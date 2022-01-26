Tom Dumoulin spotted training in Colombia ahead of season debut

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Dutch star Tom Dumoulin is preparing for his 2022 season in Colombia this week.

The Jumbo-Visma captain was spotted on local roads in a video posted by a Colombian TV station. Teammate Koen Bouwman joined him.

Dumoulin is putting the Giro d’Italia at the center of his ambitions this season and wanted to do some warm weather training at altitude before making a scheduled debut at the UAE Tour next month.

“I am aiming for GC again,” Dumoulin said in a recent call. “It’s been a few years ago since I’ve done GC in grand tours. I think I still have it in me, it’s going to be 21 days full-gas.”

Dumoulin, 31, packs big ambitions for 2022 following an unexpected, but needed hiatus in the first of last season. The Dutch star returned to win an Olympic medal and looked to be on top form before an injury sidelined him last fall.

#Video | 🚴🏻 ¡Más ciclistas en tierras colombianas! 🇨🇴 El neerlandés🇳🇱@tom_dumoulin fue visto en las carreteras de #Antioquia mientras se prepara para la temporada 2022. Ganó el Giro de Italia en 2017,

Medallista de plata en los JJ. OO. de Río y Tokio en la CRI. pic.twitter.com/vwmUtYs74s — red+ noticias (@RedMasNoticias) January 26, 2022

Dumoulin, who won the Giro in 2017, said he’s ready to step back into the grand tour fray.

And the Giro seemed the ideal choice, especially with Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard targeting the Tour de France.

“We looked at the options of going to the Tour. We already have a lot of GC riders who are aiming to go for the highest, s0 for me it’s the better choice to go to the Giro,” Dumoulin said. “And because I love the race.

“The reason I am going to the Giro is because of my feelings toward the race, toward the country, and I have very good memories about the Giro.”

Tom Dumoulin’s 2022 racing schedule

UAE Tour

Strade Bianche

Volta a Catalunya

Amstel Gold Race

Altitude camp

Giro d’Italia