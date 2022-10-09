Become a Member

VeloNews News Road
Road

Tour de Romandie Féminin stage 3: Marta Lach sprints to victory as Ashleigh Moolman Pasio seals overall

Polish rider wins photo finish in Geneva ahead of Tamara Dronova and Arlenis Sierra.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, very narrowly beating Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) on the line.

After successfully defending her lead on the final stage and finishing in the peloton, stage 2 winner Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) secured the overall victory in Switzerland.

The day’s breakaway duo of Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Xstra) were caught in the final 2km of the stage after being away for much of the day with a maximum advantage of six minutes.

The stage win was not only a career-first WorldTour win for Marta Lach, but also the first WorldTour win of the season for Continental team Ceratizit-WNT.

“All season long, I was hoping for a victory in a WorldTour race, and it happened in the last race of the season,” Lach said at the finish. “I’m super happy. I was keeping believing all year, and it happened, so I’m very very happy. I’m a pretty good sprinter, sometimes when it’s a bit smaller bunch I can do very good. I was believing all the race, but first I had to survive all these climbs. I’m super happy and it’s an amazing feeling to be first on the finish line.”

Also read:

She needed to wait for confirmation from the photo finish, and was both relieved and elated by the verification that she had triumphed.

“I was feeling that I won, but actually I didn’t know exactly,” she said. “I knew that I was faster, but I didn’t know exactly in that moment. It’s unbelievable but I’m very happy.”

The last race of the season ended up being a weekend of firsts, with Moolman Pasio’s overall win the first WorldTour stage race victory of her career, after taking her first WorldTour stage win on Saturday. Moving on to AG Insurance-NXTG for 2023, the 36-year-old thanked her team in her last appearance in SD Worx colours.

“It’s really just so special. It’s been 13 years, my career, and this is really the first time that I win a WorldTour race,” she said at the finish. “Yesterday the Queen stage victory and today the overall victory, it’s really a special way to finish off the year and also my time with SD Worx. My teammates were incredible today, super strong, and I’m very happy.”

How it happened:

After two days of significant climbing, stage 3 was a more rolling day, featuring only two categorized climbs before a flat run-in to Geneva. At 148km, it was the longest stage of the weekend, and the final day for overall leader Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) to defend her jersey.

Early in the stage, Queen of the Mountains Elise Uijen (Team DSM) tried to attack, but the move didn’t stick and it was Petra Stiasny (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) who went away on the first climb. Stiasny took the maximum points on the climb after 36km of racing but, being solo with only a handful of seconds’ advantage, she was soon brought back to the peloton. Having taken second at the QoM point, Uijen sealed her victory in the classification.

The next move came from Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Xstra), who pulled out a substantial gap. Their advantage continued to grow over several kilometers and after 80km completed, the pair were more than six minutes ahead of the peloton. With Harris and Ton 12 and 25 minutes down on GC respectively, they weren’t a threat to the overall, and the bunch remained relaxed behind.

Heading into the final 40km of the stage, the gap began to shrink as Movistar took control of the peloton, wanting to bring things together for stage 1 winner Arlenis Sierra (Movistar). The leading duo were within a minute at 23km to go, but stalled at around 30 seconds for a long time as Canyon-SRAM disrupted the chase in the peloton. In the last 8km, the gap began to close more quickly, and the catch was eventually made at 1.9km to go.

It was SD Worx, BikeExchange-Jayco and Team DSM who lined up their lead-outs heading into the sprint, but the trains became disorganized going into the last 900m of the stage with most sprinters finding themselves isolated. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) put in a final effort for teammate Marie Le Net, who launched her sprint first, but it was each sprinter for themselves as they spread across the road in the final 200m of the finishing straight.

Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) led from the front, but it was Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) who surfed the wheels to then sprint up the right hand side of the road, coming to the line just milimetres ahead of Dronova. After being piloted by Annemiek van Vleuten and then Jelena Eric, Sierra found herself slightly boxed in in the chaotic sprint, settling for third.

Leader Ashleigh Moolman Pasio finished 24th on the stage to secure her victory ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo). As well as Uijen taking the mountains jersey, DSM take home the best young rider jersey on the shoulders of Liane Lippert, whilst the points jersey goes to Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM).

Tour de Romandie Féminin Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3:48:37
2DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
3SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team0:00
4KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
5PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
6LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
7VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo0:00
8REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx0:00
9VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:00
10TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura0:00
11LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:00
12BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
13LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
14KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
15SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
16TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:00
17KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:00
18SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra0:00
19WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:00
20MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:00
21KELLER AlessandraSwitzerland0:00
22EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
23SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:00
24MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx0:00
25MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
26LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:00
27TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra0:00
28HARTMANN ÉlenaSwitzerland0:00
29CALUORI GiniaSwitzerland0:00
30STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service0:00
31CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
32ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team0:00
33SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
34VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
35SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
36BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM0:00
37BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
38PINTAR UrškaUAE Team ADQ0:00
39POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
40WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
41HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB0:00
42GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
43THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo0:00
44HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
45SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
46STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
47VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:00
48WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
49LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
50CAVALLI MartaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:16
51UIJEN EliseTeam DSM0:27
52SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura4:28
53VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg4:28
54ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:18
55FUCHS LeaSwitzerland5:18
56VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5:18
57PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service5:18
58GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg5:18
59NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5:18
60STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra5:18
61TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:18
62RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra10:48
63BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing13:54
64ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13:54
65BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra13:54
66VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service18:11
67SUTER NicoleSwitzerland25:41
68COTTER ImogenPlantur-Pura33:38
69REDAELLI EmmaValcar - Travel & Service33:38
70STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad33:38
71VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg33:38
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx 10:48:51
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:30
3LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:49
4LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM1:05
5EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:36
6MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:51
7KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura2:21
8SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:11
9LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM4:10
10SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx4:51
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing5:31
12PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing6:21
13REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx6:21
14LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:21
15SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:21
16VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx7:43
17VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura8:21
18CAVALLI MartaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:35
19GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:50
20STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad8:54
21MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM10:47
22PINTAR UrškaUAE Team ADQ11:01
23BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM11:31
24WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:32
25HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing12:51
26SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB12:59
27SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg13:02
28DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad14:18
29HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:39
30VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo17:16
31KELLER AlessandraSwitzerland18:26
32STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra18:54
33LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling19:14
34STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service19:20
35THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo19:24
36SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team20:49
37ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco21:22
38BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing24:33
39KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:37
40CALUORI GiniaSwitzerland24:57
41TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra25:58
42KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra27:25
43WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ27:36
44UIJEN EliseTeam DSM27:46
45ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team29:38
46LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope30:06
47WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope30:06
48VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg30:53
49TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura31:31
50TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ31:31
51SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra31:31
52POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB31:31
53HARTMANN ÉlenaSwitzerland32:18
54SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura32:29
55VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling35:28
56TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad36:11
57NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling41:56
58FUCHS LeaSwitzerland42:49
59PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service44:12
60ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco45:29
61RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra47:22
62BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg55:39
63BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing1:02:05
64GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg1:02:37
65VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service1:02:45
66COTTER ImogenPlantur-Pura1:07:19
67BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra1:19:45
68REDAELLI EmmaValcar - Travel & Service1:24:56
69VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg1:27:47
70STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:30:21
71SUTER NicoleSwitzerland1:40:08
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing78
2SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team76
3LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM53
4LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling50
5LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo44
6MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx30
7TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra30
8DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad30
9VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx28
10VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team25
11REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx24
12KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24
13KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura23
14HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing20
15VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo20
16MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope20
17CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing19
18EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB18
19STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad17
20HARTMANN ÉlenaSwitzerland15
21WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
22LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14
23LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope13
24SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx12
25LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM11
26RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra10
27BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM10
28UIJEN EliseTeam DSM10
29SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
30TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura7
31STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra6
32BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg5
33KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra3
34SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg2
35PINTAR UrškaUAE Team ADQ2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM 10:49:56
2MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:46
3LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM3:05
4SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx3:46
5CAVALLI MartaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope7:30
6STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad7:49
7BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM10:26
8HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing11:46
9SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg11:57
10BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing23:28
11CALUORI GiniaSwitzerland23:52
12TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra24:53
13WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ26:31
14UIJEN EliseTeam DSM26:41
15LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope29:01
16WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope29:01
17VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg29:48
18TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura30:26
19TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ30:26
20SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra30:26
21TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad35:06
22PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service43:07
23BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg54:34
24GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg1:01:32
25REDAELLI EmmaValcar - Travel & Service1:23:51
26VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg1:26:42
27STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:29:16
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1UIJEN EliseTeam DSM27
2LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM19
3MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx17
4VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team14
5WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
6STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad12
7VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx12
8SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team8
9RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra7
10LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo6
11HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing5
12PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing4
13WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ4
14REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx4
15LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3
16TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra3
17SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2
18EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1
19THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team SD Worx 32:37:55
2Team DSM4:46
3FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5:09
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco8:41
5Canyon//SRAM Racing13:21
6EF Education-TIBCO-SVB18:52
7Plantur-Pura20:47
8Trek - Segafredo26:11
9Movistar Team39:55
10Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad48:07
11UAE Team ADQ51:05
12Liv Racing Xstra55:37
13Switzerland1:04:19
14Parkhotel Valkenburg1:19:53
15Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:25:26
16Valcar - Travel & Service1:50:54

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

