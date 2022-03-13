Tirreno Adriatico: Tadej Pogačar secures trident trophy as Phil Bauhaus sprints to final-stage victory
Pogačar completes sweep of victories at every race he started in 2022 after also winning UAE Tour and Strade Bianche.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) successfully retained his Tirreno-Adriatico title and continued his 100 percent record for the season on Sunday.
Pogačar finished safe in the bunch to defend his overnight GC lead and complete a sweep of victories at every race he started in 2022 after amassing victories at the UAE Tour and Strade Bianche in the past month.
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished second overall, Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) third.
“I am super happy,” Pogačar said after securing his crushing 1:52 GC win. “Any race that I can win we are happy, it’s now the second time to win Tirreno. I wouldn’t say I am unbeatable, but so far so good. We will see in the next races and some new challenges.”
Stage honors went to Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious), who proved fastest in a hectic bunch sprint in San Benedetto del Tronto.
In a blanket finish, barely a bike-length separated Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) in second, Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) in third, and Davide Cimolai (Cofidis) in fourth.
Nizzolo’s Israel-Premier Tech team won the battle heading into the pinch-point under the flamme rouge, meaning Nizzolo was best placed to follow Alexander Kristoff’s wheel when the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux rider started the sprint.
But behind him, Bauhaus swung over across to the right-hand-side of the road to just edge the win.
“I feel amazing. We always believe that I can win. I had a difficult winter, but I knew that I was in good shape. The team did really good today,” Bauhaus said.
“We knew it was a headwind, so the plan was to come late. Jan [Tratnik], Jasha [Sutterlin] and Heino [Haussler] did amazing to bring me in a good position. Heino positioned me in the last narrowing before the left-right corner. Then I followed [FDJ rider Arnaud] Démare, then I saw the gap on the right-hand side and I just went for it.”
The German also reflected on how it was one of the biggest wins of his career.
“I said this morning to the guys that it would be really nice on my palmarès, a win like this. After the Dauphine [in 2017] and the Tour of Poland [in 2021], it’s really nice.”
In what was a messy sprint, many of the pre-stage favorites couldn’t get in the mix, with Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) caught adrift, while Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) was squeezed out by the barriers.
With a dead flat finishing circuit in San Benedetto del Tronto, which the riders completed four laps of, this stage was always likely to finish in a sprint, and the three-man break of Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Manuele Boaro (Astana Qazaqstan) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) were kept in check.
Aside from one crash early on, in which Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) broke his collarbone and had to abandon, much of the day passed without incident.
There was another crash just prior to the final lap in which Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Fenix), Taco van der Hoorn and one of his Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux teammates went down, but they appeared unhurt.
The catch was made 8km from the finish, after which the sprinters’ teams began finalizing their lead-outs.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:39:58
|2
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|3
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|4
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|5
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|6
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|7
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|8
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|9
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|10
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|11
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|12
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|13
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|14
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|15
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|16
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|17
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|18
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|19
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|20
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|21
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|22
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|23
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|24
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|25
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|26
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|27
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|28
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|29
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|30
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|31
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|32
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|33
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|34
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|35
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|36
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|37
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|38
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|39
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|40
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|41
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|43
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|44
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|45
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|46
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|47
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|48
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|49
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|50
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|51
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|0:00
|52
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|53
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|54
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|55
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|56
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|57
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:00
|58
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|59
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|60
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|0:00
|61
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|62
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|63
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|64
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|65
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|66
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|67
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|68
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|69
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|70
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|71
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|72
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|73
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|74
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|75
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|76
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|77
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|78
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|79
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|80
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|0:00
|81
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|82
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|83
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|84
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|85
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|86
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|87
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|88
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|89
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|90
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|91
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|92
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:24
|93
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:24
|94
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24
|95
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24
|96
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24
|97
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:28
|98
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:28
|99
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:28
|100
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:31
|101
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:41
|102
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:46
|103
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:49
|104
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:51
|105
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|106
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:58
|107
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:58
|108
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:58
|109
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:58
|110
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:58
|111
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:58
|112
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:58
|113
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:58
|114
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:58
|115
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:58
|116
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:58
|117
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:03
|118
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:03
|119
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:04
|120
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|121
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|1:04
|122
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:04
|123
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:04
|124
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:04
|125
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|1:04
|126
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|127
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:10
|128
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10
|129
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:10
|130
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:10
|131
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:12
|132
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12
|133
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:12
|134
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|135
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|136
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:46
|137
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58
|138
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:58
|139
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:01
|140
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:13
|141
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:13
|142
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:17
|143
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:22
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|27:25:53
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:52
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:33
|4
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:44
|5
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:05
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|3:16
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:20
|8
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:37
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:51
|10
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:03
|11
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:20
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4:29
|13
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:16
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:33
|15
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:42
|16
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|6:52
|17
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|7:10
|18
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:28
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:48
|20
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:33
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:34
|22
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:24
|23
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:15
|24
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:48
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|12:01
|26
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|13:25
|27
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14:46
|28
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:36
|29
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|18:42
|30
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:56
|31
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:06
|32
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|20:08
|33
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21:53
|34
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:56
|35
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:55
|36
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:02
|37
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|25:03
|38
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|25:18
|39
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:43
|40
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|28:08
|41
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|28:28
|42
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29:10
|43
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:42
|44
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:59
|45
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:14
|46
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|30:15
|47
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|31:13
|48
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:15
|49
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:45
|50
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|32:24
|51
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33:57
|52
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:16
|53
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:20
|54
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37:37
|55
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|38:32
|56
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|38:58
|57
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:10
|58
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:29
|59
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:39
|60
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|43:08
|61
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:17
|62
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|43:18
|63
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:28
|64
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|43:41
|65
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|43:44
|66
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|43:50
|67
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|44:15
|68
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|44:55
|69
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|45:44
|70
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:15
|71
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|46:42
|72
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|47:05
|73
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|49:36
|74
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|49:42
|75
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|50:10
|76
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|50:21
|77
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:08
|78
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|51:29
|79
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|53:47
|80
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53:54
|81
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|54:02
|82
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:24
|83
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|55:34
|84
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|55:43
|85
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55:53
|86
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|56:01
|87
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|57:03
|88
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|58:25
|89
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|58:31
|90
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|58:50
|91
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|59:24
|92
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:00:12
|93
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:49
|94
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01:06
|95
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03:20
|96
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:04:33
|97
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:05:13
|98
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:05:37
|99
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:40
|100
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:05:56
|101
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:06:46
|102
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:40
|103
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:44
|104
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:05
|105
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:09:22
|106
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10:14
|107
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:10:24
|108
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:10:41
|109
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:49
|110
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:11:41
|111
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:11:45
|112
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:11:52
|113
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12:01
|114
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12:05
|115
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:07
|116
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:12:40
|117
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12:47
|118
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12:49
|119
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:12:51
|120
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:06
|121
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13:14
|122
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:13:52
|123
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|1:13:54
|124
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13:58
|125
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14:03
|126
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14:42
|127
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14:57
|128
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:15:00
|129
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:02
|130
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:17
|131
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:30
|132
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:15:55
|133
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:15:59
|134
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:16:30
|135
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:16:35
|136
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:38
|137
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:16:46
|138
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:17:26
|139
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:39
|140
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19:40
|141
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:25
|142
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23:51
|143
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25:11
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|44
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21
|4
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|21
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19
|6
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|7
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|16
|8
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|9
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13
|10
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12
|11
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|12
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|13
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|14
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11
|15
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|17
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|9
|18
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|8
|19
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|20
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|21
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|7
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|6
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|24
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|25
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|6
|26
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|27
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|5
|28
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|29
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|30
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|31
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|32
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|33
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|34
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|4
|35
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|36
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|4
|37
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|38
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|39
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|40
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3
|41
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|42
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|43
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|44
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|45
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|46
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|47
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2
|48
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|49
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|50
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|51
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|52
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|53
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|27:25:53
|2
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|3:16
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:20
|4
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:56
|5
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|25:03
|6
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:59
|7
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|38:32
|8
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:28
|9
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|47:05
|10
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00:49
|11
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:40
|12
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:06:46
|13
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:09:22
|14
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10:14
|15
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:10:41
|16
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:07
|17
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:13:52
|18
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:17
|19
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:15:55
|20
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:15:59
|21
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:39
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|4
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|6
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|7
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|8
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|9
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|8
|10
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|11
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|12
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|13
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|14
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|15
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|16
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|3
|17
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|19
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2
|20
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|2
|21
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|22
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|23
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|24
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|25
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|26
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|27
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|28
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|1
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1
|30
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|31
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|32
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|82:26:46
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:11
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:04
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:06
|5
|Cofidis
|29:06
|6
|Team DSM
|34:16
|7
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:14
|8
|Movistar Team
|35:54
|9
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|40:08
|10
|EOLO-Kometa
|43:37
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:48
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|47:09
|13
|Jumbo-Visma
|48:57
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:21
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:21
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56:41
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04:41
|18
|TotalEnergies
|1:12:58
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:26:39
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:33:49
|21
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:34:59
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49:41
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23:45
|24
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:29:58
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.