Tom Dumoulin hits back at critics after World Championships selection

Tom Dumoulin has hit back at those who have apparently questioned his selection for the time trial at the World Championships later this year.

Dumoulin is set to head to Australia in the autumn to compete in the time trial before heading into retirement at the end of the season.

After claiming a silver medal in the men’s time trial at the Dutch national championships Wednesday, the former Giro d’Italia winner had a few choice words for those who have assumed that his Worlds selection was a parting gift before he hangs up his wheels. The selection for the championships is made by national team coach and former rider Koos Moerenhout.

“I am really done with that discussion, it even makes me angry,” Dumoulin told AD after finishing behind Bauke Mollema in the men’s time trial.

“I have read that I will receive my selection for the World Championships as a gift. I don’t know if you have seen my results from the past World Championships and the major international time trials? I think there is only one person in the Netherlands who is entitled to that World Cup spot and that is me.”

Dumoulin has two Olympic time trial medals to his name after finishing second behind Fabian Cancellara in 2016 and Primož Roglič in Tokyo in 2021. The Dutch rider also became the world time trial champion in 2017, beating Roglič and Chris Froome to the rainbow jersey. He was also second in 2018 and third in 2014.