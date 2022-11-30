Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

YOU JOIN, WE GIVE

We’ll donate $25 when you join Outside+

TODAY ONLY

VeloNews News Road
Road

Tour de France will skip Paris finale in 2024

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports ASO will move finish to Nice due to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

For the first time in race history, the Tour de France will not conclude in Paris in 2024.

That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which reports that Nice will be the host of the final stage in two years.

Why? With the Olympic Games set for Paris from late July into mid-August, officials do not want the logistical and security issues overlapping between the Games and the Tour.

The final stage of the Tour has always been in Paris (or in nearby suburbs), and since 1975 the final stage has ended on the Champs-Élysées.

La Gazzetta reports that an official confirmation could come as soon as this week.

Also read:

The 2024 edition of the Tour is expected to start in Italy for the first time, with stages in Tuscany and the Piemonte regions before dipping into France.

The race would then embark on its traditional “grande boucle” around France, but instead of heading to Paris, it will loop back toward Nice for the finale.

Nice recently hosted the “grand départ” of the 2020 edition of the Tour that was rescheduled for September in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the 2023 edition are already revealed, with the race starting in Spain’s Basque Country, and the final stage, as always, in Paris.

Stay On Topic

promo logo