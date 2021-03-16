Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7: Wout van Aert upsets European and world time trial champions for win
Tadej Pogačar seals overall win of the ‘Race of Two Seas’ with a fourth-place finish on the final stage.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) bested European time trial champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) for the final stage of the 2021 Tirreno Adriatico.
Van Aert had the fastest time check by .21 seconds at the midpoint, and by the time he crossed the line, he added nearly six seconds to his padding on the clock to take the win.
“Almost all the best time-trial specialists are here,” said van Aert. “It’s the first time I go for GC, and I was only beaten by the Tour de France winner.”
The Belgian’s time was the third-fastest ever recorded for the course. It was his second stage win at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico, and helped him retain second in the final general classification.
Earlier in the day, world time trial champion Filippo Ganna powered through midway time check seven seconds in arrears of Küng. Ganna was able to bring back three of those seconds by the line, but his effort on the 10km race against the clock was only enough for third place on the day.
This is the first loss in a time trial for the big Italian while wearing the rainbow stripes of the world champion.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) defended his overall lead of the general classification, with a fourth-place ride on the day, nipping at Ganna’s heels.
“It’s a fantastic start to the season,” said Pogacar. “But now I already need a little bit [of] rest before continuing the season.”
In the hot seat
The short and flat final stage was an out-and-back route with riders facing a light headwind on the return trip.
Midway through the stage rain looked to be threatening and the wind shifted to face riders in the second half of the route, but no foul weather materialized.
Küng rolled down the ramp and settled into a 57kph pace which rewrote all of the time checks on the day that came before him.
Knowing the time he had to beat, Ganna went after the Swiss rider, and looked to be holding back on the first half of the course.
Navigating the turn on the far end of the route, Ganna nearly struck a barrier on his right, and had to use his body weight to counter from crashing, but was able to settle back into a rhythm.
Küng, in the “hot seat” looked visibly excited when Ganna’s time check came in and was slower than his. And then some six minutes later, he was in disbelief that his time stood as the best of the day.
But nearly an hour later, as the final five riders rolled from the start house, Küng started to squirm.
The Swiss was on the edge of his seat when van Aert’s mid-course time was posted, barely faster than his own.
In the final 1km of van Aert’s ride, Küng was already standing to vacate the leader’s seat.
Pogačar was the last rider on the course and immediately followed van Aert. The 2020 Tour de France champion, a savvy rider against the clock, paced his effort on the final day of the race well. And while he was not able to get onto the final stage podium, he was pleased with his performance.
“I felt good today, a little bit fatigued after all the racing. It was a fast race, I was prepared well and I’m super happy to take this win,” said the overall winner.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 7 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:06
|2
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|3
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:12
|5
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|6
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:18
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:24
|8
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|9
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:27
|10
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:28
|11
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|12
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:30
|13
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|14
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:33
|15
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:35
|16
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:36
|17
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|19
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:37
|20
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:37
|21
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:38
|22
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:39
|23
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:40
|24
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:40
|25
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:42
|26
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42
|27
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|28
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|29
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|30
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|31
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:46
|32
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|33
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:47
|34
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|35
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:48
|36
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|37
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:50
|38
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:50
|39
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|40
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|41
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51
|42
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:52
|43
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:52
|44
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:52
|45
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|46
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|47
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:52
|48
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:52
|49
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|50
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|0:54
|51
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:54
|52
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|53
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:55
|54
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:55
|55
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|56
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|57
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:56
|58
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|59
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:57
|60
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:57
|61
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:57
|62
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:58
|63
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:59
|64
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:59
|65
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:59
|66
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00
|67
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01
|68
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:01
|69
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02
|70
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:02
|71
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03
|72
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03
|73
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:05
|74
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:05
|75
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:05
|76
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:05
|77
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|78
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07
|79
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:09
|80
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10
|81
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11
|82
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:13
|83
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|84
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:15
|85
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:15
|86
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16
|87
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:16
|88
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17
|89
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:17
|90
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:17
|91
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:18
|92
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:18
|93
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19
|94
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:20
|95
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:20
|96
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21
|97
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21
|98
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:22
|99
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|1:22
|100
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:22
|101
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22
|102
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:22
|103
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:22
|104
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:24
|105
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24
|106
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:24
|107
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25
|108
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:26
|109
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:27
|110
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:28
|111
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|112
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:29
|113
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:30
|114
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:31
|115
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:31
|116
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:31
|117
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:31
|118
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:33
|119
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:34
|120
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|1:34
|121
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:35
|122
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36
|123
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:37
|124
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:37
|125
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:37
|126
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:38
|127
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:38
|128
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:38
|129
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:38
|130
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:38
|131
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:40
|132
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:40
|133
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:40
|134
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:40
|135
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:42
|136
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:42
|137
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:44
|138
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:44
|139
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48
|140
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:48
|141
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:50
|142
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:50
|143
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:50
|144
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:52
|145
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:52
|146
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:55
|147
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:57
|148
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:57
|149
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:58
|150
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|151
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:01
|152
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:02
|153
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:06
|154
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:08
|155
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:11
|156
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:11
|157
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:19
|158
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:22
|159
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:24
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:36:17
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:57
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:13
|5
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:37
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:54
|7
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|5:00
|8
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|5:50
|9
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:30
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|7:45
|11
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|7:59
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:39
|13
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:06
|14
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:22
|15
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:39
|16
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:07
|17
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:20
|18
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:27
|19
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:58
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:06
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:25
|22
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:48
|23
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:11
|24
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:12
|25
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:31
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:50
|27
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:57
|28
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|19:18
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19:55
|30
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:48
|31
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|20:54
|32
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20:57
|33
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|21:55
|34
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:01
|35
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:12
|36
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:52
|37
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:31
|38
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|25:51
|39
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:17
|40
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:42
|41
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:54
|42
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|26:58
|43
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:25
|44
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:20
|45
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:18
|46
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30:45
|47
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|30:59
|48
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31:17
|49
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|31:52
|50
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:00
|51
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:59
|52
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:34
|53
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|35:54
|54
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:17
|55
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:53
|56
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|37:07
|57
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37:08
|58
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:13
|59
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:05
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38:25
|61
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:31
|62
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:42
|63
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:44
|64
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|40:07
|65
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:16
|66
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:38
|67
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:42
|68
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|41:34
|69
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:36
|70
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|42:27
|71
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:53
|72
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43:36
|73
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:50
|74
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|44:04
|75
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:15
|76
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|44:25
|77
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|44:38
|78
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44:39
|79
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|44:45
|80
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:05
|81
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:15
|82
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45:20
|83
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|45:59
|84
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|46:37
|85
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|47:27
|86
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|48:28
|87
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:30
|88
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|49:12
|89
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:13
|90
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:29
|91
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|49:34
|92
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|49:58
|93
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50:08
|94
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|50:43
|95
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|50:43
|96
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|50:55
|97
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|51:05
|98
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:12
|99
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|51:14
|100
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|52:07
|101
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|53:24
|102
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53:42
|103
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:00
|104
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|54:28
|105
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|54:51
|106
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|54:58
|107
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|55:10
|108
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:33
|109
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:35
|110
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|56:14
|111
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|56:37
|112
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|56:38
|113
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|58:49
|114
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:01
|115
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|59:17
|116
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:00:27
|117
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:00:40
|118
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:42
|119
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:03:43
|120
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:04:00
|121
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04:35
|122
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06:00
|123
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:06:04
|124
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:06:10
|125
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:06:10
|126
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:25
|127
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:06:33
|128
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:07:02
|129
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:07:28
|130
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:31
|131
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:35
|132
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08:05
|133
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:08:21
|134
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:07
|135
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:07
|136
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:30
|137
|MALUCELLI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:11:06
|138
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:11:09
|139
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:31
|140
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11:33
|141
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12:14
|142
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:12:49
|143
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:07
|144
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:51
|145
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:14:18
|146
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14:37
|147
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:16:56
|148
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:18:18
|149
|ARCHIBALD John
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:18:19
|150
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:18:36
|151
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:19:06
|152
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:20:36
|153
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:22:02
|154
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:24:08
|155
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:26
|156
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30:21
|157
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:32:10
|158
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:34:34
|159
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:38:47
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|55
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|4
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|15
|6
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|8
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|9
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|11
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|12
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|13
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|15
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|16
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|17
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|18
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|19
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|20
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|21
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|22
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|23
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|24
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|25
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|26
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6
|27
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|6
|28
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|29
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|30
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|31
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|32
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|33
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|34
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|35
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5
|36
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|37
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|38
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|39
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|40
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|41
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|42
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Movistar Team
|2
|43
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|44
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|45
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|46
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|47
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2
|48
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|49
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|50
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|51
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|52
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:36:17
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:13
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:54
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:39
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:58
|6
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:12
|7
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:17
|8
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:18
|9
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31:17
|10
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:17
|11
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:53
|12
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|40:07
|13
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:53
|14
|MUÑOZ Daniel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45:20
|15
|ROPERO Alejandro
|EOLO-Kometa
|45:59
|16
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:13
|17
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|49:34
|18
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|50:43
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|53:24
|20
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53:42
|21
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|54:51
|22
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|54:58
|23
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06:00
|24
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:06:04
|25
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:08:21
|26
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13:51
|27
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:22:02
|28
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30:21
|29
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:32:10
|30
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:38:47
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|2
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|4
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|6
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|13
|7
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|9
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8
|10
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|11
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|7
|12
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|13
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|14
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|15
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|16
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|17
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|18
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|19
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|20
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|21
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|22
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|23
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|24
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|25
|VINJEBO Emil
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|26
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|27
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|28
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|29
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1
|30
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|31
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|33
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Astana - Premier Tech
|80:16:45
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:48
|3
|Movistar Team
|13:15
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:12
|5
|Team DSM
|17:34
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:52
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:35
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:43
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:02
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:30
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|33:05
|12
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:43
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:55
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|36:55
|15
|Team Total Direct Energie
|39:16
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:11
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|54:03
|18
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|55:02
|19
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|55:14
|20
|EF Education - Nippo
|57:50
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:02:16
|22
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:06:31
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12:20
|24
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:14:15
|25
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:02:55
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.