Tour de Romandie: Geraint Thomas blitzes to overall win as Rémi Cavagna takes final TT

Welshman takes first GC victory since 2018 Tour de France, Richie Porte places second overall.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rode a scorching time trial to secure the GC at the Tour de Romandie.

Thomas finished third behind stage-winner Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), while Stefan Bisseger (EF Education Nippo) came second.

Although Thomas only narrowly missed out on his first stage win in nearly 36 months, he smashed the time of overnight race-leader Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), securing the overall and scoring his first GC win since the 2018 Tour de France.

The result will make for a timely confidence boost as the Welshman builds toward a yellow jersey challenge this summer, and provided some salve after a bizarre crash potentially lost him the stage Saturday.

“I’m very happy, especially after the little mishap yesterday, which wasn’t ideal,” Thomas joked. “That definitely made it more of a challenge today.”

Woods finished 28th on the stage and tumbled off the final podium, finishing fifth overall.

Ineos Grenadiers took a one-two on the podium with Richie Porte on the second step after the Aussie veteran finished fifth on the stage. Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) rode the best TT of his career to grab third overall.

“I’m really happy to finish it off, it’s been a great week with the team,” Thomas said. “It was all about trying to take the jersey today and to get around safe. I’d have loved to have gone for the stage today but the last descent was a bit wet so I took it steady and finished the stage rather than risk it all.”

Thomas is not slated to race again until the Tour de France rolls out late June, and he heads into the TT-heavy race as a top favorite.

“At the start of the year I said the goal was the Tour and every race was a build-up to it,” he said. “I didn’t put too much pressure on myself to perform early but I seem to have come into some good shape pretty soon. I’ve had a lot of good races building up, Catalunya was really good for the team, I was third there behind two teammates, so I knew I was going well.”

“Bike racing’s about winning, it’s not like I’ve not been performing since I won the Tour,”  Thomas said when asked about his long spell without a win. “I’ve been up there, but it’s nice to finally get the win and break the duck.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) struggled on the technical course, finishing two minutes back on Cavagna’s winning time of 21:54. The Coloradan finished 14th overall. Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished 3:23 back to finish 96th overall one hour down on former teammate Thomas.

Bisseger had been one of the first specialists to sit in the hot seat, with Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) unable to better the Swiss rider’s time. Cavagna eventually toppled Bisseger with his race-winning ride before the GC riders started to take the start ramp. The Frenchman sat on the hotseat for the next hour, and his position looked at threat as Thomas pushed him close, setting a faster time at the first checkpoint.

Thomas slowed in the second half, but did more than enough to overturn his 11-second deficit on Woods, who finished nearly one minute slower. Thomas will go to bed with a smile on his face on what was a frustrating day Saturday

“I wasn’t winning the first hour or two afterward, I was pretty angry,” he said of the stage 4 crash. “But once it settled, you’ve just got to laugh – well, laugh or cry – and it’s better to laugh.”

 

Tour de Romandie Stage 5 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step21:54
2BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:06
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:17
4VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:18
5PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:20
6MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:21
7CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:29
8SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:34
9DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:35
10GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:37
11IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:48
12TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:49
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:50
14AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:51
15KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:51
16O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:52
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:54
18CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech0:55
19TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:55
20CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:57
21HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:59
22EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange1:01
23HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:01
24MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04
25BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:04
26LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:07
27POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:10
28WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:11
29VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo1:12
30ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:13
31HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:14
32GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:14
33HAGA ChadTeam DSM1:15
34DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers1:16
35SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:16
36STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ1:17
37EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:19
38ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1:19
39BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20
40CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:23
41GALL FelixTeam DSM1:24
42TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
43COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:25
44BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech1:29
45KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:32
46PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:33
47WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:34
48HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:37
49EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo1:37
50CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:49
51JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:50
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:53
53CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo1:55
54DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers1:55
55PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:56
56MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:59
57LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma2:00
58QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo2:01
59ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech2:01
60KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:02
61CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:04
62PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma2:06
63CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2:08
64WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious2:10
65ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates2:10
66ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe2:12
67KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:13
68BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange2:13
69CRAS SteffLotto Soudal2:14
70MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2:15
71SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:16
72SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange2:16
73COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates2:18
74FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team2:20
75HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:20
76BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:22
77IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling2:22
78HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:24
79HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:25
80MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:26
81FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling2:28
82VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:30
83COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious2:32
84VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team2:32
85LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ2:32
86NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team2:33
87MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates2:33
88SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling2:34
89HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:39
90POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:40
91VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:41
92TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:42
93GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal2:44
94BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ2:50
95LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ2:52
96BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2:54
97PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:56
98HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:59
99REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3:00
100THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal3:00
101GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange3:05
102REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling3:10
103MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech3:11
104GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal3:12
105BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe3:12
106NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team3:12
107PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling3:16
108BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:21
109FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation3:23
110ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:28
111BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:31
112ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:36
113SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe3:47
114MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo3:51
115THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling3:51
116SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling3:58
117TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:07
118SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:11
119SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:18
120JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS5:05
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers 17:59:57
2PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:28
3MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:38
4SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:39
5WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:43
6O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:45
7IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:08
8HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:22
9CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:30
10KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe2:20
11ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:48
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:29
13COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4:01
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4:20
15SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo4:25
16VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM6:09
17DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers6:44
18PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:49
19CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo7:54
20MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:59
21KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8:05
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:38
23REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ10:47
24BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ11:16
25GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal11:35
26ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe12:16
27PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious12:19
28LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma12:24
29ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo12:42
30CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team14:42
31HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:45
32GALL FelixTeam DSM14:48
33TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo15:21
34CRAS SteffLotto Soudal17:53
35LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team18:20
36ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates19:04
37COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious20:01
38DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers20:48
39BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:58
40KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ21:22
41MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo21:54
42HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange22:10
43MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates22:21
44CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo22:31
45HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates22:33
46SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange22:53
47TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:05
48PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling23:49
49EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo24:05
50CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana - Premier Tech24:50
51HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:16
52HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation25:23
53FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling25:31
54VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team26:28
55CATALDO DarioMovistar Team26:43
56CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step26:55
57VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo27:00
58GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange27:29
59VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team28:48
60PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma29:14
61KRON AndreasLotto Soudal29:32
62PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:55
63BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange30:55
64POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS31:00
65BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM31:14
66COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates32:00
67HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious33:48
68FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team34:55
69BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:48
70GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal37:10
71HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team37:23
72WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious38:35
73CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo38:40
74LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ38:55
75AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers39:30
76EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo41:30
77SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe42:52
78BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe43:29
79TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious45:01
80GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers45:12
81ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS45:29
82ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech45:46
83STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ45:56
84HAGA ChadTeam DSM46:00
85WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation46:21
86HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal47:09
87POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo48:08
88BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo49:08
89MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma49:51
90DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers50:31
91ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step50:41
92SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling51:50
93BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech54:16
94CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:49
95TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma58:27
96FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:00:11
97SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:00:25
98REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling1:02:34
99EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange1:02:49
100JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:04:02
101NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:06:04
102BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:06:12
103BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06:22
104GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07:40
105QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo1:07:59
106MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:08:57
107MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:12:02
108LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ1:15:51
109BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16:41
110VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:17:08
111MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech1:17:20
112SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling1:19:15
113JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:20:40
114THIÈRY CyrilleSwiss Cycling1:21:43
115NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:23:10
116THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:23:20
117SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe1:24:59
118SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:25:17
119TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:28:03
120IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling1:30:55
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious98
2SOLER MarcMovistar Team77
3CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo76
4SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe70
5THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers69
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers54
7BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo52
8CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step49
9VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM48
10MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step42
11DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers39
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step37
13HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates36
14KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe34
15WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation32
16BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech30
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates30
18IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech27
19PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27
20O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team25
21COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates24
22CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team23
23JACOBS JohanMovistar Team21
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma21
25HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange19
26PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
27GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal16
28POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS16
29COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates16
30TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
31TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma15
32QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo15
33TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15
34GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
35HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
36SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo12
37SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange12
38VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team12
39HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal12
40CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious11
41VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team10
42ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10
43ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7
44MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo7
45PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious6
46CATALDO DarioMovistar Team6
47SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling6
48TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo5
49KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ5
50BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
51BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
52AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3
53LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma-24
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM 18:02:45
2SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:37
3VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM3:21
4LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma9:36
5CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team11:54
6GALL FelixTeam DSM12:00
7TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo12:33
8HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates19:45
9KRON AndreasLotto Soudal26:44
10BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM28:26
11COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates29:12
12HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team34:35
13CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo35:52
14ROMO JavierAstana - Premier Tech42:58
15STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ43:08
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo46:20
17SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling49:02
18CHAMPION ThomasCofidis, Solutions Crédits53:01
19JACOBS JohanMovistar Team1:01:14
20GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:04:52
21QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo1:05:11
22MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:09:14
23SCHNEITER JoabSwiss Cycling1:16:27
24NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:20:22
25THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal1:20:32
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal48
2SUTER JoelSwiss Cycling43
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers34
4VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team34
5TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26
6PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling25
7TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma20
8BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech19
9WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation18
10POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14
11PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers13
12DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers12
13O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team12
14PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
15KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ12
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM11
17JACOBS JohanMovistar Team11
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange10
19HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal10
20SOLER MarcMovistar Team9
21PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious8
22BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo8
23CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo6
24REUTIMANN MathiasSwiss Cycling5
25CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo4
26GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4
27IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech3
28POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo3
29QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo3
30VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM1
31FRANK MathiasAG2R Citroën Team1
32ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1
33WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation1
34LEEMREIZE GijsTeam Jumbo-Visma-19
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 54:07:07
2Team DSM11:50
3Team Jumbo-Visma15:59
4Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:33
5Bahrain - Victorious20:47
6Trek - Segafredo23:03
7Deceuninck - Quick Step23:41
8Astana - Premier Tech27:04
9Movistar Team30:44
10Groupama - FDJ31:17
11UAE-Team Emirates32:53
12AG2R Citroën Team36:48
13Team BikeExchange36:55
14EF Education - Nippo37:40
15BORA - hansgrohe38:28
16Lotto Soudal44:21
17Israel Start-Up Nation44:23
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07:52
19Swiss Cycling1:08:28
20Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:10:49

