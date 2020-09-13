Road

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7: Van der Poel takes stunning victory, Yates retains GC lead

Dutchman attacked from chase group in final kilometer to catch and distance lone escapee Matteo Fabbro

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) launched an unstoppable late move to win stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday.

The Dutchman flew out of a group that was chasing down lone leader Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the steep final kilometer of the race to tear past the young Italian and win by four seconds, the second stage victory for Alpecin-Fenix in two days.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) followed van der Poel’s move to take second, while Fabbro took a consolation prize of third place, having launched a solo attack on 20 kilometers to go and been looking odds-on to take the win.

“It was an incredible stage, much tougher than I expected,” Van der Poel said after the race. “The team did a great job getting me into the break. I knew I had to go full gas on the last climb before the finish, Fabbro was ahead of me and when I passed him I knew I had won. I am very happy for this victory that I have been looking for since the beginning of the Tirreno-Adriatico.”

Race-leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished in sixth in a small bunch that included GC rivals Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). The trio finished on the same time, leaving Yates’ 16 seconds GC lead on Majka intact going into the final stage’s 10-kilometer time trial.

“It was a hard stage, the team did a great job controlling the race,” Yates said. “The race will be decided by the ITT. My main focus are Thomas and Majka, I think especially Majka is very good against the clock.”

The action of the stage played out on a finishing circuit of 25km that included two short but super-steep climbs. A break of 14, including van der Poel, Fabbro and Guerreiro, had gone clear early in the stage as Mitchelton-Scott controlled the peloton behind.

Guerreiro had sparked the selection with an attack on 35km to go that split down the breakaway as attacks also flew from van der Poel and Fabro, leaving a bunch of six at the front of the race with 25km remaining.

Fabbro attacked again at the start of the closing circuit and soon forged a gap over the five chasers, gaining nearly one minute. Attacks were also launching from the peloton behind, with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) leading a small group in pursuit of the bunch that included van der Poel.

Fabbro had been riding strong through his solo escape and looked likely to snatch a surprise victory, only to start struggling as the final one-kilometer wall to the finish line loomed on the horizon.

Van der Poel attacked at the perfect moment from the chase group as the fragments of the peloton came close to making the bridge to them. The Dutchman flew out of the group with Guerreiro the only one able to respond. Van der Poel ripped past Fabro as if the young Italian was a stone, and continued to power away through the steep slope to the line to take the victory.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4:19:23
2GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling0:04
3FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:04
4KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:09
5ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team0:10
6YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:10
7WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling0:10
8THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:10
9VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team0:10
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:10
11HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott0:13
12MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:13
13OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb0:15
14KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
15GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:15
16VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:15
17HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:15
18GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling0:15
19WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale0:15
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - McLaren0:15
21BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:15
22MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling0:15
23HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie0:24
24PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren0:26
25NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:26
26HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale0:26
27JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:26
28VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale0:26
29ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:29
30VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:29
31DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team0:29
32GABBURO DavideAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:31
33ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team0:34
34VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM0:36
35NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation0:36
36CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:39
37FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team0:40
38SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:40
39PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:43
40MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:43
41ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:43
42EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:43
43HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal0:43
44HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:54
45ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM0:55
46RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team0:55
47KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team0:55
48KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling1:00
49VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie1:06
50BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale1:06
51SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team1:06
52ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:09
53TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb1:13
54FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:13
55RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix1:13
56HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:13
57CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:29
58LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:39
59DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale1:39
60NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:55
61FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:55
62VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix2:02
63VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:10
64KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:19
65POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:19
66THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ2:23
67ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma2:28
68GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren2:41
69COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:42
70HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2:54
71BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:08
72HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott4:08
73FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers4:08
74WEENING PieterTrek - Segafredo4:12
75BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step4:37
76VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo6:41
77VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step6:41
78GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling6:41
79BARTA WillCCC Team8:33
80PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers8:33
81SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix8:59
82ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:59
83DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix8:59
84MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma8:59
85CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling8:59
86TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:59
87TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren8:59
88SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step8:59
89LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ8:59
90CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation8:59
91CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling8:59
92NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo8:59
93CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:59
94BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott9:38
95VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma12:12
96WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma12:12
97VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal12:12
98BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling12:12
99ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo12:12
100RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:12
101FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM12:12
102RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates12:12
103DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale12:12
104DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling12:12
105HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - McLaren12:12
106VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team12:12
107KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step12:12
108TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie12:30
109MITRI JamesVini Zabù - KTM12:30
110BATTISTELLA SamueleNTT Pro Cycling12:30
111HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:40
112MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie12:40
113MAES NikolasLotto Soudal13:10
114DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers13:10
115MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott13:20
116GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates13:22
117FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team13:22
118GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13:22
119GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal13:32
120NATAROV YuriyAstana Pro Team13:32
121BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates13:45
122CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling13:45
123CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling15:01
124BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe17:31
125ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe17:31
126MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates17:31
127RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:31
128CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation17:31
129HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal17:31
130SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation17:31
131STOJNIĆ VeljkoVini Zabù - KTM17:31
132ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation17:31
133PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie17:31
134STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step17:31
135SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team17:31
136CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling17:44
137HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott17:44
138PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:47
139AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott18:44
140DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo19:32
141SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:32
142VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:32
143ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team19:32
144LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:32
145DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation19:32
146SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie19:32
147DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb19:32
148STACCHIOTTI RiccardoVini Zabù - KTM19:32
149MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:32
150OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal19:32
151BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo19:32
152RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates19:32
153MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix19:37
154TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma19:37
155VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:37
156BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation19:37
157TORRES AlbertMovistar Team19:37
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott 31:56:02
2MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:16
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:39
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team0:49
5MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:57
6KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:59
7WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling1:22
8KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26
9BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:33
10HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott2:47
11OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb2:54
12MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling2:57
13HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb3:29
14DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team3:50
15VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix3:54
16FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team3:55
17WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale4:52
18ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:30
19NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo7:34
20NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo7:36
21PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren7:38
22HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates7:52
23HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale8:14
24VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team8:32
25NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation9:06
26KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling9:53
27FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ11:55
28COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates13:58
29FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe13:59
30RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team14:09
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers14:21
32HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14:50
33KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe15:08
34BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale15:38
35KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team16:02
36PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma16:25
37WEENING PieterTrek - Segafredo19:02
38HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb19:03
39GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling19:33
40VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale21:34
41GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling22:10
42BARTA WillCCC Team22:42
43SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team23:12
44ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team23:19
45GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling23:54
46VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix24:35
47JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team24:48
48HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal25:11
49TEUNS DylanBahrain - McLaren26:13
50POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe26:21
51VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM26:42
52SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team31:47
53FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale32:38
54GABBURO DavideAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32:58
55MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb34:23
56THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ34:48
57TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb35:12
58EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma35:38
59LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ36:21
60CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling37:46
61BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo39:26
62ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ40:19
63VAN GESTEL DriesTeam Total Direct Energie41:48
64PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers41:49
65HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal41:57
66MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma44:09
67BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott44:39
68DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale44:40
69CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè45:26
70TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren46:40
71DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale47:21
72ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma48:27
73CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation49:31
74ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team50:06
75CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:35
76NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo52:16
77TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè52:57
78BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step53:20
79CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team53:42
80LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ54:00
81RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec55:07
82VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo55:25
83SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step56:06
84FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM59:35
85VERMOTE JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits59:49
86FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team1:01:07
87VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team1:01:31
88HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01:38
89WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01:49
90FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers1:02:09
91DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:02:37
92MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott1:02:42
93VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:46
94VERGAERDE OttoAlpecin-Fenix1:03:06
95ROVNY IvanGazprom - RusVelo1:03:58
96CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling1:04:31
97SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:05:21
98ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:05:30
99BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling1:06:56
100ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:07:32
101VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08:01
102OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:08:14
103TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:09:14
104DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling1:09:23
105ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:09:35
106HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1:09:52
107CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling1:10:09
108RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix1:10:34
109GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:10:44
110CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling1:11:29
111BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:12:09
112BATTISTELLA SamueleNTT Pro Cycling1:12:14
113MAES NikolasLotto Soudal1:13:43
114MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie1:15:24
115NATAROV YuriyAstana Pro Team1:15:34
116GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren1:16:09
117RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:16:11
118GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:18:13
119HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:20:48
120ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21:08
121VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:21:10
122KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:24:25
123MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25:08
124RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:25:40
125HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - McLaren1:26:06
126AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott1:26:29
127DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:27:17
128TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie1:27:40
129STOJNIĆ VeljkoVini Zabù - KTM1:28:00
130CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:28:20
131GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:28:57
132CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling1:29:26
133BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:29:29
134PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:29:44
135STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30:40
136ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe1:30:48
137VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:31:25
138MITRI JamesVini Zabù - KTM1:31:46
139PETIT AdrienTeam Total Direct Energie1:32:03
140ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM1:32:13
141BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo1:33:00
142SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:33:11
143DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:33:36
144HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:33:47
145SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33:56
146DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:33:57
147SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:34:00
148VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:35:12
149MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:38:29
150STACCHIOTTI RiccardoVini Zabù - KTM1:38:34
151DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb1:38:34
152RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:38:53
153SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:40:07
154MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:41:00
155LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:42:08
156TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:42:38
157BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:44:38
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe34
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates27
3KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb26
4WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling24
5MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe22
6VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team22
7THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers20
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott18
9MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix18
10MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step17
11CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling16
12VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix14
13HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott12
14BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step12
15CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation11
16GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling10
17FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe8
18ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation8
19MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie8
20MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb7
21KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step7
22KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe7
23ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team7
24SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team7
25TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma7
26EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma6
27VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM5
28TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb5
29MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma5
30DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale5
31HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates5
32VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale5
33ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
34HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott4
35KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling4
36HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal4
37RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix4
38HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb3
39BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3
40HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3
41DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix3
42PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
43CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
44BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2
45FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team2
46BARTA WillCCC Team2
47FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale2
48GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren2
49VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal2
50FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM2
51STOJNIĆ VeljkoVini Zabù - KTM2
52ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM2
53MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1
54RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
55BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
56TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
57BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1
58VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team1
59CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling1
60SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
61CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team 31:56:51
2KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:37
3OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb2:05
4HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2:40
5NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo6:45
6HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale7:25
7FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe13:10
8RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team13:20
9GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers13:32
10HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14:01
11HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb18:14
12BARTA WillCCC Team21:53
13ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team22:30
14VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix23:46
15JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team23:59
16SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team30:58
17THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ33:59
18EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma34:49
19CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè44:37
20ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team49:17
21CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team52:53
22VELASCO SimoneGazprom - RusVelo54:36
23VAN HOOYDONCK NathanCCC Team1:00:42
24ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:04:41
25ALBA Juan DiegoMovistar Team1:06:43
26OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:07:25
27ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08:46
28GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:09:55
29BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:11:20
30BATTISTELLA SamueleNTT Pro Cycling1:11:25
31NATAROV YuriyAstana Pro Team1:14:45
32GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain - McLaren1:15:20
33RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:15:22
34GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:17:24
35VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:20:21
36MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:24:19
37AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott1:25:40
38STOJNIĆ VeljkoVini Zabù - KTM1:27:11
39MITRI JamesVini Zabù - KTM1:30:57
40VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:34:23
41DAINESE AlbertoTeam Sunweb1:37:45
42SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:39:18
43LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:41:19
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team31
2CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo28
3YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott25
4WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling20
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb15
6VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team15
7FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale14
8HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal13
9THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers13
10MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe12
11DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix11
12HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
13FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe8
14GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling7
15PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
16KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb7
17VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM6
18BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo6
19TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
20THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ5
21MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma5
22VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4
23BARTA WillCCC Team3
24HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3
25DOMONT AxelAG2R La Mondiale3
26BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3
27ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM3
28MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2
29KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2
30MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling2
31TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb2
32EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma2
33RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
34BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2
35CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling2
36OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
37PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1
38COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
39STOJNIĆ VeljkoVini Zabù - KTM1
40CLAEYS DimitriCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
41SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-7
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Sunweb 95:55:32
2Astana Pro Team0:19
3EF Pro Cycling7:56
4Mitchelton-Scott10:31
5AG2R La Mondiale14:49
6BORA - hansgrohe21:14
7Trek - Segafredo21:41
8CCC Team27:10
9Groupama - FDJ29:38
10Movistar Team34:08
11INEOS Grenadiers35:17
12NTT Pro Cycling37:22
13Deceuninck - Quick Step39:00
14Bahrain - McLaren1:06:47
15Alpecin-Fenix1:08:15
16Team Jumbo-Visma1:17:46
17UAE-Team Emirates1:18:38
18Gazprom - RusVelo1:37:40
19Vini Zabù - KTM1:44:01
20Lotto Soudal1:45:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

