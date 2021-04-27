Road

Tour de Romandie: Ineos Grenadiers sweeps opening prologue

Chris Froome loses nearly 1 minute in 4km course as former teammates dominate opening day.

Ineos Grenadiers swept the opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday, with Rohan Dennis, Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte cleaning up in the short, but intense 4.05km course.

That was in sharp contrast to former teammate Chris Froome, who stopped the clock in 130th a 52 seconds slower than Dennis in the technical route ending with a rising finale.

“I thought when I had hit the final climb, I thought I had started too slow,” Dennis said. “It was a great day, it was a perfect day for us. Tomorrow is more of a sprint stage, and I would like to keep the jersey for as long as possible. There is plenty of work for me to do for Richie and ‘G’.”

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) posted a strong ride to finish 13th at 16 seconds off the pace. Ian Garrison, racing in the US national TT champion’s jersey, was 67th at 30 seconds slower.

The smashing opening day was a reminder of the team’s top performance at the Volta a Catalunya, when the team plowed the opposition to sweep the final podium. Catalunya winner Adam Yates is not racing this week, but Thomas and Porte confirmed strong form with the Tour de France barely two months away.

Somewhat surprising was to see Filippo Ganna not in the top spot. The world time champion was 10th behind his teammate Rohan, who stopped the clock in 5 minutes, 26 seconds. Thomas was second at 9 seconds slower, with Porte at the same time.

The strong opening puts Ineos Grenadiers into the driver’s seat in the six-day stage race across western Switzerland.

The race continues Wednesday with a lumpy stage that could favor Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

 

Tour de Romandie Prologue Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
2THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
4CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
5BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:00
6TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:00
7HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:00
9GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
10CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
12VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:00
13KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
15CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:00
16BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation5:44
17ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step5:44
18COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5:45
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech5:45
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team5:45
21HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious5:45
22DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers5:46
23MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma5:46
24IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech5:47
25ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5:47
26ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech5:47
27HAGA ChadTeam DSM5:47
28SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe5:48
29ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates5:48
30BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech5:48
31MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:49
32TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo5:50
33KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:50
34IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech5:51
35BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:51
36WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation5:51
37GALL FelixTeam DSM5:51
38ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe5:51
39O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:51
40COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious5:51
41MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe5:51
42DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation5:52
43WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious5:52
44CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech5:52
45DENZ NicoTeam DSM5:52
46SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ5:52
47HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:53
48GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal5:53
49SOLER MarcMovistar Team5:53
50BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ5:53
51CRAS SteffLotto Soudal5:53
52SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo5:53
53CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5:53
54CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:54
55PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious5:54
56DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:54
57THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling5:54
58HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange5:55
59ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:55
60HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5:55
61BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:56
62EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5:56
63HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange5:56
64QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo5:56
65WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation5:56
66HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation5:56
67GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step5:56
68PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma5:57
69KRON AndreasLotto Soudal5:57
70VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5:57
71REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:57
72CATALDO DarioMovistar Team5:57
73AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers5:58
74VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo5:58
75BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM5:58
76POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:58
77PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:59
78FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling5:59
79MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech5:59
80JACOBS JohanMovistar Team5:59
81VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team5:59
82POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo6:00
83FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team6:00
84HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:00
85GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team6:00
86TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:00
87EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo6:01
88CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo6:01
89STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ6:01
90DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers6:02
91GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal6:02
92EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange6:02
93LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma6:02
94BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious6:02
95COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates6:03
96TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates6:03
97MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo6:03
98MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:03
99PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:03
100BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange6:03
101MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo6:03
102BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation6:03
103CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:03
104LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ6:04
105TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma6:04
106CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal6:05
107NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team6:05
108VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team6:05
109IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling6:06
110NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team6:06
111CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo6:07
112LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ6:08
113SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange6:08
114THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal6:09
115ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:10
116PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling6:10
117SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling6:10
118BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:11
119TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:12
120MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates6:12
121RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates6:12
122GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange6:13
123TORRES AlbertMovistar Team6:13
124HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal6:15
125HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6:15
126REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling6:15
127BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange6:16
128VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:17
129JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:17
130FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation6:18
131BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:18
132SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe6:19
133HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:19
134BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe6:20
135SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:21
136KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step6:22
137SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling6:25
138BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe6:27
139SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:35
140MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:45
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers5:26
2THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:09
3PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:09
4CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:11
5BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:11
6TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:13
7HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:14
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:15
9CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
10GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:15
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:16
12VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:16
13KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:17
15CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:17
16BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:18
17ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
18COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:19
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:19
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:19
21HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:19
22DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:20
23MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:20
24IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:21
25ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:21
26ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech0:21
27HAGA ChadTeam DSM0:21
28SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:22
29ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:22
30BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech0:22
31MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:23
32TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:24
33KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:24
34IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:25
35BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:25
36WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:25
37GALL FelixTeam DSM0:25
38ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:25
39O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:25
40COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:25
41MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:25
42DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation0:26
43WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious0:26
44CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech0:26
45DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:26
46SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:26
47HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:27
48GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:27
49SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:27
50BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:27
51CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:27
52SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:27
53CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:27
54CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:28
55PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:28
56DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
57THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling0:28
58HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:29
59ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:29
60HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:29
61BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:30
62EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:30
63HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:30
64QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo0:30
65WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:30
66HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:30
67GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step0:30
68PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
69KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:31
70VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
71REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:31
72CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:31
73AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:32
74VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:32
75BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:32
76POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:32
77PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:33
78FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling0:33
79MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech0:33
80VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:33
81JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:33
82POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:34
83FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team0:34
84HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:34
85GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team0:34
86TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:34
87EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo0:35
88CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo0:35
89STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:35
90DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers0:36
91GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:36
92EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange0:36
93LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
94BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:36
95COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:37
96TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates0:37
97MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:37
98MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:37
99PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:37
100BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange0:37
101MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:37
102BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:37
103CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:37
104LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:38
105TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:38
106CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:39
107NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:39
108VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:39
109IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling0:40
110NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:40
111CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:41
112LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:42
113SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:42
114THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal0:43
115ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:44
116PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling0:44
117SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling0:44
118BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:45
119TANFIELD HarryTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:46
120MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates0:46
121RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:46
122GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:47
123TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:47
124HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:49
125HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:49
126REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling0:49
127BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange0:50
128VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:51
129JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:51
130FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
131BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:52
132SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe0:53
133HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:53
134BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe0:54
135SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:55
136KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:56
137SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling0:59
138BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe1:01
139SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09
140MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers30
2THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers25
3PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers22
4CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step19
5BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo17
6TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15
7HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates11
9CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step8
10GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8
11KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
12VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM5
13KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3
15CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo5:37
2HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates0:04
3VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:05
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:10
5ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech0:10
6TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:13
7GALL FelixTeam DSM0:14
8MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:14
9SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:16
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:17
11QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo0:19
12GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
13KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:20
14BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:21
15JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:22
16CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo0:24
17STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:24
18LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
19COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:26
20CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26
21CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:28
22NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:28
23THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal0:32
24SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling0:33
25HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:38
26SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling0:48
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers16:36
2Deceuninck - Quick Step0:26
3UAE-Team Emirates0:38
4Bahrain - Victorious0:39
5Team DSM0:40
6Team Jumbo-Visma0:42
7EF Education - Nippo0:42
8Astana - Premier Tech0:43
9BORA - hansgrohe0:45
10Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:48
11Israel Start-Up Nation0:51
12Groupama - FDJ0:52
13Movistar Team0:59
14Trek - Segafredo1:02
15Lotto Soudal1:07
16AG2R Citroën Team1:09
17Team BikeExchange1:17
18Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
19Swiss Cycling1:23
20Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

