Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our Journalism

Get all members-only articles, training plans, and exclusive race coverage

Join Now

Road

Tour de France wild cards: No major surprises for 2022

Team Total Energies and B&B Hotels-KTM are the two invitations as ASO confirms its peloton for the 2022 edition.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Peter Sagan is in, and so is Mathieu van der Poel and Nairo Quintana.

Officials confirmed Tour de France wild card invitations Friday for 2022, with no major surprises.

Team Total Energies, anchored by the arrival of superstar Sagan, and French second-tier team B&B Hotels-KTM are the two invitations.

Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic already both punched their tickets as the first- and second-ranked teams, respectively, in the UCI ProTeam ranking.

The rest of the peloton is filled out by the 18 WorldTour teams, which see an automatic starting spot with their license status.

Who was left out?

Maybe Euskaltel-Euskadi or Uno-X Pro Cycling Team were harboring hopes, but there’s nothing too controversial about the choices.

Sagan’s high-profile arrival to TotalEnergies was the cherry on the top of the cake that was almost a guaranteed invite already. B&B was perhaps the team most vulnerable, but ASO likes to see its French teams in the French grand tour.

The 2022 Tour de France begins July 1 in Copenhagen, and concludes July 24 in Paris.

Stay On Topic

promo logo