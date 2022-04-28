Tour de Romandie: Ethan Hayter outsprints Fernando Gaviria for stage 2 win
Rohan Dennis rolled safely through first full day in the race leader's jersey, with a 14-second lead.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) won the field sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, outlasting Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) and a fading Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in a very close-shoulder dash for the line.
Hayter also won the opening prologue time trial.
Australian Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), the Tokyo Olympic time trial bronze medalist, finished safely in the bunch to retain a 14-second lead in the general classification.
How it happened
A four man break of Nils Brun (Swiss national team), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Lopez (Equipo Kern Pharma), and Baptiste Planckaert (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matiériaux) had slightly more than a two-minute gap at 60km remaining.
This advantage was chipped away by the peloton through 54km to go, and with 38km remaining, Planckaert and Brun gave up their positions on the front and faded to the main bunch, which was just one minute behind Skujiņš and Lopez.
Winds played a role in thinning the race, sheering across the route, as did the high pace set by Ineos Grenadiers.
Skujiņš and Lopez pushed on through 26km to go with a 45-second advantage, but over the following 6km, the two-man remains of the breakaway were brought to heel.
Powered by Andrea Amador and Lucas Plapp, Ineos Grenadiers continued to drive the pace through the 15km mark, and over a small rise that marked 11km left in the stage.
Where Ineos Grenadiers went, they were shadowed by Jumbo-Visma. And when Bahrain Victorious took over pace-setting duties, the Dutch outfit in yellow-and-black positioned themselves behind this team.
At 8km from the finish, Ineos Grenadiers again took to the front, on the wheels of American Magnus Sheffield, trailed by Geraint Thomas and Hayter.
No attacks came in the run-in to the finishing line, and no single team controlled the front as the pace remained high through the 3km marker.
Israel-Premier Tech tried to position Michael Woods safely near the front of the race, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) towed race-leader Dennis at 2km to go near the front before the road narrowed in the final 1,700m.
Sheffield delivered Hayer to less than 500m to go, and a few hundred meters later, the prologue time trial winner was the first to open the sprint and held a charging Gaviria to take his second win in three days.
Stage 3 Friday includes five category 3 climbs, over a very hilly 165km route.
Tour de Romandie Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:04:55
|2
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|5
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|6
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|7
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|10
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|11
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|12
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|0:00
|13
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|15
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|16
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|17
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|18
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|19
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|20
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|21
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|22
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|23
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|24
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|25
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|26
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|27
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|28
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|0:00
|29
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|30
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|31
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|32
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|33
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:00
|34
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|35
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|36
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|37
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|38
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|39
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|40
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|41
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|42
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|43
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|44
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|45
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|46
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|47
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|48
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|49
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|50
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|51
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|52
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|53
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|54
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|55
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|0:00
|56
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|57
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|58
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|59
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|60
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:00
|61
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|62
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|63
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|64
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|65
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|66
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|67
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|68
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|69
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|70
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|71
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|72
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|73
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|74
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|75
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|76
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|77
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|78
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|79
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:24
|80
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:27
|81
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:15
|82
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|2:51
|83
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:43
|84
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|3:51
|85
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:57
|86
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:57
|87
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:57
|88
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:57
|89
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:57
|90
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:57
|91
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:57
|92
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:57
|93
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:57
|94
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:50
|95
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|4:50
|96
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:50
|97
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:50
|98
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:50
|99
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|4:50
|100
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|4:50
|101
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:50
|102
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|4:50
|103
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:50
|104
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:50
|105
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:50
|106
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:50
|107
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|4:50
|108
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:41
|109
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:41
|110
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:41
|111
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:41
|112
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:41
|113
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:06
|114
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:06
|115
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:06
|116
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:06
|117
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:06
|118
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:06
|119
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|9:06
|120
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|9:06
|121
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|9:06
|122
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:06
|123
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9:06
|124
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|9:06
|125
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:06
|126
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|9:06
|127
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|9:06
|128
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|9:06
|129
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:06
|130
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:06
|131
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:54
|132
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:54
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:34:43
|2
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|3
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:18
|4
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:18
|5
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|6
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:18
|7
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:20
|8
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:21
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|10
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24
|11
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:24
|12
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:24
|13
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24
|14
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:24
|15
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|0:26
|16
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:26
|18
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|19
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|0:29
|20
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:30
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:31
|22
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:33
|23
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:33
|24
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:34
|25
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:34
|26
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|27
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:36
|28
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:36
|29
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38
|30
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:39
|31
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:41
|32
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|33
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:43
|34
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:43
|35
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|36
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:46
|37
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|38
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|39
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|40
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|41
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:51
|42
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|0:56
|43
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:58
|44
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:58
|45
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03
|46
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:08
|47
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:12
|48
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:31
|49
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|50
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:49
|51
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:50
|52
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:53
|53
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:55
|54
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|1:58
|55
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:59
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:01
|57
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:01
|58
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:03
|59
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:04
|60
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:13
|61
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18
|62
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:22
|63
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:48
|64
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:30
|65
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:47
|66
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:48
|67
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:06
|68
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:08
|69
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:09
|70
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:12
|71
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:16
|72
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:18
|73
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|5:21
|74
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:54
|75
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:09
|76
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:18
|77
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:40
|78
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7:16
|79
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:36
|80
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:06
|81
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:07
|82
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:11
|83
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:30
|84
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:38
|85
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|8:54
|86
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|9:08
|87
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:40
|88
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:07
|89
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:11
|90
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|10:13
|91
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:53
|92
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:55
|93
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:56
|94
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:58
|95
|JACOBS Johan
|Movistar Team
|11:01
|96
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|11:05
|97
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:13
|98
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:38
|99
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:43
|100
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:58
|101
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:00
|102
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|12:01
|103
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:06
|104
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:38
|105
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13:17
|106
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:15
|107
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:23
|108
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:53
|109
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:10
|110
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:11
|111
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:43
|112
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|15:47
|113
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|15:53
|114
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|16:05
|115
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16:06
|116
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|17:00
|117
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:59
|118
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:03
|119
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:07
|120
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|20:10
|121
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|20:10
|122
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|20:12
|123
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|20:24
|124
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:41
|125
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:37
|126
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|21:58
|127
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:35
|128
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:54
|129
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|23:03
|130
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|23:05
|131
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|23:06
|132
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|23:23
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|80
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|55
|3
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|50
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|5
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|6
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30
|7
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|8
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|11
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|12
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|13
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|14
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|15
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|16
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|17
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16
|18
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|19
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|15
|20
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|15
|21
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|24
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|25
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|10
|26
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|27
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10
|28
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|29
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|30
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|31
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|6
|32
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|33
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|34
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|35
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|6
|36
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|37
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|5
|38
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4
|39
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4
|40
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|41
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|42
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|43
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:35:01
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03
|4
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06
|5
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:06
|6
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|7
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:16
|8
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:24
|9
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:25
|10
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:28
|11
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|0:28
|12
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:45
|13
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:32
|14
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|1:40
|15
|STRONG Corbin
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:04
|16
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:29
|17
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|5:03
|18
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:22
|19
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|8:36
|20
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|9:53
|21
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:35
|22
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|10:47
|23
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:20
|24
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:40
|25
|VERNON Ethan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:42
|26
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:05
|27
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:52
|28
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:25
|29
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:47
|30
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|16:42
|31
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19:45
|32
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|19:52
|33
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:54
|34
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:17
|35
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:36
|36
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|22:45
|37
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|22:47
|38
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|22:48
|39
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|23:05
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|13
|2
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|10
|3
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|7
|4
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|5
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|5
|6
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|7
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|8
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|9
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|10
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|11
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|12
|PLANCKAERT Baptiste
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|13
|NABERMAN Tim
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:45:14
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:15
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:16
|6
|Cofidis
|0:18
|7
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:24
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|10
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:15
|12
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:46
|13
|Switzerland
|2:18
|14
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:54
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:22
|16
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:27
|17
|Team DSM
|3:44
|18
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:42
|19
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:28
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|13:04
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.