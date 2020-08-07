Road

Tour de l’Ain stage 1: Bagioli outsprints Roglič in Ceyzériat

Young Italian Andrea Bagioli took his first career victory in the uphill sprint at the Tour de l'Ain.

Join VeloNews.com

Like & save favorites, and get a personalized homepage.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Like & save favorites, and get a personalized homepage.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Andrea Bagioli (Deceuinck—Quick-Step) took his first professional victory at Friday’s opening stage of the Tour de l’Ain in Ceyzériat, France.

Bagioli, who turned 21 in March, sprinted past pre-race favorite Primož Roglič on the uphill finish into the town in southeastern France. The finish came after Roglič was given a sprint leadout by his new Jumbo-Visma teammate, Tom Dumoulin.

Bagioli joined the Belgian team earlier this year after a stellar career in the Under-23 ranks which saw him win the 2019 Ronde de l’Isard and finished 2nd overall at the 2018 Under-23 Liege-Bastogen-Liege

The Tour de l’Ain continues Saturday with a mountain stage in the Jura mountains that includes five categorized climbs. This year the small French race has attracted a smattering of WorldTour heavy hitters, among them Chris Froome, Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas (all Team Ineos), Roglič and Dumoulin, and others. The race concludes on Sunday with a mountainous route to Grand Colombiere that mimics the decisive stage 15 of the upcoming Tour de France.

Tour de l’Ain stage 1

  1. Andrea Bagioli, Deceuinick—Quick-Step, 3:17:00
  2. Primož Roglič, Jumbo-Visma
  3. Stefan Bissegger, Team Switzerland
  4. Tom Dumoulin, Jumbo-Visma
  5. Erik Fetter, Kometa Xstra
  6. Giacomo Garavaglia, Kometa Xstra
  7. Guillaume Martin, Cofidis Solutions Credits
  8. Joao Almeida, Deceuinick—Quick-Step
  9. Bauke Mollema, Trek-Segafredo
  10. Valerio Conti, UAE-Team Emirates, all at s.t.

Stay On Topic