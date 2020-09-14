Tirreno-Adriatico stage 8: Filippo Ganna wins individual time trial as Simon Yates wraps up overall

Riding along the Adriatic coastal tourist town of San Benedetto del Tronto, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) posted the fastest time of the day in the final stage of the 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico, a 10.1km individual time trial.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rode into 4th place on the day and moved into second overall GC position, while Rafal Majka lost one position on the general classification in the final kilometers of the 8-day event.

Ganna posted the fastest speed ever recorded in an individual time trial at the Race of Two Seas.

Team Ineos was equipped with unbranded Princeton Carbonworks wheels in front, with a distinctive sinusoidal, scalloped profile.

World hour record holders Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation), Victor Campanaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), and world champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) all posted fast times.

Yates, starting last at 15:46 local time, put in a very strong effort against his GC rivals and time trial specialists alike.

“I am really happy, it’s my only stage race win outside the Vuelta and I’m just happy I could finish off the job of the team who did a fantastic job all week and today it was up to me. I had time gap updates, but I was still going full gas. You never know until the last moment so I just tried to go to the maximum possible and I’m happy I could pull it off.” Yates said.

The six-foot-five Ganna is a four-time world champion in the individual pursuit on the track, most recently winning the event in February 2020, outpacing American Ashton Lambie by 1.7 seconds.