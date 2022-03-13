Become a Member

Road

Tirreno Adriatico: Tadej Pogačar secures trident trophy as Phil Bauhaus sprints to final-stage victory

Pogačar completes sweep of victories at every race he started in 2022 after also winning UAE Tour and Strade Bianche.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) successfully retained his Tirreno-Adriatico title and continued his 100 percent record for the season on Sunday.

Pogačar finished safe in the bunch to defend his overnight GC lead and complete a sweep of victories at every race he started in 2022 after amassing victories at the UAE Tour and Strade Bianche in the past month.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished second overall, Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) third.

“I am super happy,” Pogačar said after securing his crushing 1:52 GC win. “Any race that I can win we are happy, it’s now the second time to win Tirreno. I wouldn’t say I am unbeatable, but so far so good. We will see in the next races and some new challenges.”

Stage honors went to Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious), who proved fastest in a hectic bunch sprint in San Benedetto del Tronto.

In a blanket finish, barely a bike-length separated Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) in second, Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) in third, and Davide Cimolai (Cofidis) in fourth.

Bauhaus blasts to victory in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Nizzolo’s Israel-Premier Tech team won the battle heading into the pinch-point under the flamme rouge, meaning Nizzolo was best placed to follow Alexander Kristoff’s wheel when the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux rider started the sprint.

But behind him, Bauhaus swung over across to the right-hand-side of the road to just edge the win.

“I feel amazing. We always believe that I can win. I had a difficult winter, but I knew that I was in good shape. The team did really good today,” Bauhaus said.

“We knew it was a headwind, so the plan was to come late. Jan [Tratnik], Jasha [Sutterlin] and Heino [Haussler] did amazing to bring me in a good position. Heino positioned me in the last narrowing before the left-right corner. Then I followed [FDJ rider Arnaud] Démare, then I saw the gap on the right-hand side and I just went for it.”

The German also reflected on how it was one of the biggest wins of his career.

“I said this morning to the guys that it would be really nice on my palmarès, a win like this. After the Dauphine [in 2017] and the Tour of Poland [in 2021], it’s really nice.”

In what was a messy sprint, many of the pre-stage favorites couldn’t get in the mix, with Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) caught adrift, while Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was squeezed out by the barriers.

With a dead flat finishing circuit in San Benedetto del Tronto, which the riders completed four laps of, this stage was always likely to finish in a sprint, and the three-man break of Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) were kept in check.

Aside from one crash early on, in which Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) broke his collarbone and had to abandon, much of the day passed without incident.

There was another crash just prior to the final lap in which Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Fenix), Taco van der Hoorn and one of his Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux teammates went down, but they appeared unhurt.

The catch was made 8km from the finish, after which the sprinters’ teams began finalizing their lead-outs.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious3:39:58
2NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
3GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
4CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:00
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
6KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
7BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:00
8KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma0:00
9DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
10MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
11MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:00
12ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
13RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
14FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
15LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa0:00
16VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
17ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team0:00
18MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
19MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
20BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
21KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:00
22MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
23AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
24EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
25NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team0:00
26ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
27ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
28ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
29BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:00
30RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:00
31CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
32HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
33POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:00
34VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost0:00
35MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa0:00
36MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
37ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
38CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
39TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
40LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
41GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
42BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
43VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:00
44ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
45PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
46SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
47PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
48VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
49CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
50PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
51PEREZ AnthonyCofidis0:00
52ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa0:00
53CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
54RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
55MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
56ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
57THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:00
58JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:00
59VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma0:00
60LAFAY VictorCofidis0:00
61FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
62HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
63BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
64POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
65CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
66SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:00
67VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
68RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies0:00
69EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
70VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
71SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
72SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:00
73SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:00
74CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
75KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
76BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
77OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
78SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:00
79URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
80SIMON JulienTotalEnergies0:00
81BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
82RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
83BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
84LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
85CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
86SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
87BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
88THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
89NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
90BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
91VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:00
92GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:24
93GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:24
94GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix0:24
95PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix0:24
96VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:24
97SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
98GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
99LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:28
100HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:31
101DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:41
102PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:46
103FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:49
104ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:51
105DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:58
106TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:58
107ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:58
108BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:58
109MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates0:58
110RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic0:58
111BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:58
112ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:58
113COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:58
114MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:58
115FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:58
116MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:58
117CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:03
118OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:03
119BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:04
120FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:04
121BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies1:04
122TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:04
123NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:04
124SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost1:04
125FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies1:04
126IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
127ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:10
128KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:10
129BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:10
130VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:10
131GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:12
132BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:12
133CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:12
134SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:14
135KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:14
136BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:46
137SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:58
138HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:58
139HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:01
140SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:13
141KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:13
142TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:17
143BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team2:22
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 27:25:53
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma1:52
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:33
4PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:44
5HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe3:05
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM3:16
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious3:20
8PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ3:37
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:51
10CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo4:03
11EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:20
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM4:29
13POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:16
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost6:33
15SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates6:42
16LAFAY VictorCofidis6:52
17RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies7:10
18FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa7:28
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe7:48
20BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic8:33
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team8:34
22BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team9:24
23JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team10:15
24ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:48
25MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates12:01
26SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli13:25
27VILLELLA DavideCofidis14:46
28BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe18:36
29ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team18:42
30CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:56
31BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic20:06
32OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team20:08
33ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21:53
34BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma21:56
35VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team23:55
36CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team25:02
37TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli25:03
38ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa25:18
39GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa26:43
40THOMAS BenjaminCofidis28:08
41FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech28:28
42MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix29:10
43SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team29:42
44SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:59
45CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo30:14
46FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates30:15
47PEREZ AnthonyCofidis31:13
48BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo31:15
49DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ31:45
50MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco32:24
51TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33:57
52VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team36:16
53LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ37:20
54COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team37:37
55FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies38:32
56SIMON JulienTotalEnergies38:58
57VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team40:10
58SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers41:29
59SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo41:39
60BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux43:08
61FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe43:17
62ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team43:18
63SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo43:28
64NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech43:41
65VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma43:44
66CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost43:50
67GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix44:15
68KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma44:55
69GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco45:44
70PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:15
71GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers46:42
72RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team47:05
73BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies49:36
74HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM49:42
75ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM50:10
76IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech50:21
77DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ51:08
78VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix51:29
79ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa53:47
80BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:54
81VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost54:02
82BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe54:24
83ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli55:34
84RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic55:43
85KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55:53
86BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team56:01
87TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious57:03
88ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team58:25
89OSS DanielTotalEnergies58:31
90CIMOLAI DavideCofidis58:50
91VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma59:24
92CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:00:12
93HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00:49
94EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01:06
95SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:03:20
96MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:04:33
97MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:05:13
98TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:05:37
99SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:05:40
100NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:05:56
101RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:06:46
102THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:07:40
103HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:07:44
104KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:09:05
105KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:09:22
106RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10:14
107MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:10:24
108NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:10:41
109AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma1:10:49
110BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech1:11:41
111DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech1:11:45
112HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious1:11:52
113MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team1:12:01
114MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:12:05
115KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:12:07
116NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech1:12:40
117PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12:47
118MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:12:49
119LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa1:12:51
120SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal1:13:06
121PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix1:13:14
122DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:13:52
123BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies1:13:54
124BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious1:13:58
125KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:14:03
126SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:14:42
127BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:14:57
128CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:15:00
129ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:15:02
130MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:15:17
131MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:15:30
132GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:15:55
133BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:15:59
134GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:16:30
135ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:16:35
136RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates1:16:38
137GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:16:46
138FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:17:26
139BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:17:39
140SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost1:19:40
141VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20:25
142ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech1:23:51
143CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25:11
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates44
2VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma24
3BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious21
4KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma21
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19
6MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix18
7GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco16
8PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers13
9NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech13
10BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic12
11GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers12
12DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ12
13LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious11
14VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team11
15MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix11
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9
17OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team9
18LAFAY VictorCofidis8
19HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe7
20ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
21CIMOLAI DavideCofidis7
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM6
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious6
24DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6
25DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM6
26GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5
27THOMAS BenjaminCofidis5
28TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
29SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo5
30KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
31ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates5
32PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ4
33LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4
34BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies4
35BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
36BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa4
37SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates3
38KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe3
39CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
40HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3
41BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team3
42VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3
43HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
44BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2
45ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
46COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team2
47ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2
48MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2
49GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2
50BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2
51SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
52VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1
53SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 27:25:53
2ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM3:16
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:20
4CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:56
5TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli25:03
6SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:59
7FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies38:32
8SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo43:28
9RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team47:05
10HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00:49
11SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:05:40
12RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:06:46
13KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:09:22
14RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10:14
15NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:10:41
16KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:12:07
17DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:13:52
18MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:15:17
19GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:15:55
20BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:15:59
21BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:17:39
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo35
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates25
3VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma15
4BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa13
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious11
6LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious10
7BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic9
8MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix9
9GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa8
10PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
11ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa6
12BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team5
13VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
14OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
15BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma3
16ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3
17RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
18HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2
19BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
20LAFAY VictorCofidis2
21TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
22KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma2
23HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
24MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa2
25GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
26PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1
27EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
28THOMAS BenjaminCofidis1
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1
30ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
31HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1
32MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 82:26:46
2UAE Team Emirates8:11
3BORA - hansgrohe19:04
4INEOS Grenadiers27:06
5Cofidis29:06
6Team DSM34:16
7AG2R Citroën Team35:14
8Movistar Team35:54
9Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli40:08
10EOLO-Kometa43:37
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:48
12Astana Qazaqstan Team47:09
13Jumbo-Visma48:57
14Groupama - FDJ51:21
15Trek - Segafredo54:21
16Team Arkéa Samsic56:41
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04:41
18TotalEnergies1:12:58
19Alpecin-Fenix1:26:39
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:33:49
21EF Education-EasyPost1:34:59
22Israel - Premier Tech1:49:41
23Lotto Soudal2:23:45
24Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:29:58

