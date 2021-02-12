Tour de la Provence: Davide Ballerini makes it two-in-a-row

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) made it two-in-a-row on the second stage of the 2021 Tour de la Provence.

With a win in his jersey pocket from yesterday’s opening stage, the big Italian sprinter already had the confidence in his finishing kick to make a repeat performance.

“What a stage and what a team. They worked all day and I think it’s the best thing to win in the final when you see a team like this,” said Ballerini.

In the long, uphill sprint, Ballerini just barely held off Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) to take the victory.

With the stage 2 win, Ballerini holds onto the overall race leader’s jersey, gaining 10 seconds with a time bonus. He is now 16 seconds ahead of Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) and 19 seconds up on Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers).

Right outside of the red kite marking 1km to go, Ballerini’s teammate and current world champion Julian Alaphilippe tangled with Alexsander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), and both went down. Alaphilippe recovered and was able to roll through the line, awarded the same time as the main bunch.

Full report to follow.

2021 Le Tour de la Provence stage 2 results