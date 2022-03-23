Tom Dumoulin abandons Volta a Catalunya

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) has been forced to abandon the Volta a Catalunya.

The Dutch rider pulled the pin on stage 3 of the race with around 70km to go. He had been dropped earlier on during the first mountain stage of the race.

Dumoulin came into the third stage of the race – from Perpignan to La Molina – sitting in 49th overall having missed a key split on stage 2. The Spanish race was meant to be his final stage race before his assault on the Giro d’Italia in May. A Jumbo-Visma press officer confirmed to VeloNews that Dumoulin had been unwell during the stage.

Also read:

Dumoulin started the season in rather low-key form, finishing 41st at the UAE Tour in February. He missed Strade Bianche, reportedly due to a positive test for COVID-19, although his team did not confirm the diagnosis at the time, only stating that he was ‘not fit’.

The next race on Dumoulin’s provisional schedule is Amstel Gold Race on April 10 but it’s unknown if Jumbo-Visma will alter that plan and squeeze in another stage race ahead of the Giro d’Italia.

More to come…