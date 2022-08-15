Tom Dumoulin retires from professional cycling with immediate effect

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tom Dumoulin has ended his professional cycling career with immediate effect. The 2017 Giro d’Italia winner was due to hang up his wheels at the end of the current campaign but decided to bring his retirement forward to August.

The news means that Dumoulin will not race the World Championships in Australia later this year. The event was initially set to be his final race as a pro rider.

“I decided to quit professional cycling with immediate effect,” Dumoulin wrote in a message sent out by his current team Jumbo-Visma.

“About two months ago I announced that I would retire as a professional cyclist at the end of the year. During last spring, despite my love for the bike, I noticed that things weren’t going how I wanted. I felt that I was ready for a new phase in my life. But, I still had one project on my wishlist to end my career with a bang; the World Championship in Australia. I wanted to tackle that road to the World Championship the way I tackled the road to the Tokyo Olympics. With a sense of freedom, on my terms, with the support of the team and with my intrinsic motivation as the main fuel. That’s what brought me back the joy of cycling back then,” he added.

“But I notice that I can’t do it anymore. The tank is empty, the legs feel heavy and the training sessions are not working out as I hoped and I also need to do a good performance and have a good feeling at the World Championship.”

More to follow…