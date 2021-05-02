Tour de Romandie: Geraint Thomas blitzes to overall win as Rémi Cavagna takes final TT
Welshman takes first GC victory since 2018 Tour de France, Richie Porte places second overall.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rode a scorching time trial to secure the GC at the Tour de Romandie.
Thomas finished third behind stage-winner Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), while Stefan Bisseger (EF Education Nippo) came second.
Although Thomas only narrowly missed out on his first stage win in nearly 36 months, he smashed the time of overnight race-leader Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), securing the overall and scoring his first GC win since the 2018 Tour de France.
The result will make for a timely confidence boost as the Welshman builds toward a yellow jersey challenge this summer, and provided some salve after a bizarre crash potentially lost him the stage Saturday.
“I’m very happy, especially after the little mishap yesterday, which wasn’t ideal,” Thomas joked. “That definitely made it more of a challenge today.”
Woods finished 28th on the stage and tumbled off the final podium, finishing fifth overall.
Ineos Grenadiers took a one-two on the podium with Richie Porte on the second step after the Aussie veteran finished fifth on the stage. Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rode the best TT of his career to grab third overall.
“I’m really happy to finish it off, it’s been a great week with the team,” Thomas said. “It was all about trying to take the jersey today and to get around safe. I’d have loved to have gone for the stage today but the last descent was a bit wet so I took it steady and finished the stage rather than risk it all.”
Thomas is not slated to race again until the Tour de France rolls out late June, and he heads into the TT-heavy race as a top favorite.
“At the start of the year I said the goal was the Tour and every race was a build-up to it,” he said. “I didn’t put too much pressure on myself to perform early but I seem to have come into some good shape pretty soon. I’ve had a lot of good races building up, Catalunya was really good for the team, I was third there behind two teammates, so I knew I was going well.”
“Bike racing’s about winning, it’s not like I’ve not been performing since I won the Tour,” Thomas said when asked about his long spell without a win. “I’ve been up there, but it’s nice to finally get the win and break the duck.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) struggled on the technical course, finishing two minutes back on Cavagna’s winning time of 21:54. The Coloradan finished 14th overall. Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished 3:23 back to finish 96th overall one hour down on former teammate Thomas.
Bisseger had been one of the first specialists to sit in the hot seat, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) unable to better the Swiss rider’s time. Cavagna eventually toppled Bisseger with his race-winning ride before the GC riders started to take the start ramp. The Frenchman sat on the hotseat for the next hour, and his position looked at threat as Thomas pushed him close, setting a faster time at the first checkpoint.
Thomas slowed in the second half, but did more than enough to overturn his 11-second deficit on Woods, who finished nearly one minute slower. Thomas will go to bed with a smile on his face on what was a frustrating day Saturday
“I wasn’t winning the first hour or two afterward, I was pretty angry,” he said of the stage 4 crash. “But once it settled, you’ve just got to laugh – well, laugh or cry – and it’s better to laugh.”
Tour de Romandie Stage 5 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:54
|2
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:06
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|4
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:18
|5
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:20
|6
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:21
|7
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:29
|8
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:34
|9
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|10
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:37
|11
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:48
|12
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:50
|14
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|15
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|16
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:52
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:54
|18
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:55
|19
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|20
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:57
|21
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|22
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|1:01
|23
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:01
|24
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|25
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:04
|26
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|27
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:10
|28
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:11
|29
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:12
|30
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:13
|31
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|1:14
|32
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:14
|33
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|1:15
|34
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:16
|35
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16
|36
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:17
|37
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19
|38
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:19
|39
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20
|40
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:23
|41
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:24
|42
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|43
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25
|44
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:29
|45
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:32
|46
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:33
|47
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:34
|48
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:37
|49
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:37
|50
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|51
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:50
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:53
|53
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:55
|54
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:55
|55
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:56
|56
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:59
|57
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:00
|58
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:01
|59
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:01
|60
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:02
|61
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:04
|62
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:06
|63
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:08
|64
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:10
|65
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:10
|66
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12
|67
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:13
|68
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|2:13
|69
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14
|70
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15
|71
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16
|72
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|2:16
|73
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:18
|74
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:20
|75
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:20
|76
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:22
|77
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|2:22
|78
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:24
|79
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:25
|80
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:26
|81
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|2:28
|82
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|83
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:32
|84
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:32
|85
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:32
|86
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:33
|87
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:33
|88
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|2:34
|89
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:39
|90
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:40
|91
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:41
|92
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:42
|93
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:44
|94
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:50
|95
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:52
|96
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:54
|97
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:56
|98
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:59
|99
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:00
|100
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|3:00
|101
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|3:05
|102
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|3:10
|103
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:11
|104
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|3:12
|105
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:12
|106
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|3:12
|107
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|3:16
|108
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:21
|109
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:23
|110
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:28
|111
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:31
|112
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:36
|113
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:47
|114
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:51
|115
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|3:51
|116
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|3:58
|117
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|4:07
|118
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:11
|119
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:18
|120
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:05
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:59:57
|2
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|3
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:38
|4
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|5
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:43
|6
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:45
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:08
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:22
|9
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:30
|10
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:20
|11
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:48
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:29
|13
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:01
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:20
|15
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25
|16
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|6:09
|17
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:44
|18
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:49
|19
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:54
|20
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:59
|21
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:05
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:38
|23
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:47
|24
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:16
|25
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|11:35
|26
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:16
|27
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:19
|28
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:24
|29
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:42
|30
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:42
|31
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:45
|32
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|14:48
|33
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:21
|34
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|17:53
|35
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|18:20
|36
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:04
|37
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:01
|38
|DUNBAR Eddie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:48
|39
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:58
|40
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:22
|41
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:54
|42
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|22:10
|43
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:21
|44
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:31
|45
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:33
|46
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|22:53
|47
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:05
|48
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|23:49
|49
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:05
|50
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:50
|51
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:16
|52
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:23
|53
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|25:31
|54
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|26:28
|55
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|26:43
|56
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:55
|57
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|27:00
|58
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|27:29
|59
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:48
|60
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:14
|61
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|29:32
|62
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:55
|63
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|30:55
|64
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|31:00
|65
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|31:14
|66
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:00
|67
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:48
|68
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:55
|69
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:48
|70
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|37:10
|71
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:23
|72
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:35
|73
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|38:40
|74
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:55
|75
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:30
|76
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:30
|77
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:52
|78
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:29
|79
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45:01
|80
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:12
|81
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|45:29
|82
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|45:46
|83
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:56
|84
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|46:00
|85
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|46:21
|86
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|47:09
|87
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|48:08
|88
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|49:08
|89
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:51
|90
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50:31
|91
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:41
|92
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|51:50
|93
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|54:16
|94
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:49
|95
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:27
|96
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00:11
|97
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:00:25
|98
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|1:02:34
|99
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange
|1:02:49
|100
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:04:02
|101
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:06:04
|102
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:06:12
|103
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06:22
|104
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07:40
|105
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:59
|106
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08:57
|107
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12:02
|108
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15:51
|109
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16:41
|110
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:17:08
|111
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:17:20
|112
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|1:19:15
|113
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:20:40
|114
|THIÈRY Cyrille
|Swiss Cycling
|1:21:43
|115
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:23:10
|116
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23:20
|117
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:59
|118
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:25:17
|119
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:28:03
|120
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling
|1:30:55
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|98
|2
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|77
|3
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|76
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|5
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|69
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54
|7
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|52
|8
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49
|9
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|48
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42
|11
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|15
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|16
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|18
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27
|19
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27
|20
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25
|21
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|22
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23
|23
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|21
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|19
|26
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|27
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|28
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|16
|29
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|30
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|31
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|32
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|33
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|34
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|35
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|36
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|37
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|12
|38
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|12
|39
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|40
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|41
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|42
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10
|43
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7
|44
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|45
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|46
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|6
|47
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|6
|48
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|49
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|50
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|51
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|52
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|53
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|-24
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|18:02:45
|2
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37
|3
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|3:21
|4
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:36
|5
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:54
|6
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|12:00
|7
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:33
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:45
|9
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|26:44
|10
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|28:26
|11
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:12
|12
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:35
|13
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:52
|14
|ROMO Javier
|Astana - Premier Tech
|42:58
|15
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:08
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:20
|17
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|49:02
|18
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|53:01
|19
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|1:01:14
|20
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04:52
|21
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05:11
|22
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09:14
|23
|SCHNEITER Joab
|Swiss Cycling
|1:16:27
|24
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:20:22
|25
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:32
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|48
|2
|SUTER Joel
|Swiss Cycling
|43
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|4
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|34
|5
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26
|6
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling
|25
|7
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|8
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19
|9
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|10
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14
|11
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|12
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|13
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|14
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|15
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|11
|17
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|11
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|19
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|20
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|9
|21
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|22
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|23
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|6
|24
|REUTIMANN Mathias
|Swiss Cycling
|5
|25
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|4
|26
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|27
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|28
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|29
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|30
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|1
|31
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|32
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1
|33
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|34
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|-19
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54:07:07
|2
|Team DSM
|11:50
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:59
|4
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:33
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:47
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:03
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:41
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|27:04
|9
|Movistar Team
|30:44
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:17
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:53
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:48
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|36:55
|14
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:40
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:28
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|44:21
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:23
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07:52
|19
|Swiss Cycling
|1:08:28
|20
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:10:49
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.