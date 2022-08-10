Tom Pidcock returns to mountain biking at European championships

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) is returning to his mountain bike roots for the European championships up next in Germany.

Hot off his spectacular Tour de France debut, where Pidcock won the Alpe d’Huez stage in stunning fashion, the British superstar remains committed to racing across multiple disciplines even as he emerges as a major force in the elite men’s WorldTour peloton.

The reigning Olympic mountain bike champion was named to the British Cycling contingent headed to the European championships, which run August 11-16 in Munich, Germany.

“Coming off the back of an incredibly successful Commonwealth Games, our athletes are ready and raring to go once again as they build towards their respective world championships later in the year,” Stephen Park, Team GB’s performance director, said.

“Across the track, mountain bike, and BMX freestyle park disciplines we have a fantastic depth of talent and I’m pleased to see a number of riders stepping up to the senior squads to make their debuts.”

The 23-year-old Pidcock is committed to racing key mountain bike and cyclocross races as part of his growing road racing calendar.

Earlier this season, Pidcock won the third round of the MTB World Cup celebrated in the Czech Republic in May.

In what will be his first road race since the Tour, the reigning cyclocross world champion will return to the road for the Tour of Britain in September.

Pidcock will not be racing the Vuelta a España starting August 19 in the Netherlands, and some road racing dates will be filled out in the coming weeks.

In the women’s category, the current European champion French rider Pauline Ferrand Prevot will be one of the main opponents for the first three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Swiss Jolanda Neff, Sina Frei and Linda Indergand, as well as the young Austrian Mona Mitterwallner and the Dutch rider Anne Terpstra.

Others to watch in the men’s category for will be the French riders Titouan Carod, Jordan Sarrou and Victor Koretzky as well as Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) and the current European Champion Lars Foster who will lead the Swiss team which will also include Filippo Colombo and Mathias Fluckiger.