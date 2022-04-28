Tour de Romandie: Ethan Hayter outsprints Fernando Gaviria for stage 2 win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) won the field sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, outlasting Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) and a fading Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in a very close-shoulder dash for the line.

Hayter also won the opening prologue time trial.

Australian Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), the Tokyo Olympic time trial bronze medalist, finished safely in the bunch to retain a 14-second lead in the general classification.

How it happened

A four man break of Nils Brun (Swiss national team), Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Lopez (Equipo Kern Pharma), and Baptiste Planckaert (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matiériaux) had slightly more than a two-minute gap at 60km remaining.

This advantage was chipped away by the peloton through 54km to go, and with 38km remaining, Planckaert and Brun gave up their positions on the front and faded to the main bunch, which was just one minute behind Skujiņš and Lopez.

Winds played a role in thinning the race, sheering across the route, as did the high pace set by Ineos Grenadiers.

Skujiņš and Lopez pushed on through 26km to go with a 45-second advantage, but over the following 6km, the two-man remains of the breakaway were brought to heel.

Powered by Andrea Amador and Lucas Plapp, Ineos Grenadiers continued to drive the pace through the 15km mark, and over a small rise that marked 11km left in the stage.

Where Ineos Grenadiers went, they were shadowed by Jumbo-Visma. And when Bahrain Victorious took over pace-setting duties, the Dutch outfit in yellow-and-black positioned themselves behind this team.

At 8km from the finish, Ineos Grenadiers again took to the front, on the wheels of American Magnus Sheffield, trailed by Geraint Thomas and Hayter.

No attacks came in the run-in to the finishing line, and no single team controlled the front as the pace remained high through the 3km marker.

Israel-Premier Tech tried to position Michael Woods safely near the front of the race, and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) towed race-leader Dennis at 2km to go near the front before the road narrowed in the final 1,700m.

Sheffield delivered Hayer to less than 500m to go, and a few hundred meters later, the prologue time trial winner was the first to open the sprint and held a charging Gaviria to take his second win in three days.

Stage 3 Friday includes five category 3 climbs, over a very hilly 165km route.