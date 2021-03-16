Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7: Wout van Aert upsets European and world time trial champions for win

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) bested European time trial champion Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers) for the final stage of the 2021 Tirreno Adriatico.

Van Aert had the fastest time check by .21 seconds at the midpoint, and by the time he crossed the line, he added nearly six seconds to his padding on the clock to take the win.

“Almost all the best time-trial specialists are here,” said van Aert. “It’s the first time I go for GC, and I was only beaten by the Tour de France winner.”

The Belgian’s time was the third-fastest ever recorded for the course. It was his second stage win at this year’s Tirreno-Adriatico, and helped him retain second in the final general classification.

Earlier in the day, world time trial champion Filippo Ganna powered through midway time check seven seconds in arrears of Küng. Ganna was able to bring back three of those seconds by the line, but his effort on the 10km race against the clock was only enough for third place on the day.

This is the first loss in a time trial for the big Italian while wearing the rainbow stripes of the world champion.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) defended his overall lead of the general classification, with a fourth-place ride on the day, nipping at Ganna’s heels.

“It’s a fantastic start to the season,” said Pogacar. “But now I already need a little bit [of] rest before continuing the season.”

Tadej Pogacar sealed his overall win at the 2021 Tadej Pogacar with a fourth-place in the final stage time trial. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

In the hot seat

The short and flat final stage was an out-and-back route with riders facing a light headwind on the return trip.

Midway through the stage rain looked to be threatening and the wind shifted to face riders in the second half of the route, but no foul weather materialized.

Küng rolled down the ramp and settled into a 57kph pace which rewrote all of the time checks on the day that came before him.

Knowing the time he had to beat, Ganna went after the Swiss rider, and looked to be holding back on the first half of the course.

Navigating the turn on the far end of the route, Ganna nearly struck a barrier on his right, and had to use his body weight to counter from crashing, but was able to settle back into a rhythm.

Küng, in the “hot seat” looked visibly excited when Ganna’s time check came in and was slower than his. And then some six minutes later, he was in disbelief that his time stood as the best of the day.

But nearly an hour later, as the final five riders rolled from the start house, Küng started to squirm.

The Swiss was on the edge of his seat when van Aert’s mid-course time was posted, barely faster than his own.

In the final 1km of van Aert’s ride, Küng was already standing to vacate the leader’s seat.

Pogačar was the last rider on the course and immediately followed van Aert. The 2020 Tour de France champion, a savvy rider against the clock, paced his effort on the final day of the race well. And while he was not able to get onto the final stage podium, he was pleased with his performance.

“I felt good today, a little bit fatigued after all the racing. It was a fast race, I was prepared well and I’m super happy to take this win,” said the overall winner.