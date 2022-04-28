Become a Member

Road

Tour de Romandie: Ethan Hayter outsprints Fernando Gaviria for stage 2 win

Rohan Dennis rolled safely through first full day in the race leader's jersey, with a 14-second lead.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) won the field sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, outlasting Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) and a fading Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in a very close-shoulder dash for the line.

Hayter also won the opening prologue time trial.

Australian Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), the Tokyo Olympic time trial bronze medalist, finished safely in the bunch to retain a 14-second lead in the general classification.

How it happened

A four man break of Nils Brun (Swiss national team), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Lopez (Equipo Kern Pharma), and Baptiste Planckaert (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matiériaux) had slightly more than a two-minute gap at 60km remaining.

This advantage was chipped away by the peloton through 54km to go, and with 38km remaining, Planckaert and Brun gave up their positions on the front and faded to the main bunch, which was just one minute behind Skujiņš and Lopez.

Winds played a role in thinning the race, sheering across the route, as did the high pace set by Ineos Grenadiers.

Skujiņš and Lopez pushed on through 26km to go with a 45-second advantage, but over the following 6km, the two-man remains of the breakaway were brought to heel.

Powered by Andrea Amador and Lucas Plapp, Ineos Grenadiers continued to drive the pace through the 15km mark, and over a small rise that marked 11km left in the stage.

Where Ineos Grenadiers went, they were shadowed by Jumbo-Visma. And when Bahrain Victorious took over pace-setting duties, the Dutch outfit in yellow-and-black positioned themselves behind this team.

At 8km from the finish, Ineos Grenadiers again took to the front, on the wheels of American Magnus Sheffield, trailed by Geraint Thomas and Hayter.

No attacks came in the run-in to the finishing line, and no single team controlled the front as the pace remained high through the 3km marker.

Israel-Premier Tech tried to position Michael Woods safely near the front of the race, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) towed race-leader Dennis at 2km to go near the front before the road narrowed in the final 1,700m.

Sheffield delivered Hayer to less than 500m to go, and a few hundred meters later, the prologue time trial winner was the first to open the sprint and held a charging Gaviria to take his second win in three days.

Stage 3 Friday includes five category 3 climbs, over a very hilly 165km route.

Tour de Romandie Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers4:04:55
2ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo0:00
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates0:00
4VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:00
5QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
6HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
7ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
10KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:00
11HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
12COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland0:00
13GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal0:00
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:00
15FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
16PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
17DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:00
18BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
20JACOBS JohanMovistar Team0:00
21SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
22PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
23THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:00
24SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers0:00
25CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
26MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:00
27HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
28FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland0:00
29RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
30OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:00
31VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
32KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
33FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:00
34SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
35SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
36POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
37NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
38AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
39DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
40WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
41NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
42MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
43BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:00
44STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
45MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
46MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
47PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
48POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:00
49VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
50LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:00
51GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:00
52SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
53TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
54REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
55VOISARD YannisSwitzerland0:00
56MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
57CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
58PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious0:00
59AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
60GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:00
61MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
62CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
63FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:00
64DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
65TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
66BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
67VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal0:00
68RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team0:00
69HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost0:00
70PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe0:00
71TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
72JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
73PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
74ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
75KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
76HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:00
77PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
78GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
79SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:24
80SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:27
81GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:15
82BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM2:51
83ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:43
84ARMÉE SanderCofidis3:51
85VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:57
86KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:57
87CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:57
88RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers3:57
89WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe3:57
90PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team3:57
91BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team3:57
92ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma3:57
93BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma3:57
94BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:50
95COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM4:50
96CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech4:50
97GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma4:50
98JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:50
99BOHLI TomCofidis4:50
100LILLO DarioSwitzerland4:50
101GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma4:50
102TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM4:50
103STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost4:50
104FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech4:50
105TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo4:50
106VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:50
107PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM4:50
108TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo6:41
109DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers6:41
110SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6:41
111RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team6:41
112NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team6:41
113PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:06
114HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:06
115GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:06
116ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ9:06
117JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:06
118PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious9:06
119CHAMPION ThomasCofidis9:06
120THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland9:06
121BRUN NilsSwitzerland9:06
122WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious9:06
123ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9:06
124IZAGIRRE IonCofidis9:06
125BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ9:06
126DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland9:06
127NABERMAN TimTeam DSM9:06
128SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal9:06
129HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma9:06
130LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma9:06
131GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma10:54
132LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma10:54
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma8:34:43
2GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:14
3SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:18
4TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:18
5AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:18
6HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:18
7BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech0:20
8MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:21
9VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:23
10HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:24
11LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:24
12POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:24
13O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:24
14BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:24
15FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:26
16MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:26
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:26
18PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:26
19COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland0:29
20MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:30
21MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:31
22HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:33
23PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:33
24THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:34
25MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:34
26BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:35
27REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:36
28FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:36
29CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:38
30VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:39
31GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:41
32RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:42
33ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:43
34QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:43
35ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:45
36WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech0:46
37FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:46
38GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:46
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:48
40SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:50
41KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:51
42FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland0:56
43TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:58
44KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma0:58
45SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers1:03
46CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:08
47PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:12
48NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:31
49CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
50OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates1:49
51HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost1:50
52POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates1:53
53PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious1:55
54VOISARD YannisSwitzerland1:58
55SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:59
56AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:01
57MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:01
58HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe2:03
59PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:04
60RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:13
61TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18
62STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech2:22
63SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team2:48
64GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3:30
65BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:47
66SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe4:48
67PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe5:06
68GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates5:08
69KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:09
70SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:12
71GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:16
72MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:18
73VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal5:21
74ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:54
75BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team6:09
76BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma6:18
77TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo6:40
78GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma7:16
79JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:36
80ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo8:06
81CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech8:07
82SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo8:11
83ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma8:30
84DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team8:38
85LILLO DarioSwitzerland8:54
86ARMÉE SanderCofidis9:08
87NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team9:40
88FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech10:07
89GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma10:11
90COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM10:13
91DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:53
92PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team10:55
93TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo10:56
94JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team10:58
95JACOBS JohanMovistar Team11:01
96GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal11:05
97NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team11:13
98LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma11:38
99BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ11:43
100PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team11:58
101VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:00
102TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM12:01
103CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:06
104WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious12:38
105VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13:17
106ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ14:15
107HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers14:23
108KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team14:53
109WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe15:10
110RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team15:11
111STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost15:43
112PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM15:47
113BOHLI TomCofidis15:53
114GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma16:05
115BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16:06
116BRUN NilsSwitzerland17:00
117RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers18:59
118PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious20:03
119ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:07
120IZAGIRRE IonCofidis20:10
121SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal20:10
122HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma20:12
123GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team20:24
124PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:41
125DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers21:37
126LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma21:58
127HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:35
128JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:54
129DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland23:03
130CHAMPION ThomasCofidis23:05
131THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland23:06
132NABERMAN TimTeam DSM23:23
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers80
2DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma55
3TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious50
4VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe36
5SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo30
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe30
7HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
8ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo30
9O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers24
11HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates20
12GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates20
13QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost18
14AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates17
15SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
16SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe16
17SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
18DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers15
19THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland15
20ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM15
21VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious12
24STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost11
25BRUN NilsSwitzerland10
26RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers10
27LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma10
28JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
29CRAS SteffLotto Soudal8
30KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma7
31RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team6
32NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech6
33HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma6
34PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
35DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland6
36BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech5
37COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland5
38FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech4
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4
40SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers4
41GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal4
42MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3
43POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team8:35:01
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:03
4HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates0:06
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:06
6PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:08
7MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:16
8RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:24
9QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost0:25
10FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates0:28
11GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team0:28
12SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers0:45
13HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost1:32
14VOISARD YannisSwitzerland1:40
15STRONG CorbinIsrael - Premier Tech2:04
16BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:29
17VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal5:03
18TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo6:22
19LILLO DarioSwitzerland8:36
20GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma9:53
21DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:35
22GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal10:47
23LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma11:20
24PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team11:40
25VERNON EthanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:42
26HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers14:05
27WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe14:52
28STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost15:25
29GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma15:47
30BRUN NilsSwitzerland16:42
31PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious19:45
32SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal19:52
33HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma19:54
34HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:17
35JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:36
36DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland22:45
37CHAMPION ThomasCofidis22:47
38THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland22:48
39NABERMAN TimTeam DSM23:05
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CHAMPION ThomasCofidis13
2DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland10
3THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland7
4AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers5
5BRUN NilsSwitzerland5
6GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
7SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3
8ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
9LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma2
10JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
11PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
12PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
13NABERMAN TimTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 25:45:14
2Movistar Team0:15
3Trek - Segafredo0:15
4INEOS Grenadiers0:16
5Bahrain - Victorious0:16
6Cofidis0:18
7Israel - Premier Tech0:24
8Jumbo-Visma0:32
9Groupama - FDJ0:34
10BORA - hansgrohe1:15
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:15
12EF Education-EasyPost1:46
13Switzerland2:18
14Astana Qazaqstan Team2:54
15AG2R Citroën Team3:22
16Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:27
17Team DSM3:44
18Equipo Kern Pharma6:42
19Team BikeExchange - Jayco8:28
20Lotto Soudal13:04

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

