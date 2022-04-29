Tour de Romandie: Patrick Bevin best of the bunch on stage 3
Rohan Dennis finished third on the stage and held onto the race leader's jersey for another day.
Patrick Bevin (Israel-Premier Tech) won stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de Romandie in a reduced bunch sprint.
The New Zealander who won the recent Tour of Turkey was the best positioned into the final straightaway after a 90-degree turn, and was able to open the winning sprint from the center of the road early and hold it for the win.
With the stage win and time bonus, Bevin moves into second overall on the general classification.
This was the first WorldTour win for the Israel-Premier Tech in the 2022 season.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), who won the previous stage and the opening prologue, finished second.
Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) secured his lead for another day by taking third on the stage, earning a time bonus to further pad his overall race lead.
How it happened
With 70km to go the break of Remí Cavagna (Quick-Step), Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech), and Nans Peters (AG2R-Citroën) had more than four minutes advantage.
The three worked well in the break, however, the pursuit shaved about 90 seconds from the advantage over the following 30km.
Ineos-Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma were on the front to bring back trio, and with these teams’ pacing, the margin further dropped to just 1:30 at 20km to go before the penultimate climb of the stage.
Another minute was shaved from the gap in just the following 2km, and with 20km remaining, the big bunch was breathing down the escapees’ necks at just 20 seconds back.
Thomas Champion (Cofidis) lost his grip on the KOM jersey, and fell off the back, while the peloton brought the three at the front of the race back into the fold at 19km to go.
Andre Amador was again on the front of the bunch, again with help of Magnus Sheffield and Lucas Plapp (all Ineos Grenadiers), while Dennis in the leader’s jersey marked his former teammates and kept close watch on them.
Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) went to the front of the race to press the pace and also offer shelter to road captain Dennis. Kruijswijk was closely marked by Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), who was trying bring Hayter into good position.
Movistar’s Carlos Verona attacked at 10.5k to go, and this exploded the group on the front, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) also responded at the front of the peloton.
With one kilometer to the top, Verona had an eight-second gap, before he blew up, and was brought back.
It was then Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thomas, and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) who attacked, with Mark Hirshi (UAE team Emirates) making a move. Dennis covered this move to protect his lead on the descent and the 7km run-in to the finish.
At 5km to go, no team had control of the front of the race, with fewer than three-dozen riders in the reduced main group.
The race lead constantly swapped in the final 4km, around twists, until Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty Gober-Matériaux) attacked without a response.
Neilsen Poweless (EF Eduction-EasyPost), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), and Thomas then went to the front to sort out the final kilometer, and bring back Taaramäe.
Taaramäe was brought back just before the final, twisting kilometer, and teams tried to set up for the final straight, just 300m before the line.
Coming out of the final turn, Bevin was in the center of the road and marked by stage 2 winner Ethan Hayer (Ineos Grenadiers) and overall leader Dennis.
The Australian kicked and was the best across the line to take the stage win.
Tour de Romandie Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:53:27
|2
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|5
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|7
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|8
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|9
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|10
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|12
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|13
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|14
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|15
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|16
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|18
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|19
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|20
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|22
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|23
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|24
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|25
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|26
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|27
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|28
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|29
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|30
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|31
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|32
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|33
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|34
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:00
|35
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|36
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|37
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|38
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|39
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|40
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|41
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|42
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:00
|43
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|44
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|45
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|46
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|47
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|48
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|49
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|50
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|51
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|52
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|0:00
|53
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|54
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|0:00
|55
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:31
|56
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:49
|57
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:49
|58
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:49
|59
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:49
|60
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49
|61
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:49
|62
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:49
|63
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:49
|64
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:49
|65
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|66
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|1:49
|67
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:49
|68
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|1:49
|69
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:49
|70
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|1:49
|71
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:49
|72
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:49
|73
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:49
|74
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:10
|75
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:10
|76
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:10
|77
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|4:10
|78
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:10
|79
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|4:10
|80
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:10
|81
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:10
|82
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|6:04
|83
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:04
|84
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|6:52
|85
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:52
|86
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:52
|87
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:52
|88
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:52
|89
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|6:52
|90
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:52
|91
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|7:34
|92
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:34
|93
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:34
|94
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:34
|95
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:34
|96
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:34
|97
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|7:34
|98
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:34
|99
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:34
|100
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:34
|101
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7:34
|102
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:34
|103
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:14
|104
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|10:14
|105
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:14
|106
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:14
|107
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:14
|108
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:14
|109
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:14
|110
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|10:14
|111
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:14
|112
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:14
|113
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|10:14
|114
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|10:14
|115
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:14
|116
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:14
|117
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:14
|118
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:14
|119
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:14
|120
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|10:14
|121
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:14
|122
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:14
|123
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:14
|124
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:14
|125
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:14
|126
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|10:14
|127
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:14
|128
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:14
|129
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|11:26
|130
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|11:26
|131
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|11:26
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:28:06
|2
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:14
|3
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:18
|4
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:22
|5
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|6
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|7
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:22
|8
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:27
|10
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:28
|11
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:28
|12
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:28
|13
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|14
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|15
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:30
|16
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:30
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:30
|18
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:30
|19
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|0:33
|20
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|22
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:37
|23
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:37
|24
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:38
|25
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|26
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:40
|27
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:40
|28
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42
|29
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:43
|30
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:45
|31
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|32
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:47
|33
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:47
|34
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|35
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:50
|36
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:50
|37
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:50
|38
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|39
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:54
|40
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|41
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:02
|42
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|43
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:16
|44
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:57
|45
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|46
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:03
|47
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:05
|48
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:07
|49
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08
|50
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:22
|51
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:27
|52
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|2:49
|53
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:56
|54
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:01
|55
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:43
|56
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|3:51
|57
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:54
|58
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:13
|59
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:44
|60
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:59
|61
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:09
|62
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:39
|63
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:44
|64
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:09
|65
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|9:09
|66
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:25
|67
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:27
|68
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:32
|69
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|9:35
|70
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:04
|71
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:26
|72
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:31
|73
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:32
|74
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|11:01
|75
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:25
|76
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:33
|77
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:44
|78
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|12:04
|79
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|12:06
|80
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:08
|81
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:18
|82
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:40
|83
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:47
|84
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:51
|85
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:21
|86
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:10
|87
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:26
|88
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:44
|89
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:08
|90
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:12
|91
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|16:15
|92
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:46
|93
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:52
|94
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17:45
|95
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:54
|96
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|18:01
|97
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|18:25
|98
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:33
|99
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:54
|100
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:02
|101
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|19:12
|102
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:16
|103
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|19:25
|104
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|20:14
|105
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:20
|106
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:11
|107
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|21:19
|108
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:31
|109
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:06
|110
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22:18
|111
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|23:43
|112
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:33
|113
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|25:29
|114
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:01
|115
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|26:11
|116
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|27:17
|117
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|28:30
|118
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:17
|119
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:21
|120
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30:25
|121
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|30:28
|122
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|30:30
|123
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|30:41
|124
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30:42
|125
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:55
|126
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:16
|127
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:53
|128
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33:12
|129
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|33:23
|130
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|33:24
|131
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|34:53
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|110
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|75
|3
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|55
|4
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|50
|5
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|8
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31
|9
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|10
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|11
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|12
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25
|13
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|14
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|15
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|23
|16
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|17
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|19
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|20
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18
|21
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|22
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|23
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|24
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16
|25
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|26
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|15
|27
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|28
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|29
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|30
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|31
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|32
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|10
|33
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|34
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10
|35
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|36
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|37
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|6
|38
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|39
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|40
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|6
|41
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|5
|42
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4
|43
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4
|44
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|45
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|46
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|47
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|48
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|49
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:28:28
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03
|4
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06
|5
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:06
|6
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|7
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|8
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:25
|9
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:28
|10
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|11
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:05
|12
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:34
|13
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:21
|14
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|3:29
|15
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:22
|16
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|9:13
|17
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:03
|18
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:42
|19
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|12:18
|20
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:59
|21
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|17:39
|22
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:32
|23
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|18:50
|24
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|18:54
|25
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:49
|26
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:44
|27
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21:56
|28
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|23:21
|29
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|25:39
|30
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|28:08
|31
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:59
|32
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|30:06
|33
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|30:08
|34
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|30:19
|35
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:31
|36
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:50
|37
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|33:01
|38
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|33:02
|39
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|34:31
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20
|2
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|3
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|11
|4
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|5
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|6
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|7
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|7
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|9
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|5
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|11
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|12
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|13
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|14
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|15
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|16
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|17
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|18
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|19
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|20
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|21
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|22
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|23
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|24
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1
|25
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|37:25:35
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|6
|Cofidis
|0:18
|7
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:24
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:04
|12
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:27
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:35
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:11
|15
|Team DSM
|5:33
|16
|Switzerland
|5:56
|17
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:32
|18
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:20
|19
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:27
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|23:18
