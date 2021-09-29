Tom Dumoulin denies split with Jumbo-Visma

Tom Dumoulin denied reports Wednesday that he is parting ways with Jumbo-Visma.

The 2017 world time trial champion exited his contract with Team Sunweb (now Team DSM) in 2019 and arrived at Jumbo-Visma.

Now, reports indicate that the 30-year-old Dutch rider could again exit his contract before it is set to expire at the end of 2022.

The Tokyo Olympic silver-medalist was reported to be in advanced negotiations with the Australian-based Team BikeExchange, according to French news outlet L’Équipe.

Dumoulin’s management team denied discussions of early departure from Jumbo-Visma, according to Wielerflits. And, representatives from Jumbo-Visma deny knowledge of Dumoulin’s departure.

“We never respond to rumours, so not even now,” a team representative told the Dutch news outlet.

Bicycle manufacturer Giant has been linked with Dumoulin’s move. Dumoulin raced on Giant bicycles while on Team Sunweb. While at Jumbo-Visma, he’s been aboard Bianchi, and Cervélo in the 2021 season.

Giant is set to become the equipment partner of Team BikeExchange in 2022, per information provided to L’Équipe. Also joining Team BikeExchange in the 2022 season is Premier Tech, which is moving on from its partnership with Team Astana at the end of the current season.

Dumoulin struggled with motivation and pressures with racing early in 2021. He did not race until the Dutch national time trials at the end of June, and then scored a silver medal against the clock at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

He was involved in a vehicle collision earlier this month. A fracture of his right wrist required surgery, and effectively ended his 2021 season.