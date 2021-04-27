Tour de Romandie: Ineos Grenadiers sweeps opening prologue

Ineos Grenadiers swept the opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday, with Rohan Dennis, Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte cleaning up in the short, but intense 4.05km course.

That was in sharp contrast to former teammate Chris Froome, who stopped the clock in 130th a 52 seconds slower than Dennis in the technical route ending with a rising finale.

“I thought when I had hit the final climb, I thought I had started too slow,” Dennis said. “It was a great day, it was a perfect day for us. Tomorrow is more of a sprint stage, and I would like to keep the jersey for as long as possible. There is plenty of work for me to do for Richie and ‘G’.”

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) posted a strong ride to finish 13th at 16 seconds off the pace. Ian Garrison, racing in the US national TT champion’s jersey, was 67th at 30 seconds slower.

The smashing opening day was a reminder of the team’s top performance at the Volta a Catalunya, when the team plowed the opposition to sweep the final podium. Catalunya winner Adam Yates is not racing this week, but Thomas and Porte confirmed strong form with the Tour de France barely two months away.

Somewhat surprising was to see Filippo Ganna not in the top spot. The world time champion was 10th behind his teammate Rohan, who stopped the clock in 5 minutes, 26 seconds. Thomas was second at 9 seconds slower, with Porte at the same time.

The strong opening puts Ineos Grenadiers into the driver’s seat in the six-day stage race across western Switzerland.

The race continues Wednesday with a lumpy stage that could favor Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

