Tom Dumoulin to retire at the end of the season

Tom Dumoulin has announced that he will retire at the end of the current season. The 31-year-old made the official announcement on his own social media channels, ending the speculation around his future.

Dumoulin went into the Giro d’Italia in May with faint hopes of challenging for the maglia rosa but the Dutch rider faded in the mountains before eventually pulling out of the race. While the news of his retirement comes as a surprise it was clear that the former Giro winner was at a crossroads in his career.

He took a break from professional cycling at the start of 2021 citing personal reasons and missed the first half of the year. He can back in the summer to win a medal in the time trial at the Olympic Games in Tokyo but he was never able to recapture the road form that saw him become one of the leading grand tour riders in the peloton. His current contract with Jumbo-Visma expires at the end of the current campaign, and that certainly would have factored into any decision.

More to follow…