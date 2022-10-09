Tour de Romandie Féminin stage 3: Marta Lach sprints to victory as Ashleigh Moolman Pasio seals overall
Polish rider wins photo finish in Geneva ahead of Tamara Dronova and Arlenis Sierra.
Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, very narrowly beating Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) on the line.
After successfully defending her lead on the final stage and finishing in the peloton, stage 2 winner Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) secured the overall victory in Switzerland.
The day’s breakaway duo of Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Xstra) were caught in the final 2km of the stage after being away for much of the day with a maximum advantage of six minutes.
The stage win was not only a career-first WorldTour win for Marta Lach, but also the first WorldTour win of the season for Continental team Ceratizit-WNT.
“All season long, I was hoping for a victory in a WorldTour race, and it happened in the last race of the season,” Lach said at the finish. “I’m super happy. I was keeping believing all year, and it happened, so I’m very very happy. I’m a pretty good sprinter, sometimes when it’s a bit smaller bunch I can do very good. I was believing all the race, but first I had to survive all these climbs. I’m super happy and it’s an amazing feeling to be first on the finish line.”
She needed to wait for confirmation from the photo finish, and was both relieved and elated by the verification that she had triumphed.
“I was feeling that I won, but actually I didn’t know exactly,” she said. “I knew that I was faster, but I didn’t know exactly in that moment. It’s unbelievable but I’m very happy.”
The last race of the season ended up being a weekend of firsts, with Moolman Pasio’s overall win the first WorldTour stage race victory of her career, after taking her first WorldTour stage win on Saturday. Moving on to AG Insurance-NXTG for 2023, the 36-year-old thanked her team in her last appearance in SD Worx colours.
“It’s really just so special. It’s been 13 years, my career, and this is really the first time that I win a WorldTour race,” she said at the finish. “Yesterday the Queen stage victory and today the overall victory, it’s really a special way to finish off the year and also my time with SD Worx. My teammates were incredible today, super strong, and I’m very happy.”
How it happened:
After two days of significant climbing, stage 3 was a more rolling day, featuring only two categorized climbs before a flat run-in to Geneva. At 148km, it was the longest stage of the weekend, and the final day for overall leader Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) to defend her jersey.
Early in the stage, Queen of the Mountains Elise Uijen (Team DSM) tried to attack, but the move didn’t stick and it was Petra Stiasny (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) who went away on the first climb. Stiasny took the maximum points on the climb after 36km of racing but, being solo with only a handful of seconds’ advantage, she was soon brought back to the peloton. Having taken second at the QoM point, Uijen sealed her victory in the classification.
The next move came from Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Xstra), who pulled out a substantial gap. Their advantage continued to grow over several kilometers and after 80km completed, the pair were more than six minutes ahead of the peloton. With Harris and Ton 12 and 25 minutes down on GC respectively, they weren’t a threat to the overall, and the bunch remained relaxed behind.
Heading into the final 40km of the stage, the gap began to shrink as Movistar took control of the peloton, wanting to bring things together for stage 1 winner Arlenis Sierra (Movistar). The leading duo were within a minute at 23km to go, but stalled at around 30 seconds for a long time as Canyon-SRAM disrupted the chase in the peloton. In the last 8km, the gap began to close more quickly, and the catch was eventually made at 1.9km to go.
It was SD Worx, BikeExchange-Jayco and Team DSM who lined up their lead-outs heading into the sprint, but the trains became disorganized going into the last 900m of the stage with most sprinters finding themselves isolated. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) put in a final effort for teammate Marie Le Net, who launched her sprint first, but it was each sprinter for themselves as they spread across the road in the final 200m of the finishing straight.
Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) led from the front, but it was Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) who surfed the wheels to then sprint up the right hand side of the road, coming to the line just milimetres ahead of Dronova. After being piloted by Annemiek van Vleuten and then Jelena Eric, Sierra found herself slightly boxed in in the chaotic sprint, settling for third.
Leader Ashleigh Moolman Pasio finished 24th on the stage to secure her victory ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo). As well as Uijen taking the mountains jersey, DSM take home the best young rider jersey on the shoulders of Liane Lippert, whilst the points jersey goes to Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM).
Tour de Romandie Féminin Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3:48:37
|2
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|3
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|4
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|5
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|6
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|7
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|8
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|9
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|10
|TRUYEN Marthe
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|11
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|12
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|13
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|0:00
|14
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|15
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00
|16
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|17
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|18
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|19
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|20
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|0:00
|21
|KELLER Alessandra
|Switzerland
|0:00
|22
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|23
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|24
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|0:00
|25
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|26
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|0:00
|27
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|0:00
|28
|HARTMANN Élena
|Switzerland
|0:00
|29
|CALUORI Ginia
|Switzerland
|0:00
|30
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|0:00
|31
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|32
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|33
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|34
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|35
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|36
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|0:00
|37
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|38
|PINTAR Urška
|UAE Team ADQ
|0:00
|39
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|40
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|41
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|0:00
|42
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|43
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|44
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:00
|45
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|46
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|0:00
|47
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|0:00
|48
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|49
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:00
|50
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:16
|51
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|0:27
|52
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|4:28
|53
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4:28
|54
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:18
|55
|FUCHS Lea
|Switzerland
|5:18
|56
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5:18
|57
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|5:18
|58
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:18
|59
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5:18
|60
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|5:18
|61
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|5:18
|62
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|10:48
|63
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|13:54
|64
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13:54
|65
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13:54
|66
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|18:11
|67
|SUTER Nicole
|Switzerland
|25:41
|68
|COTTER Imogen
|Plantur-Pura
|33:38
|69
|REDAELLI Emma
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|33:38
|70
|STERN Léa
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|33:38
|71
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|33:38
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|10:48:51
|2
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:30
|3
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|4
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|1:05
|5
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:36
|6
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:51
|7
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|2:21
|8
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:11
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|4:10
|10
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|4:51
|11
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5:31
|12
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:21
|13
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|6:21
|14
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:21
|15
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:21
|16
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|7:43
|17
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|8:21
|18
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:35
|19
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:50
|20
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|8:54
|21
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|10:47
|22
|PINTAR Urška
|UAE Team ADQ
|11:01
|23
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|11:31
|24
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:32
|25
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|12:51
|26
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|12:59
|27
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13:02
|28
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|14:18
|29
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|15:39
|30
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:16
|31
|KELLER Alessandra
|Switzerland
|18:26
|32
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|18:54
|33
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|19:14
|34
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|19:20
|35
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:24
|36
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|20:49
|37
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|21:22
|38
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|24:33
|39
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:37
|40
|CALUORI Ginia
|Switzerland
|24:57
|41
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:58
|42
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|27:25
|43
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|27:36
|44
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|27:46
|45
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|29:38
|46
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|30:06
|47
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|30:06
|48
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|30:53
|49
|TRUYEN Marthe
|Plantur-Pura
|31:31
|50
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|31:31
|51
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|31:31
|52
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|31:31
|53
|HARTMANN Élena
|Switzerland
|32:18
|54
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|32:29
|55
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|35:28
|56
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|36:11
|57
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|41:56
|58
|FUCHS Lea
|Switzerland
|42:49
|59
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|44:12
|60
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|45:29
|61
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|47:22
|62
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55:39
|63
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|1:02:05
|64
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:02:37
|65
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:02:45
|66
|COTTER Imogen
|Plantur-Pura
|1:07:19
|67
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:19:45
|68
|REDAELLI Emma
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:24:56
|69
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:27:47
|70
|STERN Léa
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:30:21
|71
|SUTER Nicole
|Switzerland
|1:40:08
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|78
|2
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|76
|3
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|53
|4
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|50
|5
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|6
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|30
|7
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|30
|8
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|30
|9
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|28
|10
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|25
|11
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|24
|12
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24
|13
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|23
|14
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|20
|15
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|16
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|20
|17
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|19
|18
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|18
|19
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|17
|20
|HARTMANN Élena
|Switzerland
|15
|21
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|22
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|14
|23
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|13
|24
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|12
|25
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|11
|26
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|10
|27
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|10
|28
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|10
|29
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|30
|TRUYEN Marthe
|Plantur-Pura
|7
|31
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|6
|32
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|33
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3
|34
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|35
|PINTAR Urška
|UAE Team ADQ
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|10:49:56
|2
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:46
|3
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|3:05
|4
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|3:46
|5
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|7:30
|6
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|7:49
|7
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|10:26
|8
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:46
|9
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11:57
|10
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|23:28
|11
|CALUORI Ginia
|Switzerland
|23:52
|12
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|24:53
|13
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|26:31
|14
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|26:41
|15
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|29:01
|16
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|29:01
|17
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|29:48
|18
|TRUYEN Marthe
|Plantur-Pura
|30:26
|19
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|30:26
|20
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|30:26
|21
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|35:06
|22
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|43:07
|23
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54:34
|24
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:01:32
|25
|REDAELLI Emma
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:23:51
|26
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:26:42
|27
|STERN Léa
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:29:16
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|27
|2
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|19
|3
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|17
|4
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|14
|5
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|6
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|12
|7
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|12
|8
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|8
|9
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|7
|10
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|11
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5
|12
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|13
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|4
|14
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|4
|15
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3
|16
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|3
|17
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2
|18
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1
|19
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team SD Worx
|32:37:55
|2
|Team DSM
|4:46
|3
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|5:09
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:41
|5
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|13:21
|6
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|18:52
|7
|Plantur-Pura
|20:47
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:11
|9
|Movistar Team
|39:55
|10
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|48:07
|11
|UAE Team ADQ
|51:05
|12
|Liv Racing Xstra
|55:37
|13
|Switzerland
|1:04:19
|14
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:19:53
|15
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:25:26
|16
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:50:54
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.