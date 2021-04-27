Tour de Romandie: Ineos Grenadiers sweeps opening prologue
Chris Froome loses nearly 1 minute in 4km course as former teammates dominate opening day.
Ineos Grenadiers swept the opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday, with Rohan Dennis, Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte cleaning up in the short, but intense 4.05km course.
That was in sharp contrast to former teammate Chris Froome, who stopped the clock in 130th a 52 seconds slower than Dennis in the technical route ending with a rising finale.
“I thought when I had hit the final climb, I thought I had started too slow,” Dennis said. “It was a great day, it was a perfect day for us. Tomorrow is more of a sprint stage, and I would like to keep the jersey for as long as possible. There is plenty of work for me to do for Richie and ‘G’.”
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) posted a strong ride to finish 13th at 16 seconds off the pace. Ian Garrison, racing in the US national TT champion’s jersey, was 67th at 30 seconds slower.
The smashing opening day was a reminder of the team’s top performance at the Volta a Catalunya, when the team plowed the opposition to sweep the final podium. Catalunya winner Adam Yates is not racing this week, but Thomas and Porte confirmed strong form with the Tour de France barely two months away.
Somewhat surprising was to see Filippo Ganna not in the top spot. The world time champion was 10th behind his teammate Rohan, who stopped the clock in 5 minutes, 26 seconds. Thomas was second at 9 seconds slower, with Porte at the same time.
The strong opening puts Ineos Grenadiers into the driver’s seat in the six-day stage race across western Switzerland.
The race continues Wednesday with a lumpy stage that could favor Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Tour de Romandie Prologue Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|4
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|5
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|6
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|7
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|9
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|10
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|12
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:00
|13
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|15
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|16
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:44
|17
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:44
|18
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:45
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:45
|20
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|5:45
|21
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:45
|22
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:46
|23
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:46
|24
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:47
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5:47
|26
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:47
|27
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|5:47
|28
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:48
|29
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:48
|30
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:48
|31
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:49
|32
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:50
|33
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:50
|34
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:51
|35
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:51
|36
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:51
|37
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|5:51
|38
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:51
|39
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:51
|40
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:51
|41
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:51
|42
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:52
|43
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:52
|44
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:52
|45
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|5:52
|46
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:52
|47
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:53
|48
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|5:53
|49
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|5:53
|50
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:53
|51
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|5:53
|52
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:53
|53
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:53
|54
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:54
|55
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:54
|56
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:54
|57
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|5:54
|58
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|5:55
|59
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:55
|60
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|5:55
|61
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:56
|62
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:56
|63
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|5:56
|64
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:56
|65
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:56
|66
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:56
|67
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:56
|68
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:57
|69
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:57
|70
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:57
|71
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:57
|72
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|5:57
|73
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:58
|74
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:58
|75
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|5:58
|76
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:58
|77
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:59
|78
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|5:59
|79
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:59
|80
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|5:59
|81
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|5:59
|82
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:00
|83
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:00
|84
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:00
|85
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:00
|86
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:00
|87
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:01
|88
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:01
|89
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:01
|90
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:02
|91
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|6:02
|92
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|6:02
|93
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:02
|94
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:02
|95
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:03
|96
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:03
|97
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:03
|98
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:03
|99
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:03
|100
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|6:03
|101
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:03
|102
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:03
|103
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:03
|104
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:04
|105
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:04
|106
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|6:05
|107
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|6:05
|108
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:05
|109
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|6:06
|110
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:06
|111
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:07
|112
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:08
|113
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|6:08
|114
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|6:09
|115
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:10
|116
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|6:10
|117
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|6:10
|118
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:11
|119
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:12
|120
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:12
|121
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:12
|122
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|6:13
|123
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|6:13
|124
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|6:15
|125
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:15
|126
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|6:15
|127
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange
|6:16
|128
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:17
|129
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:17
|130
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:18
|131
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:18
|132
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:19
|133
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:19
|134
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:20
|135
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:21
|136
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:22
|137
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|6:25
|138
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:27
|139
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:35
|140
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:45
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:26
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|3
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|4
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:11
|5
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:11
|6
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:13
|7
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:14
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:15
|9
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|10
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|12
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:16
|13
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:17
|15
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:17
|16
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:18
|17
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|18
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:19
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:19
|20
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:19
|21
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:19
|22
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:20
|23
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|24
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:21
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:21
|26
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:21
|27
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|0:21
|28
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|29
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|30
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:22
|31
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:23
|32
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:24
|33
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24
|34
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:25
|35
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:25
|36
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:25
|37
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|0:25
|38
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:25
|39
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25
|40
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:25
|41
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:25
|42
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:26
|43
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|44
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:26
|45
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:26
|46
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:26
|47
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:27
|48
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27
|49
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:27
|50
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:27
|51
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27
|52
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27
|53
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:27
|54
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|55
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:28
|56
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|57
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|0:28
|58
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|0:29
|59
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|60
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:29
|61
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:30
|62
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:30
|63
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:30
|64
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:30
|65
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30
|66
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30
|67
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:30
|68
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|69
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31
|70
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|71
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:31
|72
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:31
|73
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:32
|74
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:32
|75
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:32
|76
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:32
|77
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:33
|78
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|0:33
|79
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|80
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:33
|81
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:33
|82
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:34
|83
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34
|84
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:34
|85
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34
|86
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:34
|87
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:35
|88
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:35
|89
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|90
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|91
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36
|92
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|0:36
|93
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|94
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|95
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:37
|96
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:37
|97
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37
|98
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:37
|99
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:37
|100
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|0:37
|101
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37
|102
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:37
|103
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:37
|104
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|105
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38
|106
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:39
|107
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|108
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:39
|109
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|0:40
|110
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:40
|111
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:41
|112
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:42
|113
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:42
|114
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43
|115
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:44
|116
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|0:44
|117
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|0:44
|118
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:45
|119
|TANFIELD Harry
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:46
|120
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:46
|121
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:46
|122
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:47
|123
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|124
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:49
|125
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:49
|126
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|0:49
|127
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange
|0:50
|128
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:51
|129
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:51
|130
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|131
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:52
|132
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:53
|133
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:53
|134
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:54
|135
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:55
|136
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:56
|137
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|0:59
|138
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:01
|139
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09
|140
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|2
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25
|3
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|4
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|5
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|17
|6
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|7
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|9
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|10
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|11
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|12
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|5
|13
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|15
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:37
|2
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|3
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:05
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:10
|5
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|6
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:13
|7
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|0:14
|8
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|9
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:17
|11
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:19
|12
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|13
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20
|14
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:21
|15
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:22
|16
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:24
|17
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:24
|18
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|19
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:26
|20
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:26
|21
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28
|22
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|23
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|24
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|0:33
|25
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|26
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|0:48
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:36
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:38
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|5
|Team DSM
|0:40
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42
|7
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:42
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:43
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:48
|11
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:51
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|17
|Team BikeExchange
|1:17
|18
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|19
|Swiss Cycling
|1:23
|20
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:32
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.