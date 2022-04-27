Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gear up, give back

Give your old gear new life

Learn more

Road

Tour de Romandie stage 1: Dylan Teuns brings back Rohan Dennis at the line

Ethan Hayter crashes in his first full day in the race leader's jersey with 14km remaining.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 1 of the 2022 Tour de Romandie ahead of Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma).

Dennis attacked the race at 800m to go and looked to hold the group, but Teuns’ perseverance won him the stage by half a bike length at the finish line.

“It was a very, very hard sprint. I only started to believe in victory only in the last 25 meters,” said the stage winner.

Teuns is hot off a win just several days prior at the 2022 La Flèche Wallonne.

A crash inside of 14km remaining took down race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), who was able to resume racing and limped across the line last on the stage, 14:31 behind the stage winner.

How it happened

After 100km of racing, five men were still off the front of the race, including Valère Thiébaud and Antoine Debons (Swiss National Team), Julius Johansen (Intermarché Wanty Group Matériaux), Tim Naberman (Team DSM), and Thomas Champion (Cofidis).

The two Swiss and the Cofidis rider battled for KOM classification points throughout the stage, until Chapman scored enough points to secure the lead in this competition.

With 42km remaining, the maximum advantage of three minutes had been reduced to 45 seconds, and the breakaway had eased the pace.

Chapman and Debons pressed on, as Thiébaud, Johansen, and Naberman dropped back to the main bunch.

With no more KOM points available on the stage, Chapman and Debons did not fight the inevitable catch at 29km to go.

Ineos Grenadiers continued to lead the race, with overnight leader Hayter in tow, marked by Dennis, Teuns, and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech).

Andre Amador and American Magnus Sheffield (both Ineos Grenadiers) kept the pace high and were joined on the front by Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in service of teammate American Brandon McNulty.

A massive crash at 14km to go on the wheels of Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) brought many down, including race leader Hayter.

This split about 50 riders off the front, including the best-placed Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Dennis, who were nearly equal on time after the prologue time trial.

The red-and-black clad British squad lead the race through the successive 6km, until Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) attacked just inside of 8km remaining, exploding the organized chase.

The French time trial champion built a nine-second gap in one kilometer but was not able to hold the main bunch, which reeled him back over the next 4km.

Inside of 2km to go, Jumbo-Visma, UAE Team Emirates, Israel-Premier Tech, and Bahrain Victorious battled for dominance on the front.

The Tokyo Olympic time trial bronze medalist Dennis attacked the race inside of 800m go and looked to have escaped, but for Teuns and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) who appeared to be the only riders interested in chasing.

The final uphill 500m slowed Dennis’ pace, and with the finish line just within his grasp, he faded to the late-charging Teuns, who took the stage win by two-wheel-lengths under the finish line gantry.

Stage 2 Thursday is a 168.2km lumpy route around Échallens, with a category 3 climb midway, which helps to bring the elevation gain to 2,327m.

Tour de Romandie Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious4:23:58
2DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:00
3HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:02
4VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:02
5HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:02
6O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:04
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:04
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:04
9CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:04
10SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:04
11RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:04
12THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:04
13VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:04
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:04
15FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:04
16PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:04
17FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:04
18REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:04
19MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:04
20BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:04
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:04
22WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:04
23HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:04
24BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech0:04
25MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:04
26MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:04
27GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:04
28LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:04
29PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:04
30MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:04
31VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:04
32GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:04
33ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:04
34GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:04
35BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:04
36COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland0:04
37TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:18
38SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:18
39KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:18
40FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:22
41KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:22
42PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:22
43FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland0:25
44ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:25
45BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:25
46QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:25
47CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:41
48SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers0:45
49NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:00
50SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:00
51OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates1:23
52MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:28
53BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:28
54ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:28
55TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:28
56PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:28
57VOISARD YannisSwitzerland1:28
58HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost1:28
59POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates1:28
60SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:28
61HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:28
62PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:28
63AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:28
64CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:28
65TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:42
66GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:47
67RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team1:47
68STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech1:47
69GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma1:47
70BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:47
71BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:47
72SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:47
73LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:07
74NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:12
75JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:13
76CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech2:38
77WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious2:52
78TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo3:26
79LILLO DarioSwitzerland3:32
80ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma4:07
81SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe4:33
82ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ4:33
83GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma4:33
84COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM4:33
85VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal4:33
86MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:33
87FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech4:33
88ARMÉE SanderCofidis4:33
89SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:33
90GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates4:33
91PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe4:33
92KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe4:33
93GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:33
94GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma4:33
95TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6:38
96PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team7:19
97BRUN NilsSwitzerland7:19
98ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo7:32
99CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:47
100RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team7:47
101VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:47
102VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal7:47
103DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team8:13
104DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:29
105GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal10:29
106NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team10:29
107SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal10:29
108BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:29
109PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM10:31
110PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious10:31
111WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe10:31
112KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:31
113HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal10:31
114HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma10:31
115PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team10:31
116LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma10:31
117GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:31
118JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team10:34
119URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost10:37
120STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost10:37
121COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:37
122ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:37
123PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:37
124JACOBS JohanMovistar Team10:37
125BOHLI TomCofidis10:37
126IZAGIRRE IonCofidis10:37
127HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:40
128THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland13:14
129DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland13:14
130CHAMPION ThomasCofidis13:14
131JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:23
132NABERMAN TimTeam DSM13:41
133RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers14:31
134DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers14:31
135HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers14:31
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma4:29:48
2GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:16
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:16
4TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:18
5SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:20
6AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:20
7HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:20
8BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech0:22
9VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:23
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:23
11HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:24
12LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:26
13POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:26
14O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:26
15BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:26
16FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:28
17MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:28
18CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:28
19PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:28
20COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland0:31
21MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:32
22HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:33
23MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:33
24PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:35
25MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:36
26BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:37
27REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:38
28FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:38
29CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:40
30VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:41
31GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:43
32ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:43
33QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:43
34RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:44
35FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:46
36ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:47
37WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:48
38GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:48
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:50
40SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:50
41KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:51
42FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland0:56
43BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:56
44TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:58
45KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:58
46SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers1:03
47CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:08
48PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:12
49SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:30
50NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:31
51CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
52OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates1:49
53TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:50
54HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost1:50
55POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates1:53
56PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:55
57VOISARD YannisSwitzerland1:58
58SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:59
59AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:01
60MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:01
61HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe2:03
62PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:04
63ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:11
64BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:12
65RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:13
66GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma2:15
67TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18
68SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:21
69BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma2:21
70STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech2:22
71GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma2:26
72LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:32
73BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2:37
74JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:46
75NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team2:59
76CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech3:17
77WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious3:32
78LILLO DarioSwitzerland4:04
79TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo4:15
80ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma4:33
81SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe4:48
82SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:48
83PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe5:06
84ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ5:09
85KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:09
86GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma5:11
87GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates5:12
88GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:16
89FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech5:17
90ARMÉE SanderCofidis5:17
91MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:18
92GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma5:21
93VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal5:21
94COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM5:23
95TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM7:11
96BRUN NilsSwitzerland7:54
97PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team8:01
98VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:03
99CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:09
100ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo8:12
101VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal8:27
102RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team8:30
103DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team8:38
104STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost10:53
105DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:53
106PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team10:55
107KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:56
108PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious10:57
109PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM10:57
110JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team10:58
111URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost11:01
112JACOBS JohanMovistar Team11:01
113ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:01
114BOHLI TomCofidis11:03
115IZAGIRRE IonCofidis11:04
116SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal11:04
117LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma11:04
118GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal11:05
119HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma11:06
120HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11:10
121NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team11:13
122WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe11:13
123BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:16
124GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:18
125COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:19
126PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:35
127HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:29
128JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:48
129DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland13:57
130CHAMPION ThomasCofidis13:59
131THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland14:00
132NABERMAN TimTeam DSM14:17
133HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers14:33
134DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers14:56
135RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers15:02
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma55
2TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious50
3HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers30
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers24
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe22
6HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates20
7VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe18
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates17
9SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
10HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16
11SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe16
12SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
13THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland15
14DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers15
15O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team14
16VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious12
18STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost11
19JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
20RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers10
21CRAS SteffLotto Soudal8
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
23RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team6
24HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma6
25DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland6
26BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech5
27VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4
28SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers4
29POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost3
30ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM3
31FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech2
32QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:30:08
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:03
4HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:04
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:06
6PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:08
7MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:16
8QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:23
9RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:24
10FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:26
11GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:28
12BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:36
13SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers0:43
14TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:30
15HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost1:30
16VOISARD YannisSwitzerland1:38
17STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech2:02
18LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:12
19LILLO DarioSwitzerland3:44
20GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma4:51
21GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma5:01
22VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal5:01
23BRUN NilsSwitzerland7:34
24PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team7:41
25VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:43
26STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost10:33
27DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:33
28PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious10:37
29SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal10:44
30GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal10:45
31HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma10:46
32WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe10:53
33COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:59
34HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:09
35JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:28
36DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland13:37
37CHAMPION ThomasCofidis13:39
38THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland13:40
39NABERMAN TimTeam DSM13:57
40HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers14:13
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAMPION ThomasCofidis13
2DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland10
3THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland7
4AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers5
5GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
6ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
7JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
8PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
9NABERMAN TimTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 13:30:33
2INEOS Grenadiers0:16
3Bahrain - Victorious0:16
4Movistar Team0:17
5Trek - Segafredo0:17
6Cofidis0:20
7Israel - Premier Tech0:26
8Jumbo-Visma0:28
9Groupama - FDJ0:36
10Team DSM0:51
11BORA - hansgrohe1:13
12Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:15
13EF Education-EasyPost1:44
14Switzerland2:16
15Equipo Kern Pharma2:43
16Astana Qazaqstan Team2:50
17AG2R Citroën Team3:20
18Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:23
19Team BikeExchange - Jayco8:24
20Lotto Soudal13:02

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo