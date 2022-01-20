TotalEnergies’ Alexandre Geniez appears in French court on charges of domestic violence

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Alexandre Geniez (Team TotalEnergies) is accused by his wife of ongoing domestic violence.

The French cyclist appeared before a court in Rodez, France, on Wednesday to answer charges leveled against him, reports French news outlet Franceinfo.

His team — including Peter Sagan, who is recovering from a second bout of COVID-19 — continues a training camp this week, in Calpe, Spain.

Lucie Garrigues, Geniez’ wife and mother of his two children, was with Geniez from 2013 through 2020.

The report indicates that disputes between Garrigues and Geniez were not uncommon and that on November 7, 2021, Geniez threw a phone at her and made verbal threats.

The complaint alleges that Geniez said to Garrigues, “You will understand, you will see what will happen to you.”

Garrigues offered two medical certificates supporting her claims against Geniez, one that documented a frontal hematoma requiring a day of medical observation on November 17, and a second that documented a hematoma on her forearm.

“I wonder what would have happened if my daughter hadn’t been in the hallway when he took my arm,” Garrigues said in her testimony before the court.

Garrigues’ sister also filed a complaint with authorities confirming violence against her sister.

Geniez’s attorney, Bastien Auzuech, disputes some of the facts presented, including some of the violence purported

“We recognize the threats…we dispute the physical violence,” said Auzuech.

The prosecutor in the case requested a six-month imprisonment and simple reprieve for the cyclist.

Geniez’s attorney requested a suspended sentence, as his client has no previous criminal record.

“I plead for release,” declared Auzuech. “This is a case against Mr. Geniez. There has been no investigation beyond the family circle. The file is reduced to a trickle. There aren’t enough building blocks.”

A judgment is expected on March 2, and at this time, Geniez is permitted to continue training with Team TotalEnergies.

If Team TotalEnergies is given a wildcard invite to the 2022 Tour de France, and if Geniez is selected for the squad, he will be racing near his home region on stage 15, From Rodez to Carcassonne.