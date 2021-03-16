Road

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7: Wout van Aert upsets European and world time trial champions for win

Tadej Pogačar seals overall win of the ‘Race of Two Seas’ with a fourth-place finish on the final stage.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) bested European time trial champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) for the final stage of the 2021 Tirreno Adriatico.

Van Aert had the fastest time check by .21 seconds at the midpoint, and by the time he crossed the line, he added nearly six seconds to his padding on the clock to take the win.

“Almost all the best time-trial specialists are here,” said van Aert. “It’s the first time I go for GC, and I was only beaten by the Tour de France winner.”

The Belgian’s time was the third-fastest ever recorded for the course. It was his second stage win at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico, and helped him retain second in the final general classification.

Earlier in the day, world time trial champion Filippo Ganna powered through midway time check seven seconds in arrears of Küng. Ganna was able to bring back three of those seconds by the line, but his effort on the 10km race against the clock was only enough for third place on the day.

This is the first loss in a time trial for the big Italian while wearing the rainbow stripes of the world champion.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) defended his overall lead of the general classification, with a fourth-place ride on the day, nipping at Ganna’s heels.

“It’s a fantastic start to the season,” said Pogacar. “But now I already need a little bit [of] rest before continuing the season.”

Tadej Pogacar sealed his overall win at the 2021 Tadej Pogacar with a fourth-place in the final stage time trial. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

In the hot seat

The short and flat final stage was an out-and-back route with riders facing a light headwind on the return trip.

Midway through the stage rain looked to be threatening and the wind shifted to face riders in the second half of the route, but no foul weather materialized.

Küng rolled down the ramp and settled into a 57kph pace which rewrote all of the time checks on the day that came before him.

Knowing the time he had to beat, Ganna went after the Swiss rider, and looked to be holding back on the first half of the course.

Navigating the turn on the far end of the route, Ganna nearly struck a barrier on his right, and had to use his body weight to counter from crashing, but was able to settle back into a rhythm.

Küng, in the “hot seat” looked visibly excited when Ganna’s time check came in and was slower than his. And then some six minutes later, he was in disbelief that his time stood as the best of the day.

But nearly an hour later, as the final five riders rolled from the start house, Küng started to squirm.

The Swiss was on the edge of his seat when van Aert’s mid-course time was posted, barely faster than his own.

In the final 1km of van Aert’s ride, Küng was already standing to vacate the leader’s seat.

Pogačar was the last rider on the course and immediately followed van Aert. The 2020 Tour de France champion, a savvy rider against the clock, paced his effort on the final day of the race well. And while he was not able to get onto the final stage podium, he was pleased with his performance.

“I felt good today, a little bit fatigued after all the racing. It was a fast race, I was prepared well and I’m super happy to take this win,” said the overall winner.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 7 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma11:06
2KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:06
3GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:11
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:12
5THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ0:16
6BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:18
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:24
8ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
9HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:27
10LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:28
11THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:28
12LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo0:30
13AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:32
14TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:33
15PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:35
16POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:36
17OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:36
18FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:36
19BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:37
20OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates0:37
21POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:38
22FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:39
23WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:40
24ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:40
25HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:42
26WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:42
27KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:44
28GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:44
29BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech0:45
30VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:46
31SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:46
32SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:47
33GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:47
34PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:48
35CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:48
36NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:48
37PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:50
38VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:50
39WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:50
40CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:51
41ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:51
42VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:52
43SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo0:52
44HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech0:52
45DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
46CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:52
47MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:52
48MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:52
49SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:53
50JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange0:54
51WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:54
52GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:55
53BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:55
54ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa0:55
55FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:55
56SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:55
57FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:56
58BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:56
59MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates0:57
60ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:57
61MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:57
62SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:58
63BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:59
64YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:59
65ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:59
66SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:00
67VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix1:01
68TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:01
69VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02
70FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:02
71ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03
72ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03
73QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:05
74DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie1:05
75CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:05
76TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:05
77CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:07
78PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:07
79LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:09
80KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:10
81MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:11
82OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:13
83CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:14
84RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:15
85CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:15
86BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:16
87TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:16
88PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:17
89VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:17
90VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:17
91PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie1:18
92DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:18
93MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:19
94ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:20
95VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:20
96MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech1:21
97GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:21
98ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo1:22
99ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange1:22
100SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:22
101LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:22
102HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:22
103VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo1:22
104HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:24
105ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24
106HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:24
107BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25
108SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:26
109VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:27
110VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:28
111MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:29
112BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29
113BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:30
114CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:31
115MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:31
116BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:31
117VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:31
118CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:33
119RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie1:34
120STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange1:34
121BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic1:35
122CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:36
123SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:37
124VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:37
125RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:37
126LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:38
127MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:38
128NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:38
129OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:38
130VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:38
131TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:40
132BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:40
133NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo1:40
134HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo1:40
135PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:42
136VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix1:42
137DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:44
138LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:44
139FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:48
140CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:48
141ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa1:50
142KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo1:50
143ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo1:50
144MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:52
145BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:52
146VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1:55
147VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:57
148KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo1:57
149NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:58
150BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe2:00
151ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:01
152VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:02
153PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:06
154MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:08
155CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo2:11
156BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:11
157MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:19
158KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:22
159SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:24
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 26:36:17
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03
3LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious3:57
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:13
5FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe4:37
6ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:54
7WELLENS TimLotto Soudal5:00
8BARDET RomainTeam DSM5:50
9NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo6:30
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange7:45
11SOLER MarcMovistar Team7:59
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic9:39
13HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech12:06
14FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech12:22
15FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:39
16MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ14:07
17DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation14:20
18DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam Total Direct Energie14:27
19SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers14:58
20FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates15:06
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech15:25
22ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:48
23RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam Total Direct Energie17:11
24THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers17:12
25BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team17:31
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo17:50
27KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe18:57
28POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS19:18
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19:55
30ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech20:48
31ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo20:54
32VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix20:57
33TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM21:55
34VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team22:01
35HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo22:12
36SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:52
37CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious25:31
38SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team25:51
39CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo26:17
40BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:42
41ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step26:54
42VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team26:58
43PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ28:25
44CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka ASSOS29:20
45ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe30:18
46SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team30:45
47DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal30:59
48TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec31:17
49CATALDO DarioMovistar Team31:52
50ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step33:00
51KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers34:59
52CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers35:34
53SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie35:54
54SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo36:17
55MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ36:53
56JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange37:07
57MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates37:08
58ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step37:13
59THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ38:05
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team38:25
61BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious38:31
62GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma38:42
63NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation39:44
64STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange40:07
65WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation40:16
66VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team40:38
67HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation40:42
68OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team41:34
69OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe41:36
70OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic42:27
71GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers42:53
72ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma43:36
73KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ43:50
74VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix44:04
75POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates44:15
76ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange44:25
77KREUZIGER RomanGazprom - RusVelo44:38
78VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44:39
79KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo44:45
80SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo45:05
81HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45:15
82MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45:20
83ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa45:59
84BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo46:37
85PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux47:27
86MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange48:28
87BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step48:30
88VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix49:12
89GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic49:13
90LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic49:29
91VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal49:34
92BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe49:58
93VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma50:08
94NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM50:43
95BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech50:43
96VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS50:55
97ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM51:05
98LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ51:12
99BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec51:14
100PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers52:07
101WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious53:24
102BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec53:42
103PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic54:00
104PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team54:28
105GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ54:51
106OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates54:58
107MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix55:10
108VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step55:33
109LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo55:35
110VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo56:14
111PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie56:37
112CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa56:38
113CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka ASSOS58:49
114BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe59:01
115MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix59:17
116BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie1:00:27
117VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:00:40
118VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:02:42
119LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:03:43
120MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:04:00
121CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:04:35
122PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:06:00
123NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo1:06:04
124HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:06:10
125CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:06:10
126GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:06:25
127BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:06:33
128BOUDAT ThomasTeam Arkéa Samsic1:07:02
129CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo1:07:28
130SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:07:31
131KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:07:35
132VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1:08:05
133ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:08:21
134FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:09:07
135VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:07
136MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo1:10:30
137MALUCELLI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:11:06
138DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:11:09
139ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:11:31
140LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo1:11:33
141RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:12:14
142TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:12:49
143CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:13:07
144AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13:51
145TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:14:18
146TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:14:37
147VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:16:56
148PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:18:18
149ARCHIBALD JohnEOLO-Kometa1:18:19
150HOWES AlexEF Education - Nippo1:18:36
151SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo1:19:06
152ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo1:20:36
153BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:22:02
154MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech1:24:08
155MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:25:26
156MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:30:21
157RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:32:10
158SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:34:34
159VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:38:47
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma55
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates42
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix39
4WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo15
6VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo14
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step14
8BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step14
9YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
11VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal12
12LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious11
13LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo10
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ10
15VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team9
16MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix9
17THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ8
18GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8
19GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates8
20BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers7
21FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech7
22BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
23VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
24WELLENS TimLotto Soudal6
25QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic6
26ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech6
27OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team6
28MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange6
29SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5
30BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
31FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5
32FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates5
33DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal5
34STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange5
35BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo5
36DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation3
37THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3
38CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo3
39ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step3
40BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
41BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation3
42SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team2
43NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2
44HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2
45LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2
46PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2
47HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange2
48VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
49FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1
50CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
51RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1
52SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 26:36:17
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:13
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:54
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:39
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers14:58
6HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo22:12
7CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo26:17
8ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe30:18
9TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec31:17
10SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo36:17
11MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ36:53
12STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange40:07
13GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers42:53
14MUÑOZ DanielAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45:20
15ROPERO AlejandroEOLO-Kometa45:59
16GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic49:13
17VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal49:34
18NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM50:43
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious53:24
20BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec53:42
21GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ54:51
22OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates54:58
23PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:06:00
24NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo1:06:04
25ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:08:21
26AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13:51
27BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:22:02
28MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:30:21
29RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:32:10
30VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:38:47
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates24
2WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix18
4BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange15
6ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa13
7BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8
9VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo8
10GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers7
11HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo7
12THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ7
13LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious6
14ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step5
15BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa5
16VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma5
17STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange5
18CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo5
19ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
20PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious4
21QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3
22FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech3
23SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3
24FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates3
25VINJEBO EmilTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
26BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2
27BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2
28FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1
29SOLER MarcMovistar Team1
30NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1
31VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1
32TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1
33SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Astana - Premier Tech 80:16:45
2INEOS Grenadiers2:48
3Movistar Team13:15
4Team Jumbo-Visma14:12
5Team DSM17:34
6UAE-Team Emirates17:52
7Trek - Segafredo18:35
8BORA - hansgrohe20:43
9Bahrain - Victorious21:02
10Deceuninck - Quick Step23:30
11Team BikeExchange33:05
12Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:43
13Groupama - FDJ34:55
14AG2R Citroën Team36:55
15Team Total Direct Energie39:16
16Israel Start-Up Nation41:11
17Lotto Soudal54:03
18Team Qhubeka ASSOS55:02
19Team Arkéa Samsic55:14
20EF Education - Nippo57:50
21Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:02:16
22Gazprom - RusVelo1:06:31
23Alpecin-Fenix1:12:20
24EOLO-Kometa2:14:15
25Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3:02:55

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

