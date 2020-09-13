Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7: Van der Poel takes stunning victory, Yates retains GC lead
Dutchman attacked from chase group in final kilometer to catch and distance lone escapee Matteo Fabbro
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) launched an unstoppable late move to win stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday.
The Dutchman flew out of a group that was chasing down lone leader Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the steep final kilometer of the race to tear past the young Italian and win by four seconds, the second stage victory for Alpecin-Fenix in two days.
Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) followed van der Poel’s move to take second, while Fabbro took a consolation prize of third place, having launched a solo attack on 20 kilometers to go and been looking odds-on to take the win.
“It was an incredible stage, much tougher than I expected,” Van der Poel said after the race. “The team did a great job getting me into the break. I knew I had to go full gas on the last climb before the finish, Fabbro was ahead of me and when I passed him I knew I had won. I am very happy for this victory that I have been looking for since the beginning of the Tirreno-Adriatico.”
Race-leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished in sixth in a small bunch that included GC rivals Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). The trio finished on the same time, leaving Yates’ 16 seconds GC lead on Majka intact going into the final stage’s 10-kilometer time trial.
“It was a hard stage, the team did a great job controlling the race,” Yates said. “The race will be decided by the ITT. My main focus are Thomas and Majka, I think especially Majka is very good against the clock.”
The action of the stage played out on a finishing circuit of 25km that included two short but super-steep climbs. A break of 14, including van der Poel, Fabbro and Guerreiro, had gone clear early in the stage as Mitchelton-Scott controlled the peloton behind.
Guerreiro had sparked the selection with an attack on 35km to go that split down the breakaway as attacks also flew from van der Poel and Fabro, leaving a bunch of six at the front of the race with 25km remaining.
Fabbro attacked again at the start of the closing circuit and soon forged a gap over the five chasers, gaining nearly one minute. Attacks were also launching from the peloton behind, with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) leading a small group in pursuit of the bunch that included van der Poel.
Fabbro had been riding strong through his solo escape and looked likely to snatch a surprise victory, only to start struggling as the final one-kilometer wall to the finish line loomed on the horizon.
Van der Poel attacked at the perfect moment from the chase group as the fragments of the peloton came close to making the bridge to them. The Dutchman flew out of the group with Guerreiro the only one able to respond. Van der Poel ripped past Fabro as if the young Italian was a stone, and continued to power away through the steep slope to the line to take the victory.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:19:23
|2
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:04
|3
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|4
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:09
|5
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|6
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|7
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|8
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|11
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13
|12
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|13
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|0:15
|14
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|15
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|16
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:15
|17
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:15
|18
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:15
|19
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:15
|21
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|22
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:15
|23
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:24
|24
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:26
|25
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:26
|26
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26
|27
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|28
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26
|29
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|30
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|31
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|0:29
|32
|GABBURO Davide
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:31
|33
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|0:34
|34
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|0:36
|35
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:36
|36
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:39
|37
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|0:40
|38
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:40
|39
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|40
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:43
|41
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:43
|42
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|43
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43
|44
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:54
|45
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|0:55
|46
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|0:55
|47
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|0:55
|48
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:00
|49
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:06
|50
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06
|51
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|52
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:09
|53
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|54
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13
|55
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13
|56
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13
|57
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|58
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39
|59
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39
|60
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55
|61
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55
|62
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:02
|63
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:10
|64
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:19
|65
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:19
|66
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:23
|67
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:28
|68
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:41
|69
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:42
|70
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2:54
|71
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:08
|72
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:08
|73
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:08
|74
|WEENING Pieter
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:12
|75
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:37
|76
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6:41
|77
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:41
|78
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|6:41
|79
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|8:33
|80
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:33
|81
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:59
|82
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:59
|83
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:59
|84
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:59
|85
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|8:59
|86
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:59
|87
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|8:59
|88
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:59
|89
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:59
|90
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:59
|91
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:59
|92
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:59
|93
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:59
|94
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:38
|95
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:12
|96
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:12
|97
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|12:12
|98
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:12
|99
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:12
|100
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:12
|101
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|12:12
|102
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:12
|103
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:12
|104
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:12
|105
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:12
|106
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|12:12
|107
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:12
|108
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:30
|109
|MITRI James
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|12:30
|110
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:30
|111
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:40
|112
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:40
|113
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|13:10
|114
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:10
|115
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:20
|116
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:22
|117
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|13:22
|118
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:22
|119
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|13:32
|120
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Pro Team
|13:32
|121
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:45
|122
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:45
|123
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:01
|124
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:31
|125
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:31
|126
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:31
|127
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:31
|128
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:31
|129
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|17:31
|130
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:31
|131
|STOJNIĆ Veljko
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|17:31
|132
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:31
|133
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:31
|134
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:31
|135
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|17:31
|136
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|17:44
|137
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:44
|138
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:47
|139
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:44
|140
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:32
|141
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:32
|142
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:32
|143
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|19:32
|144
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:32
|145
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:32
|146
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:32
|147
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|19:32
|148
|STACCHIOTTI Riccardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|19:32
|149
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:32
|150
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|19:32
|151
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|19:32
|152
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:32
|153
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:37
|154
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:37
|155
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:37
|156
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:37
|157
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|19:37
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:56:02
|2
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:49
|5
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:57
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:59
|7
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:22
|8
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26
|9
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:33
|10
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:47
|11
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|2:54
|12
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:57
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|3:29
|14
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|3:50
|15
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:54
|16
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|3:55
|17
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:52
|18
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:30
|19
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|7:34
|20
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:36
|21
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|7:38
|22
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:52
|23
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:14
|24
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|8:32
|25
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:06
|26
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|9:53
|27
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:55
|28
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:58
|29
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:59
|30
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|14:09
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:21
|32
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:50
|33
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:08
|34
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:38
|35
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|16:02
|36
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:25
|37
|WEENING Pieter
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:02
|38
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|19:03
|39
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:33
|40
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:34
|41
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|22:10
|42
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|22:42
|43
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|23:12
|44
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|23:19
|45
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|23:54
|46
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:35
|47
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|24:48
|48
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|25:11
|49
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|26:13
|50
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:21
|51
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|26:42
|52
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|31:47
|53
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:38
|54
|GABBURO Davide
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32:58
|55
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|34:23
|56
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:48
|57
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|35:12
|58
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:38
|59
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:21
|60
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|37:46
|61
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:26
|62
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:19
|63
|VAN GESTEL Dries
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41:48
|64
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:49
|65
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|41:57
|66
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44:09
|67
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44:39
|68
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|44:40
|69
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|45:26
|70
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|46:40
|71
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|47:21
|72
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48:27
|73
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|49:31
|74
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|50:06
|75
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:35
|76
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|52:16
|77
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|52:57
|78
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|53:20
|79
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|53:42
|80
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|54:00
|81
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|55:07
|82
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|55:25
|83
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|56:06
|84
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|59:35
|85
|VERMOTE Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|59:49
|86
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01:07
|87
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|1:01:31
|88
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01:38
|89
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:49
|90
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02:09
|91
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02:37
|92
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02:42
|93
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:46
|94
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:06
|95
|ROVNY Ivan
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:03:58
|96
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:04:31
|97
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:05:21
|98
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:05:30
|99
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:06:56
|100
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:07:32
|101
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08:01
|102
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:08:14
|103
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:14
|104
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:09:23
|105
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:09:35
|106
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:09:52
|107
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:10:09
|108
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10:34
|109
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:44
|110
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:11:29
|111
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12:09
|112
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:12:14
|113
|MAES Nikolas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:43
|114
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:15:24
|115
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:15:34
|116
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:16:09
|117
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:11
|118
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:18:13
|119
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:20:48
|120
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21:08
|121
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:21:10
|122
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:24:25
|123
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25:08
|124
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:25:40
|125
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:26:06
|126
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:26:29
|127
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:17
|128
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:27:40
|129
|STOJNIĆ Veljko
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:28:00
|130
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:28:20
|131
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:28:57
|132
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:29:26
|133
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:29:29
|134
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:29:44
|135
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30:40
|136
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:30:48
|137
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:31:25
|138
|MITRI James
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:31:46
|139
|PETIT Adrien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:32:03
|140
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:32:13
|141
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:33:00
|142
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:33:11
|143
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:33:36
|144
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33:47
|145
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33:56
|146
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:33:57
|147
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:34:00
|148
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:35:12
|149
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:38:29
|150
|STACCHIOTTI Riccardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:38:34
|151
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:34
|152
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38:53
|153
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:40:07
|154
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:41:00
|155
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:42:08
|156
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:42:38
|157
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:44:38
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|34
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|3
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|26
|4
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|24
|5
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|7
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|9
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|10
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|11
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|12
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|13
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|14
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|15
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11
|16
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|10
|17
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|18
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|19
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|20
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|7
|21
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|22
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|23
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|24
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|7
|25
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|26
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|27
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|5
|28
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|5
|29
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|30
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|31
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|32
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|33
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|34
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|35
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|4
|36
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|37
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|38
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|3
|39
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|40
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|41
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|42
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|43
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|44
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|45
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|2
|47
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|48
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|49
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|50
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2
|51
|STOJNIĆ Veljko
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2
|52
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2
|53
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|54
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|55
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|56
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|57
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|58
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|1
|59
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|60
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|61
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|31:56:51
|2
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:37
|3
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|2:05
|4
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2:40
|5
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6:45
|6
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:25
|7
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:10
|8
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|13:20
|9
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:32
|10
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:01
|11
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|18:14
|12
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|21:53
|13
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|22:30
|14
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:46
|15
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|23:59
|16
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|30:58
|17
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:59
|18
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:49
|19
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|44:37
|20
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|49:17
|21
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|52:53
|22
|VELASCO Simone
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|54:36
|23
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|CCC Team
|1:00:42
|24
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:04:41
|25
|ALBA Juan Diego
|Movistar Team
|1:06:43
|26
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:25
|27
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08:46
|28
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:55
|29
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:20
|30
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:11:25
|31
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:14:45
|32
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:15:20
|33
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:15:22
|34
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17:24
|35
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20:21
|36
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:24:19
|37
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:25:40
|38
|STOJNIĆ Veljko
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:27:11
|39
|MITRI James
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:30:57
|40
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:34:23
|41
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team Sunweb
|1:37:45
|42
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:39:18
|43
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:41:19
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|31
|2
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|28
|3
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|4
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|20
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|15
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|9
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|10
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|11
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11
|12
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|13
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|14
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|16
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|7
|17
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|18
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|19
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|20
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|21
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|22
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|23
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|3
|24
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|25
|DOMONT Axel
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|27
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|3
|28
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|29
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|30
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|2
|32
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|33
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|34
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|35
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|36
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|37
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1
|38
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|39
|STOJNIĆ Veljko
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1
|40
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|41
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-7
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Sunweb
|95:55:32
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19
|3
|EF Pro Cycling
|7:56
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:31
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:49
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:14
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:41
|8
|CCC Team
|27:10
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:38
|10
|Movistar Team
|34:08
|11
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:17
|12
|NTT Pro Cycling
|37:22
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:00
|14
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:06:47
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08:15
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17:46
|17
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:18:38
|18
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:37:40
|19
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:44:01
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:32
