
|56
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:28
|57
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|1:28
|58
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:28
|59
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:28
|60
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:28
|61
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:28
|62
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28
|63
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28
|64
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:28
|65
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:42
|66
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|67
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|1:47
|68
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:47
|69
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:47
|70
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:47
|71
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:47
|72
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:47
|73
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:07
|74
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:12
|75
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:13
|76
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:38
|77
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:52
|78
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:26
|79
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|3:32
|80
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:07
|81
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:33
|82
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:33
|83
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:33
|84
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|4:33
|85
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|4:33
|86
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:33
|87
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:33
|88
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|4:33
|89
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:33
|90
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:33
|91
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:33
|92
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:33
|93
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:33
|94
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:33
|95
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|6:38
|96
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:19
|97
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|7:19
|98
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:32
|99
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:47
|100
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:47
|101
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:47
|102
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|7:47
|103
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:13
|104
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:29
|105
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|10:29
|106
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:29
|107
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|10:29
|108
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:29
|109
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|10:31
|110
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:31
|111
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:31
|112
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:31
|113
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|10:31
|114
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:31
|115
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:31
|116
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:31
|117
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:31
|118
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:34
|119
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:37
|120
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:37
|121
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:37
|122
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:37
|123
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:37
|124
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|10:37
|125
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|10:37
|126
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|10:37
|127
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:40
|128
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|13:14
|129
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|13:14
|130
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|13:14
|131
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:23
|132
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|13:41
|133
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:31
|134
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:31
|135
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:31
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:29:48
|2
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|4
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:18
|5
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:20
|6
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20
|7
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:20
|8
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:22
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:23
|11
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24
|12
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:26
|13
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:26
|14
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26
|15
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|16
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:28
|17
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|18
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|19
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|20
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|0:31
|21
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|22
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:33
|23
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:33
|24
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|25
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:36
|26
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37
|27
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|28
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:38
|29
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:40
|30
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:41
|31
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:43
|32
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:43
|33
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:43
|34
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|35
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|36
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:47
|37
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:48
|38
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|39
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:50
|40
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|41
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:51
|42
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|0:56
|43
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:56
|44
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:58
|45
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:58
|46
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03
|47
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:08
|48
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:12
|49
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30
|50
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:31
|51
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|52
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:49
|53
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50
|54
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:50
|55
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:53
|56
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:55
|57
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|1:58
|58
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:59
|59
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:01
|60
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:01
|61
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:03
|62
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:04
|63
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:11
|64
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:12
|65
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:13
|66
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:15
|67
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18
|68
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:21
|69
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:21
|70
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:22
|71
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:26
|72
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:32
|73
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:37
|74
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:46
|75
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:59
|76
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:17
|77
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:32
|78
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|4:04
|79
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:15
|80
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:33
|81
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:48
|82
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:48
|83
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:06
|84
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:09
|85
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:09
|86
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:11
|87
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:12
|88
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:16
|89
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:17
|90
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|5:17
|91
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:18
|92
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:21
|93
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|5:21
|94
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|5:23
|95
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|7:11
|96
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|7:54
|97
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:01
|98
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:03
|99
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:09
|100
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:12
|101
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|8:27
|102
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:30
|103
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:38
|104
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:53
|105
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:53
|106
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:55
|107
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:56
|108
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:57
|109
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|10:57
|110
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:58
|111
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:01
|112
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|11:01
|113
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:01
|114
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|11:03
|115
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|11:04
|116
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|11:04
|117
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:04
|118
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|11:05
|119
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:06
|120
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11:10
|121
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:13
|122
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:13
|123
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:16
|124
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:18
|125
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:19
|126
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:35
|127
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:29
|128
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:48
|129
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|13:57
|130
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|13:59
|131
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|14:00
|132
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|14:17
|133
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:33
|134
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:56
|135
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:02
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|55
|2
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|50
|3
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|5
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|6
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|7
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|9
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|10
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16
|11
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|12
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16
|13
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|15
|14
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|16
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|18
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|19
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|20
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|21
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|23
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|6
|24
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|25
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|6
|26
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|27
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4
|28
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|29
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|30
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|3
|31
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2
|32
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:30:08
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03
|4
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|5
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:06
|6
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|7
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16
|8
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:23
|9
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|10
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:26
|11
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|12
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:36
|13
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:43
|14
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30
|15
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:30
|16
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|1:38
|17
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:02
|18
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:12
|19
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|3:44
|20
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:51
|21
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:01
|22
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|5:01
|23
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|7:34
|24
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:41
|25
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:43
|26
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:33
|27
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:33
|28
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:37
|29
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|10:44
|30
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|10:45
|31
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:46
|32
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:53
|33
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:59
|34
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:09
|35
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:28
|36
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|13:37
|37
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|13:39
|38
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|13:40
|39
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|13:57
|40
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:13
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|13
|2
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|10
|3
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|7
|4
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|5
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|6
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|7
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|8
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|9
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:30:33
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:17
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|6
|Cofidis
|0:20
|7
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:26
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:36
|10
|Team DSM
|0:51
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|12
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:15
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:44
|14
|Switzerland
|2:16
|15
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:43
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:50
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:20
|18
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:23
|19
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:24
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|13:02
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.