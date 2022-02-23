Tom Dumoulin left chasing in first major climbing effort since comeback

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tom Dumoulin faded from the GC frame on Wednesday’s uphill finale at the UAE Tour in his first major test against the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates.

It’s still early days in 2022, but the Dutch star couldn’t nurture a slender headstart he had on the two-time Tour de France champion going into Wednesday’s fourth stage in what is the first significant uphill battle for Dumoulin against a world-class field in more a year.

Twenty-four hours ago, Dumoulin was four seconds faster than Pogačar following Tuesday’s time trial, but he blew a gasket early in the decisive summit finish that catapulted Pogačar into the race leader’s jersey.

Dumoulin lost more than 5 minutes, and tumbled from fourth to 43rd, now 5:10 behind Pogačar.

🇦🇪 #UAETour Because of the higher pace in the bunch, @tom_dumoulin has dropped from the peloton. @chrisharper94 and @koenbouwman are still in the group. 🐝 🏁 7 km — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) February 23, 2022

Dumoulin made his season debut at the UAE Tour after stepping away from cycling at the beginning of 2021 for what he said was a much-needed break from the stress and demands of racing.

The abrupt departure didn’t last too long, and though Dumoulin returned to racing at the Tour de Suisse and later raced the Benelux tour, two races where he saw plenty of climbing, Wednesday’s climbing test was the first time he faced off against the likes of Pogačar since the 2020 season.