Tour de Romandie Féminin stage 2: Ashleigh Moolman Pasio outclimbs Annemiek van Vleuten for victory
South African takes first WorldTour win on Thyon 2000 summit finish, moves into GC lead.
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) took the first Women’s WorldTour victory of her career on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, riding away from Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on the final climb of the day.
The world champion settled for second at the finish line at Thyon 2000, while Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) took third on the race’s “queen stage.”
Moolman Pasio now leads the race overall with one stage remaining.
After a whittling down process on the final 17km climb, Moolman Pasio, Van Vleuten, Liane Lippert (Team DSM) and Petra Stiasny (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) emerged as the leading group, but it was two attacks in the last 3km from the South African which saw her ride away from Van Vleuten to take the victory.
Elise Uijen (Team DSM) and Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco) were away for much of the day, chasing Queen of the Mountains points, but were caught on the penultimate climb.
From the beginning I felt like ‘OK, the legs are pretty good’,” Moolman Pasio said at the finish.
“But I mean it’s late in the season and we’re not really sure where everyone’s at. But then when we hit the second-to-last climb, that’s when I really felt that I had very good legs today. My teammates did an exceptional job, on the first climb there was a lot of attacking from Demi [Vollering] and Anna Shackley. Then Marlen Reusser went on the flat part before the last two climbs and it was the perfect situation for us.
“As we passed Marlen, I felt really good so I started to accelerate there, accelerate, slow down, accelerate. Then at some point it was just Annemiek and I.”
“At first I let [Van Vleuten] do a lot of attacking and accelerating, and I could really feel she was really out the saddle and going, but I felt really in control in my saddle, so every time I just followed, followed, followed. Then one moment I could see ‘OK, she’s really done’ and that’s when I decided to make my move.”
“Of course we will do everything tomorrow to keep the lead. We’re only four riders in the team, but we’re a very strong four riders, so I know we will be working very hard and very motivated tomorrow to win the race overall.”
How it happened
Stage 2 saw the Tour de Romandie hit the big climbs with a challenging course from Sion to Thyon 2000 in the southwest of Switzerland on Saturday. It was a shorter day at 104km, but it featured 2,489m of elevation gain and over 30km of categorized climbing before the mountain-top finish at Thyon 2000.
The stage started with an early category 3 climb, coming after 6km of racing, and this incline kicked off the attacks. Queen of the Mountains Elise Uijen (Team DSM) accelerated towards the top to claim maximum points, closely followed by second in the classification Georgia Williams (BikeExchange-Jayco). Getting a bit of a gap on the climb, the pair pushed on over the top to leave the peloton behind and stretch out a lead.
On the following flat roads towards the intermediate sprint, a few riders including home names Linda Zanetti (UAE Team ADQ) and Nicole Suter (Switzerland) attacked, but couldn’t get away from the bunch. After 30km of racing, the leading pair had two minutes and fifty seconds on the peloton, and it was Williams who claimed the intermediate sprint.
With Williams and Uijen both more than two minutes down overall, neither were a big threat on GC, so they were allowed to stay up the road for a large portion of the stage, but Movistar kept control on the front of the peloton. Hitting the base of the penultimate climb of the day – a 13km ascent to Suen – Uijen and Williams were still ahead but the attacks started in the peloton as the effort stretched the bunch out. Petra Stiasny (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) tried to get away on home roads, but the efforts of Movistar and Annemiek van Vleuten in the peloton put an end to her attempt. The climb heavily cut into the leaders’ advantage, who were only 40 seconds ahead after a few kilometers of climbing.
Unsurprisingly, then, Uijen and Williams were caught around 6km from the top of the climb. Approaching the top, the high pace set in the peloton had reduced the bunch significantly, which had shrunk down to around 20 riders with still another big climb to come. Race leader Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) was still in the group, but seemingly working for Van Vleuten.
Liane Lippert (Team DSM) crossed the summit first to take maximum mountain points before the race hit a short descent. There was little time to relax on the descent, though, as SD Worx in particular tried to make the race hard on the approach to the final climb.
Their efforts forced a split in the group, as Marlen Reusser (SD Worx), Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) and Sierra got a gap on the remainder of the peloton. With SD Worx and Movistar both happy to let the trio go, the chase stalled behind and the gap quickly grew out to a minute by the start of the final climb. Marta Cavalli was setting the pace behind for FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope, but not significantly eating into the lead on the early part of the climb.
With 11km remaining, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) launched a tentative attack, but didn’t really get a gap. The result of the acceleration though was that Demi Vollering (SD Worx) slipped out the back of the group, and the leaders were brought back to within 25 seconds. Sierra was caught first, putting in a brief effort for Van Vleuten before dropping away. The leading duo were eventually caught at 8.5km to go.
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) was the first to put in a move after the catch, with only Lippert, Van Vleuten and Stiasny holding on to her acceleration. These four looked to be riding away, but then were rejoined by Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Yara Kastelijn (Plantur Pura), Amanda Spratt (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope).
With 6.4km to go, Van Vleuten put in a big acceleration, but did not just ride away from the group, instead taking with her the same four-rider group as before. This time, they definitively dropped the rest of the race.
Heading into the final 3km ramp, Moolman Pasio upped the pace, which saw Lippert and Stiasny dropped as the South African and Van Vleuten went away alone. With 2.3km to go, Moolman Pasio put in another big acceleration, this time enough to distance the seemingly struggling Van Vleuten. Behind, a steady ride from Longo Borghini saw her pass Lippert and Stiasny and close in on Van Vleuten towards the top of the climb.
🎥 Curious what the final 500m will look like today? Here you go! #TDRF2022 #TDRF pic.twitter.com/dEmgGcvbVW
— UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) October 8, 2022
Going under the flamme rouge, Moolman Pasio had a 10-second advantage and increased her lead towards the line, taking her first WorldTour victory and bettering Van Vleuten on a tough day of climbing. Van Vleuten held off Longo Borghini to take second, whilst the Italian’s determined ride earnt her third on the day.
Moolman Pasio now leads the overall by 30 seconds over Van Vleuten, with Longo Borghini third at 49 seconds down. Elise Uijen’s efforts early in the stage means she keeps the mountains jersey, whilst the points and youth jersey also stay with Sierra and Lippert respectively.
Sunday’s final stage features the least challenging profile of this tough edition of the Tour de Romandie, though the road is still up and down most of the day. There are two categorized climbs on the 148km stage before a descent into Geneva for a flat finish.
Tour de Romandie Féminin Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|3:23:35
|2
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|3
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|4
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|1:01
|5
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:03
|6
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:26
|7
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:41
|8
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|2:11
|9
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:01
|10
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|4:00
|11
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|4:41
|12
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5:21
|13
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|6:11
|14
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:11
|15
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:11
|16
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:11
|17
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|7:37
|18
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:09
|19
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|8:11
|20
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:13
|21
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:40
|22
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|10:14
|23
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|10:33
|24
|KELLER Alessandra
|Switzerland
|10:35
|25
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|10:37
|26
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|10:41
|27
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10:44
|28
|PINTAR Urška
|UAE Team ADQ
|10:51
|29
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|11:09
|30
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|11:29
|31
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|11:54
|32
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|12:06
|33
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13:26
|34
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|16:42
|35
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:06
|36
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:06
|37
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|17:06
|38
|CALUORI Ginia
|Switzerland
|17:06
|39
|COTTER Imogen
|Plantur-Pura
|17:06
|40
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|17:59
|41
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:11
|42
|HARTMANN Élena
|Switzerland
|19:24
|43
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|20:53
|44
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|20:53
|45
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22:40
|46
|TRUYEN Marthe
|Plantur-Pura
|23:40
|47
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|23:40
|48
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|23:40
|49
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|23:40
|50
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|23:40
|51
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|23:40
|52
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|23:40
|53
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|23:40
|54
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|23:40
|55
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|23:40
|56
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|23:44
|57
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|23:44
|58
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:44
|59
|FUCHS Lea
|Switzerland
|24:37
|60
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|25:18
|61
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|27:20
|62
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|27:20
|63
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|31:09
|64
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|31:40
|65
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|31:40
|66
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34:26
|67
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|34:26
|68
|REDAELLI Emma
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|34:43
|69
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|35:17
|70
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|35:30
|71
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|36:06
|72
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|36:36
|73
|STERN Léa
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|38:04
|74
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|39:04
|75
|SUTER Nicole
|Switzerland
|43:02
|76
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|44:08
|77
|SEIDEL Clea
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|49:33
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|7:00:14
|2
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|0:30
|3
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|4
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|1:05
|5
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1:36
|6
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|1:51
|7
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|2:21
|8
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:11
|9
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|4:10
|10
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|4:51
|11
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|5:31
|12
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|6:21
|13
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|6:21
|14
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|6:21
|15
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:21
|16
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|7:43
|17
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:19
|18
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Plantur-Pura
|8:21
|19
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|8:50
|20
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|8:54
|21
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|10:47
|22
|PINTAR Urška
|UAE Team ADQ
|11:01
|23
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|11:31
|24
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|12:32
|25
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|12:51
|26
|SHAPIRA Omer
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|12:59
|27
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13:02
|28
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|13:36
|29
|DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|14:24
|30
|HAMMES Kathrin
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|15:39
|31
|ŽIGART Urška
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:04
|32
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:16
|33
|KELLER Alessandra
|Switzerland
|18:26
|34
|STANNARD Elizabeth
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|19:20
|35
|THOMAS Leah
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:24
|36
|LACH Marta
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|19:24
|37
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|20:53
|38
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|24:33
|39
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|24:37
|40
|CALUORI Ginia
|Switzerland
|24:57
|41
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|25:58
|42
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|26:25
|43
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|27:19
|44
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing Xstra
|27:25
|45
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|27:36
|46
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Plantur-Pura
|28:01
|47
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|29:38
|48
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|30:06
|49
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|30:06
|50
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|30:10
|51
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|30:53
|52
|TRUYEN Marthe
|Plantur-Pura
|31:31
|53
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|31:31
|54
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|31:31
|55
|POIDEVIN Sara
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|31:31
|56
|ALLEN Jessica
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31:35
|57
|HARTMANN Élena
|Switzerland
|32:18
|58
|COTTER Imogen
|Plantur-Pura
|33:41
|59
|GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
|Movistar Team
|35:11
|60
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|36:34
|61
|NILSSON Hanna
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|36:38
|62
|FUCHS Lea
|Switzerland
|37:31
|63
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|38:54
|64
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|39:00
|65
|VIGIE Margaux
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|44:34
|66
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|44:34
|67
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|46:55
|68
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|48:11
|69
|REDAELLI Emma
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|51:18
|70
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54:09
|71
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55:39
|72
|STERN Léa
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|56:43
|73
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57:19
|74
|BUURMAN Eva
|Liv Racing Xstra
|1:05:51
|75
|SUTER Nicole
|Switzerland
|1:14:27
|76
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:15:33
|77
|SEIDEL Clea
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:20:58
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|56
|2
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|50
|3
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|49
|4
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|38
|5
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|30
|6
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|25
|7
|KASTELIJN Yara
|Plantur-Pura
|23
|8
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|20
|9
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|20
|10
|CHABBEY Elise
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|19
|11
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|18
|12
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|17
|13
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|14
|HARTMANN Élena
|Switzerland
|15
|15
|REUSSER Marlen
|Team SD Worx
|14
|16
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|13
|17
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|12
|18
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|11
|19
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|10
|20
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|10
|21
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|10
|22
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9
|23
|VAN DIJK Ellen
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|24
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|Liv Racing Xstra
|6
|25
|KESSLER Nina
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|26
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|6
|27
|PINTAR Urška
|UAE Team ADQ
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|7:01:19
|2
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|0:46
|3
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team DSM
|3:05
|4
|SHACKLEY Anna
|Team SD Worx
|3:46
|5
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|7:14
|6
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|7:49
|7
|BARALE Francesca
|Team DSM
|10:26
|8
|HARRIS Ella
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|11:46
|9
|SCHOENS Quinty
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11:57
|10
|BRADBURY Neve
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|23:28
|11
|CALUORI Ginia
|Switzerland
|23:52
|12
|TON Quinty
|Liv Racing Xstra
|24:53
|13
|VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25:20
|14
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|26:14
|15
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|26:31
|16
|LE NET Marie
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|29:01
|17
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|29:01
|18
|TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|29:48
|19
|TRUYEN Marthe
|Plantur-Pura
|30:26
|20
|TOMASI Laura
|UAE Team ADQ
|30:26
|21
|SMULDERS Silke
|Liv Racing Xstra
|30:26
|22
|PIRRONE Elena
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|37:49
|23
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|37:55
|24
|ZANETTI Linda
|UAE Team ADQ
|43:29
|25
|MARTÍN Sara
|Movistar Team
|45:50
|26
|REDAELLI Emma
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|50:13
|27
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|53:04
|28
|BREDEWOLD Mischa
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54:34
|29
|STERN Léa
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|55:38
|30
|GERRITSE Femke
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56:14
|31
|BUCH Hannah
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|1:14:28
|32
|SEIDEL Clea
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:19:53
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|UIJEN Elise
|Team DSM
|21
|2
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team DSM
|19
|3
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|Team SD Worx
|16
|4
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Movistar Team
|14
|5
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|6
|VOLLERING Demi
|Team SD Worx
|8
|7
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Movistar Team
|8
|8
|RAGUSA Katia
|Liv Racing Xstra
|7
|9
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|10
|PALADIN Soraya
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|4
|11
|STIASNY Petra
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|4
|12
|WRIGHT Sophie
|UAE Team ADQ
|4
|13
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|3
|14
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2
|15
|EWERS Veronica
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team SD Worx
|21:12:04
|2
|Team DSM
|4:46
|3
|FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope
|5:09
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:41
|5
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|13:21
|6
|EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|18:52
|7
|Plantur-Pura
|20:47
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:11
|9
|Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|42:49
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.