Tour de Romandie: Patrick Bevin best of the bunch on stage 3

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Patrick Bevin (Israel-Premier Tech) won stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de Romandie in a reduced bunch sprint.

The New Zealander who won the recent Tour of Turkey was the best positioned into the final straightaway after a 90-degree turn, and was able to open the winning sprint from the center of the road early and hold it for the win.

With the stage win and time bonus, Bevin moves into second overall on the general classification.

This was the first WorldTour win for the Israel-Premier Tech in the 2022 season.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), who won the previous stage and the opening prologue, finished second.

Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) secured his lead for another day by taking third on the stage, earning a time bonus to further pad his overall race lead.

How it happened

With 70km to go the break of Remí Cavagna (Quick-Step), Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech), and Nans Peters (AG2R-Citroën) had more than four minutes advantage.

The three worked well in the break, however, the pursuit shaved about 90 seconds from the advantage over the following 30km.

Ineos-Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma were on the front to bring back trio, and with these teams’ pacing, the margin further dropped to just 1:30 at 20km to go before the penultimate climb of the stage.

Another minute was shaved from the gap in just the following 2km, and with 20km remaining, the big bunch was breathing down the escapees’ necks at just 20 seconds back.

Thomas Champion (Cofidis) lost his grip on the KOM jersey, and fell off the back, while the peloton brought the three at the front of the race back into the fold at 19km to go.

Andre Amador was again on the front of the bunch, again with help of Magnus Sheffield and Lucas Plapp (all Ineos Grenadiers), while Dennis in the leader’s jersey marked his former teammates and kept close watch on them.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) went to the front of the race to press the pace and also offer shelter to road captain Dennis. Kruijswijk was closely marked by Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), who was trying bring Hayter into good position.

Movistar’s Carlos Verona attacked at 10.5k to go, and this exploded the group on the front, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) also responded at the front of the peloton.

With one kilometer to the top, Verona had an eight-second gap, before he blew up, and was brought back.

It was then Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas, and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) who attacked, with Mark Hirshi (UAE team Emirates) making a move. Dennis covered this move to protect his lead on the descent and the 7km run-in to the finish.

At 5km to go, no team had control of the front of the race, with fewer than three-dozen riders in the reduced main group.

The race lead constantly swapped in the final 4km, around twists, until Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty Gober-Matériaux) attacked without a response.

Neilsen Poweless (EF Eduction-EasyPost), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), and Thomas then went to the front to sort out the final kilometer, and bring back Taaramäe.

Taaramäe was brought back just before the final, twisting kilometer, and teams tried to set up for the final straight, just 300m before the line.

Coming out of the final turn, Bevin was in the center of the road and marked by stage 2 winner Ethan Hayer (Ineos Grenadiers) and overall leader Dennis.

The Australian kicked and was the best across the line to take the stage win.

Tour de Romandie Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech3:53:27
2HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:00
4SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
5HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
7FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:00
8GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
9ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
10HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
11HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
12VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
13POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:00
14CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
15VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
16SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
18PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
19BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
20TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
22RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
23QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
24BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:00
25HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
26GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:00
27KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:00
28POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
29REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
30AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
31PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
32PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
33MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
34GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:00
35O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
36MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
37TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
38SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
39ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
40LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
41VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
42FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:00
43KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
44WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
45MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
46FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
47PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
48MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
49PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
50BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
51TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
52IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:00
53THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
54COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland0:00
55BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:31
56MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma1:49
57SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers1:49
58COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:49
59AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:49
60PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe1:49
61JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:49
62NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:49
63CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:49
64DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team1:49
65SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:49
66FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland1:49
67GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma1:49
68VOISARD YannisSwitzerland1:49
69GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:49
70ARMÉE SanderCofidis1:49
71KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:49
72GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma1:49
73HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost1:49
74MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:10
75TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo4:10
76BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma4:10
77TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM4:10
78BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:10
79VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal4:10
80GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma4:10
81WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious4:10
82VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal6:04
83NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech6:04
84RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team6:52
85SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe6:52
86WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe6:52
87CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:52
88SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:52
89GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal6:52
90PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team6:52
91BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM7:34
92ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma7:34
93PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team7:34
94SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team7:34
95CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:34
96ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo7:34
97DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland7:34
98LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma7:34
99FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech7:34
100KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe7:34
101GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma7:34
102OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates7:34
103DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:14
104CHAMPION ThomasCofidis10:14
105STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost10:14
106HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma10:14
107CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech10:14
108NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team10:14
109DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers10:14
110BOHLI TomCofidis10:14
111HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:14
112JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:14
113THIÉBAUD Valère10:14
114SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal10:14
115STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech10:14
116VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:14
117GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:14
118ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:14
119LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma10:14
120LILLO DarioSwitzerland10:14
121RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team10:14
122ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ10:14
123RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers10:14
124JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:14
125PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious10:14
126JACOBS JohanMovistar Team10:14
127ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:14
128GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates10:14
129NABERMAN TimTeam DSM11:26
130BRUN NilsSwitzerland11:26
131PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM11:26
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma 12:28:06
2BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech0:14
3GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:18
4SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:22
5TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:22
6AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:22
7HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:22
8MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:25
9VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:27
10HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:28
11LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:28
12POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:28
13O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:28
14BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:28
15FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:30
16MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:30
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:30
18PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:30
19COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland0:33
20MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:34
21MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:35
22HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:37
23PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:37
24THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:38
25BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:39
26REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:40
27FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:40
28CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:42
29VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:43
30GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:45
31RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:46
32ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:47
33QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:47
34ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:49
35WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:50
36FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:50
37GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:50
38VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:52
39SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:54
40KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:55
41TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:02
42KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:02
43PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:16
44POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates1:57
45PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:59
46SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:03
47MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:05
48HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe2:07
49PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:08
50TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:22
51MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma2:27
52FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland2:49
53SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers2:56
54CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team3:01
55HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost3:43
56VOISARD YannisSwitzerland3:51
57AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:54
58BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team6:13
59TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo6:44
60PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe6:59
61GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:09
62NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech7:39
63GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma7:44
64GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma9:09
65RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team9:09
66CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:25
67OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates9:27
68MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:32
69VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal9:35
70SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo10:04
71SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team10:26
72DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team10:31
73BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma10:32
74ARMÉE SanderCofidis11:01
75BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:25
76NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team11:33
77SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11:44
78GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma12:04
79COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM12:06
80SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:08
81BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ12:18
82STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech12:40
83KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe12:47
84JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team12:51
85HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers14:21
86TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo15:10
87GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates15:26
88ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo15:44
89ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma16:08
90ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team16:12
91TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM16:15
92KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:46
93WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious16:52
94FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech17:45
95JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:54
96GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal18:01
97CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech18:25
98PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team18:33
99PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team18:54
100CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:02
101LILLO DarioSwitzerland19:12
102LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma19:16
103VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal19:25
104IZAGIRRE IonCofidis20:14
105BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:20
106DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:11
107JACOBS JohanMovistar Team21:19
108NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team21:31
109WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe22:06
110VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22:18
111GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma23:43
112ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ24:33
113RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team25:29
114STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost26:01
115BOHLI TomCofidis26:11
116PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM27:17
117BRUN NilsSwitzerland28:30
118RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers29:17
119PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious30:21
120ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30:25
121SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal30:28
122HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma30:30
123DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland30:41
124GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team30:42
125DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers31:55
126LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma32:16
127HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:53
128JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:12
129CHAMPION ThomasCofidis33:23
130THIÉBAUD Valère33:24
131NABERMAN TimTeam DSM34:53
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers110
2DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma75
3BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech55
4TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious50
5HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46
6VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe41
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe40
8NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech31
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo30
10ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo30
11CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious26
12CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25
13O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
14THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers24
15ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM23
16HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates20
17GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates20
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
19QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost18
20SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18
21AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates17
22SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
23SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe16
24SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
25DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers15
26THIÉBAUD Valère15
27VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13
28FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates12
29PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team12
30CRAS SteffLotto Soudal11
31STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost11
32BRUN NilsSwitzerland10
33RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers10
34LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma10
35JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
36KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma7
37RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team6
38HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe6
39HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma6
40DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland6
41COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland5
42FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech4
43VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4
44POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates4
45SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers4
46GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal4
47MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3
48POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost3
49VILLELLA DavideCofidis2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 12:28:28
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:03
4HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:06
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:06
6PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:08
7RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:24
8QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:25
9FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:28
10GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:28
11MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma2:05
12SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers2:34
13HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost3:21
14VOISARD YannisSwitzerland3:29
15TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo6:22
16VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal9:13
17BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:03
18GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma11:42
19STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech12:18
20HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers13:59
21GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal17:39
22PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team18:32
23LILLO DarioSwitzerland18:50
24LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma18:54
25DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:49
26WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe21:44
27VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:56
28GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma23:21
29STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost25:39
30BRUN NilsSwitzerland28:08
31PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious29:59
32SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal30:06
33HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma30:08
34DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland30:19
35HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:31
36JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:50
37CHAMPION ThomasCofidis33:01
38THIÉBAUD Valère33:02
39NABERMAN TimTeam DSM34:31
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech20
2CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
3DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland11
4AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers10
5PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team8
6CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
7THIÉBAUD Valère7
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates5
9BRUN NilsSwitzerland5
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team3
11TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
12SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers3
13GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
14SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3
15GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
16THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2
17ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
18DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team2
19LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma2
20JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
21DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma1
22BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1
23PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
24BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
25NABERMAN TimTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 37:25:35
2Movistar Team0:15
3Trek - Segafredo0:15
4INEOS Grenadiers0:16
5Bahrain - Victorious0:16
6Cofidis0:18
7Israel - Premier Tech0:24
8Jumbo-Visma0:32
9Groupama - FDJ0:34
10BORA - hansgrohe1:15
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:04
12Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:27
13EF Education-EasyPost3:35
14AG2R Citroën Team5:11
15Team DSM5:33
16Switzerland5:56
17Astana Qazaqstan Team6:32
18Equipo Kern Pharma10:20
19Team BikeExchange - Jayco14:27
20Lotto Soudal23:18

