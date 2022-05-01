Tour de Romandie: Aleksandr Vlasov blitzes final TT, swoops on overall victory
Vlasov crushes mountain test and crushes Rohan Dennis' GC hopes to score his second stage-race victory of the season.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) scored a huge stage win that overturned his GC deficit to Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) and scooped overall honors at the Tour de Romandie.
Vlasov rode the TT of his life in Sunday’s mountain test, going 2:12 faster than overnight classification leader Dennis and sealing his second GC win of the season.
The 26-year-old has been on a tear since he joined Bora-Hansgrohe this winter, winning Volta a la Valenciana and finishing top-4 in both UAE Tour and Itzulia Basque Country.Tour de France dark-horse? Could well be.
Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) filled out the stage podium in a TT that saw some huge time differences and upturned the GC after the top-5 started the day separated by just 30 seconds.
Mäder and Geschke’s and massive rides saw them vault several spots up the classification to slot in to second and third overall, 50 and 55-seconds back on Vlasov.
Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) slid off the podium after starting the day in second overall. The young Spainiard finished eighth on the day and fourth overall in a standout week for the 19-year-old.
Ayuso’s fellow young star Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) also slid out of podium contention, dropping from fifth to ninth overall.
And Dennis? The Aussie finished the TT well out of range and dropped seven slots to finish eighth overall.
Sunday’s time trial out of Aigle proved a race where climbing chops and bike-change skills proved just as important as TT talent. The 16km test offered just 6km of flat before a relentless eight percent climb to the line.
Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was the first TT specialist to sit in the hotseat. The Frenchman was early down the ramp and gambled on taking the TT bike to the line, setting the fastest time of the day so far at 36.30.
Cavagna didn’t last long as riders followed behind on their road bikes, most of who swap off a TT bike at the start of the climb.
Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty) held the fastest time at the point when the GC contenders began to roll down the Aigle start ramp.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) crushed Taaramäe’s time by 17 seconds, and from there the fastest times kept getting faster. Grand tour stalwarts Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and then Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) showed their pedigree by being the next to go fastest.
By the time all the riders were on-course, Caruso sat in the chair with a time of 34.44.
Geschke surprised with a huge ride that left him as the rider to beat by the point only Vlasov, Dennis and Ayuso were yet to come to the finish.
Vlasov put the race on a knife-edge with a red-hot race to the intermediate that proved 27 seconds faster than Dennis. The Russian started the stage 18 seconds behind the Jumbo-Visma rider, and the GC looked set for a shake up.
Vlasov didn’t let off all the way through the uphill back-half of the stage, churning a huge gear in the final 500 meters to set the fastest time and put Dennis under huge pressure. Vlasov crossed the line and collapsed over his bike after stopping the clock with the winning time of 33:40.
Dennis was last rider on the road and looked labored as he tried to keep on top of the gradient. The TT ace suffered all the way through to the line, but it proved insufficient to land him a spot on the podium.
Tour de Romandie Stage 5 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:40
|2
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:31
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:36
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|5
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:05
|6
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07
|7
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:25
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:26
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:40
|11
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|12
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:48
|13
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51
|14
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:52
|15
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|16
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:55
|17
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56
|18
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:56
|19
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:59
|20
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:04
|21
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:05
|22
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:12
|23
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:15
|24
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:30
|25
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:31
|26
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:32
|27
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|2:36
|28
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2:38
|29
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:42
|30
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:43
|31
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:45
|32
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:48
|33
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:49
|34
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|2:50
|35
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:51
|36
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:52
|37
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:54
|38
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:58
|39
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:06
|40
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|3:08
|41
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:09
|42
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:11
|43
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:15
|44
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:16
|45
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:18
|46
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:18
|47
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|3:22
|48
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:22
|49
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:23
|50
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:27
|51
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|3:29
|52
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:29
|53
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:30
|54
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:30
|55
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:36
|56
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:38
|57
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:42
|58
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:43
|59
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:44
|60
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:45
|61
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:45
|62
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:52
|63
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:00
|64
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:03
|65
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:04
|66
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:05
|67
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:05
|68
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|4:10
|69
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:13
|70
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|4:15
|71
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:16
|72
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|4:24
|73
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25
|74
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:35
|75
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:37
|76
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:40
|77
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:40
|78
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:42
|79
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:45
|80
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:50
|81
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:55
|82
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:03
|83
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:06
|84
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|5:09
|85
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|5:09
|86
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:13
|87
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|88
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:21
|89
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:25
|90
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:30
|91
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:31
|92
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:33
|93
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:40
|94
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:47
|95
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:51
|96
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:53
|97
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|6:15
|98
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:25
|99
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|6:32
|100
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:34
|101
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:37
|102
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|6:44
|103
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:48
|104
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|6:57
|105
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|6:58
|106
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:06
|107
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|7:08
|108
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|7:08
|109
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:08
|110
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:29
|111
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:31
|112
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|7:31
|113
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|7:38
|114
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:39
|115
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:05
|116
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:00:59
|2
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|3
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|0:55
|4
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:22
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:47
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:51
|7
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:52
|8
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:54
|9
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:08
|10
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:13
|11
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:40
|13
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:54
|14
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:55
|15
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:02
|16
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:02
|17
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:14
|18
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:28
|19
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:28
|20
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:06
|21
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:26
|22
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:36
|23
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:44
|24
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:54
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:14
|26
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:16
|27
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:18
|28
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:18
|29
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:24
|30
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:45
|31
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5:50
|32
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:19
|33
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:55
|34
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|7:05
|35
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|7:06
|36
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:37
|37
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|8:07
|38
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:09
|39
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:16
|40
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:33
|41
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:41
|42
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|10:50
|43
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:25
|44
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|12:44
|45
|FLÜCKIGER Mathias
|Switzerland
|13:04
|46
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:17
|47
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:52
|48
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:00
|49
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:04
|50
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:06
|51
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:08
|52
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:35
|53
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18:36
|54
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|20:04
|55
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:42
|56
|ARMÉE Sander
|Cofidis
|22:05
|57
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:18
|58
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:21
|59
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:47
|60
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:19
|61
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:46
|62
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:12
|63
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|26:18
|64
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|26:22
|65
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27:15
|66
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:17
|67
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|27:39
|68
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|28:06
|69
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:37
|70
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:07
|71
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30:11
|72
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:04
|73
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:14
|74
|MAAS Jan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31:15
|75
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:39
|76
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:45
|77
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|32:56
|78
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:45
|79
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|33:46
|80
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:06
|81
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|34:22
|82
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:38
|83
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37:43
|84
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:55
|85
|NIBALI Antonio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|38:19
|86
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|39:30
|87
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|39:39
|88
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|39:57
|89
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43:34
|90
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:10
|91
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|45:08
|92
|ROOSEN Timo
|Jumbo-Visma
|46:11
|93
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|46:20
|94
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:43
|95
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|47:57
|96
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|48:03
|97
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|49:12
|98
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|49:13
|99
|BEWLEY Sam
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|50:13
|100
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|50:27
|101
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|50:57
|102
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|51:47
|103
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|53:10
|104
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|55:46
|105
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|56:08
|106
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|56:32
|107
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|58:47
|108
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|59:03
|109
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|59:57
|110
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:00:38
|111
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01:04
|112
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis
|1:03:07
|113
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:04:03
|114
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05:39
|115
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08:40
|116
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|1:19:15
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|110
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|96
|3
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|81
|4
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|61
|5
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|55
|6
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|50
|7
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|50
|8
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|50
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|10
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45
|11
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|13
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35
|14
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|34
|15
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|32
|16
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31
|17
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|18
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|27
|19
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|25
|20
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|23
|21
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|23
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|24
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|18
|25
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|26
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|27
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|28
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16
|29
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|30
|DE PLUS Laurens
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|31
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|15
|32
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15
|33
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|14
|34
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|35
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|36
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|37
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|38
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|11
|39
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|40
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10
|41
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|10
|42
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|43
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|44
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|6
|45
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|46
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|6
|47
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|48
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|49
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|5
|50
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|5
|51
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4
|52
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|53
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|54
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|55
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:02:21
|2
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:46
|3
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:51
|4
|QUINN Sean
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:06
|5
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:04
|6
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:22
|7
|FISHER-BLACK Finn
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:56
|8
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|5:43
|9
|GONZÁLEZ Abner
|Movistar Team
|5:44
|10
|HEALY Ben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:30
|11
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:38
|12
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13:42
|13
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:50
|14
|VOISARD Yannis
|Switzerland
|24:56
|15
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:42
|16
|GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|31:17
|17
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|32:24
|18
|VERSCHAEVE Viktor
|Lotto Soudal
|33:00
|19
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|38:17
|20
|PARET-PEINTRE Valentin
|AG2R Citroën Team
|42:12
|21
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|46:41
|22
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:50
|23
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|49:35
|24
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|50:25
|25
|STEINHAUSER Georg
|EF Education-EasyPost
|51:48
|26
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|54:24
|27
|LILLO Dario
|Switzerland
|54:46
|28
|DELACROIX Théo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55:10
|29
|HESSMANN Michel
|Jumbo-Visma
|57:25
|30
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|57:41
|31
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|58:35
|32
|HUYS Laurens
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|59:16
|33
|PRICE-PEJTERSEN Johan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04:17
|34
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:07:18
|35
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|1:17:53
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|49
|2
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34
|3
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|20
|4
|BRUN Nils
|Switzerland
|17
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Movistar Team
|16
|6
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|7
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|15
|8
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|12
|9
|DEBONS Antoine
|Switzerland
|11
|10
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|11
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|13
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|14
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|15
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|16
|THIÉBAUD Valère
|Switzerland
|7
|17
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|18
|COLOMBO Filippo
|Switzerland
|6
|19
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|20
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|21
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|22
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|23
|SHEFFIELD Magnus
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|24
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|25
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3
|26
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2
|27
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|28
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|29
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|30
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|31
|LOPEZ Diego
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|32
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|33
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|34
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|54:09:15
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:14
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:20
|4
|Movistar Team
|2:26
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:30
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:03
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|8
|Cofidis
|6:42
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:42
|10
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:11
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:51
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:28
|13
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:29
|14
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:21
|15
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33:28
|16
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|42:53
|17
|Switzerland
|53:20
|18
|Team DSM
|54:40
|19
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:04:46
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:33
