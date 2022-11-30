Tour de France will skip Paris finale in 2024

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

For the first time in race history, the Tour de France will not conclude in Paris in 2024.

That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which reports that Nice will be the host of the final stage in two years.

Why? With the Olympic Games set for Paris from late July into mid-August, officials do not want the logistical and security issues overlapping between the Games and the Tour.

The final stage of the Tour has always been in Paris (or in nearby suburbs), and since 1975 the final stage has ended on the Champs-Élysées.

La Gazzetta reports that an official confirmation could come as soon as this week.

The 2024 edition of the Tour is expected to start in Italy for the first time, with stages in Tuscany and the Piemonte regions before dipping into France.

The race would then embark on its traditional “grande boucle” around France, but instead of heading to Paris, it will loop back toward Nice for the finale.

Nice recently hosted the “grand départ” of the 2020 edition of the Tour that was rescheduled for September in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the 2023 edition are already revealed, with the race starting in Spain’s Basque Country, and the final stage, as always, in Paris.