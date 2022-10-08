Tour de Romandie Féminin stage 2: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio outclimbs Annemiek van Vleuten for victory

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) took the first Women’s WorldTour victory of her career on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, riding away from Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on the final climb of the day.

The world champion settled for second at the finish line at Thyon 2000, while Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) took third on the race’s “queen stage.”

Moolman Pasio now leads the race overall with one stage remaining.

After a whittling down process on the final 17km climb, Moolman Pasio, Van Vleuten, Liane Lippert (Team DSM) and Petra Stiasny (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) emerged as the leading group, but it was two attacks in the last 3km from the South African which saw her ride away from Van Vleuten to take the victory.

Elise Uijen (Team DSM) and Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco) were away for much of the day, chasing Queen of the Mountains points, but were caught on the penultimate climb.

From the beginning I felt like ‘OK, the legs are pretty good’,” Moolman Pasio said at the finish.

“But I mean it’s late in the season and we’re not really sure where everyone’s at. But then when we hit the second-to-last climb, that’s when I really felt that I had very good legs today. My teammates did an exceptional job, on the first climb there was a lot of attacking from Demi [Vollering] and Anna Shackley. Then Marlen Reusser went on the flat part before the last two climbs and it was the perfect situation for us.

“As we passed Marlen, I felt really good so I started to accelerate there, accelerate, slow down, accelerate. Then at some point it was just Annemiek and I.”

“At first I let [Van Vleuten] do a lot of attacking and accelerating, and I could really feel she was really out the saddle and going, but I felt really in control in my saddle, so every time I just followed, followed, followed. Then one moment I could see ‘OK, she’s really done’ and that’s when I decided to make my move.”

“Of course we will do everything tomorrow to keep the lead. We’re only four riders in the team, but we’re a very strong four riders, so I know we will be working very hard and very motivated tomorrow to win the race overall.”

How it happened

Stage 2 saw the Tour de Romandie hit the big climbs with a challenging course from Sion to Thyon 2000 in the southwest of Switzerland on Saturday. It was a shorter day at 104km, but it featured 2,489m of elevation gain and over 30km of categorized climbing before the mountain-top finish at Thyon 2000.

The stage started with an early category 3 climb, coming after 6km of racing, and this incline kicked off the attacks. Queen of the Mountains Elise Uijen (Team DSM) accelerated towards the top to claim maximum points, closely followed by second in the classification Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco). Getting a bit of a gap on the climb, the pair pushed on over the top to leave the peloton behind and stretch out a lead.

On the following flat roads towards the intermediate sprint, a few riders including home names Linda Zanetti (UAE Team ADQ) and Nicole Suter (Switzerland) attacked, but couldn’t get away from the bunch. After 30km of racing, the leading pair had two minutes and fifty seconds on the peloton, and it was Williams who claimed the intermediate sprint.

With Williams and Uijen both more than two minutes down overall, neither were a big threat on GC, so they were allowed to stay up the road for a large portion of the stage, but Movistar kept control on the front of the peloton. Hitting the base of the penultimate climb of the day – a 13km ascent to Suen – Uijen and Williams were still ahead but the attacks started in the peloton as the effort stretched the bunch out. Petra Stiasny (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) tried to get away on home roads, but the efforts of Movistar and Annemiek van Vleuten in the peloton put an end to her attempt. The climb heavily cut into the leaders’ advantage, who were only 40 seconds ahead after a few kilometers of climbing.

Unsurprisingly, then, Uijen and Williams were caught around 6km from the top of the climb. Approaching the top, the high pace set in the peloton had reduced the bunch significantly, which had shrunk down to around 20 riders with still another big climb to come. Race leader Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) was still in the group, but seemingly working for Van Vleuten.

Liane Lippert (Team DSM) crossed the summit first to take maximum mountain points before the race hit a short descent. There was little time to relax on the descent, though, as SD Worx in particular tried to make the race hard on the approach to the final climb.

Their efforts forced a split in the group, as Marlen Reusser (SD Worx), Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) and Sierra got a gap on the remainder of the peloton. With SD Worx and Movistar both happy to let the trio go, the chase stalled behind and the gap quickly grew out to a minute by the start of the final climb. Marta Cavalli was setting the pace behind for FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope, but not significantly eating into the lead on the early part of the climb.

With 11km remaining, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) launched a tentative attack, but didn’t really get a gap. The result of the acceleration though was that Demi Vollering (SD Worx) slipped out the back of the group, and the leaders were brought back to within 25 seconds. Sierra was caught first, putting in a brief effort for Van Vleuten before dropping away. The leading duo were eventually caught at 8.5km to go.

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) was the first to put in a move after the catch, with only Lippert, Van Vleuten and Stiasny holding on to her acceleration. These four looked to be riding away, but then were rejoined by Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Yara Kastelijn (Plantur Pura), Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope).

With 6.4km to go, Van Vleuten put in a big acceleration, but did not just ride away from the group, instead taking with her the same four-rider group as before. This time, they definitively dropped the rest of the race.

Heading into the final 3km ramp, Moolman Pasio upped the pace, which saw Lippert and Stiasny dropped as the South African and Van Vleuten went away alone. With 2.3km to go, Moolman Pasio put in another big acceleration, this time enough to distance the seemingly struggling Van Vleuten. Behind, a steady ride from Longo Borghini saw her pass Lippert and Stiasny and close in on Van Vleuten towards the top of the climb.

 

Going under the flamme rouge, Moolman Pasio had a 10-second advantage and increased her lead towards the line, taking her first WorldTour victory and bettering Van Vleuten on a tough day of climbing. Van Vleuten held off Longo Borghini to take second, whilst the Italian’s determined ride earnt her third on the day.

Moolman Pasio now leads the overall by 30 seconds over Van Vleuten, with Longo Borghini third at 49 seconds down. Elise Uijen’s efforts early in the stage means she keeps the mountains jersey, whilst the points and youth jersey also stay with Sierra and Lippert respectively.

Sunday’s final stage features the least challenging profile of this tough edition of the Tour de Romandie, though the road is still up and down most of the day. There are two categorized climbs on the 148km stage before a descent into Geneva for a flat finish.

Tour de Romandie Féminin Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx3:23:35
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:26
3LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:43
4LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM1:01
5STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:03
6EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:26
7MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:41
8KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura2:11
9SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:01
10LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM4:00
11SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx4:41
12CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing5:21
13REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx6:11
14LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:11
15PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing6:11
16SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:11
17VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx7:37
18CAVALLI MartaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:09
19VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura8:11
20ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:13
21GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:40
22WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco10:14
23HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing10:33
24KELLER AlessandraSwitzerland10:35
25MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM10:37
26SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB10:41
27SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg10:44
28PINTAR UrškaUAE Team ADQ10:51
29BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM11:09
30STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service11:29
31HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB11:54
32DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad12:06
33STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra13:26
34BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing16:42
35THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo17:06
36VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo17:06
37LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling17:06
38CALUORI GiniaSwitzerland17:06
39COTTER ImogenPlantur-Pura17:06
40TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad17:59
41KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:11
42HARTMANN ÉlenaSwitzerland19:24
43SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team20:53
44UIJEN EliseTeam DSM20:53
45VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg22:40
46TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura23:40
47RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra23:40
48LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope23:40
49TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra23:40
50TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ23:40
51SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura23:40
52WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope23:40
53SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra23:40
54KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra23:40
55POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB23:40
56NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling23:44
57VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling23:44
58ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:44
59FUCHS LeaSwitzerland24:37
60WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ25:18
61GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team27:20
62ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team27:20
63VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB31:09
64VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service31:40
65ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ31:40
66BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg34:26
67BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra34:26
68REDAELLI EmmaValcar - Travel & Service34:43
69BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing35:17
70VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg35:30
71GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg36:06
72PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service36:36
73STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad38:04
74MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team39:04
75SUTER NicoleSwitzerland43:02
76BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad44:08
77SEIDEL CleaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling49:33
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx7:00:14
2VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:30
3LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo0:49
4LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM1:05
5EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1:36
6MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope1:51
7KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura2:21
8SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:11
9LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM4:10
10SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx4:51
11CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing5:31
12PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing6:21
13LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:21
14REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx6:21
15SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:21
16VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx7:43
17CAVALLI MartaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:19
18VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura8:21
19GUILMAN VictorieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope8:50
20STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad8:54
21MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM10:47
22PINTAR UrškaUAE Team ADQ11:01
23BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM11:31
24WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12:32
25HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing12:51
26SHAPIRA OmerEF Education-TIBCO-SVB12:59
27SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg13:02
28STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra13:36
29DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad14:24
30HAMMES KathrinEF Education-TIBCO-SVB15:39
31ŽIGART UrškaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:04
32VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo17:16
33KELLER AlessandraSwitzerland18:26
34STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service19:20
35THOMAS LeahTrek - Segafredo19:24
36LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling19:24
37SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team20:53
38BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing24:33
39KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco24:37
40CALUORI GiniaSwitzerland24:57
41TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra25:58
42VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg26:25
43UIJEN EliseTeam DSM27:19
44KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra27:25
45WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ27:36
46SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaPlantur-Pura28:01
47ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team29:38
48LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope30:06
49WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope30:06
50VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling30:10
51TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad30:53
52TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura31:31
53TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ31:31
54SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra31:31
55POIDEVIN SaraEF Education-TIBCO-SVB31:31
56ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:35
57HARTMANN ÉlenaSwitzerland32:18
58COTTER ImogenPlantur-Pura33:41
59GUTIÉRREZ SheylaMovistar Team35:11
60RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra36:34
61NILSSON HannaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling36:38
62FUCHS LeaSwitzerland37:31
63PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service38:54
64VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB39:00
65VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service44:34
66ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ44:34
67MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team46:55
68BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing48:11
69REDAELLI EmmaValcar - Travel & Service51:18
70VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg54:09
71BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg55:39
72STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad56:43
73GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg57:19
74BUURMAN EvaLiv Racing Xstra1:05:51
75SUTER NicoleSwitzerland1:14:27
76BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:15:33
77SEIDEL CleaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:20:58
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team56
2PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing50
3LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM49
4LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo38
5MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx30
6VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team25
7KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura23
8MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope20
9VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx20
10CHABBEY EliseCanyon//SRAM Racing19
11EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB18
12STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad17
13WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
14HARTMANN ÉlenaSwitzerland15
15REUSSER MarlenTeam SD Worx14
16LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope13
17SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx12
18LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM11
19BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM10
20UIJEN EliseTeam DSM10
21RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra10
22SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9
23VAN DIJK EllenTrek - Segafredo8
24STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing Xstra6
25KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
26MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team6
27PINTAR UrškaUAE Team ADQ2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM7:01:19
2MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:46
3LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM3:05
4SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx3:46
5CAVALLI MartaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope7:14
6STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad7:49
7BARALE FrancescaTeam DSM10:26
8HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing11:46
9SCHOENS QuintyParkhotel Valkenburg11:57
10BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing23:28
11CALUORI GiniaSwitzerland23:52
12TON QuintyLiv Racing Xstra24:53
13VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg25:20
14UIJEN EliseTeam DSM26:14
15WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ26:31
16LE NET MarieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope29:01
17WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope29:01
18TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad29:48
19TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura30:26
20TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ30:26
21SMULDERS SilkeLiv Racing Xstra30:26
22PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service37:49
23VALLIERES MagdeleineEF Education-TIBCO-SVB37:55
24ZANETTI LindaUAE Team ADQ43:29
25MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team45:50
26REDAELLI EmmaValcar - Travel & Service50:13
27VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg53:04
28BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg54:34
29STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad55:38
30GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg56:14
31BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:14:28
32SEIDEL CleaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:19:53
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1UIJEN EliseTeam DSM21
2LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM19
3MOOLMAN AshleighTeam SD Worx16
4VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team14
5WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
6VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx8
7SIERRA ArlenisMovistar Team8
8RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra7
9LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek - Segafredo6
10PALADIN SorayaCanyon//SRAM Racing4
11STIASNY PetraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad4
12WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ4
13LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3
14SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2
15EWERS VeronicaEF Education-TIBCO-SVB1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team SD Worx 21:12:04
2Team DSM4:46
3FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5:09
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco8:41
5Canyon//SRAM Racing13:21
6EF Education-TIBCO-SVB18:52
7Plantur-Pura20:47
8Trek - Segafredo26:11
9Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad42:49

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

