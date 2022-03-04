TotalEnergies responds after Alexandre Geniez’s conviction of domestic abuse

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Team TotalEnergies released a statement Friday following the conviction of Alexandre Geniez of domestic abuse.

While not directly addressing Geniez or specifically mentioning him, the French team stated that it condemns domestic violence and supports action to prevent it. It’s unclear if the team plans to race Geniez in the coming weeks as he reportedly looks to appeal the verdict.

“Team TotalEnergies condemns all forms of domestic violence, and wholeheartedly supports action to prevent and combat such abuse. Respect for people and the acquisition of responsibility are cardinal values that are supported by and shared within Team TotalEnergies. The team pays close attention to any situation that could violate these principles, and reserves the right to take appropriate disciplinary action in the event of proven misconduct,” reads the statement issued on the team’s website.

A French court found Geniez guilty of domestic violence against his then wife, after she presented evidence of physical abuse.

The November 2021 report filed by Geniez’s wife at the time, Lucie Garrigues, indicated that disputes between the two were not uncommon and that on November 7, 2021, Geniez threw a phone at Garrigues and made verbal threats.

On Wednesday, March 4, multiple European news outlets reported that Geniez received a four-month suspended sentence and was fined a symbolic €1.

Rodez, France, prosecutors requested a sixth-month suspended sentence for the pro who is set to retire at the conclusion of this season.

A day later, Team TotalEnergies had yet to make a statement about Geniez, while the UCI it would refer the case to its Ethics Commission, which will then make a decision if to pursue further disciplinary proceedings.

“The UCI had not previously been made aware of the criminal proceedings against Mr. Geniez. As this is a matter that would fall under the jurisdiction of the UCI Ethics Commission pursuant to Appendix 1 of the UCI Code of Ethics, we will draw their attention to the decision from the French court,” a UCI statement sent to VeloNews said. “The Ethics Commission will consider whether to ask for the production of documentation with a view to opening disciplinary proceedings.”

Geniez finished eighth overall at the 2022 Saudi Tour, and also won two stages of the Tour of Rwanda.