VeloNews News Road
Road

Top stars heading to Madrid for December critérium

Tadej Pogačar will join fleet of Spanish stars in the event in early December.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Some of the top names in the peloton will be heading to Spain for the first edition of the Madrid Criterium on December 4.

Tadej Pogačar is among the riders confirmed to participate, MARCA reported Tuesday.

Other riders include Spanish riders Juan Ayuso (UAE Emirates), Juanpe López (Trek-Segafredo), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Marc Soler (UAE Emirates).

There will be women racers as well as a public event, and more names will be revealed by organizers across a weekend of events.

Several other top elite men’s Spanish riders will participate, including Ion Izagirre, Javier Romo, Raúl García Pierna, Luis León Sánchez, Diego Sevilla, Iván Romeo, Víctor de la Parte, Jonathan Lastra, Mario Aparicio and Cristian Rodríguez.

The event will be held in central Madrid on a circuit course that will feature a track-like elimination race as well as a critérium.

