Tom Pidcock: ‘Other teams are interested in signing me’

Tom Pidcock confirmed to VeloNews that there are other teams interested in signing him and that he has not yet extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers.

Earlier this month, VeloNews broke the story that the cyclocross world champion was on the market and that Dave Brailsford and Ineos Grenadiers were yet to tie down the multi-disciplined rider to a new long term deal.

VeloNews knows of two WorldTour teams interested in signing Pidcock on a contract believed to be in the region of €3-4 million ($3.4-$4.5) per season and that the drivers in the market are bike brands hoping to capitalize on the youngster’s versatility.

Few riders can turn their hand to cross, road, and mountain biking and there is a chance that Pidcock could hold the rainbow jersey in all three disciplines after already securing the CX title in January.

It seems somewhat incomprehensible that Ineos Grenadiers could allow one of their crown jewels to be snapped up by a rival team but, at present, Pidcock can sign with another team from August 1, when the UCI’s transfer ban is lifted. In reality, he could agree terms much earlier.

Currently racing at the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal, the Ineos all-rounder confirmed that negotiations were still ongoing and that he had not yet signed terms with any of his potential suitors.

“Of course, I’m going to stay in the sport longer than this year, so there are contract negotiations going on. There is interest but that’s all I’ll say,” he said when asked by VeloNews for an update on the contract situation.

Pidcock was asked why such a situation could have reached this point given Ineos’ long history of developing British riders and his star-studded quality. He would not comment but he did speak about his current form in Algarve, where he is supporting Dani Martinez.

Stage 1 was Pidcock’s first outing on the road this season after a short break following his cyclo-cross season.

“Yesterday was a very hectic day. I wasn’t expecting that, and I was probably a bit too relaxed but I’m very fresh at the moment,” he said.

Asked about the 32km time trial on stage 4, which will likely decide the overall in the race, the British rider played down his own chances.

“It’s a long time trial and it’s a long time to spend in a position but I’ll go through that process. It’s not a focus for me.”