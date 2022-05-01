Become a Member

Road

Tour de Romandie: Aleksandr Vlasov blitzes final TT, swoops on overall victory

Vlasov crushes mountain test and crushes Rohan Dennis' GC hopes to score his second stage-race victory of the season.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) scored a huge stage win that overturned his GC deficit to Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) and scooped overall honors at the Tour de Romandie.

Vlasov rode the TT of his life in Sunday’s mountain test, going 2:12 faster than overnight classification leader Dennis and sealing his second GC win of the season.

The 26-year-old has been on a tear since he joined Bora-Hansgrohe this winter, winning Volta a la Valenciana and finishing top-4 in both UAE Tour and Itzulia Basque Country.Tour de France dark-horse? Could well be.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) filled out the stage podium in a TT that saw some huge time differences and upturned the GC after the top-5 started the day separated by just 30 seconds.

Mäder and Geschke’s and massive rides saw them vault several spots up the classification to slot in to second and third overall, 50 and 55-seconds back on Vlasov.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates) slid off the podium after starting the day in second overall. The young Spainiard finished eighth on the day and fourth overall in a standout week for the 19-year-old.

Ayuso’s fellow young star Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) also slid out of podium contention, dropping from fifth to ninth overall.

And Dennis? The Aussie finished the TT well out of range and dropped seven slots to finish eighth overall.

Vlasov Mader and Geschke celebrate on the final podium.

Sunday’s time trial out of Aigle proved a race where climbing chops and bike-change skills proved just as important as TT talent. The 16km test offered just 6km of flat before a relentless eight percent climb to the line.

Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was the first TT specialist to sit in the hotseat. The Frenchman was early down the ramp and gambled on taking the TT bike to the line, setting the fastest time of the day so far at 36.30.

Cavagna didn’t last long as riders followed behind on their road bikes, most of who swap off a TT bike at the start of the climb.

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty) held the fastest time at the point when the GC contenders began to roll down the Aigle start ramp.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) crushed Taaramäe’s time by 17 seconds, and from there the fastest times kept getting faster. Grand tour stalwarts Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and then Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) showed their pedigree by being the next to go fastest.

By the time all the riders were on-course, Caruso sat in the chair with a time of 34.44.

Geschke surprised with a huge ride that left him as the rider to beat by the point only Vlasov, Dennis and Ayuso were yet to come to the finish.

Vlasov put the race on a knife-edge with a red-hot race to the intermediate that proved 27 seconds faster than Dennis. The Russian started the stage 18 seconds behind the Jumbo-Visma rider, and the GC looked set for a shake up.

Vlasov didn’t let off all the way through the uphill back-half of the stage, churning a huge gear in the final 500 meters to set the fastest time and put Dennis under huge pressure. Vlasov crossed the line and collapsed over his bike after stopping the clock with the winning time of 33:40.

Dennis was last rider on the road and looked labored as he tried to keep on top of the gradient. The TT ace suffered all the way through to the line, but it proved insufficient to land him a spot on the podium.

Tour de Romandie Stage 5 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe33:40
2GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:31
3MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:36
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:04
5KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:05
6PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:07
7TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:25
9KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:26
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:40
11RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:42
12IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:48
13THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:51
14GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:52
15CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:52
16BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:55
17TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:56
18PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:56
19VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:59
20BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:04
21TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:05
22DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma2:12
23TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious2:15
24PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious2:30
25VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:31
26POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2:32
27RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team2:36
28FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:38
29HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers2:42
30REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:43
31WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech2:45
32QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost2:48
33CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:49
34BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM2:50
35GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma2:51
36DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers2:52
37SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:54
38SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2:58
39KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:06
40GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team3:08
41PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe3:09
42SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:11
43MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:15
44HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost3:16
45HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe3:18
46POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates3:18
47ARMÉE SanderCofidis3:22
48SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers3:22
49SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:23
50LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma3:27
51LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM3:29
52FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates3:29
53FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech3:30
54AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:30
55BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ3:36
56BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo3:38
57CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:42
58PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma3:43
59HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates3:44
60FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech3:45
61GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:45
62ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:52
63LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma4:00
64NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech4:03
65PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ4:04
66PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team4:05
67DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team4:05
68CHAMPION ThomasCofidis4:10
69JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4:13
70FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland4:15
71ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:16
72VOISARD YannisSwitzerland4:24
73TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo4:25
74SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo4:35
75MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4:37
76SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:40
77BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:40
78WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe4:42
79STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost4:45
80GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma4:50
81MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma4:55
82ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ5:03
83WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious5:06
84BRUN NilsSwitzerland5:09
85COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland5:09
86HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:13
87SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team5:16
88HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:21
89KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe5:25
90PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious5:30
91SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious5:31
92DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:33
93JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:40
94RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team5:47
95GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma5:51
96HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma5:53
97ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM6:15
98JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:25
99DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland6:32
100BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma6:34
101PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team6:37
102VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal6:44
103NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team6:48
104VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal6:57
105PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM6:58
106HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:06
107LILLO DarioSwitzerland7:08
108BOHLI TomCofidis7:08
109CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech7:08
110BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7:29
111CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team7:31
112THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland7:31
113GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal7:38
114ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma7:39
115MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco8:05
116OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates8:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe 18:00:59
2MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:50
3GESCHKE SimonCofidis0:55
4AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates1:22
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:47
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:51
7KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:52
8DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma1:54
9PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:08
10RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:13
11CRAS SteffLotto Soudal2:19
12KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2:40
13PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:54
14POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2:55
15REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3:02
16VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:02
17WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech3:14
18QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost3:28
19THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3:28
20TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4:06
21HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates4:26
22ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo4:36
23SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:44
24HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe4:54
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:14
26BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo5:16
27FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates5:18
28GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe5:18
29FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech5:24
30TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious5:45
31VILLELLA DavideCofidis5:50
32MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:19
33TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:55
34LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM7:05
35GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team7:06
36PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - Victorious7:37
37PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma8:07
38BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech8:09
39BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo8:16
40SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious9:33
41PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ10:41
42FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis10:50
43BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team11:25
44RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team12:44
45FLÜCKIGER MathiasSwitzerland13:04
46HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:17
47HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost13:52
48SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers14:00
49MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma15:04
50AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers15:06
51PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe16:08
52GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma16:35
53GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18:36
54ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM20:04
55SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe20:42
56ARMÉE SanderCofidis22:05
57DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team22:18
58SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo22:21
59BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ22:47
60ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team23:19
61JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team24:46
62HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers25:12
63VOISARD YannisSwitzerland26:18
64IZAGIRRE IonCofidis26:22
65FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech27:15
66TOLHOEK AntwanTrek - Segafredo27:17
67POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates27:39
68COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland28:06
69HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:37
70SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:07
71KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team30:11
72TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo31:04
73KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe31:14
74MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:15
75GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma32:39
76PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team32:45
77CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team32:56
78SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team33:45
79LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma33:46
80NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech34:06
81VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal34:22
82CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team34:38
83SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37:43
84DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers37:55
85NIBALI AntonioAstana Qazaqstan Team38:19
86BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma39:30
87BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM39:39
88OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates39:57
89PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team43:34
90ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ44:10
91CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team45:08
92ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma46:11
93VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal46:20
94JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46:43
95CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech47:57
96GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal48:03
97WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe49:12
98WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious49:13
99BEWLEY SamTeam BikeExchange - Jayco50:13
100LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma50:27
101GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma50:57
102DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland51:47
103STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost53:10
104SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal55:46
105LILLO DarioSwitzerland56:08
106DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux56:32
107HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma58:47
108BRUN NilsSwitzerland59:03
109CHAMPION ThomasCofidis59:57
110HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:00:38
111RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:01:04
112BOHLI TomCofidis1:03:07
113PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:04:03
114PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious1:05:39
115JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08:40
116THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland1:19:15
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers110
2VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe96
3DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma81
4HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux61
5BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech55
6TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious50
7SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo50
8AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates50
9O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team50
10CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious45
11GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe43
12HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe36
13MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious35
14GESCHKE SimonCofidis34
15PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ32
16NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech31
17THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers28
18KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma27
19CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team25
20ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM23
21HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates20
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
23QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost18
24SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange - Jayco18
25CRAS SteffLotto Soudal17
26SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16
27SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe16
28SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
29KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
30DE PLUS LaurensINEOS Grenadiers15
31THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland15
32WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech15
33RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team14
34TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
35FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates12
36PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team12
37REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ11
38VERONA CarlosMovistar Team11
39STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost11
40LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma10
41BRUN NilsSwitzerland10
42JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
43KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma9
44RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team6
45VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal6
46DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland6
47HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma6
48PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers5
49IZAGIRRE IonCofidis5
50COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland5
51FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech4
52SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers4
53POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates4
54GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal4
55POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost3
56VILLELLA DavideCofidis2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates 18:02:21
2PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:46
3RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:51
4QUINN SeanEF Education-EasyPost2:06
5HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates3:04
6SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:22
7FISHER-BLACK FinnUAE Team Emirates3:56
8LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM5:43
9GONZÁLEZ AbnerMovistar Team5:44
10HEALY BenEF Education-EasyPost12:30
11SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers12:38
12MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma13:42
13HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers23:50
14VOISARD YannisSwitzerland24:56
15TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo29:42
16GARCÍA PIERNA CarlosEquipo Kern Pharma31:17
17LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma32:24
18VERSCHAEVE ViktorLotto Soudal33:00
19BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM38:17
20PARET-PEINTRE ValentinAG2R Citroën Team42:12
21GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal46:41
22WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe47:50
23GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma49:35
24DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland50:25
25STEINHAUSER GeorgEF Education-EasyPost51:48
26SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal54:24
27LILLO DarioSwitzerland54:46
28DELACROIX ThéoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55:10
29HESSMANN MichelJumbo-Visma57:25
30BRUN NilsSwitzerland57:41
31CHAMPION ThomasCofidis58:35
32HUYS LaurensIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux59:16
33PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious1:04:17
34JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:07:18
35THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland1:17:53
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo49
2KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team34
3NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech20
4BRUN NilsSwitzerland17
5RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarMovistar Team16
6CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
7IZAGIRRE IonCofidis15
8RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team12
9DEBONS AntoineSwitzerland11
10AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers10
11HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
12KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma8
13PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team8
14VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal8
15CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
16THIÉBAUD ValèreSwitzerland7
17KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma6
18COLOMBO FilippoSwitzerland6
19HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates5
20DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma5
21O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team3
22TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
23SHEFFIELD MagnusINEOS Grenadiers3
24GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
25BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3
26WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech2
27THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2
28ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
29GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
30DE BOD StefanAstana Qazaqstan Team2
31LOPEZ DiegoEquipo Kern Pharma2
32JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
33PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
34BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 54:09:15
2Bahrain - Victorious2:14
3Groupama - FDJ2:20
4Movistar Team2:26
5BORA - hansgrohe3:30
6UAE Team Emirates4:03
7INEOS Grenadiers5:33
8Cofidis6:42
9Trek - Segafredo8:42
10Israel - Premier Tech10:11
11EF Education-EasyPost13:51
12AG2R Citroën Team18:28
13Astana Qazaqstan Team23:29
14Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:21
15Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:28
16Equipo Kern Pharma42:53
17Switzerland53:20
18Team DSM54:40
19Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:04:46
20Lotto Soudal1:07:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

